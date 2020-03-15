#Life
What To Expect If You Develop Symptoms Suggestive of COVID-19
Important relevant information on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19
To date there are officially ~1600 cases of COVID-19 in USA with most cases in the states of Washington, California and New York (~300 in each state). In rest of the states, the number of reported cases range from ~10-50. These numbers are expected to rise in coming weeks as COVID-19 is a contagious viral infection but it is expected that most healthy adults will get mild flu like symptoms.
Please consider the information below, keeping in mind that no human has complete knowledge and there is one with greater knowledge above each one of us.
This is general advice for individuals, who are otherwise healthy and are not considered high risk. Here are some steps on what to expect and how can you prepare in case you develop flu-like symptoms and wonder what you should do next:
If you develop flu-like symptoms (e.g. fever, cough, difficulty breathing) or you have been in contact with someone who has been tested positive for COVID-19 or if you have traveled to endemic area in the last 14 days then you should:
1. Call your doctor. Try not to go into the office right away. In case you do not have a primary care provider then the other option is to find if there is the warm COVID-19 access line set up by your local government or health department or hospital.
2. Your doctor’s office may proceed with series of questions over the phone (phone triage) and may not decide to run a COVID-19 test. If they decide to run the test, the nasal swab collection process for testing may also be varied by office. Not all offices and laboratories are equipped to collect nasal swabs and they may direct you to a location where samples are collected.
Physician’s office may decide to limit the testing to the people at risk for serious illness from COVID-19*:
- Older adults
- People who have serious chronic medical conditions like:
- Heart disease
- Diabetes
- Lung disease
- Cancer Patients/Immune compromised
- Contacts of COVID-19 positive patients
- Health care providers
*This list is not all-inclusive.
Thus, every one calling or walking into the doctor’s office with suspected COVID-19/flu-like symptoms may not be able to get tested for few reasons:
- Availability of the testing is limited at this time.
- Not every individual with suspected mild symptoms needs testing, as it does not change how their illness will be treated
In majority of states, the only way to get COVID-19 test is by physicians’ orders. Drive through testing is rolling out in handful of states. On one hand it is important to do testing for early detection and monitoring disease load in a community, on the other hand excessive testing for reassurance purposes only can overwhelm the system and redirect the sources from individuals who need it the most.
3. If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately by going to local emergency room or calling 911.
In adults, emergency-warning signs could be*:
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
*This list is not all-inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
4. In most mild cases, it is expected that you will be advised to stay home (even if you are tested and waiting for the results to return and even if when your results are positive) and self-quarantined.
5. If you or a loved has suspected or confirmed COVID-19 then you may be given instructions to on how to take care of self or how to take care of a sick person at home.
6. We can all help by minimizing the spread of misinformation. Pause and think before hitting forward on any information. If the information sounds like really, really out there, then it probably is. None of us would want to carry burden of passing forward information without thinking/verifying (which is a state of ghaflah) or thinking that our forwarding/not forwarding information will make all the difference (getting close to state of shirk, nawazubillah). Please do share these facts about COVID-19 with your family and friends.
As many scholars have advised, let us utilize this time in remembrance of Allah and introspection. This may be a unique chance for all us to review Surah Yusuf. How Prophet Yusuf responded with being truthful, patient, and muhsin, when he was confined by different situations in his life. Be it the loneliness in the well, internal confinement of being surrounded by temptations in the house of Aziz or giving up his freedom to be in the confinement of prison to stay away from fitna around him, we can draw numerous lessons from the best story of all times.
Talking To Your Children About COVID-19
As Coronavirus (COVID-19) has now become a pandemic, children from all grades and places have had an overflux of information on COVID-19. This information overload from television and media can become overwhelming for many kids, as well as adults, and can develop many emotions of anxiety, stress, and worry. I wanted to share some thoughts that we can also share with our children and peers. Before that, let’s preface this by what Allah says:
“It is He Who has created me, and it is He Who guides me; And it is He Who feeds me and gives me to drink. And when I am ill, it is He who cures me.” (Qur’an 26:78-82)
The Prophet told us:
“There is a remedy for every disease, and when the remedy is applied to the disease it is cured with the permission of Allah, the Exalted and Glorious.” (Sahih Muslim)
This is a great reminder that Allah gives us life and sustenance, and at the same time can test us with a disease. But for every disease Allah has a cure. In tough times, instead of being angry and frustrated, we need to come closer to our Creator.
