#Current Affairs
Closing Mosques – Islamic Justifications for Coronavirus Lockdowns
This piece is cross-posted with permission from islam21c.com.
We are living in an unprecedented time. Superpowers have become overwhelmed by the tiny virus particle Covid-19, turning bustling metropolises into ghost towns, grounding planes and closing airports, with hundreds dying daily and some of the most advanced healthcare systems in the world grinding to a halt.
This unprecedented situation has led to the unprecedented move of the world’s mosques being closed to the public for the first time—en masse—since Bilāl (Allāh be pleased with him) first raised the call to prayer over 1400 years ago. It is indeed a sign of Īmān for this to hurt us, as the believers are connected to the Houses of Allāh, and their closure has stirred many emotions.
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
It is important in times like these not to let these emotions get hijacked by Shaytān, who has tried to use the Coronavirus pandemic to sow seeds of discord among the Muslims. One of the most insidious traps of Iblīs is to cause us to lose respect and love for each other, particularly for the scholars and leaders of our communities, thereby blocking the mercy of Allāh from reaching us.
The closing of a masjid is a matter of local jurisdiction. My personal opinion, one way or another, is not relevant in a matter that is up to responsible, knowledgeable scholarship in respective regions to decide based on their own scenarios. I could in fact be sinful for commenting on a specific decision taken by the leaders of a specific congregation, and even more sinful if my comments create unnecessary drama between congregations and their leaders.
However, I have been inundated with questions and arguments about the situation, from people for and against the closure of mosques, and I believe it would be beneficial for all of us to understand the matter at hand, to foster understanding of the reasoning behind the closure of mosques taken by scholars across many countries, and to highlight the fact that the scholars who hold different views are in fact in agreement on the major principles involved.
Furthermore it is important to appreciate that the decision to close mosques was a decision WITHIN the Islamic legal field, not due to the false dichotomy some have spread of the ‘medical’ vs ‘Islamic’ considerations. People with a particular interest or expertise are naturally inclined to giving that disproportionate weight. However, as we will see, the Islamic jurist in fact has to take into account ALL relevant angles—which is partly why there is more scope for disagreements—including the medical, economic, mental health, spiritual, political and hereafter angles.This is thus a delicate ijtihādi matter juggling various competing considerations, which should attract from us the highest level of adab (manners).
There is more agreement than disagreement
Both those who opined for and against full closure of mosques agree that an objective of the Sharia is the preservation of life. They both agree on the principle that prevention of harm takes precedence over gaining benefit. They both agree that out of two necessary harmful choices, one has to choose the lesser of two harms to avert the greater one.
They both agree that Allāh has gifted this ummah the unique gift of the entire earth being pure and a place of prayer in general, with certain places attracting more reward than others. They both agree that closing the masjid is no small matter, but a massive, catastrophic one.
They both agree that if you follow scholarly opinions of trusted scholars and scholarly bodies, you will not be sinful. And they both agree that if you are prevented from your usual ‘ibādah such as praying in the mosques, you will still be rewarded for them.
It is important to remember this, because we naturally ignore the majority area of agreement and focus on relatively small matters of disagreement. But why do those disagreements occur?
Differences occur in the micro-matters; of juggling the various ethical considerations (masālih), their respective implementation in real life, and the analysis and weighing of various harms—whether ‘major’ or ‘minor’, for example. Scholars differ due to their personal reasoning and understanding, since Allāh has created us all with different personalities and dispositions, so we naturally interpret a situation in different ways.
This is partly why large-scale decisions should be made by numbers of jurists coming together, mitigating each other’s variations, the pinnacle of which is Ijmā’ (unanimous consensus), which is a binding proof of what Allāh intended to be said on His behalf on any given matter. In any case, broadly speaking, where there is no unanimous consensus, we should not be overly dogmatic or rigid when it comes to accepting legitimate disagreements.
Arguments for closing mosques
The following are some of the Islamic justifications of the decision to close mosques en masse by scholarly bodies in several Muslim-majority countries.
