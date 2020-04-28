Homeschooling
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 4: The Importance of Wudu
What did we discuss yesterday?
You know, sometimes I notice that you all hold your wudu for a really long time. Whenever I ask if you have wudu’ before you pray, you always say “yes!” MashaAllah, you all must have very strong bladders! I hope that is the case, but if it’s not, maybe we should discuss why wudu is so important.
Question: Who can tell me about Bilal, raadiya Allahu ‘anhu?
He was the Prophet Muhammad’s ﷺ muadhin (person who makes the call to prayer) and he used to be a slave to a very evil man named Umayyah ibn Khalaf. Umayyah would shackle him to the ground in the middle of the hot desert sun and place rocks on his chest to make him renounce Islam. Did Bilal (may Allah be pleased with him) ever give up? No! He kept repeating the phrase Ahadun Ahad! (One! One!) declaring the oneness of Allah ﷻ.
Question: What do you think this story has to do with wudu’?
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Well, one day, the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, was sitting with Bilal (may Allah be pleased with him) and he asked him a question. He said to him, “Tell me about the most hopeful act (i.e., one which you deem the most rewarding with Allah) you have done since your acceptance of Islam because I heard the sound of the steps of your shoes in front of me in Jannah,” (Sahih Bukhari).
وعن أبي هريرة رضي الله عنه أن رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم قال لبلال: يا بلال حدثني بأرجى عمل عملته في الإسلام، فإني سمعت دف نعليك بين يدي في الجنة، قال: ما عملت عملا أرجى عندي من أني لم أتطهر طهورًا في ساعة من ليل أو نهار إلا صليت بذلك الطهور ما كتب لي أن أصلي. (متفق عليه وهذا لفظ البخاري).
Question: If you were Bilal, how would you respond?
Maybe you would say, “I never gave up when I was being tortured by that evil man!” Or, “I fought in battles with you, oh Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, and that makes me hopeful of Jannah!”
Question: Do you know Bilal’s response?
He said, “I do not consider any act more hopeful than that whenever I make wudu’ (or took a bath) in an hour of night or day, I would immediately perform salaah (prayer) for as long as was destined for me to perform.”
Bilal (may Allah be pleased with him) was always in a constant state of wudu’! He would follow up his wudu’ with praying two extra rakat as a nafila (voluntary) prayer.
Sometimes, we may think that we can’t reach the level of the companions because they were able to fight in battles with the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, or because they had opportunities that we do not. But look at Bilal’s response! We all can make wudu and take care of our wudu the same way Bilal (may Allah be pleased with him) did!
Let’s try not to be lazy with our wudu. Our wudu washes away our sins!
عَنْ أَبِي هُرَيْرَةَ أَنَّ رَسُولَ اللَّهِ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ قَالَ إِذَا تَوَضَّأَ الْعَبْدُ الْمُسْلِمُ أَوْ الْمُؤْمِنُ فَغَسَلَ وَجْهَهُ خَرَجَ مِنْ وَجْهِهِ كُلُّ خَطِيئَةٍ نَظَرَ إِلَيْهَا بِعَيْنَيْهِ مَعَ الْمَاءِ أَوْ مَعَ آخِرِ قَطْرِ الْمَاءِ فَإِذَا غَسَلَ يَدَيْهِ خَرَجَ مِنْ يَدَيْهِ كُلُّ خَطِيئَةٍ كَانَ بَطَشَتْهَا يَدَاهُ مَعَ الْمَاءِ أَوْ مَعَ آخِرِ قَطْرِ الْمَاءِ فَإِذَا غَسَلَ رِجْلَيْهِ خَرَجَتْ كُلُّ خَطِيئَةٍ مَشَتْهَا رِجْلَاهُ مَعَ الْمَاءِ أَوْ مَعَ آخِرِ قَطْرِ الْمَاءِ حَتَّى يَخْرُجَ نَقِيًّا مِنْ الذُّنُوبِ
Let’s read a hadith about this. Abu Huraira reported: The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, said, “When a Muslim or a believer washes his face in ablution, every sin that he committed with his eyes will be washed away with the last drop of water. When he washes his hands, every sin that he committed with his hands will be washed away with the last drop of water. When he washes his feet, every sin that he committed with his feet will be washed away with the last drop of water, until he emerges purified from sin,” (Sahih Muslim).
