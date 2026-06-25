[Podcast] Shifa Saltagi Safadi and the Formula for Writing Muslamic Books

Shifa Saltagi Safadi is back with her latest book, and more writing advice for Muslim authors! How much Islamic rep is too much Islamic rep for kidlit? Do you really need to develop craft? Isn’t enough to tell Muslim kids just to be good Muslims? And can Muslim authors survive the advent of AI… or should they tap into it?

Tune in for writerly advice and a peek at the latest Amina Banana chapter book for the kiddos.

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Synopsis:

The science fair kicks up a rivalry in book four of the delightful Amina Banana chapter book series from National Book Award-winner Shifa Safadi!

Finally, the science fair is here, and Amina Banana is ready to showcase her skills. But when she is paired with someone unexpected, the science fair suddenly becomes . . . UNfair.

All Amina wants to do is win the fair and impress her grandmother, who is visiting from Syria. Will Amina be able to develop a formula to help her work with her challenging partner?

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