Here are some of my reflections on talking to your children about COVID-19:
1. Have open communication with your child about this illness, remaining age appropriate. A younger child won’t need to know every detail about Coronavirus, but they will need to be reminded about all of the necessary precautions. It would also help for you to control the TV/internet exposure, as it can be very overwhelming during times like these.
2. If you have a child in middle school or high school you will need to explain all of the details regarding this illness because they are at a significant age. Students in these grades sometimes feel, even subconsciously, that they are invincible, especially if they see that a virus such as this one has mostly affected older people. They should understand that even if they don’t show symptoms, they can still have the virus and spread it to other people. This would put their elder relatives in danger. May Allah protect our elders.
3. We need to remind our children and ourselves to not blame a specific ethnic group or race for this illness. Generalizing is something that we, as a Muslim community, have to deal with everyday because of a few deviants using God’s name in vain. So please make sure that they are not making jokes or posing prejudice about some groups who have been dealing with this hardship.
4. We need to remind our children and ourselves not to make jokes about an illness or disease or claim that they or someone else has it just to get a reaction. The Prophet forbade individuals from mocking others and joking dishonestly. There is a player in the NBA who made fun of this situation and shortly thereafter was afflicted by this disease. May Allah cure him and all the others.
5. We need to remind our children and ourselves to constantly thank Allah for our blessings and teach ourselves not to be frustrated that our sports events and activities have been cancelled. This a great opportunity for you to show your children resilience and perseverance in a difficult situation. Many of us in this country have been blessed enormously by never having to deal with war or a lack of resources. So these few weeks and months can seem scary and overwhelming, but keep in mind that this can also serve as a great learning experience.
6. We need to remind our children and ourselves to thank Allah for having the privilege of being able to visit a doctor when we are sick. It is a blessing that we can consult with a professional and get medicine for many of our ailments when many in third world countries end up suffering greatly or dying due to the lack of medical aid and resources, and this can include many of our own community and family members.
7. We need to remind our children and ourselves to thank Allah when we see a doctor and nurse, as well as thanking those healthcare professionals for the services, time, and effort they put into making patients feel better as they struggle to keep up with the demand of work and home.
8. We need to remind our children and ourselves to thank Allah for giving us the resources to stay at home for any possible school closures. Where some say to just simply close the school, there are other families who don’t have access to or cannot afford hiring someone to watch their children at home as the parents provide for the family at work. Keep in mind that many public schools may provide some children the only meal(s) that they will have for the day and for this reason not coming to school can be very burdensome on a family.
9. We need to remind our children and ourselves to thank Allah for giving us access to water and and sanitizing resources to help control this bacteria from spreading. For many places around the world, as well as within the United States, they don’t have clean water or access to the proper resources.
10. We need to remind our children and ourselves how Allah reminds us about cleanliness through the prophetic hygienic practices that Muslims are recommended to follow: washing hands upon waking, performing ablution and washing five times a day for prayers, washing before and after eating, covering mouth when sneezing, etc.
11. We need to remind our children and ourselves that when leaders and scholars are trying to make decisions, they are not only deciding for themselves. They have to consider their entire communities of people when making very difficult decisions and try their best to come up with what is best. For every decision they make, there is always negative feedback from people who do not understand their position and responsibilities as leaders and scholars. But all they can do is hope that Allah accepts their intention and open the hearts of the people.
12. We need to remind our children and ourselves about the importance of doing our best in our academics to be individuals who can find cures and answers for the disease and problems in the world.
13. We need to remind our children and ourselves to thank Allah when considering that there is a lack of travel during spring break. Before they get upset that their vacation is cancelled, they should take time to think about the many families in the United States and abroad who have not been able to go on spring vacation for several years due to financial or other restrictions.
14. We need to remind our children and ourselves to thank Allah that some of us are able to work from home during this time or are able to take time off without losing pay. There are more than a billion people in the world who have to work paycheck to paycheck just to survive.
15. We need to remind our children and ourselves to realize that this life is temporary and we will ultimately leave this beautiful home that we call Earth. We have to reflect on whether or not we are doing our best to come closer to Allah . For “indeed, to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return.” (Qur’an 2:156)
I pray that Allah helps us find a cure to this illness and helps those who are sick, suffering, or having any difficulties due to this and other serious issues. May Allah bless all of our children, youth, families, scholars, and leaders.
