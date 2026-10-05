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[Podcast] Wait, Muslims Have Been Here HOW Long?! | Hassam Munir

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October is Islamic History Month in Canada! Islamic History Month is more than just a token formality: it’s an opportunity to do real da’wah, both within the Muslim community and outside of it. Hassam Munir talks about expanding our understanding of Islamic history, preserving our own Canadian Muslim histories, and how to set up your own Islamic History Month event this October!

Hassam Munir is an Islamic history researcher and public educator. He is pursuing an MA in History at the University of Toronto. He is also a research fellow at the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research.

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Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

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Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Amer Rizvi

    October 7, 2026 at 10:17 AM

    Congratulations on the Islamic History month in Canada 🇨🇦❤️

    Just to add, the latest research suggests that the first Muslims in the Americas were people native to our land and not Muslim immigrants or Muslim slaves from Africa.

    For example, Islamic concepts and influences from the Arabic language can be found in Cherokee religious beliefs.

    This month is a great opportunity for Muslim teachers in Canadian public schools to educate their students about Islam.

    Maybe they can organize a field trip to their local Islamic Center and have the children observe a congregational prayer, and join it, if they wish.

    I started a “a Muslim Cultural Bridges Club.” When my ad for the club was shown on the morning show throughout the school, with pictures of all the Muslim teachers, the children were shocked to find that so and so teacher was a Muslim. These teachers just didn’t fit their media stereotypes.

    Teaching students in our public schools about Islamic history is critical. Unfortunately, our Muslim educators put so much focus on Islamic schools. This, despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of Muslim children in the West study in public schools.

    As a new immigrant enrolled in a public school that was 95% white, I was so excited when we were going to start the next chapter in our Social Studies textbook on the rise of Islam.

    I obviously wanted to learn something I could identify with, having suddenly become a minority, literally overnight!

    I eagerly sat on my desk in Social Studies class, waiting for my favorite teacher, Ms. Biziano, to ask us to open the text book to that chapter.

    And then, Ms. Biziano stated, to my disbelief, that we would be skipping that chapter! Its content would not be on the Social Studies Sophomore Regents exam.

    My heart sank 💔

    But then Ms. Biziano looked at me and smiled saying to the class that the chapter was very important, and we should read it at home 🙂

    Obviously, the decision not to teach it was not hers and went far above her.

    I believe that that specific unit is now a part of the new Global History & Geography I curriculum in New York State today, الحمد لله

    But it was Ms. Biziano’s cultural sensitivity that made the difference in that history class.

    When a student asked the class which country I loved more, America or Pakistan, Ms. Biziano told him that was a very difficult question for me to answer. She could almost read my mind!

    She even circulated my family album and specifically my family tree that traced my direct lineage to Prophet Muhammad (ص) around all sections of that years’ sophomore Social Studies class.

    The students were amazed I could trace back my direct lineage over a thousand years!

    Muslim Educators in the West really need to focus on our public schools and make sure our history is represented in the curriculum.

    We owe it to the Muslim children who are waiting for their Social Studies teacher to have the class open their textbooks to that chapter 🤲🏼

    Reply

  2. Amer Rizvi

    October 8, 2026 at 8:10 AM

    Correction: “…sat at my desk.”

    On a side note, this is not to say that we shouldn’t improve Islamic schooling. But I believe Muslim parents and educators should get involved by putting pressure on their school boards to make sure Islamic history content is not only included in Social Studies, but is also sensitive to the experiences and feelings of Muslim children.

    Reply

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