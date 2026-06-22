So You Want To Become A Lawyer? [Part I] – On Faith, Duty, And The Legal Profession

Before applying to law school, I spoke to Muslim lawyers for advice and mentorship. One lawyer I connected with was based in the U.K. and worked in human rights, advocating for Muslims impacted by the War on Terror.

At this point in my life, I was interested in either immigration law or international humanitarian law. During the call, he explained that while many Muslims seek a path in the legal field for similar reasons, many Muslims’ legal needs in the West actually lie in the day-to-day. Marriages, divorces, disputes, business contracts, estate planning – these are areas where the average Muslim regularly finds themselves at odds with the law of the land or unsure of how to reconcile their faith’s obligations as U.S. residents or citizens. You may be able to avoid it, but if you intend to live out the rest of your days in the U.S., then you must know that even you cannot outrun probate courts, and preferably thought about it beforehand rather than after the death of a loved one.

This idea was reinforced during an internship at a Muslim boutique law firm where the supervising attorney stressed the importance of “bread and butter” legal work: drafting contracts and settling disputes. These are, in the language of jurists, matters of mu’amalat: the domain of the Shari’a that governs our transactions and relationships with one another. This is not to diminish the significance of civil rights advocacy, humanitarian law, or immigration law. These fields are undoubtedly critical, especially in light of the genocide in Gaza, arbitrary detentions of student protestors and advocates, and deteriorating civil rights. However, we also cannot overlook the need for legal expertise in the domains that shape our everyday lives, particularly where our fard al-ayn is concerned. Ensuring that our daily interactions – contracts, marriages, business dealings, and how we resolve disputes with others both on an individual and institutional level – are shari’a-compliant (as best we can) is an obligation, not a personal preference or last-minute add-on. It is a fard (obligation) to know the ruling (hukm) of an act before engaging in it, yet we routinely do so.

A Case Study: Islamic Marriage Contracts in the U.S.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

I’ll give readers a case study that is perhaps unusual when we think of Islam and U.S. law, nonetheless salient for the point I am trying to make. In 2001, the following case was presented to the Court of Appeals of California, Fourth District : a Muslim couple married decades ago in Egypt filed for divorce. California, like other community property states, has a presumption that acquisitions during a marriage (barring exceptions like inheritance) belong equally to each spouse, thus are to be divided equally upon divorce – unless the presumption can be overcome. The husband presented their Egyptian nikah contract, claiming it was a prenuptial agreement stipulating that marital issues were to be governed under “Islamic law”, but nothing more. If the nikah contract was upheld as an enforceable prenuptial agreement under U.S. law, his medical practice and retirement accounts would be considered his separate property and not community property, thus would not have to be divided with his ex-wife.

And therein lies the problem: the Court here was not looking at the substance of Islamic law on marital assets, per se. In one footnote, they even comment, “There are at least four schools of interpretation of Islamic law…The legal system in various Islamic countries will often be influenced by one school or the other. Egypt, for example, has been influenced by both the Hanafi and Maliki schools.” Instead, the Court focused on whether the document contained sufficiently clear and enforceable terms to function as a pre-nup. They found that it did not. So, the presumption of splitting everything equally held.

When my marital property professor, herself a family law practitioner, taught this case, she mentioned the lack of adequate legal help for Muslims in the local area. Because when Muslims, like others, marry and divorce, and like others, who generally want to proceed in a manner most aligned with their values, they want to seek attorneys who understand their needs and know not only U.S. law, but are competent in Islamic law. In her experience, she’d seen clients with disputes over unpaid mahr, oral agreements, and the like, with little precedent on the best way to proceed.

This is not an article on how enforceable contracts among Muslims should be in U.S. courts and what the jurisdictional implications are for Islamic public law in America, nor am I the first to articulate this. Rather, it’s a point on how thin calls for diverse legal representation and Muslim representation are if it does not go beyond being a particular type of face among the same types of faces. It is far deeper and urgent. There is an immediate need for Muslim professionals who can articulate the Islamic worldview in their research and work.

The above case is just one of many growing numbers of cases dealing with the intersection of Islam and U.S. law, but the number of legal practitioners who have a basic grounding and connection to the Islamic sciences, equipped to think about these issues a step further than the status quo, is fewer than desired. And conversely, it is not within the realm of work, nor is the faqih/mufti equipped to navigate U.S. legal realities.

The disconnect between ‘secular law’ and ‘shari’a’ (though the distinction is not so discreet as we would think) is one of the enduring consequences of secularism. The systematic marginalization of Islamic legal principles in favor of Western legal frameworks has left a void in which Muslims are forced to compartmentalize their lives: ‘ibadat in one corner, everything else in another. Obviously, this is due to living in the U.S. in the first place (and on a higher level, the structure of nations/states). By residing in a non-Muslim jurisdiction, one implicitly and explicitly affirms certain obligations to its system. But this overlooks and oversimplifies, for example, the freedom to contract, which allows individuals to determine many terms of their relationships and transactions, provided they do not contradict public policy or statutory law. This creates some space, however imperfect, for communities to govern their affairs in alignment with their values, even within a secular system. For example, multiple scholars and writers have drawn comparisons between the American Jewish experience with beth dins – Jewish religious courts – and Islamic councils or tribunals.

This sort of interplay of religious and secular legal systems, therefore, has precedents, despite what bills attempting to ban ‘shari’a law’ would have one think. Critics – both within and outside the community – might argue that such a ‘coexistence’ is ultimately contradictory and makes Islamic principles subordinate. Yet the alternative is a community left to navigate a legal framework that often fails to account for their religious needs, leading to compromises that undermine both their legal rights and their spiritual commitments.

This challenge must shift from theoretical discussions to actionable strategies. Muslim lawyers have a significant opportunity to collaborate with ‘ulema and other relevant experts, leveraging their knowledge of Islamic jurisprudence while refining their own expertise in legal research and practice. Even those engaged in civil rights, humanitarian law, and other legal fields remain deeply connected to Islamic principles and jurisprudence; their work is inseparable from questions of right and wrong, justice and ethics, with accountability shaped by the moral and legal foundations of shari’a. Muslim lawyers must recognize that what we do is not value-neutral, and the community must recognize and support the need for competent Muslim lawyers. Work devoid of an Islamic objective and actualization is a failure of purpose.

[Look out for Part II next week inshaAllah]

Related:

– Age of Consent in Classical Islamic Law

– Why Studying And Teaching Aqidah is Necessary for the Ulama And Students of Knowledge