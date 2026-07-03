Trusting Allah: Lessons from Hudaybiyyah

When life doesn’t go as planned, the lessons of Hudaybiyyah remind us to trust the wisdom of Allah, Al-Ḥakīm.

Allah Is Al-Ḥakīm

As human beings, one of the greatest challenges we face is trusting Allah’s wisdom when we cannot yet see the wisdom behind His decree. We often struggle to understand why events unfold as they do, particularly when circumstances seem contrary to our hopes and expectations. Yet Allah is Al-Ḥakīm — the One whose wisdom is perfect, whose decree is precise, and whose knowledge encompasses the past, the present, and what is yet to come. This reality is reflected throughout the Seerah, with the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah serving as one of the most compelling examples.

A Dream That Inspired Hope

Six years after the Hijrah, the Prophet ﷺ had a dream in which he and his followers entered Makkah to complete the ʿUmrah pilgrimage. Certain that this dream was a divine message from Allah, he shared the news with his Companions and arranged to travel to the Holy Sanctuary. Allah later revealed:

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“Certainly has Allah shown to His Messenger the vision in truth: you will surely enter al-Masjid al-Ḥarām, if Allah wills, in safety, with your heads shaved or hair shortened, not fearing [anyone].” (Qur’an 48:27)

For the Muslims, this journey was of profound significance. Years earlier, they had been forced to leave Makkah, abandoning their homes and families for the sake of Allah. Returning to their birthplace and the Kaʿbah filled them with hope and anticipation. The Prophet ﷺ, accompanied by approximately 1,400 of his Companions, entered the ritual state of iḥrām. Entering iḥrām with sacrificial animals demonstrated that their purpose was purely spiritual, and not military.

When Expectations Meet Reality

As the Muslims approached Makkah, they were looking forward to the opportunity to perform ʿUmrah. However, the Quraysh suddenly thwarted their hopes by denying them entry into the city. What started as a pilgrimage fueled by faith and optimism unexpectedly turned into uncertainty.

The Muslims made camp. As negotiations began and envoys were sent back and forth, the prospect of reaching Makkah became increasingly unlikely. Many of the Prophet’s companions felt a deep sense of disappointment; having left Madinah specifically to perform the Umrah, they now found their path blocked.

The atmosphere at Hudaybiyyah became significantly tense; as a result, the Prophet ﷺ dispatched ʿUthmān ibn ʿAffān to Makkah. He was tasked with negotiating with the Quraysh to reassure them that the Muslims had come exclusively for the pilgrimage and not for warfare. ʿUthmān was an ideal choice for this role because of his high standing and strong tribal connections within the Quraysh leadership.

Confusion and anxiety soon spread among the Muslims after reports circulated that ʿUthmān had been killed. As tensions mounted, it was difficult to imagine that these very events would become the prelude to one of the greatest victories in Islamic history.

Little did they know that Allah, Al-Ḥakīm, the All-Wise, was subtly guiding every unfolding event towards a reality the Muslims could not yet perceive.

The Treaty That Felt Like a Defeat

Ultimately, discussions between the Muslims and the Quraysh led to a peace treaty, later known as the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah. However, several conditions seemed very unfavourable. One of these conditions was that the Muslims had to return to Madinah without completing their ʿUmrah pilgrimage. Having travelled with the expectation of entering Makkah, many found the outcome difficult to accept.

Among those who struggled most was ʿUmar ibn al-Khaṭṭāb. Troubled by the terms of the treaty, he asked the Prophet ﷺ, “Are you not truly the Messenger of Allah?” The Prophet ﷺ replied, “Indeed, I am the Messenger of Allah, and I do not disobey Him, and He will never forsake me” (Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī).

At that moment, ʿUmar could see only the apparent setback before him, while the Prophet ﷺ remained steadfast in his trust in Allah. His questions reflected not a lack of faith, but the struggle of a sincere believer seeking to understand what had not yet become clear.

Years later, he recalled that day with deep regret, devoting himself to prayer, fasting, charity, and other acts of worship to seek Allah’s forgiveness. His response powerfully reminds us that sincere believers may, at times, struggle to understand Allah’s decree. Nevertheless, true faith involves being humble before Allah and trusting in His wisdom even when it is not immediately apparent.

Amid the sorrow, another remarkable lesson emerged. Seeing the Muslims consumed by distress and confusion, the Prophet ﷺ consulted his wife, Umm Salamah. She suggested that he lead by example, performing the rituals himself in silence. When the Prophet ﷺ acted on her counsel, the Companions promptly joined him in performing the rites.

Umm Salamah’s wisdom resolved a difficult moment at Hudaybiyyah. The incident reflects the Prophet ﷺ’s noble character. Despite being the recipient of divine revelation, he deeply valued consultation, actively sought the counsel of others, and embraced wisdom wherever Allah placed it.

A Clear Victory

As the Muslims returned to Madinah, many struggled to accept the outcome of Hudaybiyyah. Their entry into Makkah had been denied, the terms of the treaty seemed unfavourable, and the long-awaited ʿUmrah pilgrimage had been deferred.

It was during this very journey that Allah revealed:

“Indeed, We have granted you a clear victory.” (Qur’an 48:1)

The revelation dramatically reshaped the narrative of Hudaybiyyah. How could an event marked by disappointment be described as a clear victory? This was the wisdom of Al-Ḥakīm, unfolding in a manner the Muslims could not yet comprehend.

The treaty ushered in a period of peace that paved the way for Islam to grow. In the years that followed, more people entered the faith than ever before.

Spiritual Insights for Muslims Today

Hudaybiyyah offers many timeless lessons for Muslims navigating uncertainty, disappointment, and delay. Among the most prominent are the following:

1. We Judge by the Present; Yet Allah Sees the Future

Many of us have experienced situations that initially seemed disappointing, only to realise later that Allah had placed goodness within them. The Companions could see only the disappointment of Hudaybiyyah. They had set out hoping to enter Makkah and complete their pilgrimage, yet found themselves returning home without fulfilling the purpose for which they had travelled. Allah, however, saw the victories that would unfold through the treaty. We all experience moments when life unfolds differently from what we had hoped. We may desperately want a particular job, hope for a certain opportunity, or make plans that seem entirely right to us, only for the door to remain closed.

Hudaybiyyah reminds us that we often evaluate events according to what we have lost, whereas Allah’s wisdom encompasses what those very events may yet bring about.

2. Faith Requires Obedience Before Understanding

The Treaty of Hudaybiyyah demonstrates the Companions’ profound love for the Prophet ﷺ and their commitment to Islam. Despite their dashed hopes, they followed his example, shaving their heads and completing the rites, trusting his judgement even when the wisdom of the treaty was not yet clear. There are times when we know what Allah requires of us, yet we struggle to see the wisdom behind it. Whether it is maintaining family ties after being hurt, persevering in prayer during hardship, or remaining patient when a duʿāʾ seems unanswered, as Muslims, we are called to trust Allah before we fully understand His decree.

Hudaybiyyah reminds us that obedience often precedes understanding.

3. The Perfection of Allah’s Wisdom

The reaction of ʿUmar ibn al-Khaṭṭāb at Hudaybiyyah is a powerful reminder of the perfection of Allah’s wisdom and the constraints of human judgment. ʿUmar was not an ordinary believer; he was among the greatest of the Companions. The Prophet ﷺ praised his insight and virtues, and even said that if there were to be a prophet after him, it would have been ʿUmar. Yet despite his sincerity, wisdom, and faith, he struggled to comprehend the wisdom behind the treaty.

How often do we become convinced that a particular outcome is best for us, only to discover later that our perspective was incomplete? We may think that a particular opportunity, relationship, or plan will bring us happiness, yet Allah knows what we do not know. The example of ʿUmar reminds us that even the most sincere and insightful believers are limited in their wisdom, whereas Allah’s wisdom is perfect and all-encompassing.

If ʿUmar could not fully perceive Allah’s wisdom in that moment, how much more limited is our own understanding? Hudaybiyyah reminds us to approach Allah’s decree with humility, accepting that His wisdom is perfect and transcends our knowledge.

4. Women’s Contributions to the Prophetic Community

The role of Umm Salamah at Hudaybiyyah reminds us that women were active contributors to the Prophetic community and that the flourishing of the early Muslim community was shaped by the efforts of both men and women. Her wisdom helped guide the Muslims through a moment of profound difficulty and uncertainty.

How often do we benefit from the advice of a parent, friend, or teacher after initially overlooking their perspective? Umm Salamah’s role at Hudaybiyyah reminds us of the importance of listening to wise counsel and recognising the value that others can bring to our lives and communities.

The incident also reflects the esteem and high regard in which the Prophet ﷺ held women. Despite being the recipient of divine revelation, he sought and accepted Umm Salamah’s counsel, appreciating the wisdom of her advice. Hudaybiyyah also reminds us that insight and sound judgment are qualities that Allah bestows upon whomever He wills.

5. Allah’s Wisdom Often Becomes Clear Only with Time

The hidden virtues of Hudaybiyyah were not immediately apparent to the Companions. Only with the passing of time did they witness the peace, growth, and victories that flowed from the treaty. The incident reminds us to be cautious about judging Allah’s decree too quickly, for some of His greatest blessings only become apparent in hindsight. How often do we look back on a difficult period in our lives and become aware of blessings that we were unable to see at the time?

Conclusion

The incident at Hudaybiyyah stands as one of the clearest manifestations of Allah as Al-Ḥakīm, the All-Wise. What appeared to many of the Companions as a setback was, in reality, the beginning of one of the greatest victories in Islamic history.

The Companions saw the delay; Allah saw the victory.

They saw the obstacle; Allah saw the opening.

And they saw what was before them, while Al-Ḥakīm saw what was yet to come.

And therein lies a timeless lesson for every believer living through the uncertainties of life: trust in the wisdom of Al-Ḥakīm, even when it has not yet become clear.

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