Hadiths of avoiding spread of disease
The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) is reported to have said:
“If you hear of a disease outbreak in a land, do not go there, and if you are there during an outbreak, then do not flee from it.”[1]
“The afflicted should not be mixed with the healthy.”[2]
“Flee from leprosy like you would flee from a lion.”[3]
When it comes to prophetic instructions, one of the first things the jurist does is try to ascertain whether it is: (i) intended literally as an act of obedience (ta’abbudi), such as maghrib being prayed three rak’āt or circumambulation of the ka’ba being anti-clockwise; or (ii) intended as a fathomable means to an end (ma’qūl al-ma’nā), such as the prohibition of wine being due to its capacity for intoxication.
When it came to narrations like the above, the scholars understood them to be of the second category, that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) is in fact giving those as examples of means to an underlying end—or causative effect (‘illah)—which is to isolate infectious diseases and limit their harms.
As such, if the World Health Organisation were to send people into an infectious disease outbreak zone whilst taking precautions to limit its spread, the jurist would not say this is impermissible due to the hadith of the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him). Even though they may be going against the literal instruction of the Prophet (“do not go there”), they are taking steps to prevent the intended meaning behind the hadith—i.e. to limit the spread of the disease.
This is why in the books of fiqh we find many examples of scholars giving rulings that on the face of it go against a particular hadith of the Prophet, but upon closer inspection they are actually being faithful to the intended meaning behind the Prophet’s instruction. An example is found in child custody cases. The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) declared that in cases of a divorce, a small child should remain with the mother, and if she remarries then custody goes to the child’s father.
Despite the wording of the hadith, some scholars understood that this is based on an underlying ‘illah (effective cause), which is to prevent the child being neglected by a step-father or a mother busied with looking after another family. As a result, in cases where the father of the child is more likely to neglect him or her, and the step-father permits the child’s mother to nurture her child, scholars opined that the mother retains custody after remarrying, in spite of the wording of the prophetic hadith whilst being faithful to the underlying meaning transmitted by the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him).
Therefore, the jurists agree that the intended meaning behind the narrations above is to prevent or limit the harm caused by a disease, because the Sharia intends to preserve and protect life—including health. Since the coronavirus not only infects a large number of those who come into contact with it, but leads to death and secondary and tertiary disasters such as the overwhelming and destruction of public health service capacity, the Shariah thus instructs us to do what is possible in order to prevent it and limit its harms.
Conflicting Sharia objectives: Life vs Dīn (Faith)
A problem however occurs when this objective to preserve life, conflicts with another objective of the Sharia—namely to preserve the Dīn of Islām.
Medical experts have expressed the fact that the distance between you and the coronavirus is a simple handshake. Extreme Social distancing mechanisms have been implemented across many countries, and the deadly cost of delaying these measures has been seen in countries that adopted these measures after the disease started to spread more rapidly, such as Iran and Italy.
On one hand we have the call for social distancing, but on the other, the masjid wants us together; feet to feet, shoulder to shoulder. Will praying our five daily prayers and the Friday prayer in congregation lead to the virus spreading death and destruction of the public health services? The medical and epidemiology experts give us an overwhelming ‘yes’ to this question.
According to those scholars who opined to close masājid, the testimony of those experts reaches the threshold of ghalabat al-dhann—a warranted confidence in some information that the jurist will be held accountable for knowing, and thus anticipating. The medical experts have thus advised with a degree of confidence that we are responsible for anticipating, that things like Umrah and congregational prayer will indeed lead to the spreading of the virus.
But is that enough to close mosques?
Knowing that something is a potential threat to life is not automatically enough to trump any other consideration. The Sharia has, after all, legislated Jihād, which can and does lead to the loss of life. The key to understanding this is the following.
The Sharia has overall objectives that have been extracted by the scholars of Islamic law, from a holistic, inductive reading of all rulings (istiqrā’). There are various formulations, but they include the preservation of the Dīn, life, lineage, mind, wealth, and reputation.
