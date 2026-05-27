Eid
Eid al-Adh’ha 1447 AH
Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabroor to all our readers and your families, from the MuslimMatters team!
May Allah accept our worship, our sacrifices, and increase us in remembrance of Him in these days.
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Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Eid al-Adh’ha 1447 AH
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The Muslim Soldier From Ellis Boulevard Who Never Came Home
The Best Actions for Eid al-Adha [Imam Dawud Walid]
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Running Away From Who We Are | Night 29 with the Qur’an
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