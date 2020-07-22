#Islam
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 18: When the Angels Surround Us
Now that we have learnt about Hajar and her sa’i, let’s now talk about when the angels surround us.
Do you know that every time we sit together and remember Allah , we are not alone in our meeting? We have very special visitors, and these visitors love to hear us praising Allah and thanking Him.
Question: Who can tell me who these visitors are?
Yes! They are angels! Can anyone name some angels for me?
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
We have Angel Jibril who has delivered every message to every Prophet since the beginning of time. We also have our angels on our left and right who write down our deeds.
Question: Does anyone know the name of the angel that is in control of the weather?
His name is Angel Mikai’l.
There are so many gifts that Allah grants us when we gather together and remember him. Four things happen every single time! I want you to pay close attention to this hadith, because I’m going to ask you what those four things are after I read it.
Are you ready?
لا يقعد قوم يذكرون الله عز وجل إلا حفتهم الملائكة، وغشيتهم الرحمة ونزلت عليهم السكينة، وذكرهم الله فيمن عنده
The Prophet Muhammad said: “When a group of people assemble for the remembrance of Allah , the angels surround them (with their wings), (Allah’s) mercy envelops them, tranquility descends upon them, and Allah makes a mention of them before those who are near Him.”
Question: Can you believe that Allah makes mention of your name when you make mention of His? What do you think it means when “tranquility descends upon us?” Do you feel how calm your heart is?
That is a gift from Allah and He tells us that our hearts find rest in His remembrance:
أَلَا بِذِكْرِ اللَّـهِ تَطْمَئِنُّ الْقُلُوبُ
“…Unquestionably, by the remembrance of Allah hearts are assured” [Surah Ar-Ra’d; 28]
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Islam
The 2020 Online Islamic Summer School Program
- Me, Myself & Allah: Our Belief in God
- A Juz A Day: A Summary of the Quran (Quizzes each day)
- Living Online: 30 Hadith For Online Living
- Dua A Day: Prophetic Prayers of Protections that are easy to learn, practice & apply
- Purity: Tahara – Spiritual & Physical Purification & Cleanliness
- A Guided Memorisation of Surat al Mulk
- Grill the Imam: Live Interactive Q & A With Shaykh Yahya regularly scheduled to cater those around the world.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Life
A Festival Amidst a Pandemic: How to Give Your Kids an Eid ul-Adha to Remember
Eid ul-Adha is less than 3 weeks away! This year, more than ever, we want to welcome Eid ul-Adha with a full heart and spirit, insha’Allah, despite the circumstances we are in with the global pandemic.
If you follow me on social media, you probably know that my husband and I host an open house brunch for Eid ul-Adha, welcoming over 125 guests into our home. It’s a party our Muslim and non-Muslim neighbors, friends, and family look forward to being invited to each year. It’s a time to come together as a community, share heart-felt conversations, have laughs, chow down lots of delicious food, and exchange gifts. Kids participate in fun crafts, decorate cookies, and receive eidi. The reality is that we cannot keep up with the tradition this year.
Despite social distancing, we have decided that we will continue to lift our spirits and switch our summer décor to Eid décor, and make it the best Eid for our family and our child. We want to instill the love of Islam in my daughter and make the Islamic festivals a real part of her life. We want to create warm Eid memories, and COVID-19 isn’t going to stop us from doing that. I really hope you plan to do the same.
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Here are 4 ideas to inspire you to bring that festive spirit alive for your family this Eid ul-Adha:
Hajj and Eid ul-Adha themed activities and crafts
There are so many activities to keep the little ones engaged, but having a plan for Eid-ul-Adha with some key activities that your child will enjoy, makes the task so much easier.
Kids love stories, and for us parents this is a great way to get a point across. Read to them about hajj in an age appropriate way. If you don’t have Hajj and Eid-ul-Adha related books, you can get started with this Hajj book list. Read together about the significance and the Islamic traditions of hajj, and the story of how zamzam was discovered. While you teach them the story of the divine sacrifice of Ibrahim , ask relatable questions. As a lesson from the story, give your child examples of how they can sacrifice their anger, bad behavior, etc. during this season of sacrifice for the sake of Allah . Ask your children how they would feel if they had to give away their favorite toys, so that they can comprehend the feeling.
Counting down the 10 days of Dhul Hijjah to Eid ul-Adha is another fun activity to encourage kids to do a good deed every day. Have different fun and education activities planned for these 10 days.
Family memories are made through baking together. In our household, Eid cannot pass without baking cookies together and sharing with friends and family. Bake and decorate Eid ul-Adha themed cookies in the shape of a masjid, camel, or even lamb, and share with the neighbors one day, and color in Islamic wooden crafts the next. This DIY Ka’bah craft is a must for us to make every year while learning about the Ka’bah, and it’s an easy craft you can try with your family. Have the kids save their change in this cute masjid money box that they can donate on the day of Eid.
Decorate the main family areas
We are all going to be missing visiting friends and relatives for Eid breakfast, lunch, and dinner this year, so why not jazz things up a bit more at home than usual?
