The Documenting Oppression against Muslims (DOAM) organization has charted a series of anti-Muslim hate crimes, harassment, and assaults over the summer of 2026 in the United States, Britain, Canada, Ireland, Italy, and Belgium. The ten weeks since the end of May have seen almost thirty attacks, many of them focused at Muslim women and with the footage often publicly posted online by either the perpetrators or victims

There are several probable contributing factors to this phenomena: anti-Muslim violence has ebbed and flowed throughout the past twenty-five years, but the 2020s have seen a particular sharpening of the phenomenon. A number of usually far-right provocateurs, ranging from the world’s richest man Elon Musk to politicians as senior as the American ruler Donald Trump have repeatedly trafficked in anti-Muslim bait. Foreign governments such as India and the United Arab Emirates, and particularly an Israel that sees Islamophobic incitement as key to undermining criticism of its genocidal assault on Palestine, have also trafficked heavily in Islamophobic discourse and misinformation.

In particular political pressure has been brought to bear on Britain, which boasts a large, vocal, and largely socioeconomically deprived Muslim population. It has been repeatedly singled out for alleged Islamophilia even as its political elite across parties has strained to restrict Muslim organizations in response to often Israel-backed pressure groups. One particularly common canard has been the claim, based on an infamous grooming gang case from the mid-2010s, that accuses Muslims of trying to rape young women: though the vast majority of such gangs have been non-Muslim, the myth has taken on a life of its own. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu-Mileikowsky, the incendiary ideologue whose genocide of Palestine comes on the back of over forty years of incitement against a freely expansive definition of “radical Islam”, for instance sneered at the “Islamic Republic of Britain”, a claim also repeatedly regurgitated by Musk in conjunction with long-discarded propaganda about Muslim criminality.

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Musk, who has compared Britain to an island of guileless hobbits being overrun by foreign criminals, falsely linked rape to Muslims: this of course is part of a longstanding pattern of racist and particularly Islamophobic behavior. There is no doubt that this incitement by wealthy, powerful individuals inside and outside positions of power places Muslims at risk. The British Muslim Trust reported as many as 70 attacks on mosque in the country within a year, a rate of roughly one attack every five days.

Summer of Hate

This article will give a summary of the attacks that the watchdog organization has recorded since the start of summer 2026:

(1) On 5 June 2026, a woman screaming profanities attacked a Somali woman in Dublin, Ireland, and tore off her hijab before slashing her face in a street in Dublin, Ireland. A passerby helped drive off the attacker, who was soon arrested, but the victim had to be treated for severe lacerations to her face.

(2) On 11 June 2026, a balaclava-clad man attacked and set fire to an imam’s home, with his family inside, at Bolton, Britain. Fortunately nobody was harmed as the man fled.

(3) On the same day, a man wielding a sledgehammer attacked his Muslim neighbour’s home in London, Britain, threatening to kill her children, before he realized that her husband was at home and fled.

(4) On 20 June 2026, a man with bared chest and carrying a large weapon went on a spree of attacks in the streets of Scottish city Edinburgh. He began the assaults near a mosque, before moving onto a petrol station and then a pizzeria. In total he injured five people before police could intercept him. After his arrest, he echoed the abovementioned far-right propaganda point by accusing Muslims of raping his countrywomen.

(5) On 28 June 2026, a man at a park in Dublin, Ireland, accused Muslims of smiling at children and attacked them, only to be beaten off. The incident was caught on camera with no appearance of untoward behaviour by the Muslims.

(6) On 30 June 2026, a man set fire to a mosque in Dublin, Ireland, and then trumpeted his crime in the street before he was arrested.

(7) On 1 July 2026, a Muslim family’s front door was smashed in in Walsall, Britain, while the children were inside.

(8) On 3 July 2026, American Muslims intercepted an armed attacker at the Jummah prayer at a mosque in New York.

(9, 10) On 7 July 2026, British Muslims tackled an attacker at a prominent mosque in London. He was arrested on accusation of inflicting grievous bodily harm to a man. Three days later a Muslim worshipper tackled another man who was threatening and abusing worshippers at the same mosque.

(11) On 9 July 2026, an effigy of a mosque was placed on a bonfire amid a number of Islamophobic slogans at the Northern Irish town of Moygashel before police removed it and arrested a man for incitement of hatred.

(12) A teenage boy was arrested for allegedly plotting to attack two mosques in London, Britain, in connection with “extreme right-wing terrorism”. He had originally been arrested under suspicion of criminal damage to a vehicle before police found a number of alleged plans for attacking mosques.

(13) On 12 July 2026, a yearly event, which hosted thousands of Muslims, by the Tablighi Jamaat organization at Barham was shut down by British police after it faced a serious threat of a terrorist attack. Twelve suspects were arrested in connection with the threat.

(14) On 13 July 2026, a Muslim worker at a mall in the American town West Valley City was stabbed over fifteen times, explicitly over his Muslim faith, before bystanders forced the attacker off. The assailant has since been indicted with a hate crime causing bodily injury: the United States Attorney’s Office of Utah reported that he “purchased a knife from a store inside the mall and went around asking mall employees if they were Muslim. When the victim responded that he was, the defendant began stabbing him.”

(15) On 15 July 2026, an Islamic school in Birmingham, Britain, had to be evacuated after a bomb threat.

(16) A Moroccan man, Abderrahim Fakir, was suffocated to death by Italian policemen in a Bologna street. Footage showed him pleading for help for minutes before he expired.

(17) Islamophobic graffiti calling for the ouster of Muslims was found at a cemetery in Huddersfield, Britain.

(18) On 22 July 2026, a gang of attackers were filmed assailing a Scottish Muslim woman at Glasgow. A bystander reported that four men approached the woman, shouting insults and telling her to remove her headscarf, before one struck her over the head with a glass bottle.

(19) On 23 July 2026, a Muslim woman walking with her child was assailed by a crowd at Moncton, Canada, in front of a car parade. Footage was captured of the attack, where the crowd beat the woman while shouting a stream of racist and Islamophobic slurs. She was left hospitalized.

(20) A man attacked and struck a Muslim outside an Islamic Centre at Dublin, Ireland.

(21) A far-right mob embarked on a spree of attacks against immigrant-owned shops in Liverpool, Britain. They shouted a stream of slurs, both racist and anti-Islam. The latter included insults against Allah that have already been chanted at far-right rallies organized by pro-Israel rightwingers in other parts of Britain over the past year. Because of these insults against Allah, Who is Praised and Glorified above such self-defeating slurs, we have not linked the video.

(22) A far-right provocateur, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, publicly lashed out at Muslim men praying at the well-known speaking site Speakers’ Corner in London, Britain. Describing herself as an Islamophobe but not a racist, the double-double-barrelled troublemaker’s argument with Muslims was widely circulated online by both her followers and critics.

(23) On 29 July 2026, purported well-wishers of questionable merit were filmed harassing Muslim women outside the parliament in Ottawa, Canada. “Go back to your country. You came here for a better life, not to wear those rags,” they offered in the particularly aggressive sort of advice whose tone seems only to be directed at unaccompanied women.

(24) On 30 July 2026, a Muslim man lost his life protecting a woman from an Islamophobic attack in Brussels, Belgium. Driss Atouane, a shopkeeper of Moroccan heritage, confronted a man harassing a Muslim woman on the train, but was attacked from behind and beaten to death. He displayed the sort of initiative, courage, and good intent that has become necessary for many Muslims in the west. May Allah have mercy on him.

(25) On the same day, a cyclist stopped to dispense threats and racist abuse at a Muslim couple in Sunderland, Britain.

(26) A man wielding a decidedly non-native weapon of choice in a baseball bat pursued a Muslim man in Birmingham, Britain. When he attacked his quarry, the Muslim seized a stick and beat him off, before posting footage of the attacker’s undignified retreat online.

(27) On 10 August 2026, a man in the United States filmed himself aggressively directing taunts clearly intended to be more incisive than they proved at a pair of Muslim women passing by in headscarves and a veil, who ignored him. “You’re in America,” he began, displaying his awareness of their surroundings; “you shouldn’t be wearing that **** around your head. You’re so [very] weird walking in America like that.” Then, in an observation as observant of the sunny conditions as it was ignorant of the headscarves’ purpose: “There’s no sandstorms around here.” And finally, saving the oddest remark for his parting shot: “Go to Mexico like that, see what they do to you.”

(28) A Muslim woman in the Welsh capital Cardiff at Britain was assaulted by a man and woman. The pair had pursued her in their car, shouting abuse; when she responded by taking a photograph of the car, they emerged and beat her to the ground, punching her repeatedly in the face, before tearing off her headscarf. Her husband later posted the video of the assault and explained the background, which he reported had taken place in front of children.

You can follow DOAM on Twitter and Facebook as well as their Instagram page.