#Islam
[Podcast] Stoning the Jamaraat: Naming the Enemy | Ustadh Justin Parrott
Ustadh Justin Parrott explores how the Hajj ritual of stoning the Jamaraat has a deeper spiritual meaning for all of us to internalize and take forward into our lives. Read his article on the topic here.
Ustadh Justin Parrott holds BAs in Physics and English from Otterbein University, an MLIS from Kent State University, and an MRes in Islamic Studies from the University of Wales. Under the mentorship of Shaykh Dr. Huocaine Chouat, he served as a volunteer imam with the Islamic Society of Greater Columbus until 2013. He is currently an Associate Academic Librarian at NYU Abu Dhabi and Webmaster for the Middle East Librarians Association (MELA). He previously served as a Senior Research Fellow at Yaqeen Institute and as an Instructor of Islamic Creed at Mishkah University.
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Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
[Podcast] Stoning the Jamaraat: Naming the Enemy | Ustadh Justin Parrott
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