And on the Day of Judgment, we will be so happy that we took our time making wudu!
إِنَّ أُمَّتِي يُدْعَوْنَ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ غُرًّا مُحَجَّلِينَ مِنْ آثَارِ الْوُضُوءِ فَمَنْ اسْتَطَاعَ مِنْكُمْ أَنْ يُطِيلَ غُرَّتَهُ فَلْيَفْعَل
We know this because it is in a hadith. Abu Huraira (may Allah be pleased with him) reported: The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, said, “Verily, my nation will be called on the Day of Resurrection as brightly radiant from the traces of ablution. Whoever among you is able to extend his radiance, let him do so,” (Sahih Muslim).
Don’t we want the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ to notice us from the light that will be coming out of our faces, and hands and arms because of the wudu we used to make?
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Life
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 3: The Importance of Charity
Yesterday we shared how we can make use of time.
Today, let’s go around and everyone can say what their favorite food is.
Okay, I’m definitely hungry now!
Question: Do you know that the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ also had a favorite food? Can anyone guess what it is?
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
It’s the lamb shoulder! It tastes so yummy, especially with yogurt and potatoes! One day the Prophet’s wife Aisha (may Allah be pleased with her) was in their home and they had a whole lamb that they gave away to the poor. The only piece of meat from the entire lamb that they kept to eat was the shoulder. The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ asked Aisha (may Allah be pleased with her) what remained of the lamb. And she said, “Nothing remains except the shoulder piece.”
The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ corrected her and said, “Everything remains except the shoulder piece.”
Question: What do you think the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ meant by that?
Everything we give away for the sake of Allah ﷻ, that is ultimately what will be in our akhirah (after life) bank account. And, that doesn’t necessarily mean food or money.
Question: What other things can we give away for the sake of Allah ﷻ?
Yes, we can share our toys and also share our time! What are some ways we can donate our time and talents? (Examples can include helping around the house, reading to a younger sibling, or calling a grandparent)
Question: Can anyone tell me what are some of the benefits of charity?
- Charity will give us shade on the Day of Judgment:
The Prophet ﷺ said: “The believer’s shade on the Day of Resurrection will be his charity.”
- Charity is a form of protection. The Prophet ﷺ said: “Give charity without delay, for it stands in the way of calamity.”
- Allah ﷻ promises to multiply our reward. He says:
مَّن ذَا الَّذِي يُقْرِضُ اللَّـهَ قَرْضًا حَسَنًا فَيُضَاعِفَهُ لَهُ أَضْعَافًا كَثِيرَةً ۚ
“Who is it that would loan Allah a goodly loan so He may multiply it for him many times over?” (Surat al-Baqara, aya 245)
We have the chance to relieve the distress of someone else! How does it feel when you help someone in need?
عَنْ عَائِشَةَ، أَنَّهُمْ ذَبَحُوا شَاةً فَقَالَ النَّبِيُّ صلى الله عليه وسلم ” مَا بَقِيَ مِنْهَا ” . قَالَتْ مَا بَقِيَ مِنْهَا إِلاَّ كَتِفُهَا . قَالَ ” بَقِيَ كُلُّهَا غَيْرَ كَتِفِهَا ” . قَالَ أَبُو عِيسَى هَذَا حَدِيثٌ صَحِيحٌ . وَأَبُو مَيْسَرَةَ هُوَ الْهَمْدَانِيُّ اسْمُهُ عَمْرُو بْنُ شُرَحْبِيلَ
From ‘Aishah that they had slaughtered a sheep, so the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said: “What remains of it?” She said: “Nothing remains of it except its shoulder.” He said: “All of it remains except its shoulder,” (Sunan al-Tirmidhi).
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Coronavirus
Ramadan In Quarantine: 5 Ways For Kids To Celebrate At Home
This year, most parents are not only grappling with the very real and overwhelming challenge of keeping their kids safe, entertained, and educated all in seclusion, but they are also trying to figure out how to make Ramadan special without the community, friends, and iftars that are so central to the celebration.
So what are parents to do?
Here are five ways to make Ramadan special for your kids in this difficult time.
Beautifying your home is the first step in preparing for the holy month, which we should consider as a symbol of Allah (شَعَائِرَ اللَّـهِ). Children are very perceptive to changes in their normal environment. Using Ramadan decorations whether purchased or home-made is a great way to reinforce observance of Ramadan for your little ones.
وَمَن يُعَظِّمْ شَعَائِرَ اللَّـهِ فَإِنَّهَا مِن تَقْوَى الْقُلُوبِ
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
And whoever honors the symbols of Allah – indeed, it is from the piety of hearts. Quran 22:31
Daily activities help kids feel the spirit of Ramadan creating new routines for them so they are not distanced from the experience of Ramadan. Rafiq & Friends’ The Ramadan Date Palm has a month-long set of activities designed to make Ramadan a festive time in the home and give children engaging and fun lessons on the blessings of Ramadan. With the simple model of “faith starts at home,” the creators of Rafiq & Friends focused on allowing children to be active participants of Ramadan by creating a date serving plate so kids could help family members break fast every night.
Whoever helps break the fast of a fasting person, he will have the same reward as him without decreasing anything from the reward of the fasting person.
Source: Sunan al-Tirmidhī 807
Each set of Rafiq & Friends: The Ramadan Date Palm comes with a beautifully hand illustrated children’s book, a Rafiq plush toy, 35 activity cards, one for each night of Ramadan/Eid and some in preparation for the first day. Parents also gain exclusive access to on-line activities and crafts that engage them in Ramadan fun all month long.
Jamaat prayer with the family as trips to the masjid won’t be possible. This is a good time to put our own homes in order in having daily jamaat prayer with our children at home. For small children this can be difficult but building the routine can be made fun if done correctly. Children love autonomy and routine so try to give children the task of setting up prayer rugs, helping to make the azan and making dua after salat. Here is a DIY model of a home masjid for children.
For older children, holding a short discussion or Islamic reminder is a good way to build knowledge as well as to create a welcoming environment to ask questions.
Virtual iftars are a great way to connect with other friends and families, making them even more special if you come up with some activities to go along with it. For example, grandparents can read a book to their grandchildren or the families can play a game of charades. Younger kids can put on puppet shows for their friends. Just because we aren’t breaking bread together doesn’t mean we can’t still connect.'Making kids active participants rather than just bystanders will help them learn and feel valued.'Click To Tweet
Reciting Quran as a family is a way to cultivate a good relationship with our holy book. Try sitting in a circle and having children take turns reading ayahs or reading the translation after the Arabic is recited. Making kids active participants rather than just bystanders will help them learn and feel valued.
We pray that you and your family have a blessed Ramadan this year despite the quarantine.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Life
12 Tips For Suddenly-At-Home-Schoolers
As each and every one of us grapple with the various changes that have been imposed by the global Coronavirus pandemic, families with school-aged children have their own set of new challenges. A top priority after working hard to keep everyone safe is to keep up with each child’s education needs while also trying to work from home yourself.
You may find your suddenly-at-home-schoolers status unproductive and taking you to new levels of frustration and exhaustion. As a long-time homeschooler, I have a great deal of experience in this area and learned these ropes from intense amounts of reading and lots of trials and tribulations. Five of our children have been homeschooled and four of them exclusively from KG through high school. If you are working from home, I can also feel that pain. My husband and I have worked from home for more than 25 years and it is a balancing act of tremendous proportion. We are here to share the benefit of our individual and collective experiences.
Here are 12 tips and tricks from the field to help you maneuver into these uncharted waters
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
1. Remember that parent as teacher is NOT a new role. You have always been your child’s primary teacher. This cannot be overstated. While you may recognize this role when your children are very young and fully dependent upon you, it actually continues as they grow. We teach by our words but also, most poignantly, by our actions. And actions sometimes speak louder than words. Our children watch and listen at every age. They make note of the consistency or lack of it. They figure out if parents are on the same page or have different sets of rules and expectations (a fact accentuated if there are two separate households as a result of divorce).And they also pay close attention to our moods and are sensitive to our stress.
