Connect with us

Announcements

Eid Mubarak from MuslimMatters

Published

Eid Mubarak from the MuslimMatters team to you and your family!

TabbalAllah minnaa wa minkum saalih al-a’mal – may Allah accept our righteous deeds from Ramadan!

Whether you celebrated on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, may Allah bless all your families and bring you joy, and let us continue to pray for (and work towards) a liberated Masjid al-Aqsa. Please make du’a for the MuslimMatters team, and our families as well.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

If you’re looking for some Eid-related reading material, here’s a mix of old and new!

Selamat Hari Raya! – Celebrating Eid In Malaysia

4 Fun And Easy Eid al-Fitr Activities for Kids

Eid Mubarak! Have the Reward of Fasting 2 Months in Just 6 Days

Eid Gift: Excerpt From ‘When The Stars Prostrated’

Eid Is A Celebration For All: Caring For Families Facing Hospitalization During Eid

Eid Lameness Syndrome: Diagnosis, Treatment, Cure

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Reddit
0 Shares
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox

Sign up below to get started

Trending