From The MuslimMatters Bookshelf: Your Summer 2026 TBR

Sun’s out, and while some people are ready for (halal) pool parties, some of us just want to pick up a good book or ten. And with Muharram having just begun, it’s important for us not to get caught up in the ghaflah (heedlessness) of summer holidays and to maintain a sense of intentionality in how we spend our time off.

As always, the MuslimMatters Bookshelf has you covered! No need to hunt around for interesting books when we’ve got a list ready to go right here.

A Beautiful Patience by Samaiyah Mushtaq [Non-Fiction]

Dr. Samaiya Mushtaq writes about her husband, Dr. Mahmoud Sabha, and his journey into Gaza on medical mission – not just once, but twice. But this book isn’t just about him, or about what he witnessed in Gaza; it’s also about her own raw experience being the wife who stayed home with two young children, who wrestled with her own emotions… with guilt, fear, shame, anxiety, and more.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

This unique memoir is so beautifully written that I was on the verge of tears almost every time I opened it. The author touches on her own background, her first marriage and divorce, her second – happy – marriage, motherhood and post-partum… and how all the blessings in her life competed with her husband’s decision to serve the people of Gaza.

There’s so much I want to say about the book, but really there’s nothing more to be said other than that everyone should read it immediately. It’s a book for us all – not the heroes of Gaza, but those of us left behind, those of us who open our newsfeeds every day to read about massacres upon massacres and then swipe to pictures of restaurant meals and think about buying a sweet treat on our next outing and then wonder what we’re doing for Palestine.

Dr. Samaiya’s vulnerability and honesty pulls the reader in, holds up a mirror to our own selves, and then shines a light on how – even as we grapple with our guilty consciences – the people of Gaza and the medical heroes of Gaza push through daily horrors with a quiet strength and beautiful patience that comes from complete and utter trust in Allah alone.

This book is truly incredible, especially as more and more news from Gaza is throttled by the zyeo entity and the genocide escalates daily. It is a primer on sabr and tawakkul, and challenging ourselves in our positions of privilege.

Hope and Despair: My Struggle to Free My Husband by Monia Mazigh [Non-Fiction]

Most young Canadians today don’t recognize the name of Maher Arar, but as part of the 9/11 generation, I grew up reading the news about Arar’s illegal abduction by the FBI and his deportation to and torturing in Syria at the behest of the RCMP.

Hope & Despair was written by Arar’s wife, Monia Mazigh, whose unyielding pursuit of justice for her husband is what finally resulted in his release – and the exposure of the Canadian government’s responsibility in the entire affair.

While this book is about Monia and what she experienced from the day of her husband’s disappearance, to the day that a public inquiry finally vindicated him, this book serves as a stark reminder of the reality we live in: our governments are corrupt to the core, intelligence and security agencies are evil in their very essence, and both have no inclination to change their ways.

Yet rather than languish in silence, it is our responsibility to do as Monia did: to never give up, to pursue justice, to fight against the powers that be, no matter the discomfort or risks it carries. Given that the Canadian government continues to target Muslims, this book is necessary reading for us all – that we too do not give into learned helplessness, but know that Allah does not help a people until they help themselves.

It’s also a reminder that anyone who blindly trusts in the government as an agency of truth or justice is an absolute idiot.

That’s not to say that there aren’t occasionally good people out there. Mazigh writes of individuals who listened to her, who campaigned with her, who did their best to subvert the machinations of injustice from within. Allah brings forth help from where we do not expect… but we must demonstrate our own commitment first and foremost.

The Arar case isn’t just an aberration in the fading annals of Canadian history. It is just the tip of the iceberg of the Canadian government’s entrenched Islamophobia, and just a glimpse of what they have done and continue to do to Muslims across the country.

Some Justice: A Ghazi Ammar Medieval Mystery by Laury Silvers [Adult Historical Fiction]

Laury Silvers’ medieval Muslim mystery novels are a force of creativity and thoughtfulness that make the reader overlook the lack of professional editing and the rough-around-the-edges craft.

This newest book, the first of a new series connected to her original series (The Sufi Mysteries), follows former Ghazi Ammar at-Tabbani as he tries to solve the first big case to come to his investigation agency… a case that seems doomed from the very beginning. Zaytuna, the original heroine of the original series, has her own mystery to solve, of course – one that will teach her yet another lesson in trusting God. Ammar has his own lessons to learn, and readers will be enthralled by the introduction to medieval Baghdad’s more unsavory elements.

Note: This book explores very heavy, very dark themes of suicide (and worse), and is absolutely a very adult murder mystery.

The Ocean Would Paint Me Blue by Zoulfa Katouh [Young Adult Fiction]

The author of the legendary “As Long As The Lemon Trees Grow” is back with a new novel! This one is solidly young adult, and definitely targeted at Muslim teen girls.

Jihad is a Syrian American Muslim girl, whose grief over her mother’s death has leached away her ability to see the world in colour. When she’s enrolled at a bougie private school to improve her chances of getting into an exclusive arts university, Jihad has to contend with elitism, Islamophobia, and a sketchbook with the mysterious power to magically paint her murals across the city.

In all honesty, this is in many ways a Muslim teen girl fantasy: from Jihad’s unique talents as an artist to the smart, attractive teen boy who’s interested in Islam and becomes Jihad’s loyal friend/ protector, there’s a lot of angst and just-under-the-surface romance (nothing explicitly haram, as there’s a lot of care to avoid this, but there is a fair bit of Jihad and Jamie talking alone together). This is also a magical realism book, which might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but I know my teenage self would have been all over this book! Fans of SK Ali’s Misfits series will adore this book as well.

Amina Banana and the Formula for Fairness by Shifa Saltagi Safadi [Chapter Book]

The Amina Banana series never fails to serve up an excellent story that’ll keep kids hooked!

In book 4, Amina is struggling with how unfair life can be, AND with the school science fair. As always, the author manages to weave together a rich, layered story that covers themes that all kids will relate to: unfairness, jealousy, making some (big) mistakes… but also faith, forgiveness, and understanding.

I ADORE that there’s a scene where Amina wakes up to her grandmother praying tahajjud, proving once again that it is absolutely possible to include powerful Islamic representation in a kids’ story in a way that is organic and adds to the story without being preachy or annoying. There’s also a science activity included, as well as a recipe, and an explanation of the Islamic lunar calendar!

The Amina Banana series needs to be a staple for all chapter book readers – filled with heart, STEM, and most importantly, Islamic values that are never compromised.

Papa and the Missing Something by Shieda Majeed

“Papa and the Missing Something” by Shieda Majeed is a unique, incredibly sweet story about a man whose life is perfect… almost. Something inside him is missing, and he’s not quite sure what it is. This adorably illustrated picture book follows Papa and his family as they search for the “missing something.”

This is the first time I’ve ever come across a kid’s book specifically about parents coming to Islam, and this book is beautifully done! I did find it a titch long, but it should keep the attention of kids 7+ for sure. This is such a beautiful concept to see in Muslim kidlit, and it’s wonderful to see the spectrum of authentic Muslim representation mashaAllah.

…

What books have you added to your summer reading list?

Related: