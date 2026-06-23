So You Want To Become A Lawyer? [Part II] – How To Ready Yourself For A Career In Law

Previously (in Part I), I discussed some of the rationale behind the pressing need for Muslims to pursue law and emerge as excellent, well-rounded practitioners grounded in the Islamic worldview. The following turns to the practical, drawn from my own experience, mistakes, and the mentorship I received.

How Do You Know You’re Ready for Law School?

There is no single moment of readiness; however, what you should have is clarity of purpose and a realistic picture of what the next three years (and further study) will cost, financially and spiritually. If you cannot articulate why you want to practice beyond a blasé desire “to help people”, that is a sign to spend more time researching and speaking with lawyers in the field.

The day-to-day of legal practice is unglamorous, and law school is a sustained exercise in pressure. Solely wanting to do good, inshaAllah, is not enough of an anchor when it is difficult, and it will get difficult.

Relatedly, another signal of readiness is reading seriously and widely. Law is a discipline built on close, critical reading and writing. You should already be someone who reads deeply: history, philosophy, journalism, Islamic texts, etc. If sustained reading feels like a burden now, law school will not fix that. The students who thrive are not necessarily the most credentialed; rather, they are ones who have trained themselves to sit with difficult material and write clearly. Start there.

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A word on finances: law school is expensive. High debt constraints choices and naturally push people towards higher-paying work and away from precisely the paths – public interest, solo practice, nonprofit, etc – most likely to serve everyday Muslim legal needs. Before committing to any school, do the math honestly. Look at average starting salaries in the field you want to enter and run numbers against your projected debt. Note that scholarship negotiation is normal, expected, and unlikely to jeopardize your admission. If you have a stronger financial offer from a comparable or better institution, say so professionally and leverage it. Often, students leave significant money on the table simply because they feel it was presumptuous to ask.

Getting In and Getting Through: Practical Advice

Map Out the Next Few Years

Before starting the law school application process, take time to map out where you want to be in the next 3-5 years. Think carefully about your ‘ilm goals, family goals, areas of interest, finances, and potential challenges, then speak to professionals in the field you aspire to enter.

These conversations offer invaluable insights into the realities of the field, the steps you need to take, the timeline for achieving your goals, and what mistakes to avoid. Aiming for, say, expertise in tax law or the big-law route will look and make different demands on time, region, and (sometimes) tier of school, more than pursuing a judicial clerkship or becoming a solo practitioner.

I found it especially helpful to receive candid advice from other Muslimahs. All of them echoed that familial responsibilities should not be underestimated, but require diligent planning. A common concern is that being a Muslim woman in law will be impossibly difficult or require sacrificing marriage and family, but that is shaped by an outdated view of the profession, often modeled on the high-pressure, high-hour lifestyle of big law firms. In reality, the field is far more diverse. There’s a world of difference between litigating at a top defense firm and working remotely as corporate counsel, or building a public interest career. Government roles, nonprofit advocacy, academia, transactional versus litigation work, these all carry different demands, and many offered far more flexibility than I realized going in. The legal profession is vast, and with good guidance and planning, it can accommodate a wide range of life goals.

Pursue ‘Ilm Early and Consistently

I spent my summer before and during law school in Cairo with my husband, studying with different teachers, and now have returned for (inshaAllah) a year of studies. I recognize that this is not feasible for everyone. However, there are excellent programs in the U.S. that make it possible to gain exposure to ‘ilm, whether online or in-person, part-time or full-time. The point is, any engagement with good teachers is invaluable. Begin with foundational works that cover ‘ibadat (worship), then exposure to issues of mu’amalat (transactions and relationships).

Prior to making the decision to move abroad, I spoke with a few mentors, including the Assistant Dean at my school. She noted that while it is not uncommon for law graduates to immediately start pursuing advanced degrees like an MBA or a PhD, delaying entry into the workforce results in falling behind peers financially and career-wise. That was her only point of caution when I mentioned my goals, but otherwise, she was supportive.

If I could do it over, however, I would have pursued ‘ilm earlier, and not just for spiritual reasons. It simply is harder when career considerations and familial obligations grow. Learning Arabic, for example, opens access to legal texts and compendia that are indispensable for anyone interested in Islamic jurisprudence. Doing so would’ve been easier for me to engage in and relate to my classes and research papers by bringing that depth of research.

Seek Mentorship and Good Suhbah (Company)

The legal field is already competitive, and depending on the school, it can be cutthroat. Law school is an isolating experience in many ways due to the demands on one’s time and relentless focus on performance. It builds discipline and good work ethics, but can quickly devolve into dreaded burnout and spiritual sickness.

