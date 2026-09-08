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[Podcast] 50k Mahr, Hiding Money, & Who Pays for the Wedding? | AML Finance
“What do you want for your mahr?” is a question that piques dread in some, glee in others. Mothers advise their daughters to hide money from their husbands. Men wonder if it’s really true that “her money is her money, but your money is her money.” There are a lot of uncomfortable money conversations around marriage… so where do we even start?
That’s where Sannah Khan and Sinan Siyech of AML Finance come in! In this episode, they talk us through difficult money conversations, the fear behind 50k mahrs, and how we need to rethink our approach to marriage and money. And as a perk, check out their Pre-Nikah Money Matters Guide here (use code MM10 for 10% off!), and you can purchase their “My Situationship with Money” conversation cards here (use the code NEWDROP for £5 off).
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Related:
When Tawakkul Isn’t Enough: Why Financial Silence Hurts Marriages
[Podcast] Muslim Money Matters: Do You Know How to Halal Hustle? | Adam Taufique
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
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[Podcast] 50k Mahr, Hiding Money, & Who Pays for the Wedding? | AML Finance
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Amer Rizvi
September 8, 2026 at 9:03 AM
A Shaikh once gave his students the following golden rule: “Marry a woman who’s more pious than you, less wealthy than you, and more attractive than you.” 😂
Amer Rizvi
September 8, 2026 at 11:13 AM
“Mothers advise their daughters to hide money from their husbands.”
“Men wonder if it’s really true that “her money is her money, but your money is her money.”
Typical Desi Muslim problems 🤣