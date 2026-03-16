The Muslim You Are Becoming | Night 27 with the Qur’an

This series is a collaboration between Dr. Ali and MuslimMatters, bringing Quranic wisdom to the questions Muslim families are navigating.

There is a parenting instinct that is almost universal — and almost always counterproductive.

When our teenagers are in the middle of something difficult — uncertain, confused, trembling in the way that adolescence produces — we want to tell them what they will become. We want to offer them the vision. We want to say: you are going to be great, you are going to figure this out, you are going to arrive somewhere good.

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Khadijah did not do that.

Tonight’s episode tells the story of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ in the night of the first revelation — trembling, running down the mountain, saying “I fear for myself” — and what the people around him did in response. This guide is for the Muslim parent who wants to understand what their teenager received tonight and how to be a Khadijah rather than an anxious commentator on their teenager’s becoming.

The “nobody” framing — why it matters for your teenager

The episode opens with a deliberate reframe: the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ was, by any worldly measure, a nobody before the revelation. Orphan. Shepherd. Employee. Known for his honesty, but not his power. Not at the table where Quraysh made decisions.

That framing is not meant to be disrespectful in the least — it is the most important thing a Muslim teenager in the West can hear about the Prophet ﷺ. Because most Muslim teenagers feel, at some level, like a nobody. Not at the table. Not among the elite. Belonging fully to no single world. Known perhaps for their character — their honesty, their reliability — but not for their significance.

The Prophet ﷺ was that person. And what he became from that starting point is the most dramatic becoming in human history.

Your teenager needs to know that the nobody is exactly who Allah tends to choose. Not because being a nobody is required — but because the becoming Allah orchestrates does not depend on where you started. It depends on what you do with qum.

The Jibril interpretation — a gift for parents

One of the most significant moments in tonight’s video is an interpretation of the first revelation that most Islamic education never addresses: why did Jibril squeeze the Prophet ﷺ?

The answer offered tonight — that Jibril already knew Muhammad ﷺ, already loved him, and the squeeze was an embrace of reassurance from someone who could see what was coming to someone who couldn’t — is not just theologically resonant. It is practically useful for parents.

Because you are, in a very real sense, in Jibril’s position relative to your teenager.

You can see things about your teenager’s becoming that they cannot yet see. You have watched them for years. You have observed their gifts, their character, their resilience, their capacity. You have a longer view than they do — and from that longer view, you can often see the shape of what they are becoming before they can.

The question is what you do with that knowledge.

Jibril squeezed him. He didn’t explain. He didn’t give a lecture on what was coming. He held him. And then he delivered what needed to be delivered — the words of revelation, the commission, the qum — and trusted the becoming to unfold.

Your teenager doesn’t need you to explain their becoming to them. They need you to hold them while they tremble. And then trust the process — and Allah — to unfold what comes next.

The Khadijah model — the most important parenting framework in the episode

Khadijah’s response to the trembling Prophet ﷺ is the most practically useful thing in tonight’s episode for Muslim parents — and it deserves careful attention.

She did two things.

First, she held him. Physically, practically, without immediately trying to fix or explain or offer perspective. She wrapped him in a cloak and let him tremble until he could speak.

Second, when he spoke and told her what had happened — she told him who he already was. Not what he would become. Who he already was: the one who maintains ties of kinship, speaks truthfully, helps the poor, serves guests, assists those in calamity.

She looked at the trembling man and declared – a person with your character will not be abandoned.

That is the Khadijah model for parenting a teenager in the middle of their becoming: Hold first. Don’t rush to fix, explain, or offer vision. Just be present while the trembling happens.

Then name what you see. Not the future — the present. Not what they will become — who they already are. The character that is already there. The gifts that are already visible. The qualities that will carry them through what is coming, even though neither of you can fully see what that is yet.

That combination — physical presence and accurate naming of existing character — is what steadied the greatest human being who ever lived at his most vulnerable moment. It will steady your teenager too.

The fatra and what it teaches parents about their teenager’s silent seasons

Tonight’s email goes deeper on the fatra — the pause in revelation after the initial experience — and its implications for the becoming framework. For parents, the fatra has a specific application worth naming.

Your teenager will have fatra seasons. Periods where the clarity they seemed to have disappears. Where the enthusiasm for their deen that was present last Ramadan is gone. Where they go quiet, withdraw, seem to be waiting for something they can’t name.

