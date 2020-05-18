#Islam
Al-Shafi, the Healer
Translated from the book, “Because You are Allah” by Ali ibn Jabir Al-Feefi
Have pains exhausted you? Has illness made you see life in a darkened hue?
Do you hate returning to doctors? And are tired of walking in the hallways of hospitals, and the names of clinics, dates of visits and faces of sick people become blurry in your mind?
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Then how would you like me to cleanse your soul from its weight and fatigue?
It is the name of Allah, Al-Shafi (The Healer)!
Allow for yourself, though exhausted, to catch your breath for a moment to read about this merciful name. This name after which you experience its shade will understand how much you are in need of it, and how far you were from it!
There is no illness after today
Al-Shafi is one of His names that we praise Him for. We praise Him for naming Himself with this name, and that He described Himself with the description of healing although He alone is the one who heals the bodies of His servants.
Illness in the life of a person is an event that happens recurringly, with varying pains, many forms, and is hardly avoided by anyone at any time. We transition from one pain to the next; from headaches to fatigue, from fever to aches in our joints and bodies etc. And even if a person is healthy in themselves, they see their brother in pain, or their mother in tears or their beloved ill.
This life is a real of illness, pain, and sighs. Due to that, Allah named Himself Al-Shafi, that your pains prostrate in the temple of His Mercy, and that your suffering reverses itself at the doorstep of His Ability.
Allah decreed that the light of life in our bodies dims every once in a while through illness, that we acknowledge our weakness and that we have no strength and no power.
Allah decreed illness so that a person remembers something similar to this illness, and that is death! Just as illness is the end of liveliness, death is the end of life!
Your reality is death, and everything in you and around you resembles death. Your sleep is death, your illness is death, your transitioning from one stage of life to another is death! For your youth is the death of your childhood, and your old age is the death of your youth, so much of you has died already, and hence you resemble death more than you resemble life. We still however delude ourselves into thinking we are eternal and so illness screams at our bodies, informing them that they will come to an end!
Because He is Al-Shafi
He heals you with a cause…
He heals you with the smallest cause…
He heals you with the most unique cause…
He heals you with something not considered a cause…
He heals you with no cause…
He heals with herbs, He heals with simple or compounded medicines, He heals with nutrition, He heals with water…
And from the most amazing things that I read was a child who was stricken with tuberculosis at a time when it meant certain death. After doctors confirmed his bleak future they permitted his parents to take him back to the countryside where he would be able to live out what remained of his days in his natural environment. While the boy was walking with cookies in his hand he met a man who with piercing eyes asked him, “My son, do you want to live?” The boy responded that he did to which the man said, “How can you live when you are eating food that is dead? Eat foods that have life, meat and vegetables and everything that God created naturally and still has the traces of dust and life on them!
The child, Gayelord Hauser, took that man’s advice and began to only eat natural foods only and with time was able to return to the doctors to find them shocked that he had been healed completely. The child would tell his story throughout the United States and become one of the pioneers of the natural food movement.
Yes, the doctors declared him to be terminally ill, but the King of Kings did not decree that! The doctors expected for his life to end in the countryside but Allah did not intend that!
You don’t know!
Who is the one who placed secrets of healing in plants and herbs and other things that can be accessed by the poorest people on earth? It is Allah, Al-Shafi
It may be that you are afflicted with disease, and you don’t know and you eat food that causes you an ailment while you are unaware, and you eat food that has your cure and you are still unaware, and so you become ill and healed while being unaware of both!
Allah may place His healing in water, and we all know “the water of zamzam is for whatever you drink it for.” And the prophet said that it is nourishing healing food. And how many an ill person had healed by continuously drinking this blessed water by the permission of Allah.
And other than that Allah has placed healing in cow milk, the black seed, honey, the night prayer, charity, istighfar, tawbah, du’a and much more. He also heals with nothing!
The Light Returns
In the hospital of Al-Malik Abdul Aziz in Tabuk a man entered into the office of religious affairs with the traces of worry and panic evident on his face. When we asked him what was wrong he stated that his son is on the top floor having been in an accident and is now blind!
I remember the panic that I felt when I heard that, what then about the shock of the parent?
He said with hope, “I want one of you to come with me and recite ruqya on my son, asking Allah to heal him.”
