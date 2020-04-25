Uncategorized
The Best Eid Gifts by Nominal
This is a sponsored post from Nominal.
Gift shopping in Ramadan and Eid is exciting, but it isn’t always easy. You have to be thoughtful, you have to purchase quality items that won’t break before the next Eid, and of course, you have to work within a fair budget range so everyone can get the gifts they deserve! Combining meaningful, thoughtful, stylish, and affordable is seemingly impossible, but we’re here to make it just a little more possible for you. Consider it our Eid gift for you.
Let’s run through five of Nominal’s bestsellers that make the perfect gift for any of your loved ones including family, friends, spouse, and all loved ones! Don’t forget, all Nominal jewelry is covered with a Lifetime Warranty, so shop with confidence and always feel free to reach out to us if you ever have any questions. We’re here to make this as easy and smooth as possible for you!
1. The Ayatul Kursi Necklace
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
One of Nominal’s all-time bestsellers and one of our first original pieces ever. Hand-inscribed by a calligraphist in Syria, this piece features the entire verse of Ayatul Kursi written in a gorgeously intricate engraving on an elegant one-inch circular pendant.
This piece not only carries more meaning than any of our other pieces, but also serves as a beautiful reminder to anyone wearing it to recite the verse throughout the day. The beauty speaks for itself, this gift is sure to make your loved ones smile!
* This piece is also available for men here!
2. Custom Arabic Name Necklace
It doesn’t get more personal than this. You’ll want to order ahead of time, because our custom pieces are just that: custom made just for you so they take 10-20 days to create. They are hand crafted and hand polished to perfection before being shipped out to you. Not only in Arabic, the Name Necklace can be made in any language you can think of! You let us know and we’ll bring it to life for you.
A name is, to that person, the most important sound in the world, so bring it to life on our classic Name Necklace and watch their eyes light up with joy. Our all-time bestseller is the perfect Eid and Ramadan gift.
* Custom necklaces for men are available here!
3. A Breathtaking Watch
The Bouquet Collection for women includes twelve breathtaking options from all-gold, to all-black, and all the head-turning styles in between. And every single one would make a stunning gift to deliver to a loved one. Packaged for you, equipped with sapphire crystal glass and a swiss battery to last year after year, your search for a watch ends here. Whether it’s for a teenager’s first watch or your parents’ new favorite wristpiece, you’ll find an option for everyone to take their breath away this Eid!
Bundles are also available to get matching his & hers watches!
* Men’s watches are available in eleven styles here!
For #4 & #5, please click here.
#Current Affairs
COVID19: Calling The Conscientious
Violating borders, scaling every wall and traveling faster than a rumor, COVID19 is now around nearly everywhere. It has reduced nations and societies, low and mighty, to their knees, demoted all preoccupations to insignificance and is threatening to torch everyone in its path.
The imperial hubris of nations, with and without nuclear weapons has crumbled. Mighty militaries have been reduced to mere spectators. Borders are closed. Markets have tumbled. Even the gods amongst humans – rulers, monarchs, dictators, religious heads, generals, billionaires, movie stars, icons of sports and music –have been forced to recede from the limelight. Neither they are in control nor can they perform. All of them are forced to surrender by an unseen microscopic speck with an insatiable appetite to devour humankind, bit-by-bit, part by part.
A pre-COVID19 world is now a blurred memory. It was not long ago that we were a different planet and a different people. Neither hand-sanitizers nor masks were precious enough to purchase let alone hoard, or even think about. YouTube was popular but not so much for videos on how to wash hands or what to do when self-quarantined. And, shaking hands were a norm and we used to respond with a “bless you” to our neighbor’s cough or sneeze.
That was pre-COVID19.
Places of worship are already shut down and airports, train stations and shipping ports are shutting down. Boulevards and avenues are eerily silent. Shopping malls and theaters stand abandoned.
This is post-COVID19.
Yet, there are flashes of hope and inspiration. Medical professionals and health care workers are fighting to save mankind, a patient a time. Our ill equipped and fatigued hospitals are abodes of our new heroes and true patriots. And no less are trash collectors, grocery workers, truck drivers, postal workers, fruit pickers among others whom we took for granted all along.
Covid-19 is not just the biggest story of our time, it is the only story.
Amidst a piercing cacophony of politicians’ press conferences and public interest advisories, we cannot afford to miss out the soft whispers of COVID19.
It is telling us to pay more attention to the under-estimated meaningful over the hyper-marketed mundane. Its whispers remind us to remember that we are but a mere mortal. We are reminded in the Quran that God made us from a mere speck (40:67).
Not, too long ago, we seldom had to remind ourselves that we are human. Not too long ago we could afford to be enemies of ourselves. Humans were enemies of humans, fighting and taking life of those considered ‘others’. We fostered division … “them” and “us,” “citizens” and “illegals.” COVID19 has spoken: no more. We stoked exclusion … “black, brown and white,” “conservative and liberal,” and “urban and rural.” COVID19 has spoken: no more.
In its sweeping trail of destruction, COVID19, is imploring us — harness my power to cause dread in each one of you, across borders, across genders, across races — and unite. COVID19 is challenging us: find a common cause against me. When any of you find an antidote against me, may that be a reason for your coming together, even if right now I have forced you to stay away from each other – six feet part.
COVID19 is an equal opportunity and a non-discriminating enemy, which will kill no matter how we worship, what we eat, where we live. One touch strikes all with equal precision.
Today, as we face an existential threat from a mortal molecular foe, we must remind ourselves about what matters most, our humanity and not our race and nationality.
The truth is that long before COVID19 struck us, we were sick. We spread viruses; hate and bigotry, we held thoughts of xenophobia for those who did not deserve it. We wallowed in bias and built echo chambers. COVID19 exposed all of our pre-COVID19 shortcomings.
Coronavirus will kill us for a while, but then in the end, we will overpower it. But before that happens, all the human deaths would be in vain if we don’t realize that in a world of such threats, we never needed to have been at each other’s throats.
In fear and panic, people resort to extreme behavior, it amazes us with their capacity for wisdom and kindness, or stupidity and cruelty. COVID19 is beseeching us to reclaim and regain our humanity of compassion and kindness. It is telling us to come together to fight our common battles. It is forcing us to wash our hands of all sins of our past and then lock our hearts and hands and build a world where meaning must matter more than the mundane.
#Islam
Benefiting From The Majesty Of Divine Will | Thirteen Points In Making The Best Of The Situation
In the Name of God most Merciful Most Compassionate
Peace Be Upon Prophet Mohammad, His Family, Companions and Brothers. Ameen
“God will never punish them while they are seeking forgiveness” (al-Anfāl, 8:33)
As we observe imposed isolation or social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus that has disrupted life as we know it, maintaining and elevating our faith becomes both a necessity and a great opportunity. The awakened believer is the one who never excludes the hand of God in everything that happens in the world–good or bad. We ask Allah Almighty to show us kindness and mercy in everything that He decrees for us.
“And We have already sent [messengers] to nations before you, [O Muhammad]; then We seized them with poverty and hardship that perhaps they might humble themselves [to Us]. (42) Then why, when Our punishment came to them, did they not humble themselves? But their hearts became hardened, and Satan made attractive to them that which they were doing. (43) So when they forgot that by which they had been reminded, We opened to them the doors of every [good] thing until, when they rejoiced in that which they were given, We seized them suddenly, and they were [then] in despair. (44)” (al-An’ām, 6:42-44)
Now is the time of seeking forgiveness and repenting to Allah. Now is the time we seek the counsel of our rich tradition in how to deal with collective and universal calamities and hardship. The awakened believer looks at what Allah brings about in His universe with a Divine Light and resists the calls of ignorance and heedlessness in any form they appear.