Start decorating the areas of your home that you frequently occupy. Brighten up the living area, and/or main hallway with a variety of star and masjid-shaped lights, festive lanterns, and Eid garlands, to emphasize that Eid has indeed arrived. Perhaps, decorate a tent while you tell your children about the tent city of Mina.
Prep the dining room as if you are having Guests Over
Set up the breakfast table as if you are having family and friends over for Eid breakfast.
These times will be the special moments you spend together eating as a family. Now, with all hands on deck, plan to get everyone involved to make it a full-on affair. What specific tasks can the little ones take on to feel included as part of the Eid prep and get excited?
While the Eid table set-up itself can be simple, the moments spent around the table sharing in new traditions and engaging in prayer will insha’Allah be even more meaningful and memorable.
An afternoon picnic
Family picnics are a perfect way for family members to relax and connect. If Texas weather permits, we may take advantage of a cool sunny day with a picnic at a nearby, shady park. With the heat wave we are experiencing, it may either not happen or will be an impromptu one.
Out of all the picnics, it’s the impromptu family meals on the lawn or at a park that I love the most. The ones where we grab an old quilt, basket, light meals, fresh fruits and venture out into the backyard or a nearby park. It’ll be a perfect socially distanced Eid picnic.
Eid ul-Adha comes around just once a year, so let’s strive to make the best of it for our children, even amidst this global pandemic.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Islam
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 17: Hajar and her Sa’i
Now that we have learnt about the best of you, let’s now talk about Hajar and her sa’i.
Question: Can anyone tell me the common steps we have to take when we perform the Umrah or Hajj in Mecca?
Yes! We have to make tawaaf around the Ka’bah, and walk/jog between the hills of Marwa and Safa, drink zam zam, and then shave or cut our hair.
Question: Do you know who we’re emulating when we walk/jog between Marwa and Safa?
Hajar was a noble woman, who was also the wife of Prophet Ibrahim and the mother of Prophet Isma’il . One day, Prophet Ibrahim was instructed by Allah to leave his wife and baby in the barren desert. There were no people there, no water, no animals; it was completely deserted. Hajar asked Prophet Ibrahim : “Did Allah command you to do this?”
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Prophet Ibrahim replied “Yes,” to which she said: “Then certainly, He will not abandon us.”
After a while, Hajar’s milk started to run out and so did her food. Baby Ismai’l was crying and crying out of thirst and hunger. Out of desperation, Hajar then starts running between the hills of Marwa and Safa, climbing to the very top of each hill and looking to see if anyone is there to help her and her baby.
After Hajar runss between the two hills seven times, the angel Jibril appears and strikes the ground where baby Ismai’l is crying, and out gushes zam zam water that is still quenching the thirst of and healing Muslims until today!
Question: Do you know the Arabic word for what Hajar was doing?
It’s called sa’i (to pursue, endeavor, to strive). When we are putting in our utmost effort, sometimes, we won’t see the fruits of our labor directly. Hajar did not see the zam zam gush out on the hilltop. Rather, Allah told Angel Jibril to strike the ground near Prophet Ismail’s body. However, Hajar’s effort is not lost with Allah . She had firm faith that Allah would not abandon them, and Allah rewarded and protected them. They were now in charge of the zam zam water; birds soon came to drink from it, and people soon followed. This once barren desert is now where millions of people go to perform Hajj and Umrah every single year.
Question: I want you all to think of what your sa’i for the sake of Allah looks like. Do you feel like you are striving to please Allah ? When we look back at our family’s sa’i, will we be proud of it?
Sometimes, we find ourselves only focusing on getting the zam zam, but we don’t want to put in the hard work that it takes to get there. So, every time you are struggling with a new idea, or doing a chore you don’t really want to do, or getting into the habit of learning how to read Qur’an and pray those extra prayers, remember that this is all a part of your sa’i and Allah will actually thank you for it. Can you believe it?
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 18: When the Angels Surround Us
The 2020 Online Islamic Summer School Program
Staying Emotionally Connected While Social Distancing
A Festival Amidst a Pandemic: How to Give Your Kids an Eid ul-Adha to Remember
The Problem With “When They Go Low, We Go High” In An Anti-Black Society
Remembering Mufti Naeem of Jamia Binoria
Podcast: Priorities and Protest | On Muslim Activism with Shaykhs Dawud Walid and Omar Suleiman
The Beginnings Of The Darul Islam Movement In America
Servants of Allah: African Muslims Enslaved in the Americas | Book Review
Raised by Converts
When Influencers Remove Their Hijabs | The Muslim Lady
Again, And Again, And Again, And Again
How To Lead Eid Prayer At Home: Step by Step Guide | Sh Yahya Ibrahim
Heart Soothers: Qari Ziyaad Patel
How to Take Advantage of Social Isolation
MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox
Sign up below to get started
Trending
- #Islam3 weeks ago
Remembering Mufti Naeem of Jamia Binoria
- Social Justice3 weeks ago
Podcast: Priorities and Protest | On Muslim Activism with Shaykhs Dawud Walid and Omar Suleiman
- #Culture4 weeks ago
The Beginnings Of The Darul Islam Movement In America
- #Culture2 weeks ago
Servants of Allah: African Muslims Enslaved in the Americas | Book Review