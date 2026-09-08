[Podcast] 50k Mahr, Hiding Money, & Who Pays for the Wedding? | AML Finance

“What do you want for your mahr?” is a question that piques dread in some, glee in others. Mothers advise their daughters to hide money from their husbands. Men wonder if it’s really true that “her money is her money, but your money is her money.” There are a lot of uncomfortable money conversations around marriage… so where do we even start?

That’s where Sannah Khan and Sinan Siyech of AML Finance come in! In this episode, they talk us through difficult money conversations, the fear behind 50k mahrs, and how we need to rethink our approach to marriage and money. And as a perk, check out their Pre-Nikah Money Matters Guide here (use code MM10 for 10% off!), and you can purchase their “My Situationship with Money” conversation cards here (use the code NEWDROP for £5 off).

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