My friend got up immediately and went with him. After an hour he returned and informed me that he had performed ruqya on him and then spoke with the father, advising him to be patient, and told him of the hadith, “heal your sick with charity” (Tabarani). The father than extracted from his pocket five hundred riyal and said to him, “Give this in charity with the intention of healing my son.”
After two days the man returned and requested my friend to accompany him. My friend returned a short while after saying “la ilaha illa Allah!” I have good news, the boy can now see some of the light in the room!” He then told me that his father gave him one thousand riyals to give in charity. After two more days my friend was taken by the boy’s father to his room again, and I did not believe when my friend told me that the boy could now see as well as before!
Who is the one who returned his sight? Who is the one healed him? “His command is only when He intends a thing that He says to it, “Be,” and it is.” (Yaseen v. 82)
Glory be to the One who said to his sight, ‘return!” and it returned.
Return to Him
He doesn’t want anything other than you returning to Him. That you seek out the path that leads to Him. Return to Him with contentment. Return to Him with prostration. Return to Him with repentance. Return to Him seeking forgiveness. Return to Him with charity. Return to Him with confession.
Knock on His door and then wait for healing.
There is no hospital in the world that will heal you if Allah does not will it.
There is no doctor in the world that can diagnose your illness, except if Allah wills that.
A wealthy man travels with his family to Egypt for a kidney transplant. His family had agreed with a young girl to give their father a kidney in return for one hundred thousand riyals. In the morning all of them were in the hospital and the man desired to meet the girl who would be donating a kidney to save his life. He asked her what caused her to to donate her kidney to an old man like him to which she stated,
“I’m in need. My family is poor and my siblings are in college, and I have to do something to help them!”
It was as if she slapped him! She awoke him from a deep sleep that made him forget his illness. He asked himself, “Is it comprehensible that a person would give up a part of themselves just so that they can eat, just so that they can live!
He immediately summoned his family and informed them that they would be returning back to Saudi Arabia because he had canceled his plans for the kidney transplant! He also informed them that the amount that was agreed on would be given as a charity to the girl, and that they not decrease it by a single riyal!
And after resistance from his family, and anger from some of them they submitted to the will of their father. After his return to Saudi Arabia and to his hospital for dialysis and to the doctors shock and surprise his kidney was now fully functional
Inscribe this verse in your heart
“Whatever Allah grants to people of mercy – none can withhold it” (Fatir v. 2)
Underline this
The father of the prophets, Ibrahim , taught every believer a lesson to not seek help from other than the Living, the one who does not die;
“And when I am sick, He is the One who heals me.”
He alone and no one else. Underline this. You will not need other than Him if He wills to heal you, and no one will benefit you otherwise if He doesn’t.
And Ayub , who is exhausted by years of illness that scattered his family and his wealth, and when the most optimistic of people has lost hope in him ever healing though he was patient and expectant of Allah’s reward. His body is ravaged by disease and he at last with a head and heart that is turned towards his Lord says,
“I have been touched by harm, and You are the Most Merciful of those who show mercy.”
And the doors of the heavens are opened with mercy..
And the command descends from above the seventh heaven for this burdened soul…
In a moment the healing begins, and the years of toil are reversed..
Why would you seek other than Him?
It is as if through the illness Allah is reminding you, “return to me, just as I am the One who created you from nothing, I am the One who can remove this illness from your body.”
Contentment
If you are pleased with Him He will please you.
Illness is from the most severe tests of contentment and so if your responses to it are content then in sha Allah your results will be praiseworthy in sha Allah.
Some may ask: how can I be content with illness when it comes with pain that is naturally hated? How can I be pleased with something that I hate?
Ibn Al-Qayyim responds to this by saying, “There is no contradiction in that, for the person is content from the aspect of journeying to what He loves, and hates it from the aspect of it being painful to them, like a bitter medicine that they know has healing for them, so there is the combination of being pleased with it, and hating it”
Make this your constant companion, “I am pleased with Allah as my Lord, Islam as my religion and Muhammad sal Allahu alayhi wa sallam as my prophet.” Make your heart pulse with contentment, make it taste its sweetness, and reflect on your body, and you will see the pulse of healing beat through it in sha Allah.
Make your illness the beginning of a new covenant through which you will get to know your Lord through His Name, Al-Shafi.
The destruction of sins
This isn’t the first time you’ve ever been sick. You’ve been sick before right? Many times even. Who is the One who healed you? Wasn’t it Allah? Why then feel like this sickness in particular is too much for Him? Feeling that way about the AlMighty is a disease of the heart, so dispel the disease that has taken root in your heart first, and then look to Al-Shafi to heal you.
All of those ill in the hospitals are waiting for healing from Al-Shafi. There is not a sigh that you exhale except that He hears it, no pain except that He is aware of it…
Build in your heart a hospital named ‘Prostration Place’, make an appointment with prostration and record the doctor’s name in your heart, “Al-Shafi”
Oh Allah You are Al-Shafi, prescribe Your Healing on every burdened soul, every battered body, and every exhausted heart.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Islam
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 7: Qalbun Saleem (A Sound Heart)
Now that we have learnt about controlling our anger, let’s talk about qalbun saleem (a sound heart).
Today our reflection will include a story of a very special man. The Prophet Muhammad was sitting with a group of the companions in the masjid and he said:
“A man will now enter (who is) from the people of Paradise.”
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
The man walked in. Later it happened again, and then a third time. One of the companions wanted to find out what was so special about this individual, so he asked the man if he could stay over at his house for three days, making an excuse to stay. The man allowed him to do so.
Observing him carefully in his home, the companion noticed that the man didn’t do anything out of the ordinary.
He didn’t fast all the time, he slept some of the night, and prayed some of the night, and so on.
So after the three days, the companion told him the real reason why he requested to stay with him, and he asked him what it was that could be the reason why he was from the people of Jannah.
His host couldn’t think of anything, but after some time, he said, “Every night, before I go to sleep, I forgive whoever has wronged me. I remove any bad feelings towards anyone from my heart.”
Question: Do you think that is an easy thing to do?
Our Prophet Muhammad reminds us in this hadith:
إِنَّ فِي الْجَسَدِ مُضْغَةً إِذَا صَلَحَتْ صَلَحَ الْجَسَدُ كُلُّهُ، وَإِذَا فَسَدَتْ فَسَدَ الْجَسَدُ كُلُّهُ. أَلاَ وَهِيَ الْقَلْبُ.” ”
“There is a piece of flesh in the body if it becomes good, the whole body becomes good, but if it gets spoiled, the whole body gets spoiled, and that is the heart.”
Part of having a qalbun saleem, is to try to forgive others when they hurt your feelings.
Question: What do you think that’s important?
We know that we will make lots of mistakes in our lives, but don’t we also want Allah’s forgiveness? Allah tells us in Surat an-Nur:
وَلْيَعْفُوا وَلْيَصْفَحُوا ۗ أَلَا تُحِبُّونَ أَن يَغْفِرَ اللَّهُ لَكُمْ ۗ وَاللَّهُ غَفُورٌ رَّحِيمٌ …
“…and let them pardon and overlook. Would you not like that Allah should forgive you? And Allah is Forgiving and Merciful,” [Surah an-Nur; 22]
In this special month, we are asking Allah for His Mercy and His Forgiveness.
Question: Can we try our best to forgive others quickly so Allah can be quick to forgive us?
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Islam
Moonsighting Gone Wrong, Again.
Moonsighting is just not working out.
Atleast not for our community here in the Toronto area. As I speak to my friends in other large (read: fragmented) communities, such as those in the UK, I hear similar tales of confusion, anxiety and horror. The problem in these communities stems from the fact that there are numerous moonsighting organizations in the same area, all following different methodologies for declaring Eid and Ramadan. This naturally results in a catastrophe and Muslims from the same family living in the same city are forced to celebrate the holidays on different days.
To give you a taste of how (and why) things went wrong in this year’s Ramadan declaration, here’s a summary highlighting the series of events as they unfolded. (Reminder: Ramadan was expected to start on Friday, April 24th or Saturday, April 25th 2020 in North America)
- Wednesday, April 22, 10: 13 pm EST: Crescent Council of Canada (CC) declares Ramadan to start on Friday, 24th April based on the fact that it received no reports of moonsighting sighting on Wednesday night. This committee follows global moonsighting and it declared Ramadan so early because it was already the 29th of Shaban based on the lunar calendar it follows (for most of North America, the 29th of Shaban was to be on Thursday). So, starting Ramadan on Saturday was simply not an option for the group (as it would have meant observing 31 days of Shaban). Also to note is that this group gives precedence to official declarations from authorities from Muslim-majority countries, even if these declarations conflict predictions of visibility charts and astronomical calculations. It argues that testimony of witnesses takes precedence in the sharia over astronomical data.
- Thursday, April 23rd, 7:27 pm EST : The Hilal Council of Canada (HC), another committee in the area that follows global sighting, states that there has not been any sighting of the moon in any country, including South and Central America (it is past sunset in most of the Muslim world by now). The committee decides that it will wait till sundown in California to receive the final reports before making a declaration. Confusion starts spreading in the community as one organization has already declared Ramadan while another claims no one in the Muslim world saw the moon. Note that HC does not accept moonsighting reports if they contradict astronomical data.
- 8:39 pm: Confusion continues. The CC claims that Saudi Arabia, UAE, Malaysia, Turkey and a host of Muslim countries have declared Ramadan. The committee thus feels validated in its original declaration which it made on Wednesday night.
- 8:48 pm: More confusion: California-based CrescentWatch.org also claims that moonsighting reports from the Middle-East and Africa are all negative. People naturally start wondering how so many countries supposedly declared Ramadan if there were no positive sightings.
- 9:40 pm: The Hilal Committee of Toronto and Vicinity, the oldest moonsighting group in the city, declares Ramadan to start on Saturday the 25th of April. Since the committee did not receive any positive reports by sunset from areas in its jurisdiction, it declared Ramadan to commence on Saturday. This committee follows local moonsighting and doesn’t rely on reports from the Muslim-world. Two of the three major moonsighting groups in the city have declared Ramadan on different days at this time. Residents are confused whether to fast the next day or pray tarweeh as its almost Isha time.
- 11:11 pm: The HC finally declares Ramadan to start the next day, i.e. Friday, based on confirmed reports from California. Mosques following the HC advice to pray tarawih – an hour after Isha time had already entered. After an anxiety filled and frustrating evening, residents finally know the positions of the various moonsighting groups in the city. Now they just have to decide which one to follow!
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
This baffling circus of contradictory declarations is nothing new; it has become a yearly occurrence. Last year we saw the exact same series of events unfold and the same confusion spread throughout the community; it is entirely expected that the same will happen again in future years.
Our leadership has decided that it is acceptable to put the average Muslim through this nerve-racking experience every year. For Eid declarations, the experience is far worse as thousands are often waiting till midnight to decide whether to go work the next day or send their children to school. The stress and anxiety this decision causes for the average person year after year is simply unacceptable.
Popular advice in these situations has been to ‘follow your local masjid’. However, this idea is impractical for large communities where there are numerous local mosques, all following various opinions. It is also impractical for the thousands who simply don’t frequent the mosque and are not tied to a particular organization. The layperson just wants to know the dates for Ramadan and Eid; it is an undue burden on them to research the strength of various legal opinions just to know when to celebrate a religious holiday with their families.
Only one way forward: astronomical calculations
There have been numerous sincere attempts to solve these long-standing problems associated with moonsighting over the past 50 years – all have failed. I have documented in detail these attempts, the reasons for their failure and argued for the only viable solution to this problem: astronomical calculations.
Since its introduction in 2006, Fiqh Council of North America’s calculations-based lunar calendar has proven to be the definitive solution for communities struggling to resolve the yearly moonsighting debacle. An example of such a resolution is the 2015 agreement by some of the leading mosques in the Chicago area who put aside their differences and united behind FCNA’s calendar. This approach has brought ease and facilitation for the religious practice of thousands of Muslims in that community.
While the use of calculations has been a minority position in Islam’s legal history, it has a sound basis in the shariah [1] and has been supported by towering figures of the past such as Imam Zakariya al-Ansari and Imam Ramli. Given the challenging circumstances we find ourselves in now, it is incumbent on scholars of today to revisit this position as a means of providing much needed relief to the masses from this lunar quagmire.
References:
[1] From SeekersGuidance: Scholars upholding this can be traced all the way back to the first Islamic century. The textual basis for this opinion is the hadith narrated by al-Bukhari, “When you see it [the new moon of Ramadan] then fast; and when you see it [the new moon of Shawwal], then break the fast. If it is hidden from you (ghumma ‘alaykum) [i.e. if the sky is overcast] then estimate it (fa-qdiru lahu);” (al-Bukhari, hadith no. 1900). The last verb, fa-qdiru, can be validly understood to mean calculation. Of the scholars who held this, are Abu al-‘Abbas b. Surayj (d. 306/918), one of the leading founders of the classical Shafi‘i school, the Shafi‘i scholar and renowned mystic Abu al-Qasim al-Qushayri (d. 465/1072), the leading Shafi‘i judge Taqi al-Din al-Subki (d. 756/1355), the Shafi‘i legal theorist al-Zarkashi (d. 794/1392), the renowned Maliki legal theorist al-Qarafi (d. 684/1285), and some Hanafi scholars. The late Shafi‘i commentator al-Qalyubi (d. 1069/1659) held that all sighting-claims must be rejected if calculations show that a sighting was impossible, stating, “This is manifestly obvious. In such a case, a person may not fast. Opposing this is obstinacy and stubbornness.” See al-Mawsu‘ah al-fiqhiyyah al-kuwaytiyyah, c.v. “Ru’yat al-hilal,” vol. 22, pp. 31-4. The leading scholar of the late Shāfi‘ī school Muhammad al-Ramli (d. 1004/1596) held that the expert astronomer was obliged to follow his own calculation as was the non-astronomer who believed him; this position has been used by some contemporary Shafi’i scholars to state that in the modern world, with its precise calculations, the strongest opinion of the Shafi’i school should be that everyone must follow calculations; see ‘Umar b. al-Habib al-Husayni, Fath al-‘ali fi jam‘ al-khilaf bayna Ibn Hajar wa-Ibn al-Ramli, ed. Shifa’ Hitu (Jeddah: Dar al-Minhaj, 2010), pp. 819-22. See also the fatwa of the Hanafi scholar Dr Salah Abu al-Hajj (http://www.anwarcenter.com/fatwa/معنى-حديث-لا-تصوموا-حتى-تروا-الهلال-ول) last accessed 9/5/2016) which states, after arguing against relying on calculations, “However, the position of [following] calculations is the position of a considerable group of jurists, so it is a respected disagreement in Islamic law, whereby, if a state were to adopt it, it is not rejected, because the judgment of a judge removes disagreement, and the adoption of a state is [as] the judgment of a judge.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Islam
Ibn-ʿAllan’s Commentary Dalilul-Falihin: The Book of Fasting. Hadiths 1-2
وعن أبي هريرة رضي الله عنه، قال: قال رسول الله ﷺ: “قال الله عز وجل: كل عمل ابن آدم له إلا الصيام، فإنهُ لي وأنا أجزي به والصيام جُنَّةٌ()؛ فإذا كان يومُ صوم أحدكم فلا يرفث() ولا يصخب، فإن سابَّهُ أحدٌ أو قاتله، فليقل: إني صائمٌ. والذي نفس محمد بيده لخلوف() فم الصائم أطيبُ عند الله من ريح المسك. للصائم فرحتان يفرحهما: إذا أفطر فرح بفطره، وإذا لقيَ ربهُ فرح بصومه” متفقٌ عليه().
Abū-Hurayra (May Allāh be pleased with him) reported the Messenger of Allāh ﷺ said,
“Allāh the Exalted and Majestic said: ‘Every act of the son of Adam is for him, except fasting which is (exclusively) for Me, and I reward for it.’ Fasting is a shield. If any one of you happens to fast, then he should neither indulge in obscene language nor should he raise his voice; and if anyone reviles him or tries to quarrel with him, then let him say: ‘I am fasting.’ By Him in Whose Hand the soul of Muḥammad is, the breath of one fasting is finer to Allāh than the fragrance of musk. The one who fasts experiences two joys: he feels pleasure when breaking his fast and when he meets his Lord, his Lord will be please with him because of his fast.” [Al-Bukhārī and Muslim]
This hadith covers 3 themes: the special position of fasting in acts of worship, what demeanor one should adopt in their dealings with others while fasting, and the special virtues of fasting. The commentator will dissect the hadith to develop on the meanings contained in the hadith.
