The Trials Playlist: A Chaplain’s Set To Steady Your Heart

Ramadan has a way of surfacing what we usually manage to keep buried.

Through our constant snacking, scrolling, and background noise playing, we rely on small escapes throughout the day without noticing. When this blessed month arrives and strips away our regular coping mechanisms, the old grief, the shorter fuse, and the fatigue suddenly loom. The self remains exposed and, for many, pained and unsettled.

The Qur’an Foreshadows Difficulty – and Trains Us for It

Ramadan’s intensive schedule mirrors the discomfort and disruption that life’s trials bring to the believer.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

How beautiful then, that Allah frames Ramadan as the month of the Qur’an [Surah Al-Baqarah 2:185], which repeatedly returns us to sabr (patience, steadfastness, endurance) in moments of difficulty. The Qur’an does not mention patience once but returns to it again and again, as if anticipating how quickly we succumb to pain:

“And be patient, [O Muhammad], and your patience is not but through Allah . And do not grieve over them and do not be in distress over what they conspire.” [Surah An-Nahl 16:127]

“So be patient. Indeed, the promise of Allah is truth. And let them not disquiet you who are not certain [in faith].” [Surah Ar-Rum 30:60]

“O you who have believed, persevere and endure and remain stationed and fear Allah that you may be successful” [Surah ‘Ali-Imran 3:200]

“O my son, establish prayer, enjoin what is right, forbid what is wrong, and be patient over what befalls you. Indeed, [all] that is of the matters [requiring] determination.” [Surah Luqman 31:17]

“And We will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient” [Surah Al-Baqarah 2:155]

Patience is not the Absence of Pain

These verses do not promise exemption from pain; rather, they soberly remind us to expect difficulty. However, the Qur’an does promise orientation within the pain through the practice of sabr, inviting us into an active spiritual effort. The Qur’an illustrates that the one who demonstrates patience actively resists the narratives that pain tempts us to believe: that we have been abandoned, that we are deserving of punishment, that this pain is meaningless, that ease must be sought immediately at any cost. In other words, we understand that patience does not magically remove pain, merely that impatience (i.e., panic, despair, agitation) compounds it. Patience involves staying upright in the midst of discomfort without surrendering to despair, resentment, or a diminished opinion of Allah .

The Prophet ﷺ embodied this understanding of patience. When people came to him, overwhelmed by hardship, his counsel was often simple and direct: be patient. Nowadays, some may misinterpret such advice as a platitude or a dismissal of pain. However, neither the Qur’an, nor the Prophet ﷺ, romanticize suffering. Rather, the teachings from the Qur’an and sunnah explicitly suggest that personal growth, purification (tazkiya), and moral formation are all benefits to be earned from practicing patience.

Why Modern Life Is Making Us Spiritually Brittle

This approach stands in stark contrast to modern life, which sells us instant escape at every moment. Comfort, convenience, and immediate gratification beckon to us, quietly compel us to soothe every discomfort, even at the lowest level. As a result, we collectively lose our tolerance for difficulty, leaving us increasingly brittle and emotionally dysregulated.

True sabr, as our scholars have taught, invites an inner struggle to remain intact when everything in the lower self (nafs) demands immediate relief. Through purposeful steadfastness, sabr disciplines the nafs. Fasting in Ramadan is our 30-day invitation to forgo our usual appetitive coping mechanisms in search of higher self-based modalities until the relief of the adhan at Maghrib echoes through the speakers. Ramadan, then, recalibrates our relationship to discomfort itself.

Sabr and Self-Soothing: Two Languages for the Same Work

But what does it look like to be patient? How does one actually do that? In contemporary therapeutic language, the ability to regulate one’s nervous system in moments of stress without resorting to numbing or dismissive behaviors requires self-soothing. Self-soothing may very well be the modern adaptation of sabr in that it is about containment, allowing a person to remain present and grounded even in the midst of pain.