Not just due to the fact that the Sharia has commanded things like Jihād, the scholars have understood that as an abstract objective or value, the preservation of the Dīn takes precedence over the preservation of life. However, before this can be implemented in the process of law and deriving rulings, it has to be resolved across a second dimension.
Each objective of the Sharia is broken up according to how necessary any given thing is to that objective.
A Darūra is something that is absolutely necessary to preserve that objective, its absence causing a detrimental impact on that objective. An example of this is not praying the Salāh at all, which is a Darūra for preservation of one’s Dīn.
The next level down is a Hājah, which is something you need to fulfil an objective, its absence causing hardship, but not necessarily detriment. It may lead to detriment down the line, but not immediately. An example of this is having a roof over your head, to preserve life. Not having it will be very difficult, but not an imminent threat to your life.
The third level the jurists mention is a Mukammil, which is something under normal circumstances neither necessary nor needed, but something that will assist you in achieving one of the objectives, sometimes translated as “embellishment”.
Scholars who gave the fatwa to close mosques cited that the congregational prayer falls into this third category, it is a Mukammil matter, not a Darūra nor a Hājah (under normal circumstances).
Performing the prayer in congregation assists a person in carrying out the prayer, therefore fulfilling the objective of preservation of the Dīn. If a person does not pray in congregation but still prays, he is able to preserve his Dīn. It will not be immediately detrimental to his Dīn and its preservation.
The faqīh therefore does not simply look at one dimension—Dīn vs life—but rather he looks at them combined with the second dimension, of necessity. Whilst the Darūra actions of preserving the Dīn trump the Darūra of preserving life (such as in warfare), the Darūra actions of preserving life (such as social distancing) trump the Mukammil actions of preserving Dįn (such as Ādhān and congregational prayer).
It is important to note that this is from within the Islamic legal paradigm. It is not an ‘Islām vs medicine’ or ‘dunyā vs ākhira’ binary—these are false dichotomies. From within Islām’s own legal framework, it is a religious obligation to carry out certain actions to preserve life and wealth, for example. If the mu’adhin feels (with ghalabat al-dhann) that going up a hill to give the call to prayer will lead to him getting robbed, for example, then he is told by the Islamic jurist to make the call from a safe place, even if no one will hear it. There is no guilt on him, in fact he may be rewarded for following this Islamic ruling.
What about Jumu’ah?
With regards to the Friday prayer, these scholars likewise opined that stopping it will not lead to the erosion of Dīn because the Sharia has given a replacement for it, in the form of the Dhuhr prayer, where it is not possible to observe the Friday prayer. It does not constitute an imminent threat to the preservation of the Dīn because Allāh has given a replacement (badal) for it, and there is a maxim in Islamic law that “When the default is excused, the replacement is moved to.”
Other general evidences
In addition to the above, those who opined to close mosques on account of the coronavirus outbreak refer to other supporting evidences. Among them are the statements of Allāh:
“And Allāh wants to lighten for you [your difficulties]; and mankind was created weak.”[4]
“And strive for Allāh with the striving due to Him. He has chosen you and has not placed upon you in the religion any difficulty.”[5]
“And do not throw yourselves into destruction with your own hands…”[6]
Among them is the legal principle “Harm must be removed,” which is taken from the hadith of the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him), “There should be no harm nor the reciprocation of harm.”[7]
Those who were against the closure of mosques
It is important to remember that despite the dominant discourse in the public mind being a false dichotomy between absolute lockdown on one hand, and business as usual on the other, those scholars who opined that mosques should not be closed en masse did NOT argue for simply doing nothing, as some have misunderstood.
It is true that some people without knowledge have taken a condemnable course of action of being negligent with regards to their responsibilities to limit the harms of this virus—which is as we have explained an Islamic obligation. What is more condemnable is using the great Islamic value of Tawakkul (reliance on and trust in Allāh) as an excuse for negligence. Instead of tawakkul those who are negligent of their duties are in fact carrying out Tawākul, which is a misregard for taking necessary means to achieve a goal.
However, the scholars of Islām are far removed from this tiny minority and their actions. The scholars who argued against wholesale mosque closures called upon an axiomatic truth that if something gravely important can be reduced instead of eliminated, then opportunities for reduction should be exhausted before elimination. All scholars encouraged the taking of all reasonable medical precautions, however differed simply on what the most effective way to balance all the competing considerations is.
For example, even the scientific experts advising the UK government were in “heated debates” regarding the correct time and extent to implement social distancing.[8] Doing it too late could mean the disease would spread too quickly, doing it too early could mean a burden on people leading them to slack and risking a more dangerous ‘second peak’.
Likewise, scholars and mosque leaders contemplate other measures to reduce the numbers of people gathering, such as making a bare minimum congregation of two or three local individuals, whilst remaining effectively ‘closed’ to the public. This is partly why this is a jurisdictional matter. Different cities have different disease rates, infrastructures and social norms, which mean different strategies to combat the spread of the virus.
On top of that, the scholars remind us of an important theological point, that there are unseen, divine causes for the removal of calamities, and Salāh is one of them. So as a result of their ijtihād on this issue they might have used some form of prayer in mosques (with medical precautions) as a means to receive divine help and mercy as part of a comprehensive strategy for protection and cure. Not to mention considering the future political ramifications of setting a precedent of closing mosques down en masse.
As mentioned earlier, the jurist has to consider multiple angles at once. In any case, the scholars of Islām should not be accused of lacking the necessary jurisprudence insights when studying this matter, and condoning a “business as usual” approach.
Conclusion
Difference of opinion is a mercy for the Ummah of Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him). But at the same time, being united despite differences is also a mercy, and being disunited is a punishment.[9] That which the scholars of this ummah agree on vastly outweighs that which they disagree over.
We are in unprecedented times so it is understandable to have unprecedented fatwas and unprecedented levels of confusion among the masses. However, do not let Shaytān make you depressed or focus on relatively trivial matters compared to the greater goal of glorifying Allāh and relying on Him first and foremost, whilst working together to make your communities and societies as safe as possible.
Use this opportunity to go back to Allāh, to flee to Him, and beg him for forgiveness, since He gave us a taste of something beloved to us and Him being taken away from us—the congregational prayers—no doubt to test us. Make the most of this time of social distancing and implement the guidance of the scholars who have told us how to pray in our homes during this trial, and make our homes into masājid glorifying Allāh.[10]
Notes:
[1] Bukhari & Muslim
[2] Muslim
[3] Bukhari
[4] Al-Qur’ān 4:28
[5] Al-Qur’ān 22:78
[6] Al-Qur’ān 2:195
[7] Ibn Mājah
[8] https://www.buzzfeed.com/alexwickham/10-days-that-changed-britains-coronavirus-approach
[9] The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said: “The community is a mercy, whilst disunity is a punishment.” [Ahmed]
[10] https://www.islam21c.com/islamic-law/sh-haitham-how-to-pray-during-a-coronavirus-lockdown/
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Islam
Corona and the Tragedy of an Atheist
He would frequently log into FaceBook and Twitter to mock faith and the believers, without comprehending the reality of what he was saying…
It would bring him such satisfaction – belittling the metaphysical and life in the grave, and glorifying science and rationale… though he would die each night when by himself; with uncertainty consuming him and dismay gnawing away at him…
But then news of the virus filled his ears, and the constant uptick in the number of those infected, and the torment of those trying to breathe as if through the hole of a needle.
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
“And then what?”, he thought to himself. It was no riddle; death was swiftly on route for all. Whether it was COVID-19 or something else, it was but a matter of “when” now. But how when he hasn’t experienced in his entire life anything to offer him true peace of mind? What if it will be from anguish to anguish?
He used to hate the dark, and the loneliness of being alone in the room. And now the grave may envelop him in a far greater loneliness. Will everything really just end when the heart beats stop?
