Announcement: MuslimMatters New Executive Director

Bismillah.

MuslimMatters is excited to announce the appointment of our new Executive Director, Br. Siraaj Muhammad.

Siraaj has served as a MuslimMatters volunteer and writer since 2008, served as COO from 2010-2012, Ops Director in 2019, and up until today was serving as Interim Executive Director since 2021.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

In addition to his wealth of institutional knowledge, Siraaj’s career as a technology professional has allowed him to overhaul and redesign the MuslimMatters site, focusing on presenting content, site speed and SEO, while making it easier for writers to access and use the site, which has led to more content production.

Siraaj also designed a successful online fundraising campaign for MuslimMatters which has allowed us to flourish in the last few years, drive more traffic to our site, hire additional writers and re-engage readers while attracting new ones.

In addition to the accomplishments above, Siraaj launched a brand new podcast, assisted the editorial team in streamlining processes that drove focus on the core mission of the organization, hire new writers, and deliver more content than previous years.

MuslimMatters continues to be one of the leaders of Islamic content on the internet and we couldn’t be more proud to have Br. Siraaj Muhammad leading the organization as Executive Director.

Please make dua for Br. Siraaj, his family, and the entire MuslimMatters staff and volunteers who work day in and day out to create meaningful, high quality content to benefit the ummah.

Sincerely,

MuslimMatters.org Board of Directors

Related: