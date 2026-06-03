Prophets Are People: Rethinking Misinterpreted Events From The Seerah [Part 1 of 2]

What if certain famous moments from the seerah have been misunderstood? A closer reading reveals a Prophet ﷺ of greater dignity and compassion than we sometimes give him credit for.

When Popular Retellings Go Wrong

Many Muslims first encounter the Seerah (the biography of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ) through khutbahs, lectures, short reminders, and simplified retellings. These stories are often told with sincere intentions. Speakers want to make the Seerah vivid, emotional, and memorable. Over time, however, subtle embellishments can accumulate. Tone gets added where the narrations themselves are silent, and sometimes it’s the wrong tone. Motivations are assumed where they don’t exist in the text. Personalities become exaggerated and flattened at the same time. The Prophet ﷺ and his Companions slowly begin to resemble sermon archetypes rather than real human beings.

But Prophets are people too, and so were the Sahabah, and their actions were often more nuanced, compassionate, and reasoned than we give them credit for.

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This is most certainly not to accuse scholars or speakers of dishonesty. Most are simply retelling the stories as they themselves inherited them. One popular lecture might say that the Prophet ﷺ was angry at a particular moment, and that gets repeated until it becomes an assumed part of the story. Yet when we return carefully to the original narrations, we often discover something richer, subtler, and more profoundly human than the popular retelling.

The real Seerah does not become less beautiful when stripped of exaggeration. It becomes more believable. More textured. More emotionally intelligent. The Prophet ﷺ does not need theatrical embellishment to inspire awe.

Let’s look at four case studies from the Seerah that illustrate how misinterpretation of emotion or motivations risks flattening the character of the Prophet ﷺand those around him:

1. Khabbab ibn al-Aratt and the “Angry Rebuke.”

Khabbab ibn al-Aratt was among the early Muslims who were tortured in Makkah. He was a slave, employed as a swordsmith. His “owners” pressed red-hot steel bars to his back until his flesh melted and ran. Later, hot iron was applied to his head. His screams could be heard throughout the neighborhood.

He was a teenager. Some say 16 or so, alone with no family.

Yet even with that, he found time to learn and teach the Quran, as evidenced by the famous story in which Umar ibn Al-Khattab was on his way to kill the Prophet ﷺ, and was informed that his own sister was Muslim. He stormed to her house, and learned that indeed she was Muslim – and, after quieting down and opening his mind, met the young man who had been teaching the Quran to his sister and her husband. This was none other than Khabbab. SubhanAllah! This young man had the courage and heart of a thousand men.

Yet the torture began to get to him, until he and others of the Sahabah came to the Prophet ﷺ to beg for relief.

In an authentic narration recorded in Sahih al-Bukhari, Khabbab himself relates:

We complained to the Messenger of Allah ﷺ while he was reclining in the shade of the Ka’bah, resting on a cloak of his. We said, “Will you not seek help for us? Will you not supplicate to Allah for us?”

He said:

“Among those who came before you, a man would be seized, and a pit dug for him in the ground. He would be placed in it, then a saw would be brought and placed upon his head, and he would be cut into two pieces, yet that would not turn him away from his religion. Iron combs would rake through his flesh and bones, yet that would not turn him away from his religion.

By Allah, Allah will complete this matter until a rider travels from Sana’a to Hadramawt, fearing none but Allah and the wolf for his sheep. But you are being hasty.”

Today, this incident is often retold as though the Prophet ﷺ became angry with Khabbab. I have heard this many times: “The Prophet became angry and stood.” Or, “The Prophet became angry and raised his voice.” One frequently hears dramatic descriptions of him sitting upright in irritation, sharply rebuking the Companions for their impatience, or sternly scolding Khabbab despite his suffering.

Astaghfirullah. La hawla wa la quwwata illa billah. Consider the character of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ. He was a deeply compassionate man – a mercy to the worlds. He was moved and touched by the plight of his Companions and used to make dua for them. Does it seem believable that he would become angry with a young, powerless man, a boy, who is being tortured in a way that would break 99.99% of human beings?

Step Back and Read More Carefully

Go back to the narration. It does not state that the Prophet ﷺ became angry. Nor does it say that his face changed color. It does not describe a harsh tone, nor any severe rebuke. Those details are supplied later by storytellers and speakers, perhaps unintentionally, in order to heighten the emotional intensity of the moment.

When we step back and read the narration carefully, another interpretation emerges, one more consistent with the Prophet’s known character: he was comforting and strengthening his followers.

If you think of it in these terms, it falls into place. Imagine, perhaps, the Prophet ﷺ taking Khabbab’s hand gently, and saying, essentially:

I get it. You are suffering badly. Take comfort in the fact that you are not the first. Worse was done to those before you, and they remained steadfast. But don’t worry, I assure you that Islam will prevail. There will come a time when we control all of this peninsula, and safety will reign. You will not have to endure this forever.

And when he said, “You are being hasty,” this is a gentle correction born from compassion and perspective. There is a difference between correcting someone and becoming angry.