Ameen.
Hadith of washing hands after waking up
Abu Huraira reported: The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “When one of you awakens from sleep, do not let him dip his hands into the vessel until he washes them three times. Verily, he does not know where his hand spent the night.”
Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 160, Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 278
Grade: Muttafaqun Alayhi (authenticity agreed upon) according to Al-Bukhari and Muslim
عَنْ أَبِي هُرَيْرَةَ أَنَّ النَّبِيَّ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ قَالَ إِذَا اسْتَيْقَظَ أَحَدُكُمْ مِنْ نَوْمِهِ فَلَا يَغْمِسْ يَدَهُ فِي الْإِنَاءِ حَتَّى يَغْسِلَهَا ثَلَاثًا فَإِنَّهُ لَا يَدْرِي أَيْنَ بَاتَتْ يَدُهُ
160 صحيح البخاري كتاب الوضوء باب الاستجمار وترا
278 صحيح مسلم كتاب الطهارة باب كراهة غمس المتوضئ وغيره يده المشكوك في نجاستها في الإناء قبل غسلها ثلاث
AHadith of washing hands before and after a meal
Sayyiduna Salman Al Farisi says, “I read in the Tawrah ‘Barakah in food lies in washing the hand after meals.’ I mentioned this to Nabi (sallallahu ‘alayhi wa sallam) and he said, ‘Blessing in food lies in washing the hand before and after eating.”
(Sunan Tirmidhi, Hadith: 1846, Sunan Abi Dawud, Hadith: 3755, Musnad Ahmad, vol. 5 pg. 441)
Aisha reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, if he wanted to eat or drink, he would first wash his hands and then eat or drink.
Source: Sunan al-Nasā’ī 258
عَنْ عَائِشَة رَضِيَ اللَّهُ عَنْهَا قَالَتْ كَانَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ إِذَا أَرَادَ أَنْ يَأْكُلَ أَوْ يَشْرَبَ غَسَلَ يَدَيْهِ ثُمَّ يَأْكُلُ أَوْ يَشْرَبُ
258 سنن النسائي كتاب الطهارة باب اقتصار الجنب على غسل يديه إذا أراد أن يأكل أو يشرب
257 المحدث الألباني خلاصة حكم المحدث صحيح في صحيح النسائي
Hadith of covering face while sneezing
Narrated Abu Hurairah: that when the Prophet ﷺ would sneeze, he would cover his face with his hand or with his garment, and muffle the sound with it.
Between Faith, Fear, and Flight: A Muslim Coronavirus Mindset | Shaykh AbdulNasir Jangda
Between panic and complete lack of concern, where do we find the spiritual balance required to navigate the coronavirus outbreak? We sat down with Shaykh AbdulNasir Jangda to talk about how the Prophet ﷺ and his companions dealt with similar issues, and what we can learn from them.
- Recognition: The first principle is that illness is a real thing, it’s a part of our reality. Illness is something that the Prophet ﷺ taught us to recognize.
- Precaution: The second principle is that someone who is dealing with some sort of illness should not be interacting with someone who is not sick. You have a responsibility to not unnecessarily impose yourself and the potential of your illness upon another person.
- Treatment: The Prophet ﷺ commanded us to remedy our illnesses. You seek out whatever remedy is available, whatever treatment there may be.
- Reward: If you have taken all of the precautions, but still caught an illness, and then sought treatment but the treatment has failed, that person’s reward is like that of a martyr.
Obesity in the Ummah – The Struggle For Wasat
Let’s talk about overeating. It’s a touchy subject, so I’ll start. Over the span of 13 years I gave birth to 5 children and I also gained quite a lot of weight. I’d like to blame the extra pounds completely on my pregnancies and the stress of motherhood, but that would be disingenuous. The truth is, I became overweight primarily because I turned to food — which is supposed to be healthy fuel for my body — as a source of comfort, happiness, stress relief, and indulgence. I consistently consumed more calories than I burned off, and I ate too many foods that were high in sugar and fat, but low in nutrients. It wasn’t that I had zero willpower; every Ramadan, I could summon up the necessary self control to fast from dawn until sunset, like billions of other Muslims. Yet somehow, for the rest of the year, I couldn’t stop myself from saying “yes” to every chocolate chip cookie I met.
Why couldn’t I control my eating on a consistent basis? Why did my willpower go out the window as soon as Ramadan was over? I have always understood that our deen is one of wasat, or balance, and that we should not go to extremes in anything, including how much we consume. Our Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) famously said, “The son of Adam does not fill any vessel worse than his stomach. It is sufficient for the son of Adam to eat a few mouthfuls, to keep him going. If he must do that (fill his stomach), then let him fill one third with food, one third with drink and one third with air.” (al-Tirmidhi).
Was I lacking faith? Was there something inherently wrong with me that made me overindulge? Would I ever reclaim the fit, trim body of my youth and reestablish a healthy relationship with food?
It turns out that Muslims like me who have struggled with overeating and/or obesity are certainly not alone. According to a 2018 report by the World Health Organization, worldwide obesity has nearly tripled since 1975. Muslim-majority countries have the dubious distinction of leading the pack. Currently nine of the twenty most obese nations on earth are, ironically, countries where the majority of residents spend an entire month of each year fasting! Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Libya, Turkey, Egypt, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates all share undesirable positions among the highest ranks of the world’s fattest nations.
One 2013 medical study claims, “Adolescent obesity has reached a critical level in the Arab countries. Therefore there is an urgent need to establish programs to prevent and control obesity among schoolchildren in these countries.” In Pakistan, the outlook is similarly grim, according to a medical review undertaken in 2016 which concludes, “Pakistan is currently suffering from an emerging epidemic of obesity. Effective interventions are required at population level to prevent and control this emerging public health issue.”
For most Muslims who grew up in the West, unhealthy food has been around for as long as we can remember. Those of us who are currently middle aged have been surrounded by junk food — or at least images of it — since we were born. If we watched TV, we grew up seeing thousands of clever, seductive commercials for Coke, McDonalds, Doritos, Oreos, and dozens of other processed and highly addictive foods. We have been exposed to these temptations nearly everywhere we have gone: school cafeterias, supermarket checkout lines, shopping malls, parties, sporting events, movie theaters, and even book stores.
Isra Hashmy sees the ramifications of this lifestyle in her position as a Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner at Massachusetts General Hospital where she has managed the diabetic patient population in a primary care clinic. Hashmy says, “The Muslims in the West, whether born and raised or immigrated, have adopted the fast food culture. They get food from drive-thrus, donuts before work, and order pizza at night. Due to the busy, fast-paced life of living in the West, they eat out more, which means more fried foods, high fructose, saturated and trans fats.”
“Their lifestyle,” Hashmy adds, “does not lend itself to burning all the extra calories and fat they are consuming. They sit for eight or more hours and then get into a car, sit in traffic, and go home only to eat, and go to bed soon after. The issue is there is no movement and no nutrient-dense foods.”
The problem of fast food is not limited to people in the West, Hashmy says. “Having traveled to Morocco, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, there is a common thread among them that I’ve seen which is food delivery services are incredibly popular. Families will order food from restaurants around town to bring the food home, and now there is not even a need to go out. The lifestyle also does not help to burn the extra calories. The weather has made it such that people sleep very late, eat at late hours, and then wake up late.”
And yet, East or West, not all people are obese. Why is this? Do some people just have stronger willpower? A higher level of imaan? Good genes?
Though weight loss programs have been trying to unlock that secret for nearly six decades (one of the first, and most famous, Weight Watchers, was founded in 1963), obesity is still on the rise in most parts of the world. Every year new trends tap into the weight loss niche and promise results, but few seem to deliver lasting solutions. Some fads are difficult to follow and others have questionable health benefits. For people hoping to lose weight, it can be very hard to know which plan will actually work, and which one will be sustainable in the long run. There are also stigmas attached with being overweight that make some people afraid to seek help for their problem.
In an article called “Are physicians biased against overweight patients?,” author Rita Rubin, MA, asserts, “A 2015 review of literature on weight bias in healthcare found considerable evidence that negative attitudes and stereotypes about people with obesity influence physicians’ judgment, behavior, patient perceptions and even decision-making. Research has found doctors show less respect for overweight patients, spend less time with them in the exam room and feel justified to address excess weight ‘every chance they get.’”
