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[Podcast] Will Your Credit Card Send You To Hell? | New Series

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How are Muslims handling money? This new mini-series from the MuslimMatters podcast is all about Muslims, money, and how on earth we’re managing it all (or aren’t!). From learning about credit card debt the hard way, to uncomfortable conversations with your spouse, to teaching kids financial responsibility… you won’t want to miss this series!

In this introductory episode, Siraaj, Irtiza, and Zainab share their own experiences of (not) learning how to handle finances the right way, the challenge of maintaining an Islamically-oriented way of money management, and unique challenges they’ve experienced in their lives.

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Related:

Muslim’s Guide to Debt and Money Management Part 1

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[Podcast] A Riba-Free Future With A Continuous Charity | Faizan Syed

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Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

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Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

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