Keep in mind that your parenting – the source of a full range of emotion from incredible joy to incredible frustration – is a special gift from Allah, the One who knows best!
2. Expect that it will take time to transition. We are already a couple of weeks into this new paradigm and it still may feel strange for everyone. The needs are further compounded by the fact that both parents and children have been thrust into these new waters at the same time. It takes time for all of us to settle into new surroundings, routines, and strategies for success. We may need new skills and resources. We may need a different level of cooperation and collaboration. We may all need to just take a deep breath, quite literally!
3. Home does not need to become a traditional classroom to accomplish learning. You didn’t treat your child’s school like your home so don’t treat your home like a school. Each traditional classroom has a particular set of rules and parameters that sets the stage for group instruction – static schedules move large numbers of children into place at the same time, rules and norms are established for behavior (crowd) control, written assignments are necessary to ensure understanding en mass, desks are lined up to fit a maximum number of kids into a set space, etc.These same kinds of constructs are not necessary and do not work at home.
Be flexible. There doesn’t have to be a particular time to do math work each day. There doesn’t need to be a row of desks to work on an assignment (a kitchen table is fine). Reading a book might be most comfortable at bedtime. Children can actually work and learn together rather than be separated by ages. Downtime (and I mean screen-free time here!) can be where some of the best creative thoughts and learning germinate.
4. Maximize the resources that are available online. You have likely been provided with enrichment packages or online learning materials from your child’s school. But without the regimen necessary to instruct large groups, your children are likely to work through this material in far less time than their regular school hours. Consider looking beyond these materials to stimulate them. There are a wide variety of educational materials that are available online. In fact, there is so much that it may seem overwhelming, but don’t get discouraged. It will be worth the energy if you can find educational materials and electronic games that making learning fun and that your children are eager to use.
5. Invite your children into the process of planning and organizing the tasks at hand. Identify what needs to be accomplished when and by whom. Call a family meeting to set the stage for the week ahead. Our family used a whiteboard, putting things into writing so that tasks and assignments would be visible, remembered accurately, and could be revisited as necessary. Ask for input from your children (no matter how old they are) and listen to their insights. It is best for them to have some ownership and it is much easier to hold them accountable that way. A morning huddle might also be in order, particularly if there are different needs on different days. Be sure to include areas such as food preparation and eating times, what is off-limits in terms of entertainment, and how to resolve conflicts if they arise.
6. Bring the best properties of home to learning. Now is the time to think outside of the box and be open to learning in new ways. There are creative ways to get to the same learning objectives as traditional assignments.Cheerios or jelly beans can but used as tools in a math problem as easy as working with items on a printed page (and they are an instant reward for a correct answer!).Think about ways to maximize teachable moments.We may all recognize that learning about the Coronavirus is a relevant science lesson, but so too is baking cupcakes (and that fraction and chemistry lesson also produces delicious results)!
On the literature front, if your child is tasked with reading a book that has also been made into a film, plan to watch the movie together when the book is finished, and then compare and contrast the two. Julie Bogart, the founder of a wonderful online homeschooling resource called Braver Writer, reminds us that “kids learn the best when they can express what they understand verbally to an interested adult.” Every word in this piece of advice is important. Isn’t this what we expect them to do in a traditional school setting? It certainly applies at home as well.
7. Make efforts to give your children your undivided attention. Children of all ages need it. How many times had you previously complained that you didn’t have enough time at home? Maybe being sheltered in place wasn’t what you had in mind, but it, without a doubt, provides the quantity of time to make parent-child bonding possible. The trick is to make the time also quality time. Have a tea party with your children complete with fancy desserts and flowers. Play a board game or complete a jigsaw puzzle. Take a phone-free walk around the neighborhood when weather permits. Listen to an audiobook together. You will be amazed by what you learn about your children when you do. They may also learn something new about you in the process.