Practicing self-soothing might look like deliberately pausing to breathe before responding right away to a message that triggers anxiety (i.e., heart rate spikes, thoughts race). The message remains, but you meet it from a place of steadiness rather than pain. Practicing self-soothing might also look like accepting that a season of life has shifted, when “home” has moved, and what once felt close now feels distant. There is grief in that awareness, and time cannot reverse the movement. Self-soothing offers the quiet work of tenderly cradling what feels heavy.

As a tradition, Islam understands patience as an active spiritual discipline. Shaykh ad-Darqawi once captured the concept of sabr with disarming clarity when someone was overwhelmed with dismay, stating, “Relax your mind and learn to swim.” Sabr, practiced through self-soothing, asks us to breathe deeply, trust that we are being carried, and remain afloat even when sometimes all we can manage is to keep our head above water.

Practices That Strengthen Spiritual Endurance

Suggestions for self-soothing practices abound. Anyone looking for self-soothing techniques rooted in an Islamic paradigm may strengthen their ability to endure through the following:

Regulating breath : Slow, intentional breathing is one of the most effective ways to calm the nervous system and quell spiraling thoughts. I like to pair breathwork with remembrance through dhikr , anchoring every breath in the Divine Presence.

Physical containment : Therapeutic practices recommend a self-hug to create a sense of safety. One may wrap oneself in one’s arms or use a weighted blanket to wrap around the body. We remember that Sayyida Khadija enfolded the Prophet ﷺ in a cloak following the frightening encounter in the cave. : Therapeutic practices recommend a self-hug to create a sense of safety. One may wrap oneself in one’s arms or use a weighted blanket to wrap around the body. We remember that Sayyida Khadijaenfolded the Prophet ﷺ in a cloak following the frightening encounter in the cave.

Repetition and ritual : Ritual grounds and comforts us. Fixed acts such as wudu and salah – when the body instinctively moves from muscle memory – provide stability when external circumstances scream instability.

Grounding through sound : Sound, or melody, has a powerful regulatory effect on the brain. The Qur’an – literally translated as The Recitation – describes itself as a shifa , or healing. The melodic recitation of the Qur’an provides spiritual and neurological stability.

Meaning: Distress intensifies when pain feels random or meaningless. After one uses the above somatic therapies to contain the pain felt in the body, one may move into reframing the hardship as purposeful. The Qur’an consistently explains that Allah sees our struggle, our pain, and is with us through it all. : Distress intensifies when pain feels random or meaningless. After one uses the above somatic therapies to contain the pain felt in the body, one may move into reframing the hardship as purposeful. The Qur’an consistently explains that Allahsees our struggle, our pain, and is with us through it all. Sabr sustains this meaning, reminding us that nothing is lost with The Most Compassionate.

When Meaning and Melody Carry Us

The last two suggestions in this list provide the motivation behind “The Trials Playlist,” a small collection of Qur’anic chapters to play on audio when we find ourselves in the midst of hardship. Think of each chapter listed as a “track,” not in a trivial sense, but as points of return when in need of melody and meaning. Each “track” can be listened to in Arabic, allowing the cadence of recitation to do its neurological and spiritual work, or in English (for example, through The Clear Quran app), so the meanings can be received directly.

The playlist is by no means a fixed list, only my personal go-tos in my work as a chaplain. Reader, you should feel free to substitute chapters that speak to you personally. But for those who want somewhere to begin, here is a starting list.

The Trials Playlist, or Qur’an Chapters for Hard Days

Access the ready “playlist” here.

Al Fatiha (The Opener) – The anchor chapter, nicknamed Al-Shifa (The Healing), we return to again and again, often described as an intimate conversation between Lord and servant. We begin here to welcome Allah’s blessings and Divine openings as we seek Him.

