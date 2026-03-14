The Pilgrim [Part 2] – Things To Give

At iftar time, a mysterious traveler enters a troubled family’s home and calmly claims he has come to give something and take something.

This is a three-part story. The three parts will be published three nights in a row, inshaAllah.

Part 1

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Call Me Ismail

I got up to answer the door. Zahra was suspicious of strangers, and as for Momy he had that odd fear of human interaction that was common among kids who’d grown up in the Covid era. It made me sad sometimes.

The stranger stood there, a smile on his face. He was a bit taller than me, and though his long hair was black, his eyes were a very light brown, almost hazel. He had a short beard, and the few fine lines around his eyes told me he was older than I’d first thought. About thirty, maybe. My age. His face was gaunt, and his clothes were clean but worn. He carried a faint, pleasant scent. Some kind of cologne or incense. There was something familiar about it.

“As-salamu alaykum,” he said. His voice was kind, almost soft.

“Wa alaykum as-salam wa rahmatullah.”

The man held out the cloth sack. “I collected some of your lemons for you. Shame to let them go to waste.”

I took the bag, smiling quizzically. “Do I know you, brother?”

“Hard to say. People call me Ismail. I have some things to give you, and some to take.”

It was not an answer, I knew, that would go over well with Zahra. Sure enough, she appeared beside me, arms crossed, lips tight. “We could call the cops on you for trespassing. And we don’t want whatever you’re selling.”

The stranger did not defend himself. He simply regarded her with a kind of deep respect, as if her anger deserved dignity.

“I do not want money,” he said. “If I am not welcome, I will leave. I have far to travel yet.”

“We are done here,” Zahra snapped.

I did not close the door.

“Are you fasting?” I asked.

Zahra’s head whipped toward me. “Amir.”

“Have you been fasting? Do you have food?” I repeated, looking at him.

There was the faintest pause before he nodded.

“I am fasting,” he admitted, with a humility that was almost disarming. “I could take a few of your lemons for my iftar, if you don’t mind. And I’ll be on my way.”

“SubhanAllah.” I shook my head. “Don’t talk crazy. Come inside. Eat with us.”

“Amir, no,” Zahra hissed. “People do not do this. We don’t know this guy. He could be a maniac.”

“He seems decent to me,” I said, trying to sound reassuring. “And he’s our Muslim brother. Feeding a fasting person in Ramadan is one of the highest forms of ibadah, you know that.”

“He just said he’s going to take something.”

“If he steals the silverware we will survive.”

Secret Ingredient

Ismail stepped inside, then knelt, unlaced his battered brown boots and placed them neatly by the door. We led him to the table. It was past time for iftar, and each of us wasted no time in saying a quick private dua, and then starting on the dates.

“Who are you?” Zahra demanded. “Where are you from?”

The stranger smiled widely, as if Zahra had just paid him a compliment. “I am a pilgrim. My name is Ismail. I’m Palestinian.”

“A pilgrim?” Zahra said. “You’re going to Hajj? And what, you’re asking for donations, right?”

“Let’s pray Maghreb,” I said, “before it gets too late.”

I asked Ismail to lead the salat. I don’t know why, except that his aura was spiritual and solemn, and I had the idea that he might even be a hafidh. But he refused, saying, “A man is the imam in his own home.”

After salat we sat to eat. Momy was quiet and passive, and Zahra was still angry, so I served the food. Even though she’d been fasting all day long, Zahra only picked at her food, while Momy ate hungrily. He was only sixteen yet already six feet tall. But he needed to fill out. I asked him how school was going.

“I got As in my mid-terms. Someone’s been spray painting swastikas on the walls at school. The administration says they’re investigating.”

“Oh! MashaAllah for the good grades. You always do well, I know. That’s crazy about the racist stuff.”

He shrugged. “It’s everywhere. Nobody cares.”

“Never mind that,” Zahra said. She pointed her fork at Ismail. “I want to know why you’re here.”

“Not for money,” Ismail replied. He used a wedge of Arabic bread to scoop some molokhiyyah, then popped it into his mouth. “MashaAllah, so good,” he said. “Who made this?”

I pointed to my sister.

“It’s amazing,” the traveler said. “I can taste the lemon, garlic and coriander, but there’s something else. Something bright yet slightly earthy.”

Zahra lifted her chin proudly. “Sumac. Americans aren’t familiar with it, but it elevates savory dishes.”

I knew this, but I was surprised to hear Zahra say it. She usually kept her recipe secrets to herself.

“You didn’t answer my question,” Zahra said, but her tone had softened. “Why are you here?”

“I have things to give, and things to take.”

A Great Man

“What does that even mean?” Zahra snapped, annoyed again. “And why our house? Out of all the Muslims in Fresno, what brought you to our door?”

“Your father was a great man.”

I’d been about to take a bite out of a chicken leg, but I looked up sharply at the mention of my father. “You knew our father? He died twenty years ago. You would have been a kid.”

“He gave the most amazing khutbahs,” Ismail said. “It wasn’t just Islamic instruction. He made you feel like anything was possible, subhanAllah. Like you could do anything, you could change the world. And when he recited the Quran, his voice would pass right through your chest into your heart, and echo for hours afterward.”

My mouth hung open. That was exactly what my father was like. He’d passed away when I was ten, and there wasn’t a day since then that I didn’t miss him. With a few words, Ismail had brought him back to life again.

Zahra set her fork down and sat back in her chair. “Someone could have told you that,” she protested, but her tone carried no conviction. “What masjid was it?”

“Masjid Al-Madinah of course. But the old masjid, when it was a rented storefront across from City College. They had a ping pong table and an air hockey table in the backyard. Your dad would play air hockey against the kids, and he always lost. Everyone knew he was losing on purpose, but no one cared. And he always had butterscotch candies in his jacket pocket for the kids. Allah have mercy on him. He was a man you don’t forget.”

“I’d forgotten about those candies,” I said, and rubbed my face to forestall tears that threatened to spill.

“So give us what you have to give,” Zahra said.

“Do you mind if I eat first?” Ismail pleaded. “I haven’t had a proper meal in days.”

“I’m not satisfied that -”

“Let the brother eat,” I said firmly. When I used that tone, Zahra knew I was serious. “Anyway,” I went on, “I have something to tell you.”

Zahra glared at me, lips pursed. “What?”

“I’ve made a decision. I’m going to buy a scooter. For myself. I’ll leave the car to you from now on.”

She sat back and put her hands on her thighs. “Okayyy…” she said slowly. “That, umm…” She shrugged. “That would be fine.”

I almost laughed at her inability to say thank you. But laughing at her would have ruined everything. Instead I merely nodded. “Alright then,” I said.

“Alright then,” she echoed.

Worse Places

When we were done eating, Zahra brought out the remainder of a lemon cake she’d baked yesterday, and a pot of tea for everyone.

“This house,” Ismail said between bites, “has a kind soul. It feels like a lot of good memories have been made here.”

“That’s one way of putting it,” Zahra muttered. “Another way is to say it’s a prison for people who have nowhere else to go.”

He looked at her, and there was no pity in his gaze, only understanding.

“I have been in worse places,” he said simply.

She narrowed her eyes. “Like what?”

“Oh, I’ve slept in homeless shelters, alleys, and parks. The parks are actually nice, I like being out under the stars. But the jails.” He shuddered. “Jails down south are especially no fun.”

I saw Zahra stand halfway up, as if she would run away. “What do you mean, jail? What were you in jail for?”

Ismail shrugged. “Vagrancy, mostly. Some towns don’t appreciate a stranger pitching a tent in the local park. Disturbing the peace, a few times.”

“What did you do?” I asked.

“I stood on a fruit crate and preached Islam. I don’t do that everywhere. But some places have a hopeless feeling, like everyone has given up, and shaytan has come to fill the void. I couldn’t leave a place like that without speaking a word of truth.”

Zahra was back in her chair, but I could tell from the tension around her eyes that she was far from relaxed. “So you’re a crazy person, is that it?” she said.

The traveler laughed. “Maybe so.”

I was thinking that if this man was crazy for doing that, then all the Prophets were crazy, for had they done any differently? We American Muslims were so modern, so removed from the reality of our own history, but in the end, didn’t every Muslim owe their faith to a man standing in the middle of a hostile crowd, speaking the truth?

The Giving

“Well,” Ismail said. “May Allah reward you for this amazing meal, and bless this home, and bless your hands, sister Zahra.” He lifted his pack from the floor. “It’s time for the gifts.”

The traveler reached into his pack and withdrew a small object wrapped in a square of cloth. He set it gently on the table between us and unfolded the cloth. It was an incense burner. “This is for you, Amir,” he said.

I stared at it, my hand frozen halfway to his glass.

The burner consisted of a bowl small enough to sit in the palm of a hand, fashioned from polished brass that caught the dim kitchen light and reflected it warmly. Its outer surface was covered with delicate patterns of curling Quranic calligraphy etched into a reddish enamel. The bowl rested on a curved brass base shaped like two slender branches.

“There’s something familiar about that,” Zahra said.

No kidding. It was identical to the kind my father had owned, and had kept in his study. The kind I had seen nearly every day of my childhood.

Ismail opened a cloth pouch and placed a stone of frankincense on the burner, then struck a match. The flame touched resin. Smoke breathed upward in a thin, graceful ribbon.

The scent arrived like my father’s hand touching the back of my neck. It was warm, soft and deep, and was like coming home.

The Burning Stars

My breath stopped halfway in my chest. I was not in the dining room anymore. I was not a thirty year old junior professor with stifled dreams, pining for a lost love. Instead I was nine years old, lying on my stomach on the rug in my father’s study, doing my homework as he sat in a stuffed chair, reading a book. A brass incense burner sat on his desk, and the woody, spicy scent of frankincense filled the room.

“Amir,” my father said, and I looked up.

“Listen to this. Ali ibn Abi Talib, radi Allahu anhu, said, ‘You think you are a small entity, but within you is enfolded the entire universe.’ What do you think that means?”

I sat up and made a clicking sound with my tongue as I thought. “That everyone is connected to everyone else?”

“Excellent guess. It has been interpreted in various ways. One is that a person might feel insignificant and powerless, yet within him lies the ability to change the course of history and lift others from oppression. A single person can do that. You can do that. The way you look at the world, the questions you ask. You’re a bright child and you care deeply. Never underestimate yourself. Within you is power greater than the burning stars and the spinning galaxies. That’s why Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala said, ‘And We have certainly honored the children of Adam, and carried them on land and sea, and provided for them of the good things, and preferred them above many of those whom We created.’ Do you understand?”

In my mind I saw the galaxies turning, and the stars blazing blue and red. “Like Ali himself,” I said. “When he was a kid, and the Prophet called his relatives and said, who will be my supporter and success.. success -”

My father moved forward to the edge of his seat. “Successor.”

“Yeah. When he said, Who will be my supporter and successor, and Ali said I will, and the relatives laughed because Ali was a skinny little kid, but the Prophet lifted Ali’s hand and said, This is my supporter and successor.”

“Yes!” My father left his chair, came down to the floor, and embraced me. “What one man has done, you can do, Ya Amir. And if no one has yet done it, you can be the first.”

“Amir!” Zahra said loudly.

I looked up and twenty years had passed, and here I sat at this table, complaining about being stuck in life, when I had all the tools I needed at my disposal. I felt dazed. I looked around and saw everyone’s eyes on me: Momy watched me curiously, Zahra with concern, and the stranger seriously, as if he knew that something important had just transpired.

I looked at the stranger – at Ismail – with a terrible, almost fearful respect. “I don’t know who you are. But thank you.”

“I don’t understand,” Zahra complained. “What just happened?”

Ismail turned his attention to Momy, who sat watching these proceedings with wide, attentive eyes. “Muhammad,” Ismail said, using Momy’s proper name. “Do you wish to receive your gift?”

* * *

Come back TOMORROW for Part 3.

Reader comments and constructive criticism are important to me, so please comment!

See the Story Index for Wael Abdelgawad’s other stories on this website.

Wael Abdelgawad’s novels – including Pieces of a Dream, The Repeaters and Zaid Karim Private Investigator – are available in ebook and print form on his author page at Amazon.com.

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