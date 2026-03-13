[Podcast] Is Your Sadaqah Paying an Influencer Instead of Going to Charity? | Mufti Abdullah Nana & Dr Shafi Lodhi

What if someone told you that $30 of your $100 donation went not to buy food or care for children, but into the personal bank account of the person who asked you to give?

The co-authors of “Where Does Your Dollar Go? – How We Can Avoid Another Beydoun Controversy” join Zainab bint Younus on the MuslimMatters podcast to break down the issue of commission-based charities. Are commission-based fundraisers even halal? What do professional fundraisers hold as ethical conduct? Does Muslim fundraising culture need to change?

Tune into this episode for the answers to all this, and more!

