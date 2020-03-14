Coronavirus
Talking To Your Children About COVID-19
As Coronavirus (COVID-19) has now become a pandemic, children from all grades and places have had an overflux of information on COVID-19. This information overload from television and media can become overwhelming for many kids, as well as adults, and can develop many emotions of anxiety, stress, and worry. I wanted to share some thoughts that we can also share with our children and peers. Before that, let’s preface this by what Allah says:
“It is He Who has created me, and it is He Who guides me; And it is He Who feeds me and gives me to drink. And when I am ill, it is He who cures me.” (Qur’an 26:78-82)
The Prophet told us:
“There is a remedy for every disease, and when the remedy is applied to the disease it is cured with the permission of Allah, the Exalted and Glorious.” (Sahih Muslim)
This is a great reminder that Allah gives us life and sustenance, and at the same time can test us with a disease. But for every disease Allah has a cure. In tough times, instead of being angry and frustrated, we need to come closer to our Creator.
Here are some of my reflections on talking to your children about COVID-19:
1. Have open communication with your child about this illness, remaining age appropriate. A younger child won’t need to know every detail about Coronavirus, but they will need to be reminded about all of the necessary precautions. It would also help for you to control the TV/internet exposure, as it can be very overwhelming during times like these.
2. If you have a child in middle school or high school you will need to explain all of the details regarding this illness because they are at a significant age. Students in these grades sometimes feel, even subconsciously, that they are invincible, especially if they see that a virus such as this one has mostly affected older people. They should understand that even if they don’t show symptoms, they can still have the virus and spread it to other people. This would put their elder relatives in danger. May Allah protect our elders.
3. We need to remind our children and ourselves to not blame a specific ethnic group or race for this illness. Generalizing is something that we, as a Muslim community, have to deal with everyday because of a few deviants using God’s name in vain. So please make sure that they are not making jokes or posing prejudice about some groups who have been dealing with this hardship.
4. We need to remind our children and ourselves not to make jokes about an illness or disease or claim that they or someone else has it just to get a reaction. The Prophet forbade individuals from mocking others and joking dishonestly. There is a player in the NBA who made fun of this situation and shortly thereafter was afflicted by this disease. May Allah cure him and all the others.
5. We need to remind our children and ourselves to constantly thank Allah for our blessings and teach ourselves not to be frustrated that our sports events and activities have been cancelled. This a great opportunity for you to show your children resilience and perseverance in a difficult situation. Many of us in this country have been blessed enormously by never having to deal with war or a lack of resources. So these few weeks and months can seem scary and overwhelming, but keep in mind that this can also serve as a great learning experience.
6. We need to remind our children and ourselves to thank Allah for having the privilege of being able to visit a doctor when we are sick. It is a blessing that we can consult with a professional and get medicine for many of our ailments when many in third world countries end up suffering greatly or dying due to the lack of medical aid and resources, and this can include many of our own community and family members.
7. We need to remind our children and ourselves to thank Allah when we see a doctor and nurse, as well as thanking those healthcare professionals for the services, time, and effort they put into making patients feel better as they struggle to keep up with the demand of work and home.
8. We need to remind our children and ourselves to thank Allah for giving us the resources to stay at home for any possible school closures. Where some say to just simply close the school, there are other families who don’t have access to or cannot afford hiring someone to watch their children at home as the parents provide for the family at work. Keep in mind that many public schools may provide some children the only meal(s) that they will have for the day and for this reason not coming to school can be very burdensome on a family.
9. We need to remind our children and ourselves to thank Allah for giving us access to water and and sanitizing resources to help control this bacteria from spreading. For many places around the world, as well as within the United States, they don’t have clean water or access to the proper resources.
10. We need to remind our children and ourselves how Allah reminds us about cleanliness through the prophetic hygienic practices that Muslims are recommended to follow: washing hands upon waking, performing ablution and washing five times a day for prayers, washing before and after eating, covering mouth when sneezing, etc.
11. We need to remind our children and ourselves that when leaders and scholars are trying to make decisions, they are not only deciding for themselves. They have to consider their entire communities of people when making very difficult decisions and try their best to come up with what is best. For every decision they make, there is always negative feedback from people who do not understand their position and responsibilities as leaders and scholars. But all they can do is hope that Allah accepts their intention and open the hearts of the people.
12. We need to remind our children and ourselves about the importance of doing our best in our academics to be individuals who can find cures and answers for the disease and problems in the world.
13. We need to remind our children and ourselves to thank Allah when considering that there is a lack of travel during spring break. Before they get upset that their vacation is cancelled, they should take time to think about the many families in the United States and abroad who have not been able to go on spring vacation for several years due to financial or other restrictions.
14. We need to remind our children and ourselves to thank Allah that some of us are able to work from home during this time or are able to take time off without losing pay. There are more than a billion people in the world who have to work paycheck to paycheck just to survive.
15. We need to remind our children and ourselves to realize that this life is temporary and we will ultimately leave this beautiful home that we call Earth. We have to reflect on whether or not we are doing our best to come closer to Allah . For “indeed, to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return.” (Qur’an 2:156)
I pray that Allah helps us find a cure to this illness and helps those who are sick, suffering, or having any difficulties due to this and other serious issues. May Allah bless all of our children, youth, families, scholars, and leaders.
Ameen.
Hadith of washing hands after waking up
Abu Huraira reported: The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “When one of you awakens from sleep, do not let him dip his hands into the vessel until he washes them three times. Verily, he does not know where his hand spent the night.”
Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 160, Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 278
Grade: Muttafaqun Alayhi (authenticity agreed upon) according to Al-Bukhari and Muslim
عَنْ أَبِي هُرَيْرَةَ أَنَّ النَّبِيَّ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ قَالَ إِذَا اسْتَيْقَظَ أَحَدُكُمْ مِنْ نَوْمِهِ فَلَا يَغْمِسْ يَدَهُ فِي الْإِنَاءِ حَتَّى يَغْسِلَهَا ثَلَاثًا فَإِنَّهُ لَا يَدْرِي أَيْنَ بَاتَتْ يَدُهُ
160 صحيح البخاري كتاب الوضوء باب الاستجمار وترا
278 صحيح مسلم كتاب الطهارة باب كراهة غمس المتوضئ وغيره يده المشكوك في نجاستها في الإناء قبل غسلها ثلاث
AHadith of washing hands before and after a meal
Sayyiduna Salman Al Farisi says, “I read in the Tawrah ‘Barakah in food lies in washing the hand after meals.’ I mentioned this to Nabi (sallallahu ‘alayhi wa sallam) and he said, ‘Blessing in food lies in washing the hand before and after eating.”
(Sunan Tirmidhi, Hadith: 1846, Sunan Abi Dawud, Hadith: 3755, Musnad Ahmad, vol. 5 pg. 441)
Aisha reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, if he wanted to eat or drink, he would first wash his hands and then eat or drink.
Source: Sunan al-Nasā’ī 258
عَنْ عَائِشَة رَضِيَ اللَّهُ عَنْهَا قَالَتْ كَانَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ إِذَا أَرَادَ أَنْ يَأْكُلَ أَوْ يَشْرَبَ غَسَلَ يَدَيْهِ ثُمَّ يَأْكُلُ أَوْ يَشْرَبُ
258 سنن النسائي كتاب الطهارة باب اقتصار الجنب على غسل يديه إذا أراد أن يأكل أو يشرب
257 المحدث الألباني خلاصة حكم المحدث صحيح في صحيح النسائي
Hadith of covering face while sneezing
Narrated Abu Hurairah: that when the Prophet ﷺ would sneeze, he would cover his face with his hand or with his garment, and muffle the sound with it.
“Muslims Should Comply” | AMJA Declaration Regarding Suspension of Friday Prayer
The following is excerpted from a declaration from the Assembly of Muslim Jurists appearing originally here. Visit for the full declaration.
Based on the guidance received from the experts, and in accordance with AMJA’s previous fatwa to follow the updates from the local public health authorities and comply with their instructions, AMJA has issued the following statement:
First:
Whenever the authorities demand the temporary closure of the houses of worship, this constitutes an excuse allowing such closure.
Second:
Whenever the public health authorities advise against public gatherings and encourage their strict limitation because of a real risk, Muslims should comply with these instructions and cancel the public gathering for the Friday sermon, and should call upon the people to pray in their places, as the Messenger of Allah (pbuh) said concerning what is much less harmful than this.
Al-Mardawy said in “al-Inṣâf”: “[Sickness is an excuse to miss Jumuah], without controversy, and so is the fear of sickness.”
However, whenever possible, Muslims should establish the Jumuah, maintain dhikr of Allah in their masjids, and avoid abandoning these completely. This can be done by a very small number of people; such a number is to be determined by the managements of the masjids, after consulting with the experts, as long as it is not less than the quorum for Jumuah. Let us remember that the one who called for people to pray the Jumuah at their respective places prayed it at the masjid.
Every masjid may choose the position they wish to follow concerning the quorum for the Jumuah (which is three in addition to the imam, according to the weightier Hanafi position; twelve, according to the Malikis; and forty, according to the Shafi’ees and Hanbalis). There is no clear number traceable to the Prophet (pbuh) himself, so following the easiest madhhab, which is the Hanafi, may be favorable in this case. Limiting the Jumuah to such small numbers will allow keeping the recommended distance between people and the control of transmission to a greater extent. We must also remember here that people are still going to their workplaces and riding public transportation. It is, thus, unsuitable (or at least premature) to completely suspend the rituals and abandon the masjids.
Whenever the smaller congregational prayer is established to maintain the remembrance of Allah in the masjids during this blessed time, it should be kept short and limited to the essential requirements of the sermon.
People must be instructed to keep a safe distance from each other; doing this is not haram, according to the majority, and would not invalidate the prayer even without an excuse, let alone with this excuse.
Third:
It is permissible for the managements of the masjids to select the people who will establish the Jumuah, and it is preferable to prioritize those who register for it first every week.
It is permissible for them as well to send back those who show up without registering. It is permissible to have multiple Jumuah prayers. As for the other Muslims who are capable of establishing Jumuah prayers in other places, they should do that, as long as they have the quorum. Friday prayers are valid in places that are not masjids, according to the majority.
Fourth:
What is mentioned here above pertains to the masjids, not to the prayer halls in colleges and workplaces, especially since there may be bans on gatherings in those places, and Muslims may not have access to them during these times.
Fifth:
Anyone who could have possibly been exposed to the virus, or who suffers from any suspicious symptoms (which can be like symptoms of any common cold), must be forbidden from coming to the masjids until they check with their healthcare providers and ensure that they are free of the COVID-19 disease.
This is because the harm of spreading this coronavirus is much greater than that of bothering the people with the odor of garlic; as the Prophet (pbuh) said, “He who eats of this plant (garlic) should not come near our masjid and should not bother us with the odor of garlic.”
It is also important for people in high risk groups, such as the elderly and those with chronic diseases, to avoid coming to the masjids, in order to protect their own health. The same may apply to those people who care for them.
Sixth:
It is essential for the leaders of the community to honor the symbols of Allah and rituals of the religion. Once the precautionary measures are eased by the public health authorities, the activities at the masjids must be resumed in the manner that will keep harm away from the people and still honor the rights of Allah.
Seventh:
This is the time for acknowledging our weakness and neediness before Allah and our reliance on Him; it is a time of repentance and beseeching Him for assistance; it is a time for having trust in Him and good thoughts of Him. Remember Him much and increase your good deeds during the day and night. Be in the service of His creatures, especially those of them who are weak and needy.
May the Blessings of Allah and Peace be on Muhammad, and all praise belongs to the Lord of the Worlds.
#Islam
“Pray in Your Homes” – Adhan In Times of Hardship
Hadith shared by Sh Mohammed Aslam
Abdullah ibn al-Harith and Imam Muhammad ibn Sirin said that Sayyiduna ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Abbas addressed us on an extremely rainy day and when the Muadhin stood to announce the prayer, Ibn ‘Abbas said, “When you say, ‘Ashhadu ana Muhammadan Rasūlallāh ﷺ’ do not say, ‘Hayya al-Salah (come to Prayer)’ but rather say, ‘Pray in your homes.””
It was as though people disliked Sayyiduna ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Abbas making this decision for the Jumm’ah prayer, so he said, “The one ﷺ who is better than me done this. The Friday prayer is a set ruling but I dislike to bring you out whilst you walk in mud and rain.” (Bukhari) Sayyiduna ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Abbas was from the Companions granted the most in-depth knowledge of the Qur’an due to the Prophet’s ﷺ du’a for him. He possessed indescribable taqwa and had reliance (tawakkul) upon Allah which we could never attain – but he told people to pray Dhuhr at home due to heavy rain and a potential harm. Therefore, no one can criticise the decision he made and the example he set. There are also other examples we have in our tradition which set a precedent for this and prove that taking precaution is not a sign of lacking faith or iman.
The Companions said that the Prophet ﷺ was not given an option between two things except that he chose the easiest of them out of concern for people – not desiring to put them through hardship (Tirmidhi).
#Current Affairs
Neglected Blessings and Unique Opportunities of the Coronavirus | Imam Omar Suleiman
As we practice and endure social isolation and even quarantine, we should stop thinking of what we may be missing out on and start considering the ways that time could be spent in attaining knowledge and getting closer to Allah. Watch Sh. Omar Suleiman’s full talk on the things we should look to do in light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
How do we manage our spirituality and mental health during the Coronavirus outbreak? Tune in to our live webinar at 1:00pm CST as Sh. Omar Suleiman, Sarah Sultan LPC, LMHC and Najwa Awad, LCSWC provide practical tips on how to nurture our faith and mental health during this time of fear and uncertainty. Register here: https://webinar.yaqeeninstitute.org
Abubakar Qoreebullah
March 14, 2020 at 10:41 AM
_ADDU’A AGAINST CORONA VIRUS AND OTHER EVIL DISEASES!!!_*
_Here is a special du’aa by our Noble Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam:_
عن أنس رضي الله عنه ، أن النبي ﷺ كان يقول *اللهم إني أعوذ بك من البرَص والجنون والجُذام ، ومن سيء الأسقام*
*Transliteration:* _Allahumma innee a’uudhu bika minal barasi wal junuuni wal judhaam, wa min sayyi’il asqaam_
The Prophet (ﷺ) used to say: *”O Allah, I seek refuge in Thee from leprosy, madness, elephantiasis, and evil diseases.”*
[رواه أبو داود]
_May Allah accept it from us and forgive us, our parents and the entire Muslims, Aamiin_