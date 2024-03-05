Connect with us

#Culture

Podcast: Ramadan Reflections: 30 Days of Healing | Aliyah Umm Raiyaan

Published

Zainab bint Younus catches up with Aliyah Umm Raiyaan, the author of “Ramadan Reflections: A Guided Journal – 30 days of healing from the past, journeying with presence and looking ahead to an akhirah-focused future,” and her newest release, “The Power of Du’a.” Aliyah shares her own journey of spiritual growth and healing, and how we can all transform ourselves this upcoming Ramadan. Don’t miss this episode as part of your Ramadan prep – and don’t forget to order Aliyah’s books to add to your own library.

Related:

Show Up As You Are: Overcoming Ramadan Guilt For The Last 10 Nights

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Reddit
0 Shares
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related Topics:

Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox

Sign up below to get started

Trending