From The Chaplain’s Desk – Custody Of The Eyes: Lowering The Gaze In A Hyper-Visual World

One of the greatest challenges facing Muslim students today is not a new challenge. It is an ancient struggle that has existed since the beginning of humanity. However, what makes it uniquely difficult in our age is that temptation no longer waits for us to seek it out. It actively seeks us.

We live in a world saturated with images. Every screen, every advertisement, every social media feed, every streaming platform, and every public space competes for our attention. We are constantly being invited to look, stare, admire, desire, and consume. Modern society has transformed the human gaze into a commodity. The eyes have become gateways through which entire industries profit. For a Muslim trying to hold on to faith, modesty, and God-consciousness, this creates a unique challenge.

As believers, it is essential that we hold firmly to our beliefs, values, morals, ethics, and principles. We should never feel shy, embarrassed, apologetic, or hesitant about any teaching of Islam. Allah ﷻ, the Lord, Creator, Sustainer, and Provider of the heavens and the earth, has gifted us the most perfect way of life through revelation. The Quran and the teachings of the Prophet ﷺ provide guidance that transcends time, culture, and social trends.

We do not measure morality according to popular opinion. We do not determine right and wrong based on what society accepts or normalizes. We measure everything against Divine Guidance. Even when an entire society embraces something that revelation identifies as harmful, immodest, or immoral, the believer remains firm. The believer understands that truth is not determined by numbers, trends, or cultural acceptance.

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Among the areas where this principle is especially important is our interaction with the opposite gender.

Islam Recognizes Human Nature

Islam is a religion grounded in reality. It recognizes that attraction between men and women is natural. It is one of the most powerful instincts Allah has placed within human beings. Islam does not deny this attraction, nor does it demand that we pretend it does not exist.

At the same time, Islam does not leave these desires unrestricted. Rather, it teaches us how to regulate them. Islam guides us toward creating an upright, ethical, God-conscious, and chaste society. It provides practical guidelines that help preserve individual dignity and collective morality. These guidelines are not intended to make life difficult. They are intended to protect us.

One of the most important of these guidelines is the command to lower the gaze. Allah ﷻ says in Sūrah al-Nūr:

“Tell the believing men to lower their gaze and guard their private parts. That is purer for them. Surely Allah is All-Aware of what they do.” [Surah An-Nur; 24:30]

This remarkable verse contains two commands and an entire philosophy of moral conduct.

First, Allah commands believing men to lower their gaze. Second, He commands them to guard their chastity. The sequence is significant. Allah ﷻ begins with the eyes before mentioning the private parts because major sins often begin with seemingly insignificant actions. The road to sin rarely starts with the sin itself. It starts with a glance.

The First Step Toward Temptation

The Quran teaches us that moral failure often begins long before the actual act. An illicit relationship does not begin with physical contact. It begins with a look. A forbidden attachment begins with a look. An inappropriate fantasy begins with a look. A spiritual disease often enters through the eyes before it settles in the heart.

This is one of the reasons why Allah ﷻ says elsewhere: “Do not even go near zina.” [Surah Al-Isra; 17:32] Notice that Allah ﷻ does not merely prohibit zina itself. He prohibits approaching it. Anything that serves as a pathway toward it becomes dangerous, and the gaze is often the first step.

The Prophet ﷺ emphasized this reality when he said: “Indeed, the glance is one of the poisoned arrows of Satan. Whoever abandons it out of fear of Me, I will replace it with a faith whose sweetness he will find in his heart.” This is one of the most profound descriptions of the spiritual impact of the gaze. A poisoned arrow does not immediately destroy a person. It enters quietly and then spreads. Likewise, a lustful glance may seem insignificant, but its effects penetrate the heart, influence thoughts, and alter spiritual perception.

The reward for resisting it is equally profound. Allah ﷻ replaces that sacrifice with the sweetness of faith. A person experiences tranquility, contentment, and spiritual satisfaction that cannot be purchased and cannot be replicated through worldly pleasures.

The First Glance and the Second Glance

Islam is realistic. Allah ﷻ does not burden us with what is beyond our ability. The Prophet ﷺ explained that an accidental glance is excused. He ﷺ said: “Do not let one glance follow another. The first is for you, but the second is against you.” Similarly, when Jarīr ibn ʿAbdullāh asked about an unexpected glance, the Prophet ﷺ instructed him to turn his eyes away. This distinction is important. No one can completely avoid seeing something inappropriate in today’s world. A person walking across campus, sitting in a lecture hall, or riding public transportation will inevitably encounter situations they did not seek out. The issue is not the first glance. The issue is the second glance, the lingering glance, and the intentional glance. The glance that feeds desire rather than suppresses it, and that is where the struggle begins.

Lowering the Gaze Is Not Just About Looking

Many people reduce lowering the gaze to a simple physical action. In reality, it is much deeper. Lowering the gaze is an act of spiritual discipline and an exercise in self-control. It is a declaration that the believer refuses to be controlled by every impulse and desire. The Prophet ﷺ even included lowering the gaze among a collection of actions that guarantee Paradise. Abū Umāmah narrates that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: “Guarantee me six things, and I will guarantee you Paradise: speak truthfully, fulfill trusts, keep your promises, lower your gaze, restrain your hands, and guard your chastity.”

