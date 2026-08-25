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[Podcast] Muslim Money Matters: Do You Know How to Halal Hustle? | Adam Taufique
In Episode 2 of the Muslim Money Matters mini-series, brother Adam Taufique breaks things down to the basics! What’s the difference between financial literacy and Islamic financial literacy? How should you start managing your money? Is it all just a numbers game? If you’ve ever struggled to even start handling your finances, this episode is for you!
ABCs of Financial Literacy Resources:
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SukoonPath: Financial Literacy Through a Prophetic Lens
Ramit Sethi’s “Money For Couples” Podcast
Related:
[Podcast] Will Your Credit Card Send You To Hell? | New Series
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
[Podcast] Muslim Money Matters: Do You Know How to Halal Hustle? | Adam Taufique
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