Hashmy believes that Muslims face some additional challenges: “One stigma I find in Muslims who want to lose weight is they feel they are being vain, and it’s not in the religion to care about looks. A lot of education is needed to let them see, this is basic health. This is not about being vain, it’s about taking care of yourself, which is a requirement of our deen.”
Shabana Haxton, a Registered Nurse, Certified Diabetes Educator, and Certified Cognitive Behavioral Therapist who works with patients with diabetes as well as bariatric surgery candidates, agrees that Muslims might have to overcome some extra obstacles. In her profession she has worked with numerous Muslim clients who want and need to lose weight. “I believe emotional eating is very common in our community,” Haxton says. “We show love via food. If you go to someone’s house and do not eat a lot, it is an insult to the host. The host keeps putting food on your plate, etc.”
It’s clear that Muslims tend to love and treasure their native cuisine. Whether it’s biryani, maqlooba, kebab, bastilla, roti, or shawarma, the traditional food of a Muslim’s heritage is usually cherished, shared, and enjoyed with gusto. While Allah SWT has forbidden recreational drugs and alcohol, most foods are halal. Therefore at almost every Muslim celebration — from Eid and iftaar parties to weddings to aqeeqas — food is always present, in abundance, taking center stage. With cultures that celebrate primarily with food, plus a religious tradition that might seem to downplay the importance of physical appearance, plus the other stigmas that overweight people in general face, Muslims are in a particular bind. What is the first step they should take, if they need to lose weight?
Hashmy suggests, “My first advice is to switch your meals. Generally, most people have their biggest meal at night, at dinner. I tell them to make lunch their biggest meal and dinner something lighter. Due to the fact that they are most likely less active at night, there is a greater chance of burning the calories consumed from lunch than a dinner they had at 9:00 pm or later.”
Haxton asserts that first — and crucially — overweight people must “Admit that they have a problem. Seek help. Over-consumption of food is not just a physical problem. It is a biological, social and emotional problem. Until we all get to the root of the problem we will not be able to succeed.” She warns, “If we do lose weight by a fad diet, it will come back because the root cause is not fixed.”
My own experience confirms Haxton’s opinion. Over the years I’ve tried several diets, but none addressed the core issues — my addiction to sugar and my emotional dependence on food. Alhamdullilah, last May, a friend told me about a book that would change my life and my way of thinking about food: Bright Line Eating: The Science of Living Happy, Thin, and Free by Susan Peirce Thompson, Ph.D.
Bright Line Eating (known as BLE) is based on the science of addiction and was developed by Thompson, a former professor of Brain and Cognitive Sciences who focused her doctoral studies on the elusive topic of weight loss. In her book, Thompson describes how sugar and flour act like drugs in our brain, causing some people — particularly those who are highly susceptible — to be addicted to them in the same way others are hooked on heroin or cocaine. Thompson lists concrete steps we can take to overcome food addiction and to reclaim our health. Her four “Bright Lines” are clear boundaries we must not cross, and by following them diligently we rewire our brain to help us eat in a healthier way, with less cravings, less stress, and less reliance on fickle willpower.
It is no exaggeration to say that Bright Line Eating has transformed my life. I now understand why I overindulged for many years, and why the temptation to eat unhealthy foods was so great. “Moderation” is nearly impossible for an addict. One bite of an addictive food makes your brain crave more. I had gained weight not because I was weak, lazy, or uncommitted to my faith or my health. It was because of the two drug-like substances — sugar and flour that were making my brain beg me for the next “hit.”
Alhamdulillah, as of this writing I have followed Bright Line Eating for nearly eight months. In that time I have lost a substantial amount of weight, healed many weight-related health problems, and improved my relationship with food so that I no longer feel desperate for unhealthy options. I now enthusiastically recommend Thompson’s book to everyone who questions me about my very visible, very positive transformation.
To my overweight brothers and sisters, I send encouragement and hope. There are solutions to your problems, professionals who are willing to help with compassion and knowledge, and weight loss plans that do work. Do not feel that you are a weak Muslim or an unworthy person if you struggle with overeating. Scientists and doctors are still discovering what causes unhealthy eating patterns, and they increasingly realize that obesity is not due to laziness or any other character flaw. If you are struggling with your weight, know that your Creator gave you a body as an amanah and that seeking help to improve your health is a sign of gratitude to Him.
