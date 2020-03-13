#Current Affairs
“Muslims Should Comply” | AMJA Declaration Regarding Suspension of Friday Prayer
The following is excerpted from a declaration from the Assembly of Muslim Jurists appearing originally here. Visit for the full declaration.
Based on the guidance received from the experts, and in accordance with AMJA’s previous fatwa to follow the updates from the local public health authorities and comply with their instructions, AMJA has issued the following statement:
First:
Whenever the authorities demand the temporary closure of the houses of worship, this constitutes an excuse allowing such closure.
Second:
Whenever the public health authorities advise against public gatherings and encourage their strict limitation because of a real risk, Muslims should comply with these instructions and cancel the public gathering for the Friday sermon, and should call upon the people to pray in their places, as the Messenger of Allah (pbuh) said concerning what is much less harmful than this.
Al-Mardawy said in “al-Inṣâf”: “[Sickness is an excuse to miss Jumuah], without controversy, and so is the fear of sickness.”
However, whenever possible, Muslims should establish the Jumuah, maintain dhikr of Allah in their masjids, and avoid abandoning these completely. This can be done by a very small number of people; such a number is to be determined by the managements of the masjids, after consulting with the experts, as long as it is not less than the quorum for Jumuah. Let us remember that the one who called for people to pray the Jumuah at their respective places prayed it at the masjid.
Every masjid may choose the position they wish to follow concerning the quorum for the Jumuah (which is three in addition to the imam, according to the weightier Hanafi position; twelve, according to the Malikis; and forty, according to the Shafi’ees and Hanbalis). There is no clear number traceable to the Prophet (pbuh) himself, so following the easiest madhhab, which is the Hanafi, may be favorable in this case. Limiting the Jumuah to such small numbers will allow keeping the recommended distance between people and the control of transmission to a greater extent. We must also remember here that people are still going to their workplaces and riding public transportation. It is, thus, unsuitable (or at least premature) to completely suspend the rituals and abandon the masjids.
Whenever the smaller congregational prayer is established to maintain the remembrance of Allah in the masjids during this blessed time, it should be kept short and limited to the essential requirements of the sermon.
People must be instructed to keep a safe distance from each other; doing this is not haram, according to the majority, and would not invalidate the prayer even without an excuse, let alone with this excuse.
Third:
It is permissible for the managements of the masjids to select the people who will establish the Jumuah, and it is preferable to prioritize those who register for it first every week.
It is permissible for them as well to send back those who show up without registering. It is permissible to have multiple Jumuah prayers. As for the other Muslims who are capable of establishing Jumuah prayers in other places, they should do that, as long as they have the quorum. Friday prayers are valid in places that are not masjids, according to the majority.
Fourth:
What is mentioned here above pertains to the masjids, not to the prayer halls in colleges and workplaces, especially since there may be bans on gatherings in those places, and Muslims may not have access to them during these times.
Fifth:
Anyone who could have possibly been exposed to the virus, or who suffers from any suspicious symptoms (which can be like symptoms of any common cold), must be forbidden from coming to the masjids until they check with their healthcare providers and ensure that they are free of the COVID-19 disease.
This is because the harm of spreading this coronavirus is much greater than that of bothering the people with the odor of garlic; as the Prophet (pbuh) said, “He who eats of this plant (garlic) should not come near our masjid and should not bother us with the odor of garlic.”
It is also important for people in high risk groups, such as the elderly and those with chronic diseases, to avoid coming to the masjids, in order to protect their own health. The same may apply to those people who care for them.
Sixth:
It is essential for the leaders of the community to honor the symbols of Allah and rituals of the religion. Once the precautionary measures are eased by the public health authorities, the activities at the masjids must be resumed in the manner that will keep harm away from the people and still honor the rights of Allah.
Seventh:
This is the time for acknowledging our weakness and neediness before Allah and our reliance on Him; it is a time of repentance and beseeching Him for assistance; it is a time for having trust in Him and good thoughts of Him. Remember Him much and increase your good deeds during the day and night. Be in the service of His creatures, especially those of them who are weak and needy.
May the Blessings of Allah and Peace be on Muhammad, and all praise belongs to the Lord of the Worlds.
#Islam
“Pray in Your Homes” – Adhan In Times of Hardship
Hadith shared by Sh Mohammed Aslam
Abdullah ibn al-Harith and Imam Muhammad ibn Sirin said that Sayyiduna ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Abbas addressed us on an extremely rainy day and when the Muadhin stood to announce the prayer, Ibn ‘Abbas said, “When you say, ‘Ashhadu ana Muhammadan Rasūlallāh ﷺ’ do not say, ‘Hayya al-Salah (come to Prayer)’ but rather say, ‘Pray in your homes.””
It was as though people disliked Sayyiduna ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Abbas making this decision for the Jumm’ah prayer, so he said, “The one ﷺ who is better than me done this. The Friday prayer is a set ruling but I dislike to bring you out whilst you walk in mud and rain.” (Bukhari) Sayyiduna ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Abbas was from the Companions granted the most in-depth knowledge of the Qur’an due to the Prophet’s ﷺ du’a for him. He possessed indescribable taqwa and had reliance (tawakkul) upon Allah which we could never attain – but he told people to pray Dhuhr at home due to heavy rain and a potential harm. Therefore, no one can criticise the decision he made and the example he set. There are also other examples we have in our tradition which set a precedent for this and prove that taking precaution is not a sign of lacking faith or iman.
The Companions said that the Prophet ﷺ was not given an option between two things except that he chose the easiest of them out of concern for people – not desiring to put them through hardship (Tirmidhi).
