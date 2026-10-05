[Podcast] Wait, Muslims Have Been Here HOW Long?! | Hassam Munir

October is Islamic History Month in Canada! Islamic History Month is more than just a token formality: it’s an opportunity to do real da’wah, both within the Muslim community and outside of it. Hassam Munir talks about expanding our understanding of Islamic history, preserving our own Canadian Muslim histories, and how to set up your own Islamic History Month event this October!

Hassam Munir is an Islamic history researcher and public educator. He is pursuing an MA in History at the University of Toronto. He is also a research fellow at the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research.

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