Or will the eyes, upon being closed by death, open anew to see the reality of existence, and the once unseen world with perfect clarity? Will it be hell on earth in this world, then the Hellfire itself after death?
If only I believed in the Prophet’s statement which Muslims would circulate: “How wonderful is the affair of the believer, for there is good for him in every matter, and this is not the case with anyone except the believer. If he is happy, then he thanks God and thus there is good for him, and if he is harmed, then he shows patience and thus there is good for him.”
“The believers actually won,” he thought. It suddenly didn’t matter to him anymore who thought they won the debates, or whose worldview was trending during his arbitrary lifetime. It was clear now that by their patience, the believers conquered the trials of this life, firm as unwavering mountains as its storms blew. It was clear now that the believers have triumphed in the hereafter as well, when their patience will be rewarded immeasurably while an atheist like myself watches on, paralyzed by the bitterness of his regrets.
“I lived mocking in a world that testifies aloud to the existence of a Brilliant Creator. I did not trouble myself with pursuing answers for the greatest existential questions. I lived superficially, echoing my arrogant platitudes, and memorizing fallacious rebuttals. I lived oblivious to the reality of science; oblivious to longing for the Truth; oblivious to how short life is – no matter how long; oblivious to how near death is – no matter how far. I lived blind, and died blind, and was resurrected blind.”
“He will say, ‘My Lord, why have you raised me blind while I was [once] seeing?’ [Allah] will say, ‘Thus did Our signs come to you, and you forgot them; and thus will you this Day be forgotten.’” {Qur’an – 20:125-126}
All praise and thanks be to You, O Allah. You have only increased us in clarity with this tribulation that we are upon the Truth. O Allah, just as You have admitted us into the paradise of this world through the blessing of faith, allow us to inherit the bliss of the hereafter in Your Paradise there!
Adapted from the writings of Dr Sami Ameri د. سامي عامري
Sami Ameri is a Professor of Islamic Studies. He is a prolific author in Arabic on Islam and other faiths’ challenges. He is a co-founder of the Academic Research of Comparative Religion Initiative, a research organization for interfaith dialogue. He strives to provide an accurate picture of the Islamic faith to non-Muslim readers.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Aqeedah and Fiqh
Prosperity Islam And The Coronavirus Problem
Hadith: “Hasten to perform good deeds before seven events: Are you waiting for poverty that makes you forgetful? Or wealth that burdens you? Or a debilitating disease or senility? Or an unexpected death or the False Messiah? Or is it evil in the unseen you are waiting for? Or the Hour itself? The Hour will be bitter and terrible.”
Islam encompasses all of human experience. We believe in the good and bad from divine decree. The ‘problem of evil’ is not a Muslim dilemma because the abode of this world is a test, and the next life is the abode of recompense. Those who do evil in this world may enjoy comfortable and pleasurable lives. Pious Muslims on the other hand may live in immense suffering and oppression.
One’s state with Allah is not known through worldly position.
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
The Quran has lots of mention of suffering in this world and the reward for the pious is constantly in the hereafter. Distance from the Quran distances us from what our Creator told us about living in His world.
Habituation to feel-good religious programs and motivational talks has left us unable to know how to be serious. The Coronavirus pandemic should be all the motivation we need for serious learning and hasten to good deeds.
New-age religion and the prosperity gospel
Modern Islamic discourse intertwines notions of sulook (spiritual wayfaring) with new-age spiritual ideas which make spiritual progression a self-centering endeavor of ‘personal development.’ Missing from this discourse is submission to Allah , which entails doing what one is obliged to do- even if there is no apparent personal win. A self-centering religious perspective is antithetical to true religion, and ironically a spiritual pursuit becomes a selfish pursuit.
Within this approach, we see our practice of Islam not in terms of fulfilling obligations or understanding we must develop virtues we lack; rather we approach Islam as consumers and form identities around how we choose to be Muslim. This is visible on marriage apps where Muslims will brand themselves around how often they pray, whether or not they eat halal, and how practicing they are. Once this identity is formed, such Muslims are less likely to experience contrition and ultimately improve. The self is then a commodity on the marriage market.
