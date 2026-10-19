#Culture
[Podcast] A Light of Her Own: Muslim Womanhood, Seasons of Life, & Female Scholarship
“What’s a good book for Muslim women?” is a question I get asked a lot – and I finally have an answer!
Shaykha Sarah Ahmed‘s book “A Light of Her Own: Muslim Womanhood as a Path to Allah” is a book for Muslim women who are ready to stop navigating their faith on the margins and step into the center of it. Drawing on classical Islamic scholarship, Quranic wisdom, and the realities of women’s lives, Aalimah Sarah makes a compelling and deeply personal case: that the experiences unique to Muslim womanhood — the cycles, the roles, the relationships, the seasons — are not obstacles to closeness with Allah, but are the path forward.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Shaykha Sarah talks to Zainab bint Younus about her own journey into scholarship, connecting with Muslim women on their journeys through life and spirituality, and how the book came to be – and why. This podcast isn’t just another boring talk about “the ideal Muslimah”; it is an honest examination of our community’s track record of (mis)educating Muslim women, and forging a new way grounded in a holistic understanding of mind, body, and soul… while grounded in the Qur’an and Sunnah.
And don’t just get the book for yourself – get a copy of the Reader’s Companion Guide and start a book club with other Muslim women!
Related:
[Podcast] Faith, Motherhood, and the Call to Gaza | Dr. Samaiya Mushtaq
[Podcast] Guardians of the Tradition: Muslim Women & Islamic Education | Anse Tamara Gray
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
[Film Review] Your Mother, Your Mother, Your Mother: A Complex Story Of Faith And Fatherhood
Far Away [Part 32] – Meilin’s Tale
[Podcast] A Light of Her Own: Muslim Womanhood, Seasons of Life, & Female Scholarship
School Counseling Grounded In The Qur’an And Sunnah: A Framework Of 10 Prophetic Traits
A Case For Critical Reading As Muslims: Reading ‘The Power of Your Subconscious Mind’ Through An Islamic Lens
When The Shaykh Never Spoke – Deepfakes, Synthetic Scholars, And The Coming Crisis Of Religious Trust
CAGE, Muslim Leadership, And Imran Khan: The Silence Test
Is It Ever Too Early To Prepare For Ramadan? Reflections On Rifq, Forgiveness, And Healing The Heart
Far Away [Part 32] – Meilin’s Tale
Maryam: The Story Of The Muslim ‘Virgin’ Mary
The Best Actions for Eid al-Adha [Imam Dawud Walid]
Coming Full Circle: Who Are You Now? | Night 30 with the Qur’an
Running Away From Who We Are | Night 29 with the Qur’an
Building From the Ground Up: Week 4 Recap | Night 28 with the Qur’an
The Muslim You Are Becoming | Night 27 with the Qur’an
MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox
Sign up below to get started
Trending
-
#Life3 weeks ago
When The Shaykh Never Spoke – Deepfakes, Synthetic Scholars, And The Coming Crisis Of Religious Trust
-
#Culture1 month ago
The Stirring Of A Muslim Population In Japan: The Story Of Yusuke Fujitani
-
#Current Affairs1 month ago
Long War Without End: A Quarter-Century Since The War On Terror
-
#Culture1 month ago
[Podcast] Faith, Motherhood, and the Call to Gaza | Dr. Samaiya Mushtaq