“Abū-Hurayra (May Allāh be pleased with him) reported: The Messenger of Allāh ﷺ said, Allāh the Exalted and Majestic said: ‘Every act of the son of Adam is for him, except fasting which is (exclusively) for Me”
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
This ḥadīth is part of the aḥādīth qudsiyya i.e where the Nabī ﷺ relates from Allāh. Al-Khaṭṭābī explains:
It means that for every action of the son of Adam, he has a share in it and interferes with it. That is because others become aware of it, and that becomes an incentive to seek a premature reward from people through their eulogy and recognition-among other things.
As for fasting, no one is made aware of it with certainty except Allāh and the ego has no share in it. In fact, the ego is broken by it. The body is likewise subject to loss as it is compelled to patiently bear a burning thirst and the agony of hunger.
Al-Khaṭṭābī also explains: this means that fasting is a pure act of worship which cannot be taken over by show and display, because it is an act of virtue which no one but Allāh is cognizant of. This is in line with what has been narrated in ḥadīth, ‘The intention of the believer is more valuable than his action’. Because intention resides in the heart and as such no one other than Allāh is cognizant of it, i.e an intention devoid of action is more valuable than an action devoid of an intention. This is similar to the meaning in the verse
﴾ لَيْلَةُ الْقَدْرِ خَيْرٌ مِنْ أَلْفِ شَهْرٍ ﴿
“The Night of Qadr is much better than one thousand months” i.e it is better than a thousand months which are devoid of laylatul-qadr.
Another meaning put forward is: refraining from food and drink is among the attributes of Allāh Taʿālā, He feeds but is not fed. It is as though He is saying: the person fasting is seeking my proximity through an action linked to one of my attributes-needlessness. There is no equivalent to Allāh’s attributes, rather it is a mere comparison.
It is also said that this is meant to convey honor for a thing, just as one would say: the Prophet of Allāh, the house of Allāh or the Camel of Allāh. Fasting is for Allāh. A thing is honored because we know it belongs to Allāh, the lord of All majesty and Honor.
Other explanations are also given, which will be presented further.
“and I reward for it”
This means that the reward for it will be multiplied to an unspecified and countless number. That is because when the generous one (Al-Karīm) undertakes to distribute something, it undoubtedly entails abundance.
“Fasting is a shield”
It is an armor. It acts as a protection from the fire of hell or from disobedience, just as an armor protects from arrows. That is because it breaks base desires and weakens one’s strength towards sin.
Translator’s note: One may say that it also weakens one’s strength towards good. Though that would be inaccurate due to the fact that every second that passes by while a muslim is fasting, they are rewarded for their obedience and were they to die while fasting, they would die in a state of obedience and were they to die in a state of obedience, then it is a sign of Allāhs pleasure and mercy, for which there is only Janna and great reward.
[Imām] Aḥmad adds in his narration: ‘And an efficient protection from the fire’. Al-Nasāʾī also adds: ‘As one of you would protect himself in fighting’. Aḥmad adds in yet another narration: ‘As long as one does not break it’.
[Qāḍī Abū-Bakr] Ibn Al-ʿArabī explains: it is a shield from the fire because it is a restraint from base desires, which the fire of hell is surrounded by.
“If any of you happens to fast, then he should neither indulge in obscene language nor should he raise his voice; and if anyone reviles him or tries to quarrel with him, then let him say: ‘I am fasting.’ ”
One should neither speak indecently nor should they speak overly loud.
As for when one someone disputes or argues with him, ‘let him say’ means that one should think in their heart ‘I am fasting’ so they may abstain from engaging in such a dispute. It is also said that one should in fact speak the words ‘I am fasting’ so the person in question may retract. This last mention is however only when the person speaking those words feels safe from pretension [riyāʾ] or the like thereof. It is also said that one should in fact do both, so his speech may cause the other person to refrain from argument and so his heart may cause himself to do the same. It is important to note that this guidance is not specific to a fasting person, but it is nevertheless reinforced for them.
“By Him in Whose Hand the soul of Muḥammad is, the breath of one fasting is purer/finer to Allāh than the fragrance of musk”
The hand of Allāh here means His power. The Nabī ﷺ swore to emphasize his statement, and the ʿulamāʾ consider this evidence for the desirability of swearing to draw the attention of the listener to a matter of importance.
The breath means the undesirable odor caused by fasting. This is understood from the ḥadīth ‘My Umma has been given five things in Ramaḍān….and the second thing is that their breath in the afternoon is finer than the smell of musk’. This same ḥadīth is also used as evidence that it is the breath in this world which is meant, as explained by Ibn-Ṣalāḥ and the majority of the ʿulamāʾ.
The mention of musk is the subject of different interpretations from the ʿulamāʾ:
- Al-Māzirī explains: it is a metaphor to signify how close fasting brings one to Allāh-Taʿālā, as it is common for us to have pleasant smells close to us. Fasting is therefore likened to musk for the same reason, due to how it brings one to Allāh’s proximity. In other words it is purer in the eyes of Allāh than musk is to your eyes, it brings one closer to Allāh than you would bring musk close to you. Ibn ʿAbdul-Barr has preferred this interpretation.
- It is also said: it means that what you think of the smell and what it is like of musk to Allāh is in opposition with your view as human beings. This interpretation is very similar to the previous one.
It is also said: the meaning is that Allāh will reward the one fasting in the hereafter and the smell of their breath will be finer than that of musk, as will be mentioned further ‘And the smell of his wound will diffuse musk’.
- It is also said: the meaning is that the person will attain a reward which is superior to the smell of musk, especially in comparison to the smell of one’s breath. Both of these last two interpretations were related by Al-Qāḍī ʿIyāḍ.
- Al-Dāwūdī and a group of ʿulamāʾ have said the following: it means that the smell of the breadth has more reward than musk which is considered praiseworthy in jumuʿa and in gatherings of the remembrance of Allāh. Imām Al-Nawawī favored this interpretation.
The gist of the matter is that the meaning of perfume is to be taken as a metaphor signifying acceptance and contentment from Allāh, since the feeling of scent is inconceivable in association with the being of Allāh.
Al-Qāḍī Ḥusayn has narrated that acts of obedience will diffuse a smell on the Day of Judgment, and the smell of fasting among those acts will be that of musk.
“The one who fasts experiences two joys: he feels pleasure by breaking his fast and when he meets his Lord he is joyful on account of his fast”
The first pleasure is on account of completing his fast without blemishing it. It may also refer to the pleasure experienced on account of partaking food at ifṭār.
The second pleasure is on account of meeting his Lord or on account of seeing his reward for fasting. In both cases, his pleasure is on account of the acceptance of his fasting.
This ḥadīth was narrated by both Al-Bukhārī and Muslim, in the chapter of fasting. It was also narrated by Al-Nasāʾī in his Sunan, with the same chapter heading.
وهذا لفظ رواية البخاري. وفي رواية له: “يتركُ طعامهُ، وشرابهُ، وشهوتهُ، من أجلي، الصيامُ لي وأنا أجزي به، والحسنةُ بعشر أمثالها.
وفي روايةٍ لمسلم: “كل عمل ابن آدم يُضاعفُ: الحسنة بعشر أمثالها إلى سبعمائة ضعف. قال الله تعالى: “إلا الصوم فإنه لي وأنا أجزي به: يَدَعُ شهوتهُ وطعامهُ من أجلي. للصائم فرحتان: فرحةٌ عند فطره، وفرحةٌ عند لقاء ربه. ولخلوفُ فيه أطيبُ عند الله من ريح المسك”.
Imam Nawawi included these additional narrations because of the merit contained in their different wording. Although there is some overlap with the previous narration, there is a valuable addition regarding the quantification of reward for fasting.
In another narration by Al-Bukhārī, the Messenger of Allāh ﷺ said,
“Allāh says: ‘(The person fasting) has abstained from food and drink, and lust for My sake; fasting is for Me, and I will bestow its reward. Every good deed has ten times its reward’ ”.
In a narration by Muslim, the Messenger of Allāh ﷺ said,
“Every good deed of the son of Ādam is multiplied from ten to seven hundred times. Allāh (SWT) says: ‘Except for fasting, as it certainly is for Me and I alone will give its reward. The person fasting abstains from his lust and from food for My sake.’ The fasting person has two joys, one at the time of breaking his fast, and the other at the time of meeting his Lord. Surely, the breath of the person fasting is finer to Allāh than the fragrance of musk’ ”.
