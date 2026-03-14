The Pilgrim [Part 1] – A Ramadan Story

On a rainy Ramadan afternoon, a mysterious traveler knocks on a troubled family’s door as they are about to eat iftar.

This is a three-part story. The three parts will be published three nights in a row, inshaAllah.

Part 1

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Lemons on the Ground

It was a Friday afternoon in Ramadan, and it was winter. I’m a 30-year-old Egyptian-American history professor, and not much of a cook. But in Ramadan, I try to do my share, so my sister and I were in the kitchen, working to prepare iftar.

That was the moment when the pilgrim appeared. I call him the pilgrim, but he had a name, and even so, he could have been anyone or anything. I’ll never know.

The sky outside was the gray of a bedsheet forgotten on a clothesline. The yard was flooded, looking like a shallow green swimming pool. There were squirrels living out there, and I wondered how they stayed dry in weather like this. We had a big lemon tree in the front yard, but we had not picked the ripe fruits, and many lay on the ground rotting. I was busy with work these days, but I should have asked Momy, my sister’s teenage son, to collect the lemons. All he did, when he wasn’t in school, was play video games in his room.

My sister Zahra – at forty years old, ten years my elder – closed the oven.

“The mahshi looks good,” she commented. “I’m glad I went with zucchini, they’re super fresh right now.” Glancing at me, she saw where I was looking.

“Why didn’t you pick those damn lemons?” she snapped. “Do you know how wasteful that is? Those are organic lemons. Do you have any idea how much they cost in the store? No, because you don’t shop, Amir, you don’t do anything. You go to work, go to the gym, come home, and treat me like a servant. And when you’re at work, we’re stuck here like prisoners, because there’s only one car.”

I could have barked back. I could have pointed out that since her husband, Waleed, divorced her three years ago, she lost her nursing job two years ago, and then came to live with me, I had supported her and her son without complaint. My salary not only paid all the bills, including for the food we all ate, but also her phone and her son’s, their clothing and other personal needs, and I had even paid for the gaming console that Momy spent all his time on.

As for the car, I was only a junior college professor, having completed my PhD two years ago. My salary was decent but not lavish. I couldn’t afford two cars.

I was tired of fighting with Zahra. Okay, yes, her life had taken a bad turn, and I was the only one around for her to take it out on. Even her son avoided her. In the end, I merely said, “You’re right. I’ll collect them tomorrow inshaAllah.”

“You always say that. I can tell you this, Amir, if this were my house, things would be done differently.”

Recriminations

This was a frequent line of attack. The house was a Craftsman, built in the 1920s, and designed with many whimsical flourishes, like integrated bookcases in the living room and a built-in window seat beside the bay window. It was built with all-natural materials, including stone and brick, and a wide front porch.

We had grown up here, Zahra and I, and our brother Ali. When our parents passed away a decade ago, they left their considerable life savings to Zahra, as she was married with a young child, and they left the house to Ali and me. Zahra hadn’t complained at the time, as she’d gotten the better end of the deal. But now that her inheritance was gone – invested in her husband’s failed business- my ownership of this house seemed to rub salt in her eyes.

As for Ali, he’d gone to law school and become a successful litigator. He owned a Chicago penthouse and hardly cared about this old house. We rarely saw him.

“And trust me,” Zahra went on, “if I owned this house, you would pull your weight around here, or you’d be out on your ass.”

This was too much. I should have said, “I’m fasting.” After all, isn’t that what the Prophet ﷺ taught us? I had heard the hadith often enough that I could recite it in Arabic or English: “Fasting is a shield. So the person observing the fast should avoid sexual relations with his spouse and should not behave foolishly and impudently, and if someone fights with him or abuses him, he should say to him twice, ‘I am fasting.’”

But no one could rile me up like Zahra. It was like I was a broken piano and she knew just which keys to hit to make the worst off-note sounds. So I lashed out.

“And if it were up to me,” I snapped, “I’d be married, and Samina and I would live together in this house, and maybe we’d have a child by now. But we in this house are all just like those rotting lemons out there, aren’t we?”

Zahra’s face turned red. She had lifted the lid on the pot of molokhiyyah, but her hand shook so badly that the lid clattered to the floor.

“I’m sorry we ruined your life!” she screamed. “I’m sorry for being born!” She stormed out of the room.

I shook my head. This was no way to spend a Ramadan afternoon. I should not have said that. I mean, it was true, certainly. Two years ago, I’d been engaged to a lovely young Pakistani-American woman. She was tall, outgoing, and religious, and maybe too beautiful for me, but for some reason, she admired and respected me. I had planned to marry her and bring her here to live with me, in this hundred-year-old, two-bedroom house.

When Zahra came to stay with me, I put my marriage plans on hold, since Zahra had one bedroom, Momy had the other, and I slept on the sofa. I did it willingly, because I cared about my big sister, and because her life had gone from teetering on the edge of a cliff to plunging over the side.

I had imagined that my sister would stay with me for three or four months, until she found a new job and got back on her feet. But two years later, here she still was. She refused to apply for nursing jobs, saying that she was burnt out and needed more time.

My fiancée Samina, meanwhile, had broken off the engagement. I swallowed hard, remembering it. What was my future now? A life single and unloved, a barely relevant professor making no contribution to the world?