Notice how lowering the gaze appears alongside honesty, trustworthiness, and fulfilling promises. This teaches us that controlling our eyes is not a minor matter. It is part of moral excellence, spiritual integrity, and part of the path to Paradise.

The Spiritual Harms of Unrestrained Looking

The scholars of the past paid close attention to the effects of the gaze. Among the most insightful discussions is that of Ibn al-Qayyim رحمه الله, who outlines numerous spiritual harms resulting from lustful glances. He explains that such glances:

Constitute an act of disobedience.

Allow the poisoned arrows of Satan to penetrate the heart.

Bring darkness to the heart.

Create distance between the servant and Allah ﷻ.

Weaken faith.

Deprive a person of spiritual insight and wisdom.

Erode willpower and self-respect.

Open doors for Satanic influence.

Allow lustful thoughts to dominate the mind.

Remove the protective barrier between the heart and temptation.

These consequences may not be immediately visible, but over time they accumulate. Many people wonder why they struggle to concentrate in prayer, why the Quran feels less impactful, why spiritual motivation declines, and why sins become easier. Sometimes the answer lies in what they allow their eyes to consume.

“That Is Purer for Them”

After commanding believers to lower their gaze and guard their chastity, Allah ﷻ tells us the wisdom behind these commands: “That is purer for them.” It is purer for the heart, the soul, the mind, one’s character, one’s relationships, and one’s faith. The command is not meant to deprive us. Rather, it is meant to elevate us.

The scholars often mentioned that whoever guards their eyes is gifted a special light in their heart and understanding. Conversely, whoever allows their gaze to wander carelessly often finds confusion, distraction, and spiritual darkness. The eyes and the heart are deeply connected. What enters through the eyes eventually settles in the heart.

Campus Life and the Struggle of the Gaze

For Muslim university students, this struggle is particularly challenging. College campuses are often environments where modesty is not prioritized. Students interact constantly in classrooms, libraries, cafeterias, residence halls, student organizations, and social events.

In addition to the physical environment, students carry entire digital worlds in their pockets. Temptation is no longer limited to public spaces. It follows us into our dorm rooms, bedrooms, and private moments through our phones. This reality makes lowering the gaze one of the most important acts of worship for Muslim students today.

This is not because students are uniquely weak. But because the challenge is uniquely intense. The Prophet ﷺ said: “I have not left behind me a trial more harmful for men than women.” [Bukhari & Muslim] If this was true fourteen centuries ago, then the challenge is undoubtedly greater in a hyper-sexualized culture where temptation is constantly marketed and normalized.

Practical Steps for Lowering the Gaze on Campus

The command to lower the gaze is easy to understand but difficult to practice. Like every act of worship, it requires effort, planning, and consistency. Here are several practical strategies for Muslim students:

Begin Every Morning With Intention – Before leaving for class, remind yourself that lowering your gaze is an act of worship. You are not merely avoiding temptation, but you are obeying Allah ﷻ. When an action becomes worship, perseverance becomes easier. Control Your Digital Environment – Many students struggle more online than they do in person. Unfollow accounts that regularly post immodest content. Use content filters when necessary. Reduce mindless scrolling. Guarding your gaze begins with guarding your feed. Master the Art of the Quick Redirect – You will inevitably encounter situations where your eyes fall upon something inappropriate. Train yourself to look away immediately. The goal is not perfection. The goal is response. The faster the redirect, the easier the struggle becomes. Stay Busy With Purpose – An idle mind often becomes a vulnerable mind. Fill your schedule with meaningful pursuits: classes, Quran, exercise, volunteering, campus organizations, study circles, and beneficial friendships. Purpose weakens temptation. Walk With Awareness – Many students move through campus completely absorbed in their surroundings. Develop a sense of intentionality. Know where you are going. Walk with purpose. Avoid aimless wandering. Keep Righteous Company – Friends influence standards. If your social circle normalizes inappropriate conversations, objectification, or immodesty, lowering the gaze becomes much harder. Choose companions who remind you of Allah ﷻ. Strengthen Your Connection With the Quran – The Quran purifies the heart. A purified heart naturally resists temptation more effectively. Consistent recitation and reflection strengthen the soul’s ability to resist desires. Remember That Allah ﷻ Sees You – The verse concludes with a powerful reminder: “Surely Allah is All-Aware of what they do.” Allah ﷻ knows every glance, every struggle, every victory, and every moment we look away for His sake. Allah ﷻ also says: “He knows the treachery of the eyes and what the hearts conceal.” [Surah Ghafir; 40:19] The believer’s greatest motivation is not fear of people. It is awareness of Allah ﷻ.

May Allah ﷻ grant us the strength to guard our eyes, purify our hearts, protect our chastity, and bless us with the sweetness of faith. Āmīn.

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