Centering verse: “You [alone] we worship and You [alone] we ask for help.” [1:5]

after a painful pause in revelation as reassurance that silence is not abandonment and a reminder that Allah is always there. Ad-Duha (The Morning Hours) – Revealed to Prophet Muhammadafter a painful pause in revelation as reassurance that silence is not abandonment and a reminder that Allah is always there.

Centering verse: “Your Lord has not abandoned you, nor has He become hateful of you.” [93:3]

Ash-Sharh (The Relief) – Closely paired with Ad-Duha in meaning and comfort, providing a reframe of hardship as an experience that carries ease within it, encouraging us to look for the ease in the midst of the difficulty.

Centering verse: “Surely with hardship comes ease.” [94:5]

unfolding Mercy. It also honors grief in the story of Ya’qub and his model of endurance. Yusuf (Joseph) – A poignant narrative of overcoming immense adverse experiences through sustained patience and trust in Allah’sunfolding Mercy. It also honors grief in the story of Ya’quband his model of endurance.

Centering verse: “I complain of my anguish and sorrow only to Allah.” [12:86]

As-Sajda (The Prostration) – A sobering reminder of Allah’s Majesty and complete Governance. For those feeling wronged and unseen, it restores moral clarity.

Centering verse: “It is Allah Who has created the heavens and the earth and everything in between in six Days, then established Himself on the Throne. You have no protector or intercessor besides Him. Will you not then be mindful?” [32:4]

turning point toward Islam. A steadying surah for those feeling overwhelmed. Heartfelt reminder that Allah sees all of our trials and challenges, and He is preparing us for our destiny. Every story within repeats the lesson that whoever walks this path with Allah as their Companion will find every obstacle surmountable. Ta-Ha – Known for the account connected to Umar ibn al Khattab’sturning point toward Islam. A steadying surah for those feeling overwhelmed. Heartfelt reminder that Allahsees all of our trials and challenges, and He is preparing us for our destiny. Every story within repeats the lesson that whoever walks this path with Allahas their Companion will find every obstacle surmountable.

Centering verse(s): “You are always watching over us.” [20:35] … “So We reunited you with your mother so that her heart would be put at ease, and she would not grieve. ˹Later˺ you killed a man ˹by mistake˺, but We saved you from sorrow, as well as other tests We put you through. Then you stayed for a number of years among the people of Midian. Then you came here as pre-destined, O Moses!” [20:40]

with the righteous teacher provides an important perspective about tests, trials, and Allah’s intricate Plan. Musa’s teacher repeatedly reminds Musa (and, by extension, all of us) to practice patience in the face of what we cannot comprehend. Al-Kahf (The Cave) – A weekly stabilizer (encouraged to read on Fridays) that trains us in priorities and how to conduct oneself in the midst of challenges. In particular, the story of Musawith the righteous teacher provides an important perspective about tests, trials, and Allah’sintricate Plan. Musa’s teacher repeatedly reminds Musa (and, by extension, all of us) to practice patience in the face of what we cannot comprehend.

Centering verse: “How can you be patient with what is beyond your knowledge?” [18:68]

Al-Hadid (The Iron) – A teacher once advised me to read this surah when I feel depleted because the chapter’s name suggests strength and fortification, provided through multiple reminders of the akhirah as our ultimate goal. It reassures us that what is meant for us will reach us, and what reaches us is never fully ours anyway.

Centering verse(s): “No calamity [or blessing] occurs on earth or in yourselves without being written in a Record before We bring it into being. This is certainly easy for Allah. [57:22] “We let you know this so that you neither grieve over what you have missed nor boast over what He has granted you.” [57:23]

I pray that each of these chapters offers you companionship, a way to remain present with pain. This patient presence includes an ongoing effort to regulate the self without abandoning trust in God, to endure discomfort without fleeing meaning, and to remain oriented toward the Divine when relief is slow to appear.

Related:

– The MuslimMatters Ramadan Podcast Playlist 2025

– Quranic Verses For Steadfastness For The Valiant Protesters On Campus