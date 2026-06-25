#Culture
[Podcast] Shifa Saltagi Safadi and the Formula for Writing Muslamic Books
Shifa Saltagi Safadi is back with her latest book, and more writing advice for Muslim authors! How much Islamic rep is too much Islamic rep for kidlit? Do you really need to develop craft? Isn’t enough to tell Muslim kids just to be good Muslims? And can Muslim authors survive the advent of AI… or should they tap into it?
Tune in for writerly advice and a peek at the latest Amina Banana chapter book for the kiddos.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Synopsis:
The science fair kicks up a rivalry in book four of the delightful Amina Banana chapter book series from National Book Award-winner Shifa Safadi!
Finally, the science fair is here, and Amina Banana is ready to showcase her skills. But when she is paired with someone unexpected, the science fair suddenly becomes . . . UNfair.
All Amina wants to do is win the fair and impress her grandmother, who is visiting from Syria. Will Amina be able to develop a formula to help her work with her challenging partner?
Related:
[Podcast] How To Free A Jinn & Other Questions | Ustadha Raidah Shah Idil
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Ashura: A Stick in the Oppressor’s Wheel
[Podcast] Shifa Saltagi Safadi and the Formula for Writing Muslamic Books
Slam Dunk on the Mogadishu Court: The Islamic Courts Union of Somalia
Far Away [Part 18] – The Flower Blooms, And The Flower Dies
So You Want To Become A Lawyer? [Part II] – How To Ready Yourself For A Career In Law
On Infertility And Not Having A Child: A Letter To Couples Going Through The Silent Struggle
How To Build A (Muslamic) Library
Eid al-Adh’ha 1447 AH
Far Away [Part 17] – The Caravan
The Woman Who Corrected Umar: Mahr, Tafseer, and Advocacy
The Best Actions for Eid al-Adha [Imam Dawud Walid]
Coming Full Circle: Who Are You Now? | Night 30 with the Qur’an
Running Away From Who We Are | Night 29 with the Qur’an
Building From the Ground Up: Week 4 Recap | Night 28 with the Qur’an
The Muslim You Are Becoming | Night 27 with the Qur’an
MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox
Sign up below to get started
Trending
-
#Current Affairs1 month ago
The APA Gave Him A Human Rights Award. Then They Cut His Microphone For Talking About Gaza.
-
#Culture1 month ago
The Muslim Soldier From Ellis Boulevard Who Never Came Home
-
#Life5 days ago
On Infertility And Not Having A Child: A Letter To Couples Going Through The Silent Struggle
-
#Islam1 month ago
Arafah: The Door That Opens Once a Year