Speaking to Allah in the 10 Nights of Ramadan | Part 1

My Lord, I cannot account for the praises that are due to You; You are as You praise Yourself.

Sublime is the Countenance of Your Face; Exalted is Your position. You do as You will by Your Power and Ability, and You decree as You want by Your Honor.

O Allah, we seek refuge in You from knowledge that does not benefit; and from a heart that is not humbled in devotion to You; and from an eye that does not weep (out of love and Fear of You); and from inner cravings that are never satisfied; and from a supplication that is not heard.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

I take refuge in the perfect words of Allah from His anger & punishment & from the evil of His servants & from the touch & appearance of devils.

Ya Allah there is no strength or ability except by Your Leave. Ya Allah, I ask You the request of the weak & needy. Ya Allah by the sacredness of this Month that is soon to end, I pray to You alone for my need.

I ask for security from fear, a cure from every ailment, prosperity after austerity, happiness that ends sorrow, love that bars hate, rizq that I share with others, children that grow under Your Hidaaya & parents that live long & worship You until the end.

La hawla wa laa quwata illa bik.

Ya Allah give me sabr in calamity, temperance in anger, humility in success, forgiveness in offense, kindness in authority & charity in wealth.

Ya Allah bless us with the Quran. Allow me to learn of it that which I know not and permit me the remembrance of that which I was led to forget. Ya Allah illuminate my heart with Your Words, release my stress with its rhythm, elevate my spirit with its message, cleanse my error with its healing and increase my love for You through its Wisdom. Ya Allah cure us with Al-Quran and protect us with its blessing.

Ya Allah, forgive me & forgive those who forgive me.

Ya Rabb, You alone open hearts & remove feebleness from it. Ya Rabb strengthen our stance through qiyam & weaken our lewd desire with siyaam. Lift our fear with the Quran and extinguish our sins with generosity. Brighten our eyes with righteous children and bless us with the dua of our parents. Ya Rabb allow us comfort in our spouse& fill our home with compassionate mercy.

Ya Allah, I seek Your forgiveness for all the times I spoke when I should have listened; became angry instead of patient and reacted when I should have waited.

Ya Allah, I seek Your Forgiveness for indifference when I should have encouraged; criticized when I should have educated and reprimanded when I should have forgiven.

Ya Allah, Forgive those who wrong me & let my prayer for them be Light for me.

I take refuge in the perfect words of Allah from His anger & punishment & from the evil of His creation & from the touch & appearance of devils.

Ya Allah, I call You & want none but You. I call upon You, with All Your Names, for All Your Kindness that removes harm and secures tranquility. I call to You with Your treasured Name that unties the binds, & cures the ailment & replenishes the weak. Ya arhama-raahimeen renew my faith & expel my doubt and provide me what others are withheld.

Ya Rabb! To You alone I raise my hands in supplication, bend my back in adoration & dust my face in prostration.

Ya Allah Your blessings are incalculable & my requests are many. But You are the Light of the Heavens & the Earth, & with You is the Matter in its entirety.

I beg nearness to You through righteousness in word, deed & conscious intention.

Ya Allah, to You I complain & with You I find comfort. To You I supplicate and with You is the answer.

To You I turn & with You I find protection.

To You I vow & with You is my ability.

Ya Rahman ya Raheem, Ya Hayyu ya Qayyoom, biraahmatika astagheeth! Your Mercy I seek.

Related: