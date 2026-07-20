The Arithmetic Of Longing: On Loneliness, Desire, And Learning To Want Well

Loneliness wears its finest clothes on Saturday afternoons, and it gathers by the hundred in hotel ballrooms, drawing the accomplished and the ordinary, the celebrated and the overlooked, each one quietly hoping to be chosen, each one just as quietly appraising everyone who might do the choosing. They have spent their twenties doing everything they were promised would lead here. They will go home tonight exactly as they arrived, alone, and bewildered to still be so.

This is not, in the end, a story about a checklist, though the checklist is real and the arithmetic beneath it is merciless. It is a story about the people holding it, about what they are running from, what they secretly long for, and the strange way that wanting something too precisely can place it forever out of reach.

Where the Wanting Goes Wrong

I know my worth; I’m not lowering my standards. You hear it everywhere now, in group chats and matrimonial profiles alike, the anthem of a generation that refuses to settle. The first half is a hard-won victory. For generations, some women were handed to men like furniture, appraised by families and expected to absorb whatever flaws their husbands arrived with. To stand up and name your own worth was a correction, and a necessary one.

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The second half is where the trouble begins. A healthy instinct, run through the machinery of a consumer culture, can curdle. Worth was meant to be a foundation, a quiet certainty that you deserve dignity. Instead it hardens into a ranking, measured against the curated lives scrolling endlessly across a screen. And the moment worth becomes comparative, it becomes “insatiable”. She wants him taller, richer, more visibly devout. He wants glow without effort, grace without heft, a spark that can’t be taught. The bar does not rise once. It rises every time you open the app.

And the expectation no longer tracks anything in particular. This is not the private affliction of the successful, earned by a wall of degrees; it has become the cultural default, the air everyone breathes, felt just as keenly by those the world overlooked as by those it celebrated. The asking price went up across the board, all at once, for everyone.

The apps did to marriage what the buffet did to appetite. They convinced a generation that the next plate is always available, so why finish this one? “Hope is a fickle, dangerous thing,” and it does its damage by aiming the eye at the possibilities instead of the probabilities. The man with a flooded inbox keeps every door open and therefore walks through none, mistaking the open doors for freedom, never noticing that a man who keeps all of them open never actually enters a room. And keeping your options open is not only greed. It is fear in the costume of abundance, because to choose one person is to become vulnerable to one person, and so to risk being seen, disappointed, left.

Worse, the market rewires desire itself. Scarcity passes for value; the heart confuses difficulty with worth. So the kind, available, devoted person reads as desperation, while the one who barely answers reads as a prize. It is the logic of a slot machine, where unpredictable reward grips harder than reliable reward. People chase the feeling of being wanted, mistake it for love, and go home, again, to an empty room.

We Already Have Too Much

Step back from the ballroom and the same pattern is everywhere. No generation in history has had more than we do. More food than we can eat, more clothes than we can wear, more schooling, more attention, more of everything than survival ever required. And we feel less for all of it. Abundance raises the baseline so high that nothing moves the needle. The body’s reward system, built for scarcity, goes quiet in a world that never lets it go hungry. We are full and unmoved.

The mistake we keep making is to treat that numbness as a shortage. If a full closet does not satisfy, buy more clothes. If a hundred matches do not move you, line up a hundred more. But more is the disease, not the cure. The person drowning in options is not starving for options. They are starving for the ability to be moved by what is already in front of them.

That ability is not fixed. It can be trained. The same plate, eaten with attention and real hunger instead of distraction, gives back its pleasure. The same ordinary day, met with gratitude instead of comparison, returns more than a better day met with contempt. Dopamine is not only a function of what arrives; it is a function of how you meet it. With practice, you can pull far more out of what you already have. That is the quiet skill an abundant age forgot to teach, and it is most of the game. Islam had a name for it, and prized it above every fortune.

Richness, the Prophet ﷺ said, is not an abundance of possessions but the richness of the soul. [Bukhari 6446] That is the one thing a culture of plenty cannot buy and has forgotten how to grow: the capacity to be filled by what is already in front of you.

The Same Is True of Love

A relationship obeys the identical law. You will not squeeze joy out of a partner by upgrading to a better one, any more than you squeezed joy out of your closet by adding to it. Depth comes from attention, not acquisition. The couples who go the distance are not the ones who found flawless people. They are the ones who learned to draw the good out of an ordinary, decent human being, day after day, the way you learn to draw flavor out of a simple meal.

So here is the practical shape of it.

Be strong. A husband or a wife is not a luxury product delivered finished to your door. It is a person you build with, which means you have to be solid enough to build. Compromise, since no one worth having arrives without edges. But do not compromise so far that you disappear, because a person who vanishes into a marriage has nothing left to give it. The line between bending and breaking is the entire art.

Choose someone you can work with, and become someone worth working with. Bring the best out of them, and let them bring the best out of you. Push against each other, sharpen each other, stand and fight side by side through the parts that are hard, because that friction is not the failure of the thing. It is the thing.

Courtship is hard, and often you enter it only half-convinced, pushing yourself toward something you are not yet sure of, perhaps only filling a void, but hopefully trying in earnest. When what you find does not match what you pictured, work with what is there and set your intention to make it work. And if the interest dies altogether, look for an honest way out, and take it whether or not the other person grants you the grace of understanding. That is your part, and it is why you cannot be speaking to several people at once. To divide your attention is to withhold the respect the person before you is owed, and no absence of a “formal tie” excuses it. The heart was never built to be spread thin across many at once, and comparison will quietly drain the joy out of every one of them. This is a serious journey. If you choose to walk it, walk it with the utmost respect.

You Are Also the Room

But the room is full of other people, and they are trying, too. This is the part the lonely rarely consider. You are not only a seeker moving through the crowd; you are also the crowd that others must move through. The same eye that ranks a partner turns easily on everyone else’s chances, and a whole culture has quietly agreed to let it. We have become a people who appraise each other’s pursuits the way the ballroom appraises its guests, coolly and comparatively, always to someone’s diminishment.

Refuse it. When you see two people who might be good for one another, and one of them is hesitating, nervous, half-convinced they are not enough, be the one who gives them courage. Stand at their side. Speak the good you know of each to the other, honestly and generously, and let the best of one meet the best of the other. It is quiet work, and unglamorous, and it is holy. You are amplifying a goodness that is real but too shy to announce itself. The world is not short of decent people. It is short of anyone willing to help them be seen.

And resist, with everything you have, the sweeter temptation to do the reverse. It is so easy, and it wears the face of care so well. A whisper about someone’s past, a rumor you never witnessed but are glad to carry, an afternoon spent excavating a stranger’s history as though you were guarding someone from harm, when what you were really doing was entertaining yourself. Do not carry what you did not see with your own eyes. And the digging itself, the compulsion to know exactly who a person used to be, will not move one letter of what is already written, for them or for you. What is decreed does not wait on your findings. You cannot audit a soul into being safe to love.

Many will disagree, and I will not pretend I can prove it. But I have watched people make a pastime of meddling in one another’s affairs, dressed up as concern, certain it costs nothing, and then sit in their own quiet rooms, bewildered, wondering why the harvest will not come. And least trustworthy of all is the counsel of anyone with something to gain from keeping two people apart, who warns you off the one they quietly want for themselves, or who would sooner see a match fail than watch a person they resent flourish. No one should stand between two people while their own heart has something to win or lose. You cannot spend your days salting other people’s fields and expect your own to bloom.

And if you are the one who helped, if you gave them courage, spoke the good word, turned two lives gently toward each other, then keep it to yourself. Do not return to collect the debt. The instant you announce it, the instant you say, “I did this, I made this,” you convert a gift into a transaction and drain the barakah clean out of it. Good done in secret keeps its blessing; good done for an audience has already been paid, in full, in the cheap coin of your own credit. Let them believe they found each other. Do the thing for its own sake, and disappear.

Keep Going

And if you love someone, do not let hesitation cast the deciding vote. Fear will always argue for the safety of waiting, and waiting has buried more love than rejection ever did. But let the courage be the “lawful kind”. And aim for the pleasure of Allah , and keep it before the pleasure of the heart. The Prophet ﷺ taught us that nothing was ever seen to equal marriage for two who love one another. So gather your courage and say the words that can be said in the light. Love does not reward the cautious. It rewards the brave who stay.

An honorable approach may falter the first time, and the second, for reasons that have nothing to do with your worth. The geography of two lives is rarely simple; two clocks may strike different hours, a heart may be mid-repair from a storm you cannot see, or their path may already be crowded with another pursuit. Sometimes, you may step forward only to look within and realize your own foundation is still settling. A threshold that closes because the seasons did not align is not a verdict; it is the cost of trying at all. Keep going until you get it right. And if the right person has not arrived yet, stop scanning the room for them and turn the work inward. Become the kind of person the right one would be lucky to find. Be the good one, quietly and patiently, knowing that what is written for you will never lose its way.

You were right to know your worth. You were only wrong about where it lives. Worth was never something to be ranked, presented, or proven; it was something to be built, slowly, on ordinary mornings, out of attention and effort and the refusal to quit. The loneliest people in those ballrooms are not the ones who wanted too little. They are the ones still waiting to be handed a feeling they could have learned, all along, to make.

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