From the pure well of Prophetic guidance we draw thirteen beautiful, practical, and spiritual counsels:
The pandemic that is frightening everyone is the creation of Allah released by His Power for reasons He only knows. Losing sight of this basic fact is a sign of the blindness of our inner eyes. And your Lord creates what He wills and chooses; not for them was the choice. Exalted is Allah and high above what they associate with Him. (Al-Qaṣaṣ, 28:68)
1. When the Masjids are closed and Jumu’ah is suspended and the Honored Ka’bah and the Prophetic Mosque are emptied and there is rampant panic, the guided believer rushes to Istighfār. Let’s repeat and teach our children and households one of these Prophetic expressions of seeking forgiveness:
Astaghfirullāh wa Atūbu ilayhi, at least 100 times a day. (Muslim)
أَسْتَغفِرُ اللهَ وَ أَتُوبُ إِلَيْهِ
or
Rabbī Ighfir Lī wa Tub ‘alayya Innaka Anta Attawābu ArRahīm, at least 100 times a day. ( Al-Tirmidhī, Abū Dāwūd, Ibn Mājah)
رَبِّ اغْفِرْ لِي، وَتُبْ عَلَيَّ، إِنَّكَ أَنْتَ التَّوَّابُ الرحيم
The Best time for Istighfār is before Fajr.
Let’s be among those who seek the forgiveness before dawn that God praised in the Qur’ān:
“Those who say, “Our Lord, indeed we have believed, so forgive us our sins and protect us from the punishment of the Fire,” the patient, the true, the obedient, those who spend [in the way of Allah], and those who seek forgiveness before dawn.” (Āl-‘Imrān, 3:17)
2. Pray two Rak’āt of repentance often throughout the day.
3. Make our living spaces spiritual abodes by designating a place in the house as a Muṣallā. This is a forgotten Sunnah that the companions of the Prophet, God bless him and grant him peace, established. Let’s revive this Sunnah in our homes.
4. Perform prayers at the beginning of the time in congregation with an Adhān and Iqāma (assign our children to do so). If we can’t pray together while we are all quarantined in our houses then we surely have a bigger problem than coronavirus.
5. Stay after the prayers in your place and make Du’ā’ and Istighfār.
6. Don’t miss any Sunnah prayers before or after the obligatory prayers.
- Make it a habit to pray Ḍuḥā prayer after sunrise or by midmorning as 2, 4, 6, or 8 Raka’āt.
- The Prophet, God bless him and grant him peace, used to say that the prayer of Ḍuḥā is the prayer of the Awwābīn (repenters). (Muslim, Ibn Abī Shaybah, al-Ḥākim, Ibn Khuzaymah).
- 4 Raka’at before Dhụhr and 2 after. 2 Raka’āt before Aṣr. 2 Before Maghrib and 6 after. 2 before Ishā’ and 4 after.
- Make your Witr a Prophetic Witr: 11 Raka’āt before Fajr. If you can’t wake up, then pray it after Ishā’.
7. Read the Qur’ān every day even if just for 15 minutes.
8. Constant Dhikr and remembrance of Allah Ta’ālā with all kind of expressions while giving precedence to the expression of Tawḥīd لا إله إلا الله since it is the best expression of Dhikr as the Prophet said. (Al-Tirmidhī)
9. Be a good subordinate and adhere to your community’s collective decisions and experts regarding gatherings, Jamā’ah prayers, Jumu’ah, social distancing, and cleanliness. Our recalcitrance and selfishness sometimes appears in a religious form. At times of hardship going against the consensus is spiritually damaging even when we realize that we might be partially right. Not all debates have to be won.
من أطاع الأمير فقد أطاعني
“Whoever obeys the leader has indeed obeyed me.” (Muslim, al-Bukhārī)
10. The best among us are those who are the best to their spouses. Spending more time with each other should add to our compassion and respect for each other. Let us understand that everyone going through this situation is experiencing a level of anxiety that might affect their normal behavior. Many of us are not used to staying at home for such a long period. Let this be an opportunity to connect with each other and strengthen the bonds of the family. Let’s Fear The Thieves !! (See point 12.)