8. When you have to work undisturbed make it also a special time for your children. There will be times that you have to focus your own attention on work, whether it is home chores or attending to your paid work from home. Don’t expect your children to just do their schoolwork while you are working. Educational tasks that are done alone can be lonely, especially when children are used to learning with other children their ages. Have a special group of toys, books, play dough, video games, or movies that can be utilized during these periods. If the time is seen as an opportunity for a special treat, your children will look forward to it rather than resent your divided attention. Be sure to also acknowledge their efforts and show appreciation for their cooperation. Positive reinforcement can go a long way here!
9. Plan to do your work when your children are asleep if possible. It is easier to concentrate without background noise or competing demands. This may look different in each family. For some, early morning works best; for others, after bedtime is more productive. You may have to figure out what works for your family by trial and error. And if two parents are trying to work from home, you will likely have to toggle shifts. This may not be easy.
10. Use your bodies. Without PE classes, a walk to the school bus, or a trip to the playground, our children are not likely to get regular exercise. And it may be the same for you. You probably are already challenged by the pent-up energy. It is often stated that exercise influences the mind, body, and soul. It stimulates blood flow, improves your mental health and moods, sharpens thinking skills, and more. Did you know that movement can also impact learning? Kinesthetic or tactile learning is a learning style that takes place by the students carrying out physical activities, rather than more statically listening to a lecture or watching demonstrations. If your kids are learning their multiplication tables, for example, have them jump on a mini-tramp or jump rope at the same time. Or sit in a circle and throw a soccer ball or football while they match up states with their state capitals. There is a great deal of science that suggests this type of learning is productive in the short- and long-term.
11. Remember, children will always children. They cannot give you more than they are developmentally capable of giving. We can look at depictions of children living in unimaginable poverty, amidst war, amongst the homeless, and struggling in homes with domestic violence. These children grow up without the pleasure of a normal childhood. May Allah SWT watch over and protect them from harm. In contrast and by the mercy of Allah, for many of our children, their biggest trials are with luxury and entitlement. They are not used to thinking about details because they usually don’t have to. Remember, children largely do not have executive organization functions (and that doesn’t change because you want or need them to!). They lack the poise, emotional control, common sense, and maturity to understand the full dimensions of the changes that have recently taken place. They usually have no sensitivity to family financial matters, i.e. how much money comes in and how much it actually costs to maintain a stable family life. This doesn’t just apply to young children. Teenagers can be oblivious and self-absorbed. They require a ton of sleep during these times of physical growth, too, when hormonal changes are ravaging their bodies. If you are not getting the results you are seeking, step back and ask this question – is my child even developmentally capable of meeting these new demands?
12. Lean in with your whole self. There is no coincidence. Alhamdulillah, we are in this place and time and we must work to make the most of the opportunities in front of us. Patience and perseverance are your best friends. And gratitude is paramount to keeping perspective and making the most of the many blessings that Allah so mercifully provides. Parents, you need to put these principles into practice. Your children need to see these lessons manifested in your words and your actions. And you need to believe with all of your heart and soul, that we will all – you, your children, your family, our community, and ummah – will be better for it, inshaAllah.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 4: The Importance of Wudu
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 3: The Importance of Charity
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 2: Take Advantage of 5 Before 5
The Best Eid Gifts by Nominal
7 Habits For A Successful Ramadan: Quarantine Edition
Guidance For Praying Tarawih At Home
A Doctor And A COVID19 Patient: “I will tell Allah about you.”
Guidance For Burials And Funerals During The COVID-19 Pandemic
A Primer On Intimacy And Fulfillment Of A Wife’s Desires Based On The Writings Of Scholars Of The Past
I Once Spent Ramadan Semi-Quarantined, Here’s How It Went
Trending
- #Islam2 weeks ago
Guidance For Praying Tarawih At Home
- Coronavirus3 weeks ago
A Doctor And A COVID19 Patient: “I will tell Allah about you.”
- #Islam4 weeks ago
Guidance For Burials And Funerals During The COVID-19 Pandemic
- #Islam3 weeks ago
A Primer On Intimacy And Fulfillment Of A Wife’s Desires Based On The Writings Of Scholars Of The Past