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Eid

Eid al-Adh’ha 1447 AH

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Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabroor to all our readers and your families, from the MuslimMatters team!

May Allah accept our worship, our sacrifices, and increase us in remembrance of Him in these days.

Related:

The Best Actions for Eid al-Adh’ha [Imam Dawud Walid]

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‘Eid Al-Adha: Important Reminders

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Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

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