The parental instinct in those seasons is to intervene — to diagnose, to fix, to fill the silence with questions and advice and encouragement.

The fatra suggests a different response: trust the silence. Not passively — remain present, remain available, remain the person they can come to when they are ready to speak. But don’t mistake the silence for abandonment or failure. The fatra was the space in which the Prophet ﷺ was being prepared for what the mission would require.

Your teenager’s silent seasons may be doing the same work. The qum comes after the fatra. And it comes in Allah’s timing, not yours.

Sheikh Jafar Idris and the chain your family is part of

Tonight’s video tells the story of Sheikh Jafar Idris — a Sudanese student whose gifts were recognized by Sheikh bin Baz, who sent him to America, where he influenced a generation of du’aat including Muhammad al-Shareef, whose story we told in Night 25.

For Muslim parents, the chain illustration has a direct application: your family is somewhere in a chain right now. You received something — faith, knowledge, character, a way of raising children — from someone who received it from someone else. And you are passing something on to your teenager, whether you are intentional about it or not.

The question worth asking explicitly in your home: what are we passing on? What is the link in the chain that runs through our family? What will our children carry forward into their own families and communities?

That question — asked seriously and discussed honestly — is itself an act of becoming. The family that knows what it is passing on, passes it on more deliberately. The family that has never asked the question passes on whatever happened to be present, intentionally or not.

Ask the question. Name what you want the chain to carry. And then live it visibly enough that your teenager can see it and receive it.

Warning signs that the becoming has stalled

Normal adolescent uncertainty — confusion, not-yet, feeling behind — is part of the becoming and not cause for alarm. The following indicate something more serious:

Complete withdrawal from Islamic practice combined with withdrawal from family relationships — the teenager who is not just in a fatra, but has actively turned away from both their deen and their primary relationships simultaneously.

Becoming without direction — restless energy and constant change without any underlying orientation toward Allah or genuine values. This is not becoming — it is drift. The difference is that becoming, however uncertain it feels, has a compass. Drift has no compass at all.

Paralysis mistaken for waiting — the teenager who has been “waiting to feel ready” for so long that the waiting has become permanent. This requires gentle confrontation: the qum is not conditional on feeling ready. The command came to a trembling, uncertain man.

Isolation during trembling — the teenager who is in a difficult season and has no Khadijah, no one to wrap them in a cloak and name who they already are. If your teenager is trembling alone, that is the most urgent thing to address — not the trembling itself, but the aloneness.

Discussion questions for families

For teens:

Did tonight change how you see the Prophet ﷺ at the moment of the first revelation? What surprised you most about his response? Who has been a Jibril in your life — someone who showed up at a moment of trembling and held you? Who has been a Khadijah — someone who named who you already are? Is there a fatra in your life right now — a period of silence or waiting where the clarity you thought you had seems to have withdrawn? What would it mean to trust that the qum is coming?

For parents:

Are you more often a Khadijah — naming who your teenager already is — or more often offering visions of what they will become? Which does your teenager need more right now? What is the link in the chain that runs through your family? What are you passing on — and is it what you intend to pass on? Is your teenager currently trembling alone — or do they have people around them who will wrap them in a cloak and sit with them until they can speak?

For discussion together:

Read al-Muddaththir 74:1-7 together. What does qum fa-andhir — arise and warn — mean for your family right now? What is your family’s version of that command? Who in your family’s history was a Sheikh Jafar Idris — someone whose becoming shaped your family’s chain? Name them. Make du’a for them. What is one thing your family can do together this week that is an act of arising — a qum in some area where you have been waiting?

The bottom line

Your teenager is in the middle of their becoming right now. The trembling is real. The uncertainty is real. The feeling of not-yet is real.

None of it is the end of the story.

Be their Khadijah. Hold them. Name who they already are. Trust the fatra. And remember not to wait before you arise – qum — because we will never feel ready, and we will always be developing.

The trembling is not the end of the story. For the Prophet ﷺ, it was the beginning.

Continue the Journey

This is Night 27 of Dr. Ali’s 30-part Ramadan series, “30 Nights with the Quran: Stories for the Seeking Soul.”

Tomorrow, insha Allah: Night 28 — Week 4 Recap

For daily extended reflections with journaling prompts, personal stories, and deeper resources, join Dr. Ali’s email community: https://30nightswithquran.beehiiv.com/

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