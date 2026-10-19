[Podcast] A Light of Her Own: Muslim Womanhood, Seasons of Life, & Female Scholarship

“What’s a good book for Muslim women?” is a question I get asked a lot – and I finally have an answer!

Shaykha Sarah Ahmed‘s book “A Light of Her Own: Muslim Womanhood as a Path to Allah” is a book for Muslim women who are ready to stop navigating their faith on the margins and step into the center of it. Drawing on classical Islamic scholarship, Quranic wisdom, and the realities of women’s lives, Aalimah Sarah makes a compelling and deeply personal case: that the experiences unique to Muslim womanhood — the cycles, the roles, the relationships, the seasons — are not obstacles to closeness with Allah, but are the path forward.

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Shaykha Sarah talks to Zainab bint Younus about her own journey into scholarship, connecting with Muslim women on their journeys through life and spirituality, and how the book came to be – and why. This podcast isn’t just another boring talk about “the ideal Muslimah”; it is an honest examination of our community’s track record of (mis)educating Muslim women, and forging a new way grounded in a holistic understanding of mind, body, and soul… while grounded in the Qur’an and Sunnah.

And don’t just get the book for yourself – get a copy of the Reader’s Companion Guide and start a book club with other Muslim women!

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