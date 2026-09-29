[Podcast] Yes, She’s Funny In This | Huda Fahmy

Huda Fahmy’s latest graphic novel, “Huda F Would Love You?” is coming out October 20 – the last volume in the best-selling Huda F series!

It’s the summer after Huda’s high school graduation, and love is in the air! Or it’s about to be, anyway. Because Huda has the ingredients for a perfect love story: a butt-kicking girl power squad of new friends, and a plan to woo all the aunties into setting her up with their eligible sons. But when she finds herself caught between her friends and her heart, gender roles and ambitions, and her fears and dreams, Huda begins to realize that finding her own “happily ever after” might require changing herself—or her expectations.

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Zainab bint Younus asks about the story-behind-the-story, advice to Muslim kids who want to become famous graphic novelists too, and of course… the elephant in the room: the titles of each book in the series!

Pre-order “Huda F Would Love You?” and don’t forget to read the other titles in the series, as well as Huda’s breakthrough graphic novel, “Yes, I’m Hot In This!”

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