When it comes to worship, for example, giving charity becomes an ‘act of kindness’ to fill the quota of selfless acts to becoming a better person. In other instances, acts of worship are articulated in worldly language, such as fasting in Ramadan being a weight-loss opportunity. One can make multiple intentions, but health benefits of fasting should not be used to articulate the primary benefit of fasting. In other instances, some opt to not pray, simply because they don’t feel spiritual enough to pray. This prioritizes feelings over servitude, but follows from a ‘self’ focused religious mentality.
Much like the prosperity Gospel, Muslims have fallen into the trap of teaching religion as a means of worldly success. While it is true that the discipline, commitment, and work ethic of religious progression can be used for material success, it is utterly false that religious status is on any parallel with material status.
Too many Sunday schools and conferences have taught generations that being a good Muslim means being the best student, having the best jobs, and then displaying the power of Islam to non-Muslims via worldly success and a character that is most compliant to rules. Not only does this type of religion cater to the prosperous and ignore those suffering, it leaves everyone ill prepared for the realities of life. It comes as a shock to many Muslims then that bad things can happen even when you work hard to live a good life. The prosperity gospel has tainted our religious teachings, and the pandemic of COVID19 is coming as a shock difficult for many to process in religious terms. There will be a crisis when bad things happen to good people if we are not in touch with our scripture and favor a teaching focused on worldly gains.
Why it leads to misunderstanding religion
Tribulations, persecution, and events that are outside of our control do not fit the popular self-help form of religion that is pervasive today. Islam means submission, and while we must avoid fatalism, we cannot delude ourselves into idolatry of the self. An Islam that focuses on our individual life journey and finding ourselves has no room for the ‘bad stuff.’ This type of religion favors well-to-do Muslims who are used to the illusion of control and the luxuries of self-improvement. Those who believe that if you are good then God will give you good things in this world will have a false belief shattered and understand the world is not the abode of recompense for the believer.Islam means submission, and while we must avoid fatalism, we cannot delude ourselves into idolatry of the self.Click To Tweet
Tribulations may then effect faith because it questions the often subconscious teachings of prosperity gospel versions of Islam that we are in control of our own destiny, if we are good enough we will succeed. If this is the basis of a person’s faith, it can be proven “wrong” by any level of tribulation. Having one’s ‘faith’ disproven is terrifying but it should make us ask the question: “Does this mean that Islam is not true, or does this mean that my understanding and my way of living Islam are not true?”
My advice is do not avoid struggle or pain by ignoring it or practicing “patience” just thinking that you are a strong Muslim because you can conquer this pain without complaint. Running from pain and not feeling pain will catch up to us later. Learn from it. Sometimes when we are challenged, we falter. We ask why, we question, we complain, and we struggle. We don’t understand because it doesn’t fit our understanding of Islam. We need a new understanding and that understanding will only come by living through the pain and not being afraid of the questions or the emptiness.
Our faith needs to be able to encompass reality in its good and bad, not shelter us from reality because, ultimately, only God is Real.
Unlearn false teachings
Prosperity religion makes it much easier to blame the person who is suffering and for the one suffering to blame himself. As believers we take the means for a good life in this world and the next, but recognize that acceptance of good actions is only something Allah knows, and that life is unpredictable.
Favor from God is not reflected through prosperity. It is a form of idolatry to believe that you can control God or get what you want from God, and this belief cannot even stand up to a distanced tragedy.
Responding appropriately requires good habits.
Tribulations are supposed to push us towards God and remind us to take life very seriously. Even with widespread calamity and suffering, many of us still have a very self-centered way of understanding events and do not hasten to good actions.
For example, reaching old age is supposed to be an opportunity to repent, spend more time in prayer, and to expatiate for shortcomings. Old age itself is a reminder that one will soon return to his Lord.