“In another narration by Al-Bukhārī, the Messenger of Allāh ﷺ said,”
This narration originates from Abū-Hurayra, and it is also a ḥadīth qudsī.
“Allāh says: ‘(The person fasting) has abstained from food and drink, and lust for My sake; fasting is for Me, and I will bestow its reward.”
By lust what is meant is intercourse and anything before it that breaks the fast.
“Every good deed has ten times its reward”
This is the lowest level of multiplication of reward.
“In a narration by Muslim, the Messenger of Allāh ؐ said”
This narration is narrated by Abū-Hurayra, but unlike the previous ḥadīth its wording is marfuʿ to the Nabī ﷺ as opposed to being a ḥadīth qudsī.
“Every good deed of the son of Ādam is multiplied from ten to seven hundred times. ”
The outward meaning of the ḥadīth is that the action itself is multiplied [i.e the action will be recorded as having been performed several times] and it is also said that it is the reward for the action which is multiplied.
Allāh-Taʿālā says, ﴾ مَثَلُ الَّذِينَ يُنْفِقُونَ أَمْوَالَهُمْ فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ كَمَثَلِ حَبَّةٍ أَنْبَتَتْ سَبْعَ سَنَابِلَ فِي كُلِّ سُنْبُلَةٍ مِائَةُ حَبَّةٍ ﴿ “The example of those who spend in the way of Allāh is just like a grain that produced seven ears, each ear having a hundred grains, and Allāh multiplies (the reward) for whom He wills. Allāh is All-Embracing, All-Knowing” (Al-Baqarah, v. 261).
“‘Allāh (SWT) says: Except for fasting, as it certainly is for Me and I alone will give its reward.”
Fasting is not described as having a reward which is multiplied by a specific number. It is similar in that regard to patience, about which Allāh-Taʿālā says ﴾ إِنَّمَا يُوَفَّى الصَّابِرُونَ أَجْرَهُمْ بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍ ﴿ “Certainly those who observe patience will be given their reward in full without measure” (Al-Zumar, v. 10).
“The person fasting abstains from his lust and from food for My sake.”
Lust means anything that the ego leans towards. Food here means anything nutritious, so drinking is included.
For My sake means because of Me.
”The fasting person has two joyous occasions, one at the time of breaking his fast, and the other at the time of meeting his Lord. Surely, the breath of the person fasting is purer/finer to Allāh than the fragrance of musk’ ”
The first joy is due to having completed his act of worship. The second joy is on account of meeting his Lord and seeing the abundance of his reward.
Surely is used here for emphasis because of how far-fetched it is for the smell of the breath to be pleasant, given how repulsive people consider it to be. The change in breath resulting from fasting, which occurs in the afternoon, is what is meant here. This is because the change in breath which occurs in the first part of the day is lessened by what one may have eaten at suḥūr [the meal prior to dawn].
The rest of this portion of the ḥadīth has already been explained earlier.
Ibn-ʿAllan’s Commentary Dalilul-Falihin: The Book of Fasting With A Short Biography of Imam Al-Nawawi
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Al-Shafi, the Healer
Torment And Tears: The Emotional Experience of Tawbah
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 7: Qalbun Saleem (A Sound Heart)
Moonsighting Gone Wrong, Again.
Ibn-ʿAllan’s Commentary Dalilul-Falihin: The Book of Fasting. Hadiths 1-2
A Response To Habib Ali Al-Jifri’s Comments On Uyghurs
Make Haram Policing Great Again: Time to Bring Back Some Good Ol’ Nahy ‘An Il-Munkar
Ramadan In Quarantine: 5 Ways For Kids To Celebrate At Home
Ramadan Amidst The Coronavirus
7 Habits For A Successful Ramadan: Quarantine Edition
MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox
Sign up below to get started
Trending
- #Current Affairs5 days ago
A Response To Habib Ali Al-Jifri’s Comments On Uyghurs
- Family and Community4 weeks ago
Make Haram Policing Great Again: Time to Bring Back Some Good Ol’ Nahy ‘An Il-Munkar
- Coronavirus4 weeks ago
Ramadan In Quarantine: 5 Ways For Kids To Celebrate At Home
- #Islam4 weeks ago
Ramadan Amidst The Coronavirus