#Current Affairs
Neglected Blessings and Unique Opportunities of the Coronavirus | Imam Omar Suleiman
As we practice and endure social isolation and even quarantine, we should stop thinking of what we may be missing out on and start considering the ways that time could be spent in attaining knowledge and getting closer to Allah. Watch Sh. Omar Suleiman’s full talk on the things we should look to do in light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
How do we manage our spirituality and mental health during the Coronavirus outbreak? Tune in to our live webinar at 1:00pm CST as Sh. Omar Suleiman, Sarah Sultan LPC, LMHC and Najwa Awad, LCSWC provide practical tips on how to nurture our faith and mental health during this time of fear and uncertainty. Register here: https://webinar.yaqeeninstitute.org
#Current Affairs
Confronting Internalized Islamophobia
Last semester, I was teaching Roxane Gay’s essay “Peculiar Benefits” to a class of college freshmen. Following Gay’s lead, I asked my students to reflect critically on their own lives, on when they benefited from certain forms of privilege and when they didn’t. Unsurprisingly, my students pointed out many intelligent things, such as how English-language skills and physical ability are often unacknowledged as forms of privilege. What surprised me was what all the Muslim students listed not as a privilege but as a source of marginalization: being Muslim.
My students are on to something. Being Muslim American today means dealing with a president who recently expanded his travel ban to six new countries, all of which have sizable Muslim populations. Being Muslim American today means worrying if your own house of worship will be attacked by a white supremacist, as happened in New Zealand, and in states across America. Being Muslim American means belonging to a faith community that, according to the research, endures the highest levels of religious discrimination in the country today.
In other words, being Muslim means confronting an Islamophobia that is real, that is part of American government policy, and that can even be deadly. With this sober reality, you might assume that American Muslims would be unified in collective opposition to the dangerous bigotry that is Islamophobia.
New research, however, puts this notion into question. According to a study by the Institute for Social and Political Understanding (ISPU), a research organization that studies American Muslims in depth, Muslim Americans can themselves be Islamophobic.
The findings are as interesting as they are unexpected. Over the last two years, the ISPU and Georgetown University’s Bridge Initiative have used a measure tracking anti-Muslim sentiment that they developed. Called the “Islamophobia Index,” the measure is based on answers to specific survey questions regarding Muslims and their assumed behaviors.
Over the last two annual polls conducted by ISPU, the findings reveal that white Evangelicals hold the most Islamophobic attitudes of any faith group while Jews are among the lowest. In the 2019 study, only Muslims were less Islamophobic than Jews, but some Muslims still endorsed Islamophobic sentiments.
Where does this internalized Islamophobia come from?
Some of it seems to be internalized shame. Muslims are the most likely faith community to “strongly agree” (44%) with the following statement: “When I hear that a member of my faith community committed an act of violence, I feel personally ashamed.” This compares to roughly a third of Jews (34%), Catholics (34%), Protestants (35%), and white Evangelicals (33%).
But that’s not all. Through crunching the numbers, the ISPU determined who’s more at risk in holding Islamophobic attitudes and what could protect someone from believing Islamophobic ideas. The least likely Muslims to hold Islamophobic views tend to be Democrats, thirty years-of-age or older, and self-identifying as Arab or Asian. Risk factors, meanwhile, include being between 18 and 29 years old, having experienced gender discrimination, either from within the Muslim community or from outside the Muslim community, and having experienced sectarian discrimination from within the Muslim community.The least likely Muslims to hold Islamophobic views tend to be Democrats, thirty years-of-age or older, and self-identifying as Arab or Asian.Click To Tweet
What does all this mean? A fully formed picture may have to wait until a qualitative study puts some flesh onto these numbers, but it’s not difficult to see where the research is heading. It seems statistically likely that both gender discrimination and sectarian discrimination are pushing some young American Muslims into internalizing Islamophobia. According to ISPU’s 2019 Annual Poll, “as many as 41% of Muslim women experience gender discrimination at the hands of other Muslims at some frequency.” We should also note that sectarian discrimination with the American Muslim community has a racial dimension. The ISPU study identifies Black Muslims reporting much higher levels of sectarian discrimination (43% report it) than Arab Muslims (at 26%).
What does this mean for the community?
It’s time to state this plainly. We Muslim Americans simply must get our own house in order if we want to vanquish Islamophobia. Sexism and sectarianism have no place in the Muslim-American community. While outside factors such as negative media portrayals of Muslims certainly play a role in normalizing and promoting Islamophobic ideas, it’s also true—as this latest study makes clear—that Muslims who have personally experienced discrimination from other Muslims are the ones more likely to internalize Islamophobia.
And internalized Islamophobia, like all Islamophobia, is disastrous for everyone. People who score high on the Islamophobia index, Muslim or not, are also more likely to support discriminatory policies (such as the Muslim ban and the surveillance of mosques), curtailing civil liberties, and even the military targeting of civilians. On the other hand, those with the lowest levels of Islamophobia also exhibit high regard for African Americans, Jewish Americans, and LGBTQ Americans, proving that Islamophobia is but one part of how racism and discrimination work in this country.
Faith as a source of happiness
While internalized Islamophobia is real, it is also true that most Muslim women (87%) and Muslim men (84%) report seeing “their faith identity as a source of happiness in their life.” All the more reason why the onus of defeating internalized Islamophobia is on no one but us Muslims.
After all, as every Muslim reads in the Qur’an, “Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves” (13:11). Stopping internalized Islamophobia is also a necessary step to defeating all Islamophobia. And when that day comes, I suspect my Muslim students will consider their faith not as a stigma of difference but as a source of profound pride.
