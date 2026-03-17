Running Away From Who We Are | Night 29 with the Qur’an

This series is a collaboration between Dr. Ali and MuslimMatters, bringing Quranic wisdom to the questions Muslim families are navigating.

What the Prophet Yunus Teaches Muslim Parents About Purpose, Escape, and the Shore That Waits

There is a specific kind of parental fear that is different from all the others.

It is not the fear of your teenager making a dangerous choice. It is not the fear of them drifting from the deen or losing their identity. It is the quieter, harder fear of watching your teenager run from something you can see is theirs — a gift, a direction, a version of themselves that is clearly there — and feeling unable to stop the running.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Tonight’s post is for the parent navigating that fear. And this guide is for helping you understand both what your teenager received in tonight’s video — and what the running might actually be for.

The reframe that changes everything

Tonight’s video makes a theological move that most Islamic education about Yunus never makes — and that Muslim parents most need to understand.

Yunus ﷺ was not weak. He was not faithless. He was not spiritually immature. He was grieving — with a grief so intense it overcame him — for people he loved so much, that their indifference to the message was unbearable.

The Quran addresses this idea directly in Surah al-Kahf: “Perhaps you will grieve yourself to death over their denial.” [18:6] — spoken to the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, but describing a prophetic pattern that runs through the entire history of the prophets. The prophets struggled because they cared too much to accept the people’s indifference without being broken by it.

What this means for your teenager is significant: if they are running from something — from their deen, from a practice, from a version of themselves they know they’re supposed to be — the running is not necessarily evidence of weak faith. It may be evidence of caring so much about something that the gap between where they are and where they want to be became temporarily unbearable.

That reframe changes how you respond. Not with alarm or judgment. With the question Khadijah’s model suggests: who are you already, right now, that I can name and affirm? What is the caring that is underneath the running?

What the Nineveh detail teaches parents

Tonight’s video includes a detail about the Yunus story that is rarely taught — and that parents need to hear.

While Yunus was running, while he was in the whale’s belly, while everything looked like failure from the inside — his absence from Nineveh was producing exactly the response his presence had been building toward for years. The people noticed he was gone. They recognized what his absence meant. And they turned in repentance — before he came back.

The mission he thought was failing was actually working from the outside, in ways he couldn’t see from the inside.

For parents watching their teenager apparently go backwards — abandoning practices, drifting from the community, running from commitments — this detail carries specific and important comfort.

The years of Islamic education, the values instilled in childhood, the character built through family tradition, the seeds planted across a lifetime of ordinary faithfulness — these do not disappear during the running. They are working, from the inside, in ways you cannot see from the outside. The Nineveh principle: the mission looked like failure from Yunus’s perspective. It was all preparation from Allah’s perspective.

This does not mean parental passivity — you remain present, available, a Khadijah ready to wrap them in a cloak when they return. But it means that the running is not the erasure of everything that came before it. The soil that was cultivated during the years of investment does not simply disappear.

Trust the process. We put in the effort. The results belong to Allah.

The Saudi Arabia story — what it means for parents

Tonight’s extended edition email tells a story that deserves attention from Muslim parents specifically: Dr. Ali’s escape to Saudi Arabia in 2011.

He went to escape many things, but one was medicine — burned out by years of caring for patients whose relationship with the medical staff was primarily aggression and abuse, asking himself repeatedly whether his years of training had been for this. He went intending early retirement. He went running.

What he found at the destination of his running:

Patients who made du’a for his parents and his children. An experience of medicine that justified everything he had put into it.

The opportunity to become a personal physician for Sheikh Jafar Idris.

A close and enduring friendship with Sheikh Jafar’s son — a scholar and builder who has been among the most important relationships of his life.

Access to a jama’ah of people building something real, rather than the expat community he might otherwise have belonged to.

He went running from his purpose and found, at the destination of his running, the fullest expression of his purpose he had ever experienced.

This is not a recommendation for running. The running itself was the wrong direction — he acknowledges this clearly. But it is a testimony about what Allah does with running when a servant turns back: He meets them at the shore with provision already prepared.

For Muslim parents watching their teenager run — this story matters. Not because it validates the running. Because it testifies to the fact that Allah is present at every destination, including the ones our children reach by going in the wrong direction.

The jama’ah that was waiting

One detail from Dr. Ali’s Saudi story deserves specific attention for parents: the jama’ah.

Through Yusuf Idris, Dr. Ali found access to a community of people building something real — scholars, educators, people seriously engaged in Islamic work — that he had wanted to belong to but hadn’t found before. His running to Saudi Arabia, which was intended as retreat, became the door through which he entered the community he had been looking for.

For Muslim parents, this raises an important question about your teenager’s running: what community are they looking for that they haven’t found? What jama’ah are they hungering for that the available options haven’t satisfied?

Sometimes teenage drift from the Muslim community is not rejection of the community concept. It is dissatisfaction with the specific communities available — communities that don’t feel alive, don’t feel relevant, don’t feel like places where real building is happening.

The response to that hunger is not to insist they make do with what exists. It is to help them find — or help build — the jama’ah that is actually worth belonging to. The hand of Allah is with the jama’ah. Help your teenager find one that makes that promise feel real.

The Quality of Yusuf Idris — a note for parents

Dr. Ali describes Yusuf Idris as someone who “consistently makes the people around him feel like more than they know themselves to be.” Not through flattery — through encouragement pointed at something real. Every conversation leaves you feeling that you have more to offer than you had recognized, that the direction you are heading is worth continuing.

That quality — the ability to see in someone what they cannot yet see in themselves and to name it with genuine encouragement — is the Khadijah quality. It is what she did for the trembling prophet. It is what Yusuf Idris does for the people around him. And it is what Muslim parents can do for their teenagers.

You have watched your teenager for years. You know their gifts, their character, their capacity, their resilience. You can see, from the longer view you have, the shape of what they are becoming before they can see it themselves.

Name it. Say it to them — specifically, not generally. Not “you will do great things,” but the specific thing you see: the quality you have watched develop, the gift that keeps appearing, the character trait that has been consistent since childhood.

That naming — received from a parent who has been watching carefully — is one of the most important things a teenager can carry into the rest of their becoming.

The Tasbih for Parents

Tonight’s video closes with the tasbih of Yunus ﷺ as a practice for teenagers. I want to suggest it as a practice for parents as well.

La ilaha illa anta subhanaka inni kuntu mina al-dhalimeen.

There is nothing worthy of worship except You. How perfect are You above all that they associate with You. I have been of the wrongdoers.

As a parent, this tasbih has a specific application: it is the prayer of the person who has been running from something — including the running that parenting itself sometimes involves. The ways we have failed to be fully present. The Khadijah responses we didn’t give when our teenager needed them. The moments we responded with alarm or judgment rather than with the wrapping in a cloak that the situation required.

Make this du’a tonight. As a turning back to Allah. The turning is always possible. The response is always available. And the shore — with provision already prepared — is waiting.

Discussion questions for families

For teens:

Have you ever run from something that turned out to be exactly what you were meant for? What did you find at the destination of that running? Is there something you are currently running from — a practice, a commitment, a version of yourself you know you are supposed to be? What would naming it out loud feel like? Is there a Yusuf Idris in your life — someone who makes you feel like more than you know yourself to be? What do they see in you that you struggle to see yourself?

For parents:

What do you see in your teenager that they cannot yet see in themselves? Have you said it to them — specifically, recently, in a way they could receive? Is your teenager’s running from purpose driven by indifference — or by the kind of grief that comes from caring too much? How does that distinction change your response? What jama’ah is your teenager looking for that they haven’t found? How can you help them find or build it?

For discussion together:

Read Surat al-Anbiya [21:87-88] together. What does wa kadhalika nunjil mu’mineen — “and thus do We save the believers” — mean for your family right now? Is there something our family has been running from — a commitment, a practice, a direction — that we need to name and return to together? What would it look like for our family to say the tasbih of Yunus together tonight — genuinely, not as a recitation but as an acknowledgment?

The Bottom Line

Your teenager may be running right now. From their purpose, their practice, a version of themselves they haven’t yet grown into.

The Yunus story — told tonight in its full depth — is not a warning about the consequences of running. It is a testimony about what Allah does with the turning. He meets His servants at the shore. With shade already prepared. With provision already growing. Sometimes with a friendship they didn’t know they were going to find.

Be present. Be a Khadijah. Name what you see. And trust that the purpose — still there, still waiting, still theirs — will receive them when they return.

Wa kadhalika nunjil mu’mineen.

Continue the Journey

This is Night 29 of Dr. Ali’s 30-part Ramadan series, “30 Nights with the Quran: Stories for the Seeking Soul.”

Tomorrow, insha Allah: Night 30 — The Full Circle. We return to the question that opened Night 1 — and answer it differently.

For daily extended reflections with journaling prompts, personal stories, and deeper resources, join Dr. Ali’s email community: https://30nightswithquran.beehiiv.com/

Related: