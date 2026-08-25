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[Podcast] Muslim Money Matters: Do You Know How to Halal Hustle? | Adam Taufique

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In Episode 2 of the Muslim Money Matters mini-series, brother Adam Taufique breaks things down to the basics! What’s the difference between financial literacy and Islamic financial literacy? How should you start managing your money? Is it all just a numbers game? If you’ve ever struggled to even start handling your finances, this episode is for you!

ABCs of Financial Literacy Resources:

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SukoonPath: Financial Literacy Through a Prophetic Lens

DebtFreeMuslims Podcast

“You Need A Budget!” app

Ramit Sethi’s “Money For Couples” Podcast

Related:

[Podcast] Will Your Credit Card Send You To Hell? | New Series

Muslim’s Guide to Debt and Money Management Part 1

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Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

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Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

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