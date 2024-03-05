#Culture
Podcast: Ramadan Reflections: 30 Days of Healing | Aliyah Umm Raiyaan
Zainab bint Younus catches up with Aliyah Umm Raiyaan, the author of “Ramadan Reflections: A Guided Journal – 30 days of healing from the past, journeying with presence and looking ahead to an akhirah-focused future,” and her newest release, “The Power of Du’a.” Aliyah shares her own journey of spiritual growth and healing, and how we can all transform ourselves this upcoming Ramadan. Don’t miss this episode as part of your Ramadan prep – and don’t forget to order Aliyah’s books to add to your own library.
