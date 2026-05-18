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The MM Recap: Our Most Popular Dhul Hijjah And Hajj Articles [2026 Edition]
Alhamdulillah we’ve been blessed to make it to that sacred month of the year again – Dhul Hijjah. While some of us have been afforded the privilege of fulfilling this pillar of our deen this year, others are reflecting on their previous Hajj, while even more are waiting to be “invited”, prepping themselves to optimize the most sacred days of the year.
Here, we at MuslimMatters have compiled for you yet another edition of ‘The MM Recap’ with this ultimate Dhul Hijjah and Hajj round-up of articles straight from the MuslimMatters archives. From the educational to the inspiring, from the helpful to the reflective, we hope to provide you with an updated one-stop resource that you can keep coming back to inshaAllah.
Dhul Hijjah
– Not Everyone Goes To Hajj…But Everyone Is Called: Gaza, Gratitude, And Dhul Hijjah
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Not Everyone Goes To Hajj…But Everyone Is Called: Gaza, Gratitude, And Dhul Hijjah – MuslimMatters.org
– When Allah Chooses Something: The Blessings Of Dhul Hijjah
When Allah Chooses Something: The Blessings Of Dhul Hijjah – MuslimMatters.org
– Embracing the Sacred: A Heartfelt Journey Through the First 10 Days of Dhul-Hijjah
Embracing the Sacred: A Heartfelt Journey Through the First 10 Days of Dhul-Hijjah – MuslimMatters.org
– The Bigger Picture: Understanding Loss, Sacrifice, and Purpose in Dhul Hijjah
The Bigger Picture: Understanding Loss, Sacrifice, and Purpose in Dhul Hijjah – MuslimMatters.org
– Optimizing The First 10 Of Dhul Hijjah
Optimizing The First 10 Of Dhul Hijjah – MuslimMatters.org
Hajj
– What Is Your Role In The Story Of Islam? : On Hajj, Eid, And Surat Ibrahim
What Is Your Role In The Story Of Islam? : On Hajj, Eid, And Surat Ibrahim – MuslimMatters.org
– Experiences, Lessons, And Reality Checks From Hajj 2024
Experiences, Lessons, And Reality Checks From Hajj 2024 – MuslimMatters.org
– A Less Than Perfect Hajj: Hajj Reflections
A Less Than Perfect Hajj: Hajj Reflections – MuslimMatters.org
– Audio Article: Spiritual Prep For Hajj
Audio Article: Spiritual Prep For Hajj – MuslimMatters.org
– Reflections On Hajj I Sh. Furhan Zubairi
Reflections On Hajj I Sh. Furhan Zubairi – MuslimMatters.org
Dhul Hijjah/Hajj & Parenting
– Dhul Hijjah With Kids In The Home And Palestine On Our Minds
Dhul Hijjah With Kids In The Home And Palestine On Our Minds – MuslimMatters.org
– 3 Fun And Educational Dhul Hijjah Activities For Children
3 Fun And Educational Dhul Hijjah Activities For Children – MuslimMatters.org
– Hajar, Motherhood, And Children: Reflections on Dhul Hijjah
Hajar, Motherhood, And Children: Reflections on Dhul Hijjah – MuslimMatters.org
– From The MuslimMatters Bookshelf: Hajj And Eid Al-Adha Reads
From The MuslimMatters Bookshelf: Hajj And Eid Al-Adha Reads – MuslimMatters.org
MM Dhul Hijjah/Hajj Series & Resources
– The MM Recap: A Dhul-Hijjah And Hajj Resource [2022]
The MM Recap: A Dhul-Hijjah And Hajj Resource – MuslimMatters.org
– Reviving The Sacred Months: Dhul Hijjah (Part 1)
Reviving The Sacred Months: Dhul Hijjah (Part 1) – MuslimMatters.org
– [Dhul Hijjah Series] Calling Upon the Divine: The Art of Du’a (Part 1)
[Dhul Hijjah Series] Calling Upon the Divine: The Art of Du’a (Part 1) – MuslimMatters.org
– The Things He Would Say – [Part 1] – The Call to Hajj
The Things He Would Say – [Part 1] – The Call to Hajj – MuslimMatters.org
– 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Makkah and the Ka’bah [Part 1]
15 Things You Didn’t Know About Makkah and the Ka’bah [Part 1] – MuslimMatters.org
May Allah accept the Hajj of all the hujjaj, allow us all to make the most of Dhul Hijjah, and give us the privilege of fulfilling this pillar of our deen at least once in our lifetime inshaAllah.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
The MM Recap: Our Most Popular Dhul Hijjah And Hajj Articles [2026 Edition]
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