Speaking to Allah in the Last 10 Nights: Du’a for Our Children | Part 2

O Allah, I beseech you with Your Blessed Names as the One & Only, the Relied upon. I call out to You by Your Greatest Name – the Eternally Living, the Sustaining of All, to bless my children with righteousness.

ٱللَّـَـَـَـْہم

أني أدعوك بأسمك الواحد الأحد

الفرد الصمد وأدعوك بأسمك الأعظم الحي القيوم

أن تمنن علي بصلاح أحوال ذريتي

My Lord, increase their life span & bless their health, strengthen them with obedience & worship of You.

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ٱللَّـَـَـَـْہم

أمدد في أعمارهم مع الصحه

والعافية في طاعتك ورضاك ..

My Lord, help me raise up the young, strengthen the weak and cure the infirm.

ٱللَّـَـَـَـْہم

رب لي صغيرهم

وقوي لي ضعيفهم

وأشفي لي مريضهم ..

My Lord, strengthen their bodies, tune their hearing, sharpen their sight, clear their congestion, mend their wounds and make them whole.

My Lord, with Your Mercy protect them from Illness, sin, mistakes, errors & misguidance as consequence of their devotion to You.

ٱللَّـَـَـَـْہم

عافهم فِيُ

أبدانهم وأسماعهم وأبصارهم

وأنفسهم وجوارحهم وأجعلهم

من المعافين من البلاء برحمتك

المعصومين من الذنوب والزلل

والخطأ بتقواك الموفقين للخير

والرشد بطاعتك ..

O Allah, cause them to obey in love their parents, without rebellion, sin or error or disrespectfulness.

ٱللَّـَـَـَـْہم

أجعلهم لي مطيعين غير

عاصين ولا عاقين ولا خاطئين ..

Ya Allah, help me raise them well with high morals & firm ethics of righteousness that blesses them & I.

ٱللَّـَـَـَـْہم

أعني على تربيتهم وتأديبهم

وبرهم وأجعل ذلك خيرا لي ولهم ..

My Lord, I entrust You with my progeny, for no trust is lost with You. I entrust You with clearing them of impediments, ailments & immorality.

I trust in You to guard them from evil that spreads by night, or envious eyes sharpened by the light of day & from the jealousy of hateful friends

My Lord, protect my children from all sides, above & beneath, right & left, front & back.

Ya Allah, let my children be reason for honour and source of my pride.

Let them be loved by those who love You & turn their hearts to my children.

ٱللَّـَـَـَـْہم

أني أستودعك ذريتي يامن

لا تضيع عنده الودائع من

كل آفه وعاهه و من سوء الأسقام

والأمراض ومن شر طوارق الليل

والنهار ومن شر عين كل حاسد،

وغل كل حاقد ومن أصدقاء السوء ، اللهم احفظهم من بين ايديهم ومن خلفهم وعن ايمانهم وعن شمائلهم ومن فوقهم..

اللهم اجعل ذريتي مصدراً لفخري واعتزازي

اللهم اجعل محبة ذريتي في قلوب عبادك وسخر لهم القلوب..

Ya Allah, bless my children with a good share in this Dunya, in Knowledge that leads to You, in Your obedience, in character & love.

اللهم ارزق ذريتي حظاً في الدين.. وحظاً في العلم.. وحظاً في الخَلق.. وحظاً في الخُلق.. وحظاً في محبة الناس ,

My Allah, elevate my children’s status amongst others & grant them successful positions that bring happiness, piety & wealth. My Lord, bless them with purity, charity, mercy, helpfulness, knowledge of You that they share with others.

اللهم عظم مكانة ذريتي وارفع شأنهم بين عبادك,

اللهم اجعلهم من السعداء الأتقياء الأنقياء, الأغنياء, الأسخياء, الحلماء, الرحماء, العلماء, الأصحاء.

Ya Allah, protect my children from humiliation & dishonour. Bring them joy that will make me happy.

اللهم لاتجعل ذريتي من الأشقياء..

اللهم أعزهم ولاتذلهم , اللهم أسعدهم وأسعدنا بهم ومعهم, ولاتشقيهم وتشقينا بهم..

Ya Allah, bless their hearing, sight & other blessings of health, intelligence & character.

اللهم أنعم على ذريتي بنعمة السمع والبصر , وجميع النعم ولاتحرمهم خير ماعندك بسوء ماعندي.

اللهم ارزق ذريتي الصحة والعافية والذكاء والنباهة,

اللهم ارزقهم حسن الخلق ,

My Lord, let my children & those entrusted to me in responsibility be proof for me on the Day of Judgement.

اللهم اجعل ذريتي ومن أوليتني امرهم حجة لي لا علي.

اللهم آمين، و صل وسلم على سيدنا محمد وعلى آله وصحبه أجمعين .

Ameen, my Lord, Ameen.

I send the most complete prayers of peace & salutations upon my master Mohammed, his family and companions.

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