Keys in the Stream

I picked up the pot lid, wiped it clean, and covered the molokhiyyah. There was also a pan of slow-simmering chicken and peppers on the stove. Under normal circumstances, Zahra would never have left it to me. I spooned a bit of the sauce, blew on it, and tasted it. Then I added a generous squeeze of lemon and a dash of cayenne, along with a touch of oregano and a little more pepper. Zahra might complain, but I liked my food spicy. Served her right for leaving me to handle everything.

I didn’t know how much more I could take. Zahra and I had occasionally clashed in the past, but not like this. I remembered a time just before she’d gotten married when the three of us – Zahra, me, and our middle brother Ali – went on a hike in the Sierras, near Shaver Lake. Ali and I used a fallen log to cross over a stream, but Zahra was reluctant. Finally, she said to toss her the car keys, and she would go back and wait in the car. I was about to say no, we would find an easier trail, but Ali went ahead and chucked the keys, which fell short and landed in the stream.

There was an instant in which we saw the strong current carrying the keys away, dragging them over the river rocks – then Ali and I were in the stream, splashing and slipping, trying to catch the keys, as Zahra roared with laughter. We caught the keys, changed our clothes in the parking lot, and we all went to a diner in Shaver for hot food and coffee.

That had been one of the last truly fun moments we’d shared. After she got married, she gradually lost her sense of humor. And sometime around four years ago, it was like someone had flipped a switch to activate the anger center in her brain. Her tongue became sharper than a scimitar. Lately, I spent more and more time at my university office, or at the gym. I had muscles popping out everywhere. But all I really wanted was peace and quiet.

A Stranger

As I tended to the food, I considered my upcoming course on El-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz, known to most people as Malcolm X. My parents had been immigrants, but I was American, and my heroes were Americans: Sitting Bull, John Brown, Lucy Parsons, Cesar Chavez, Muhammad Ali, and more – but none more so than Malcolm.

I wanted to do more than just teach a course. I had the idea to establish an annual Malcolm X youth conference, where we would bring young thinkers, poets, and scholars from all over the world to celebrate Malcolm’s legacy. We would take Malcolm’s ideas out of the history books and into the lives of these youth.

But how could I do that? It was a huge undertaking, and I was just a nobody junior professor in a small Central California city.

My train of thought was interrupted when I glanced out of the kitchen window and saw a stranger standing in front of the house. It was the pilgrim, though I did not know that yet. He was tall and olive-skinned, wearing a brown pack that hung heavily from his shoulders. His wavy black hair fell to his shoulders. He was painfully thin and wore faded jeans, a long-sleeved green army shirt, a pair of battered brown boots, and a Palestinian kefiyyeh around his neck.

I had never seen the man before. It wasn’t like I owned the street. The sidewalk was public property. But he wasn’t walking by, or standing on the sidewalk. He was standing in our yard beneath the big lemon tree, his head tipped back, as if enjoying the pale sunlight on his face. I saw him lower his gaze as he studied the lemons on the ground. Then he drew a cloth sack from his brown pack, bent over, and began sorting through the lemons. Whenever he found a good one, he put it in the sack.

I smiled. At least someone would get use out of those lemons. Then the sun caught something reflective on the pilgrim’s pack and glinted in my eyes, making me blink and look away. When I looked again, the man was gone.

Seven Minutes Left

Cupping my mouth, I called out that it was almost time for iftar. I proceeded to set the table with plates and silverware, and a jug of guava juice. Then I warmed three loaves of Arabic bread in a fresh pan.

When no one came, I went upstairs. Momy was playing a video soccer game with his headphones on. I liked that he chose that instead of war games, though a book would be better. I pulled the headphones off and grinned. “Iftar.”

I knocked gently on Zahra’s door.

“I heard you!” she shouted. “I’m coming.”

Soon we were all downstairs. There were seven minutes remaining until the Maghreb adhaan. We set dates and grapes on the table and filled the water glasses.

“There was a guy outside collecting the lemons,” I commented.

“What?” Zahra’s eyes were wide. “Our lemons? Did you call the police?”

I gave her a quizzical look. “Of course not. He was taking the ones on the ground. And he had on a kefiyyeh.”

Zahra shook her head. “I don’t get you. You let a stranger come onto our property.”

“There’s three minutes left,” I said, changing the subject.

We sat, and I raised my hands and thanked Allah for the food and for making us Muslims. I asked Allah to have mercy on my parents and on our family. I asked Allah to liberate the Ummah from oppression, and to free my Egyptian homeland from tyranny.

Lastly, I asked Allah to bring me a good Muslim woman with whom I would live in happiness. I did not ask specifically for Samina, even though I knew she was still single. She had left me, and though I still loved her, I would trust Allah to bring me someone better.

Momy, watching his phone like the eagle of Salahuddin tracking a rabbit, let us know that it was time to eat.

That was when a knock sounded at the door.

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Come back TOMORROW for Part 2.

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See the Story Index for Wael Abdelgawad’s other stories on this website.

Wael Abdelgawad’s novels – including Pieces of a Dream, The Repeaters and Zaid Karim Private Investigator – are available in ebook and print form on his author page at Amazon.com.

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