Cultivating Spirituality in a COVID-19 Ramadan
“One of the seven given shade on the Day of Judgment is the man who remembered Allah in private and so his eyes shed tears” [Sahih Bukhari]
Ramadan has arrived, and this year, along with a lot of uncertainty for many of us. The Family & Youth Institute (FYI) conducted a survey to better understand the spiritual and community needs of Muslim Americans during this Ramadan. Based on these findings, the primary concerns of American Muslims were found to center around the spiritual growth and connection we associate so much with the community/masjid.
Many of us will miss the social gatherings at iftar time. Men and women who regularly pray at the masjid in congregation will now pray in their homes, alone, or with their families. Youth who find their spiritual high at youth iftars and qiyams with their mentors must find another way to meet this need. Revert Muslims who may not have Muslim families to celebrate with, and as a result rely on the greater Muslim community to experience Ramadan, will need another way to fulfill the feeling of togetherness and seeking knowledge.
We need to recognize that we can take steps to reduce our anxiety and take control of this new Ramadan so that we can enjoy and benefit from it! The tips we’ve outlined below can be found in much greater detail in The Family and Youth Institute’s (The FYI) Covid-19 Ramadan Toolkit!
The central place of spiritual connection and growth has shifted from the masjid back to the home. So how can we motivate ourselves to feel the spiritual high of Ramadan from our homes? Here are some ways to make the best of our Ramadan that we can benefit from:
Know that the masjid misses us as much as we miss it.
It is missing Quranic recitation, people giving sadaqah, the barakah of people worshipping Allah , and more. For more on this topic, check out this webinar by The FYI’s Community Educator, Duaa Haggag, about how to keep the masjid alive in our hearts during this month.
Bring the Ramadan feel to your home.
Now, more than ever, is a time to create a Ramadan home environment that appeals to all of our senses. Many of us do this already if we have children, but now is the time to also do this for ourselves, as adults. This can be done by putting up Islamic visuals (books, decorations), light traditional fragrances you associate with Ramadan, playing your favorite nasheeds, eating traditional foods for Iftar, and so on. These smells, sounds, tastes, and sights will reactivate the feeling you associate with Ramadan, even when you can’t be connected with your community.
Create a spiritual or masjid atmosphere within your home by trying some of the following:
- Make a space in your home for yourself where you will pray, read Quran, make du’a, and/or reflect. Have a Quran, dhikr beads, du’a journal/book, and prayer rug easily available for use. Take pictures of your spaces and share them with your friends to encourage each other
- Mimic the masjid feel by ensuring that the adhan can be heard aloud in the house at all five times of the day
- If you typically go to the masjid to pray the obligatory prayers, continue to pray at the time of congregation according to your local masjid’s congregation schedule. Lead your family in prayer at these specific times. This encourages you and your family to pray on time while feeling connected to your masjid. If you long to hear the Quran being recited, set that up in your space
- If you have children, family togetherness will be even more important during this time. Check out the Family Bonding section of The FYI’s Covid-19 Ramadan Toolkit for many more practical tips and strategies
Create a special routine for Jumu’ah within the home.
Take the time to research the sunnah practices of Rasulullah and find creative ways to do them. Here are some other things to try:
- Use this as an opportunity to learn the etiquettes of and practice giving khutbahs
- Have a post-Jumu’ah halaqa or listen to one of the many online lectures being shared to maintain the connection
- While you may not be able to physically go to the masjid for Jumu’ah, you CAN complete the other sunnahs that the Prophet practiced
- After Jumu’ah is a time when many of us would meet up and catch up with our family and friends. Host a post-Jumu’ah virtual session and share with your family and friends so you can still catch up and meet with them after Jumu’ah
- Remind yourselves of the blessings and rewards Jumu’ah brings, even if it can’t be done as a community
Revive the Sunnah of praying Taraweeh in the home.
Learn about how praying taraweeh at home was how our beloved Rasulullah and Sahabis prayed it. Remind yourself that Allah is still waiting to reward you and listen to your supplications; that hasn’t changed. Set up virtual connections with friends or family during taraweeh time. You may not be able to pray together but this will help you connect to the same feeling you had in past Ramadans. Re-frame how we feel about a taraweeh at home. Consider our situation as an invitation to spend alone time (khalwa) with Allah .
Structure your Day
Now that we are in quarantine, it’s the perfect opportunity to slow down and focus on making the best of the month of Ramadan. Making a schedule allows you to keep a consistent routine while ensuring that your spiritual, physical, mental, emotional, and social needs are all being met each day. There will be days when it is hard to follow the schedule, so be gentle with yourself and allow those days to happen.
- Start your day with a morning virtual group that recites morning du’a and surahs
- Designate times to recite your favorite dhikr, du’a, and recitation of the Quran
- Start a gratitude journal writing at least 3 things you are grateful for each day. Then when supplicating to Allah , thank Him for these blessings
- Plan to listen to a weekly lecture/talk that is live, either with organizations or with your local mosque. Set it up on your TV for the whole family to watch together
- Celebrate iftar preparation; make it a family affair! Challenge the children to set the table based on different themes and take pictures of it
- Pick the days you will call a family member, neighbor, or elderly person during the week.
- Make sure to set time for physical activity: Take a walk outside with the family or let your kids pick a sport to play with you after work hours are over
- If you have children, refer to the Family Bonding section of The FYI’s Covid-19 Ramadan Toolkit to create a schedule with them
Minimize technology
Disengage with technology in order to engage with Allah .
- Be intentional with how you are using technology and how much you are using it; use it to connect with others, not just to scroll through feeds
- Set and enforce a Ramadan Family Media contract
- Monitoring how much we use technology is just as important as monitoring our children’s usage. Refer to The FYI’s Digital Parenting Toolkit for much more resources on properly engaging with media
Quran
We know the month of Ramadan is the month of Quran; though how can we live this during the times we are facing now? Prophethood began when the first revelation came to our beloved Messenger when he was in a state of khalwa, or isolation. While we will miss listening to the Quran being recited by the qari every night in taraweeh, we can still keep the Quran wet on our tongues and ears. Try these strategies:
- Make time for reading and reflecting on the meaning of the Quran– set SMART goals
- If you have young children and find it challenging to find the time to sit and read the Quran, consider playing it while preparing iftar or taking care of the kids
- Have a Quran competition within your family or with friends to see who can read the most pages by the end of the month
- Engage children with the Quran by teaching them stories of the Prophets, reading Surat ul-Qadr, or Al-Alaq
- Join or start a Quran recitation group where the Quran is being recited
- Gather some friends that keep you accountable for your Quran goal. Do a daily check in on a group text when you meet your goal
Du’a
During this unpredictable time, the power of du’a can bring hope by supplicating to our Creator. It is also a chance for healing and developing good habits. This Ramadan, be intentional about the du’a you choose to recite considering your current circumstances.
- Make a du’a journal with a list of important du’as to recite during Ramadan. Choose from the common du’as recited by the previous prophets, including Prophet Muhammed , and your personalized du’a
- Choose specific times of the day that you will read these du’a such as during tahajjud, right before iftar, or after a salah
- Involve your children by asking them to make a list of the important people in their lives they want to pray for and share the list with each other. This not only encourages you to be reflective of your physical and emotional needs, but also reminds us of the One who can meet those needs.
- Start a text group where each person types in one du’a per day on the group and everyone makes the same du’a for each other
It is an understatement that this Ramadan will be an entirely new experience for the Ummah. While we will miss the spiritual traditions we enjoy every Ramadan, this year is an opportunity to cultivate new traditions. The opportunities to catch the blessings of Ramadan are not lost; it just looks different this year. Allah is so Merciful that he will accept our worship for Him wherever we are. Ask yourself what spiritual acts draw you closer to Allah , and structure it in your day whether you are working inside or outside of the home.
For much more information on other ways to take advantage of a Covid-19 Ramadan, be sure to explore The FYI’s COVID-19 Ramadan Toolkit
Best Of Times or Worst of Times? You Get to Decide!
Homeschooling
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 4: The Importance of Wudu
What did we discuss yesterday?
You know, sometimes I notice that you all hold your wudu for a really long time. Whenever I ask if you have wudu’ before you pray, you always say “yes!” MashaAllah, you all must have very strong bladders! I hope that is the case, but if it’s not, maybe we should discuss why wudu is so important.
Question: Who can tell me about Bilal, raadiya Allahu ‘anhu?
He was the Prophet Muhammad’s ﷺ muadhin (person who makes the call to prayer) and he used to be a slave to a very evil man named Umayyah ibn Khalaf. Umayyah would shackle him to the ground in the middle of the hot desert sun and place rocks on his chest to make him renounce Islam. Did Bilal (may Allah be pleased with him) ever give up? No! He kept repeating the phrase Ahadun Ahad! (One! One!) declaring the oneness of Allah ﷻ.
Question: What do you think this story has to do with wudu’?
Well, one day, the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, was sitting with Bilal (may Allah be pleased with him) and he asked him a question. He said to him, “Tell me about the most hopeful act (i.e., one which you deem the most rewarding with Allah) you have done since your acceptance of Islam because I heard the sound of the steps of your shoes in front of me in Jannah,” (Sahih Bukhari).
وعن أبي هريرة رضي الله عنه أن رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم قال لبلال: يا بلال حدثني بأرجى عمل عملته في الإسلام، فإني سمعت دف نعليك بين يدي في الجنة، قال: ما عملت عملا أرجى عندي من أني لم أتطهر طهورًا في ساعة من ليل أو نهار إلا صليت بذلك الطهور ما كتب لي أن أصلي. (متفق عليه وهذا لفظ البخاري).
Question: If you were Bilal, how would you respond?
Maybe you would say, “I never gave up when I was being tortured by that evil man!” Or, “I fought in battles with you, oh Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, and that makes me hopeful of Jannah!”
Question: Do you know Bilal’s response?
He said, “I do not consider any act more hopeful than that whenever I make wudu’ (or took a bath) in an hour of night or day, I would immediately perform salaah (prayer) for as long as was destined for me to perform.”
Bilal (may Allah be pleased with him) was always in a constant state of wudu’! He would follow up his wudu’ with praying two extra rakat as a nafila (voluntary) prayer.
Sometimes, we may think that we can’t reach the level of the companions because they were able to fight in battles with the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, or because they had opportunities that we do not. But look at Bilal’s response! We all can make wudu and take care of our wudu the same way Bilal (may Allah be pleased with him) did!
Let’s try not to be lazy with our wudu. Our wudu washes away our sins!
عَنْ أَبِي هُرَيْرَةَ أَنَّ رَسُولَ اللَّهِ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ قَالَ إِذَا تَوَضَّأَ الْعَبْدُ الْمُسْلِمُ أَوْ الْمُؤْمِنُ فَغَسَلَ وَجْهَهُ خَرَجَ مِنْ وَجْهِهِ كُلُّ خَطِيئَةٍ نَظَرَ إِلَيْهَا بِعَيْنَيْهِ مَعَ الْمَاءِ أَوْ مَعَ آخِرِ قَطْرِ الْمَاءِ فَإِذَا غَسَلَ يَدَيْهِ خَرَجَ مِنْ يَدَيْهِ كُلُّ خَطِيئَةٍ كَانَ بَطَشَتْهَا يَدَاهُ مَعَ الْمَاءِ أَوْ مَعَ آخِرِ قَطْرِ الْمَاءِ فَإِذَا غَسَلَ رِجْلَيْهِ خَرَجَتْ كُلُّ خَطِيئَةٍ مَشَتْهَا رِجْلَاهُ مَعَ الْمَاءِ أَوْ مَعَ آخِرِ قَطْرِ الْمَاءِ حَتَّى يَخْرُجَ نَقِيًّا مِنْ الذُّنُوبِ
Let’s read a hadith about this. Abu Huraira reported: The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, said, “When a Muslim or a believer washes his face in ablution, every sin that he committed with his eyes will be washed away with the last drop of water. When he washes his hands, every sin that he committed with his hands will be washed away with the last drop of water. When he washes his feet, every sin that he committed with his feet will be washed away with the last drop of water, until he emerges purified from sin,” (Sahih Muslim).
And on the Day of Judgment, we will be so happy that we took our time making wudu!
إِنَّ أُمَّتِي يُدْعَوْنَ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ غُرًّا مُحَجَّلِينَ مِنْ آثَارِ الْوُضُوءِ فَمَنْ اسْتَطَاعَ مِنْكُمْ أَنْ يُطِيلَ غُرَّتَهُ فَلْيَفْعَل
We know this because it is in a hadith. Abu Huraira (may Allah be pleased with him) reported: The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, said, “Verily, my nation will be called on the Day of Resurrection as brightly radiant from the traces of ablution. Whoever among you is able to extend his radiance, let him do so,” (Sahih Muslim).
Don’t we want the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ to notice us from the light that will be coming out of our faces, and hands and arms because of the wudu we used to make?
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 3: The Importance of Charity
Yesterday we shared how we can make use of time.
Today, let’s go around and everyone can say what their favorite food is.
Okay, I’m definitely hungry now!
Question: Do you know that the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ also had a favorite food? Can anyone guess what it is?
It’s the lamb shoulder! It tastes so yummy, especially with yogurt and potatoes! One day the Prophet’s wife Aisha (may Allah be pleased with her) was in their home and they had a whole lamb that they gave away to the poor. The only piece of meat from the entire lamb that they kept to eat was the shoulder. The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ asked Aisha (may Allah be pleased with her) what remained of the lamb. And she said, “Nothing remains except the shoulder piece.”
The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ corrected her and said, “Everything remains except the shoulder piece.”
Question: What do you think the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ meant by that?
Everything we give away for the sake of Allah ﷻ, that is ultimately what will be in our akhirah (after life) bank account. And, that doesn’t necessarily mean food or money.
Question: What other things can we give away for the sake of Allah ﷻ?
Yes, we can share our toys and also share our time! What are some ways we can donate our time and talents? (Examples can include helping around the house, reading to a younger sibling, or calling a grandparent)
Question: Can anyone tell me what are some of the benefits of charity?
- Charity will give us shade on the Day of Judgment:
The Prophet ﷺ said: “The believer’s shade on the Day of Resurrection will be his charity.”
- Charity is a form of protection. The Prophet ﷺ said: “Give charity without delay, for it stands in the way of calamity.”
- Allah ﷻ promises to multiply our reward. He says:
مَّن ذَا الَّذِي يُقْرِضُ اللَّـهَ قَرْضًا حَسَنًا فَيُضَاعِفَهُ لَهُ أَضْعَافًا كَثِيرَةً ۚ
“Who is it that would loan Allah a goodly loan so He may multiply it for him many times over?” (Surat al-Baqara, aya 245)
We have the chance to relieve the distress of someone else! How does it feel when you help someone in need?
عَنْ عَائِشَةَ، أَنَّهُمْ ذَبَحُوا شَاةً فَقَالَ النَّبِيُّ صلى الله عليه وسلم ” مَا بَقِيَ مِنْهَا ” . قَالَتْ مَا بَقِيَ مِنْهَا إِلاَّ كَتِفُهَا . قَالَ ” بَقِيَ كُلُّهَا غَيْرَ كَتِفِهَا ” . قَالَ أَبُو عِيسَى هَذَا حَدِيثٌ صَحِيحٌ . وَأَبُو مَيْسَرَةَ هُوَ الْهَمْدَانِيُّ اسْمُهُ عَمْرُو بْنُ شُرَحْبِيلَ
From ‘Aishah that they had slaughtered a sheep, so the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said: “What remains of it?” She said: “Nothing remains of it except its shoulder.” He said: “All of it remains except its shoulder,” (Sunan al-Tirmidhi).