I’m not saying it happened exactly that way. Rather, I’m offering a more plausible way to interpret the mood of the moment.

Read the narration again now. The emotional movement points toward reassurance rather than rebuke. The Prophet ﷺ does not belittle Khabbab’s pain. He does not tell him to stop complaining. He does not accuse him of weak faith. Instead, he gives him historical perspective, spiritual meaning, and hope.

Sometimes, without realizing it, speakers import harshness into the Seerah where the texts themselves are measured and dignified. The Prophet was a compassionate man who loved his followers. Let’s keep that in mind in our readings.

2. The Dumping of Refuse on the Prophet’s Back

Among the most painful incidents of the Makkan period is the famous narration in which the Prophet ﷺ was praying near the Ka’bah when some of the Quraysh decided to humiliate him publicly.

In the authentic narration recorded in Sahih al-Bukhari, Abdullah ibn Mas’ud relates that while the Prophet ﷺ was in prostration in front of the Ka’bah, Uqbah ibn Abi Mu’ayt – responding to a challenge by Abu Jahl – brought the entrails and filth of a slaughtered camel and dumped it on the Prophet’s back and shoulders while the Quraysh laughed among themselves.

Ibn Mas’ud watched the scene unfold, but he – as a person of low social status, without any tribal support in Makkah – was powerless to intervene. Someone went to fetch the Prophet’s daughter Fatimah , who was roughly ten years old at the time. She came rushing to remove the filth from her father.

At that point, the Prophet ﷺ stood and supplicated against seven of the leading men of Quraysh who had participated in the abuse, naming them one by one, which instilled great fear in them. (Ibn Mas’ud comments that he later witnessed every one of those men killed at the battle of Badr).

This incident is often retold today with additional dramatic details. One frequently hears that the refuse was so heavy that the Prophet ﷺ was physically unable to rise from prostration, trapped helplessly beneath the weight until Fatimah arrived to rescue him.

Yes? Have you heard this? “The refuse was so heavy that he could not stand up.”

What? Says who? The narration itself does not say this. It says only that the Prophet ﷺ remained in prostration until Fatimah came and removed the filth.

The Prophet ﷺ was not physically frail. The Seerah repeatedly describes his strength, endurance, and resilience. He wrestled the famous strongman Rukanah and defeated him. During the digging of the trench at Khandaq, he worked alongside the companions with his own hands under brutal conditions of hunger and exhaustion. When Salman al-Farisi sought to purchase his freedom, the Prophet ﷺ personally participated in planting the palm trees required for his emancipation. This was not a man unaccustomed to physical hardship or exertion.

Are these speakers saying that Uqbah was strong enough to carry the entrails, and ten-year-old Fatimah was strong enough to remove it, but the Prophet ﷺ was not strong enough to shrug it off if he wished?

Then why didn’t he do so?

What Actually Makes Sense

A more natural explanation emerges directly from the character of the Prophet ﷺ: he chose to remain calmly in prayer despite the abuse, rather than abruptly reacting to the humiliation his enemies intended to provoke. He was a dignified man, not shaken by insult or mockery. In prayer, his connection with Allah was absolute. Do you really think he would have broken his prayer and jumped up, outraged?

When we understand that he chose to remain in prayer, the moment takes on a completely different emotional tone. Instead of a scene of helpless panic, it becomes a scene of extraordinary composure. The Quraysh attempt to degrade him publicly, yet he remains focused upon his worship until the prayer is complete, or until his young daughter arrives, pushing her way through the onlookers, upset but undaunted; at which point he stands to show her the proper way to respond to such insults: by invoking Allah . He thereby complements her strength with his own, as is fitting, considering that Aishah bint Abi Bakr later said:

“I have not seen anyone more closely resemble the disposition, mannerism, and characteristics of the Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, than his daughter Fatimah, may Allah honor her countenance. If she entered his home, the Prophet would stand for her, take her by the hand, kiss her, and seat her in his place. If the Prophet entered her home, she would stand for him, take him by the hand, kiss him, and seat him in her place.” – Sunan Abī Dāwūd 5217, Sahih by Al-Albani

I did not witness these events any more than the modern speakers I have criticized. My interpretation is just that: another interpretation. Yet it is one that – I would argue – is more consistent with the character and dignity of the Prophet ﷺ. If we understand him as having chosen to remain in prayer, the suffering he experienced is still real. The humiliation is real. But the Prophet ﷺ does not appear as humiliated by the cruelty of Quraysh. Even in moments of public abuse, he is a man of immense self-control and inner strength, as befitting the final Prophet and Messenger ﷺ to humanity.

[Come back next week for Part 2 – The Old Woman Who Could Not Enter Jannah]

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See the Story Index for Wael Abdelgawad’s other stories on this website.

Wael Abdelgawad’s novels – including Pieces of a Dream, The Repeaters and Zaid Karim Private Investigator – are available in ebook and print form on his author page at Amazon.com.

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