However, we see many of today’s elders not knowing how to grow old and prepare for death. Most continue in habits such as watching television or even pick up new habits and stay glued to smart phones. This is unfortunate but natural progression to a life void of an Islamic education and edification.
Similarly we are seeing that Muslims do not know what to do in the midst of a global crisis. Even the elderly are spending hours reading and forwarding articles related to Covid-19 on different WhatsApp groups. This raises the question of what more is needed to wake us up. This problem is natural progression of a shallow Islamic culture that caters to affluence, prosperity, and feel-good messaging. Previous generations had practices such as doing readings of the Quran, As-Shifa of Qadi Iyad, Sahih al-Bukhari, or the Burda when afflicted with tribulations.
If we are playing video games, watching movies, or engaging in idle activities there is something very wrong with our state. We need to build good habits and be persistent regardless of how spiritual those habits feel, because as we are seeing, sudden tribulations will not just bestow upon us the ability to repent and worship. The point of being regimented in prayer and invocations is that these practices themselves draw one closer to God, and persisting when one does not feel spiritual as well as when one does is itself a milestone in religious progression.
While its scale is something we haven’t seen in our lifetime, it’s important to recognize the coronavirus pandemic as a tribulation. The response to tribulation should be worship and repentance, and a reminder that ‘self-improvement’ should not be a path to becoming more likable or confident only, but to adorn our hearts with praiseworthy qualities and rid them of blameworthy qualities. Death can take any of us at any moment without notice, and we will be resurrected on a day where only a sound heart benefits.
Our religious education and practice should be a preparation for our afterlife first and foremost. Modeling our religious teachings in a worldly lens has left many of us unable to deal with tribulations to the point where we just feel anxiety from the possibility of suffering. This anxiety is causing people to seek therapy. It is praiseworthy for those who need to seek therapy, and noble of therapists to give the service, but my point is the need itself serves as a poignant gauge for how much our discourse has failed generations.
Benefit from Solitude
We should use solitude to our benefit, reflect more, and ponder the meanings of the Quran. Completing courses on Seerah, Shamail, Arabic, or Fiqh would also be good uses of time. What should be left out however are motivational talks or short lectures that were given in communal events. In such gatherings, meeting in a wholesome environment is often the goal, and talks are compliments to the overall atmosphere. When that atmosphere is removed, it would be wise to use that normally allotted time for more beneficial actions. Instead of listening to webinars, which are not generally building an actual knowledge base that the previously mentioned courses would, nor is it a major act of worship like reading and reflecting upon the Quran. In other words, our inspirational talks should lead us to action, and studying is one of the highest devotional acts.
The pandemic should serve as sufficient inspiration and we need to learn how to be serious. I urge Muslims to ignore motivational and feel-good lectures that are now feel-good webinars, and focus on studying and worshipping. We should really ask if we just lack the capacity to move beyond motivational lectures if we still need motivation in the midst of a global pandemic. The fact that after years of programming the destination is not the Quran for ‘processing events’ or studying texts for learning is symptomatic of a consciously personality oriented structure.
Muslims struggling to process a pandemic (opposed to coping with associated tragedies, such as loved ones dying or suffering) show the lack of edification feel good talks can produce.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Coronavirus
A Doctor And A COVID19 Patient: “I will tell Allah about you.”
Facebook Post By Dr Farah
I get bleeped at around 2.30am to review a patient. A Pakistani gentleman admitted with Covid19.
The lovely nurse on duty says, “He is on maximum amount of oxygen on the ward, but keeps on removing his oxygen mask and nasal cannula, very confused and is not listening to anyone.”
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
I arrive as soon as I can to the ward. I stare at him through the glass doors of the closed bay, while putting on my inadequate PPE.
He looks like he is drowning, he is gasping for air, flushed and eyes bulging like someone is strangling him.
I immediately introduce myself, hold his hands and he squeezes my hand pulls it close to his chest. Starts to speak in Urdu and says he doesn’t know what is going on, he cannot understand anyone and he is so scared.
I give him my Salam and start speaking to him in Urdu. His eyes fill up with tears and hope.
I explain to him he really needs to have his oxygen mask on as we are trying to make him feel better. He tells me he is suffocating with the mask and he doesn’t like the noise. I grab his arm help him sit up in his bed.
We exercise synchronising his breathing and I put the mask and nasal cannula back on.
He asks me Doctor, am I going to die? I cannot hear the voices anymore, they don’t come to visit, everything is quiet and silent, like Allah is waiting to take me to Him. I am lost for words and tell him we are doing all we can to make him feel and get better. He tells me he has been speaking to Allah, he doesn’t care for himself just his family. I know he is scared and feels so alone. I tell him I’m here with him and am not leaving yet. I monitor his saturations and surely they come straight back up. I tell him I am going to give him medications for his temperatures and fluid in his lungs.
He agrees to take them.
He asks me why I didn’t come to see him until now, because I am his own. He says when he speaks to Allah he will tell Him about me and that I am a good person and I cared for him.
I get a little choked up.
I can’t gather my thoughts before my bleep goes off again. I have to leave now though I tell him I have lots of patients who need my help. He begs me not to leave, but understands after a while and lets me go.I take off my inadequate surgical mask (PPE) before I leave the bay I look back at him to smile and he smiles back. We both wave goodbye. I can see tears rolling down his cheeks.
I don’t know how he will do, how he is now but I cannot stop thinking about him. I always assume positive outcome if I don’t get called back during the night to see the patient again. Plus it was such a busy night I had no time to stop to reflect, and I continued with a smile.
I speak fluent Bangla and my Urdu isn’t very good. But that night Urdu flawed so effortlessly out of my mouth without any hesitation and I was able to say exactly what I needed to him *SubhanAllah*.
My heart breaks for the minority patients, with language barriers. They are fighting this battle more alone and scared than ever.
Normally, they would rely on family members to translate for them, but given the current situation they must feel helpless.
It’s not just the suffering it’s the suffering alone that pulls on my heartstrings.
‘Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return’
Quran 2:156
When all this is over, please remember to appreciate the little things.
- Appreciate your freedom.
- Appreciate all the hugs and love.
- Appreciate your health and your health service.
- Appreciate your families and loved ones.
- And just be grateful to be ALIVE.
- Stay at home. Save lives.
#stayhome #nhs #gratitude
Courtesy: Facebook post
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Closing Mosques – Islamic Justifications for Coronavirus Lockdowns
Guidance For Praying Tarawih at Home
Corona and the Tragedy of an Atheist
The Conundrum | A Short Story
A Primer On Intimacy And Fulfillment Of A Wife’s Desires Based On The Writings Of Scholars Of The Past
Propaganda Kills: Holding China Accountable For Its Role In The Coronavirus Pandemic
“It’s much worse than the flu.” An Epidemiologist’s Perspective on COVID-19
A Doctor And A COVID19 Patient: “I will tell Allah about you.”
Prophetic Guidance on Epidemic Disease: Coronavirus 2020
The Summer When Everything Changed – A Middle School Islamic Fiction Novel
Closed Door Friday Khutbah From The Prophet’s Masjid ﷺ | Arabic
Closed Door Jumuah Khutbah At The Masjid of The Prophet ﷺ | English Translation
Neglected Blessings and Unique Opportunities of the Coronavirus | Imam Omar Suleiman
WATCH: Bloomberg Claims Mass Surveillance Of American Muslims Was “The Right Thing To Do”
The Islamic Perspectives And Rulings on Rape and Sexual Assault
Trending
- #Current Affairs3 weeks ago
Propaganda Kills: Holding China Accountable For Its Role In The Coronavirus Pandemic
- #Life4 weeks ago
“It’s much worse than the flu.” An Epidemiologist’s Perspective on COVID-19
- Coronavirus1 week ago
A Doctor And A COVID19 Patient: “I will tell Allah about you.”
- #Islam4 weeks ago
Prophetic Guidance on Epidemic Disease: Coronavirus 2020