During my first year of law school, I joined online legal ethics classes with Shaykh Amin Kholwadia of Al-Amin Ethics. Shaykh Amin’s focus on training Muslim professionals “to understand, present, represent, and re-present Islamic Civilizational values in their respective professions” bridged the gap between theory and practice I was looking for. It offered rigorous knowledge through an established methodology, tying back to the pursuit of ‘ilm point above, but also a space for mentorship and community, a rare combination that sustained me throughout my legal education.

Beyond the ethics classes, annual conferences and regular meetings became a crucial part of my suhbah and growth. They provided an opportunity to discuss challenges we were facing in our schools, receive guidance on applications and assignments, and engage with experienced legal practitioners and mentors with a similar mindset.

Good suhbah also provided a critical spiritual component. In the midst of demanding schedules and a hyper-competitive environment, being connected with individuals who prioritized faith and reminded me of my higher purpose kept me grounded. These were people who understood the unique challenges of weighing professional ambitions and religious obligations, and could reinforce the importance of maintaining integrity in both.

Conversations often extended beyond academic or career advice to reflections on how to approach legal practice as a form of service and accountability to Allah . This spiritual companionship was essential in navigating moments of doubt or moral compromise. Finding a support system that can do this, whether at your university, local mosque, or similar online classes, will be invaluable.

Engage with Your School and Extracurricular Activities

Extracurricular activities provide opportunities to polish critical skills. Joining a law journal allowed me to engage in editorial decisions and contribute my own writing, offering a place to bring nuanced perspectives relating to issues like the niqab. The next year, we held a symposium on the topic “Emerging Issues in International Humanitarian Law,” wherein many speakers discussed war crimes in Gaza.

Involvement in student leadership or organizations that represent the broader student body is another meaningful way to engage and have our positions heard. Like with many fields, one of the challenges was the dismissive or anthropological treatment of religion, which was particularly intriguing at an institution that prided itself on serving minority communities, many of whom are deeply religious. But, constructive discussions with school leadership can make a difference. Our Muslim Law Student Association was able to provide feedback that led to reasonable accommodations for religious holidays, including Ramadan, which started with building a good relationship with the administration and being active on the campus, and then substantive discussions on bringing in guest lecturers and possibly even classes on religion and the law in the future. In another example, our Law Students’ Association signed onto a letter to affirm its commitment to protecting students who were being doxxed or threatened for their views in support of Gaza. The same association also held an open forum to gather perspectives for its statement addressing the violence in the Middle East.

While graduate school is a different environment from the undergraduate level, where most are more occupied with full-time responsibilities, that doesn’t mean meaningful campus engagement should be left behind. Advocacy at this stage also builds real-world skills (coalition-building, strategic communication, institutional negotiation) that translate directly into legal and policy work. Additionally, the relationships forged at this time with faculty, admin, or fellow students become the ones that open doors down the line, which leads me to my last point.

Network Widely

Networking is essential, and limiting oneself to only Muslim circles can lead to an insular view of the legal system. While connecting with other Muslims, as noted above, is vital, engaging with non-Muslims is also critical for professional growth. Many areas of law (estate planning, corporate law, or even niche fields like arbitration) require collaboration with attorneys who have specialized experience. The opposite is also true; a non-Muslim attorney with Muslim clients in a region with little to no Muslim attorneys may often consult a Muslim attorney for guidance on certain issues. Attending webinars, conferences, or specialized training programs exposes you to a broader range of expertise and resources.

Every Muslim who enters the field with sincere intentions and a desire to seek sacred knowledge is, in some way, closing a gap that has had real consequences. The advice above is tailored towards providing a framework for entering the legal profession as a well-rounded individual, whose worldview informs the substance and direction of their work. The community’s legal needs run deeper than surface-level representation. Muslims dealing with issues of marriage, divorce, contracts, estates, disputes, etc., deserve attorneys who understand U.S. law and the moral and jurisprudential tradition that has shaped how Muslims understand their obligations.

The work is long, the preparation longer, but as the community grows, its needs deepen, so too must the ranks of those equipped to serve it. Those who enter this field grounded in ‘ilm (sacred knowledge), supported by strong mentorship, and connected to a broader purpose, will be best positioned to practice law as a form of service and accountability to Allah , inshaAllah.

Related:

– The Limits Of Obedience In Marriage: A Hanafi Legal Perspective