11. Attend at least one of the online events that your community is offering even if you know everything that is known about the religion. Showing the sentiments of solidarity by attending these events encourages those who spend time preparing and sacrificing their time to continue their Da’wah work that is necessary for the community.
12. Fear the thieves for yourselves and your loved ones: None of the suggestions above will bear any fruit in advancing our cause with Allah and in bringing us towards a genuine reconciliation with ourselves if we spend all day with WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Netflix and such. In the digital wasteland and on our phones or glued to the TV all day, sharing and re-sharing nonsense makes us lost, nonsensical and trivial people. The last thing we want to find ourselves doing is spreading forgetfulness and heedlessness under the guise of spreading useful information.
Let’s not readily and voluntarily enlist as the agents of Shaytan at the time we have to be servants of God. Think before you send anything shared with you because you will be asked about it. One post a day is too much for those who are busy with all the obligations we all have. By now, everything that needs to be known about the epidemic has probably reached all corners of the globe. Let’s be wary of succumbing to the appeals of our lower selves or nafs and finding ourselves losing this great opportunity with Allah. The same advice goes for our children as it is a great opportunity for them to be creative in how they constructively spend their leisure time.
13. Give in charity, no matter how small, to your local and national Muslim organizations who might be going through difficulty meeting the needs of those who have lost their wages due to the freezing of the economy. This is both a pandemic and an economic crisis and sadaqa is our spiritual remedy to financial matters.
Uncategorized
Imam Mohamed Magid Fighting Anti-Semitism on CNN
Imam Mohamed Magid joined a group of Muslim leaders from around the world to visit the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland. Auschwitz consisted of over 40 concentration and extermination camps run by Nazi Germany during World War II and the Holocaust where more than a million people massacred by the Third Reich during World War II.
Imams from all over the world including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jordan, India, Palestine, Turkey, the United States, and other countries came together to pray for the victims of the Holocaust. The visit also marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Red Army in 1945.
Mohamed Magid, the President of the Islamic Society of North America said that the stories behind the camp were very touching and the world should condemn antisemitism before adding, “What can I say? I am speechless.”
The visit to the Auschwitz Memorial is part of a memorandum of understanding signed between the Muslim World League and the American Jewish Committee to educate the Muslim clergy about the Holocaust.
Constructed in Nazi-occupied Poland in 1940, more than 1.1 million people were killed in the Auschwitz concentration camp – 1 million of which were Jews. Imam Mohamed Magid also made news last year when he spoke at a Trump event. He explained his logic for speaking at the event by referring to the example of Prophet Muhammad (saw), saying that, “he used to speak to people who disagreed with him, people who spoke ill of him, and he engaged them. And I do believe that in order for people to understand who we are, we have to engage with them.”
In previous years, Imam Magid was joined by other American imams including Yasir Qadhi, a Houston-born Imam who earned his PhD from Yale University and is currently the Dean of Academic Affairs for TISA (The Islamic Seminary of America). The tragic events of 9/11 caused him to return to the United States, in order to, as he puts it, ‘…build bridges of understanding between Americans and Muslims.’
The Best Eid Gifts by Nominal
7 Habits for a Successful Ramadan: Quarantine Edition
Are Your Kids Scared of Coronavirus?
Heart Soothers: Mohammed Hady Touré
Ramadan Mubarak: This Ramadan Is Going To Be Different…
Propaganda Kills: Holding China Accountable For Its Role In The Coronavirus Pandemic
Guidance For Praying Tarawih At Home
A Doctor And A COVID19 Patient: “I will tell Allah about you.”
A Primer On Intimacy And Fulfillment Of A Wife’s Desires Based On The Writings Of Scholars Of The Past
Guidance For Burials And Funerals During The COVID-19 Pandemic
