#Current Affairs
AL-AQSA IS CLOSED
For the first time in history Al-Aqsa is closed for Eid. Where is the Ummah?
For the first time in history Al-Aqsa is closed for Eid.
Where is the Ummah?
– MuslimMatters
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Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
AL-AQSA IS CLOSED
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