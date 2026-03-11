What’s My Purpose? | Night 22 with the Qur’an

This series is a collaboration between Dr. Ali and MuslimMatters, bringing Quranic wisdom to the questions Muslim families are navigating.

When Your Teen Asks “What is the My Purpose?” — A Guide for Muslim Parents on Purpose, the Khalifah Framework, and Raising Young People Who Know Why They’re Here

At some point — usually in the teen years — a question surfaces that most Muslim parents are not prepared for.

Not the theological questions about God’s existence or Islamic rulings. Something quieter and in some ways harder: what is the point of my life? What am I actually here for?

When this question appears, many Muslim parents reach for the obvious answer: you are here to worship Allah. And that answer is true. But for a teenager sitting in a suburban school, navigating social pressure, scrolling through a feed of people apparently living their best lives — it often lands as abstract, unsatisfying, and disconnected from the actual texture of their daily existence.

Behind the Scenes of this Question

First: take the question seriously. When your teenager asks what the point is — whether they ask it directly or express it through apathy, withdrawal, or the sense that Islamic practice feels disconnected from real life — they are not being faithless. They are being honest.

The worst response is dismissal — “don’t ask questions like that” or “just focus on your studies and your deen.” This communicates that the question is dangerous rather than important, and drives it underground where it will do more damage.

The second worst response is a purely abstract answer that doesn’t connect to their actual life. “You are here to worship Allah” is true but incomplete — it doesn’t tell a seventeen-year-old anything about what to do with their specific gifts, their specific situation, their specific time.

What teenagers need is a framework — a way of understanding purpose that is both Islamically grounded and practically applicable to their real life. Tonight’s video gives them one. The khalifah framework.

The khalifah framework

When Allah announced to the angels that He was placing a khalifah on the earth [2:30], He was making a statement about the nature and purpose of every human being who would ever live.

A khalifah is a steward. Not an independent agent pursuing their own agenda, but someone entrusted with a role, accountable to the One who gave it to them.

When Allah later said to Dawud ﷺ directly — “O Dawud, We have made you a khalifah in the earth” [38:26] — He was using the same word. The same framework that describes every human being’s purpose was applied specifically to Dawud in his particular role.

What this means practically is that your teenager’s purpose is not generic. It is specific. Allah placed them — with their particular gifts, in their particular family, in their particular time and place — with a specific purpose. Their purpose is to steward what Allah gave them, in the place Allah put them, with the intention of pleasing the One who sent them.

This framework does several things that the abstract “worship Allah” answer doesn’t:

It makes purpose personal. Your teenager’s gifts and interests and opportunities are not random. They are data — indicators of what they are specifically here to do.

It makes purpose actionable. The khalifah doesn’t wait for a grand moment of significance to begin fulfilling their role. They begin where they are, with what they have, now.

It makes purpose durable. The khalifah’s metric is faithfulness to the One who appointed them — not the approval of an audience. That metric holds steady across every season of life, in obscurity and in visibility alike.

What ibadah means — closing the gap between religious life and real life

One of the most common sources of spiritual confusion for Muslim teenagers is the gap between “religious life” and “real life.” Prayer and fasting feel like one domain. School, friendships, ambitions, creative interests feel like another. And the two don’t really seem connected.

The khalifah framework closes that gap — but only if teenagers understand what ibadah actually means in Islamic teaching.

Ibadah is not limited to explicitly religious acts. The scholars — Ibn al-Qayyim most comprehensively — teach that ibadah is the orientation of the entire life toward Allah. Every action performed with the intention of pleasing Allah, in accordance with His guidance, is worship.

The Prophet ﷺ said: “Whatever you spend seeking thereby the Pleasure of Allah will have its reward, even the morsel which you put in the mouth of your wife.” (Bukhari, Muslim) The most ordinary domestic act — feeding your family — becomes ibadah through intention.

This means that your teenager’s studies, their friendships, their creative work, their athletic pursuits, their service to the people around them — all of it can be ibadah. Not instead of salah and fasting, but alongside them. The entire life, oriented toward Allah, becomes worship.

When teenagers understand this, the gap closes. There is no longer a “religious self” and a “real self.” There is just a Muslim human being whose entire life — in all its ordinary, specific, unglamorous detail — is an act of khalifah fulfilled.

Help your teenager make that connection explicitly. Ask them: what are you good at? What do you care about? How could those gifts, used with the right intention, be a part of your ibadah?

The shepherd years — why ordinary seasons matter

One of the most important things tonight’s video communicates — and one that Muslim parents should reinforce at home — is the significance of what I’m calling the shepherd years.

Before Dawud ﷺ faced Jalut, before the prophethood and the kingship and the Zabur, he was a shepherd. Years of ordinary work, invisible to anyone who wasn’t watching closely, with no indication that anything larger was coming.

Those years were not wasted. They were formative. The courage and trust in Allah that he displayed when he faced Jalut were not qualities that appeared from nowhere. They were built in the shepherd years — in the daily discipline of caring for what Allah entrusted to him, in the ordinary faithfulness that preceded the extraordinary moment.

Your teenager is likely in their shepherd years right now. And the culture they live in aggressively communicates that these years are less valuable than the years of visible achievement, public recognition, and measurable success.

As a parent, one of the most important things you can do is help them understand that the shepherd years are where khalifah is built. The character being formed now. The relationship with Allah being developed now. The habits of faithfulness and integrity being established now. These are not preliminary to their purpose — they are their purpose, right now, in this season.

The metric conversation

Tonight’s video raises something that deserves a dedicated conversation between Muslim parents and their teenagers: the question of which metric you are using to measure a successful life.

Your teenager is immersed in a culture that offers a very specific metric: visibility. Followers. Engagement. The confirmation that people are watching and approving (through likes, etc.). And that metric is not neutral — it shapes behavior, priorities, and the definition of what a life well-lived looks like.

The khalifah metric is different. The khalifah is accountable to Allah, not to an audience. The question is not whether people are watching or approving, but whether the One who appointed you is pleased.

This conversation is worth having explicitly and repeatedly — not as a lecture but as a genuine discussion. Ask your teenager: what does success look like to you right now? Where did that definition come from? What would success look like if the only audience that mattered was Allah?

These are the questions that shape a life.

Discussion questions for families

For teens:

What do you think you’re specifically good at — not what you think you should say, but what you actually notice in yourself? If the only audience that mattered was Allah — no social media, no peer approval, no grades — what would you spend your time on? What does the khalifah framework change about how you think about your ordinary daily life?

For parents:

Do you know what your teenager thinks they’re here for? Have you ever asked them directly? How do you talk about success in your home — which metric dominates your family conversations? Are you modeling the khalifah framework in your own life? Do your teenagers see you measuring your choices against Allah’s approval rather than social approval?

For discussion together:

Read Surah al-Baqarah 2:30 together — the announcement of the khalifah to the angels. What does Allah’s response — “I know what you do not know” — mean to you? What are the shepherd years in your family’s history — the ordinary seasons that built what came later? What would it look like for our family to pursue the khalifah metric together — measuring success by faithfulness to purpose rather than visibility or accumulation?

The bottom line

Your teenager’s question — what is the point? — deserves a real answer.

The khalifah framework is that answer. You are here because Allah placed you here — specifically, deliberately, with full knowledge of your gifts and your weaknesses — as a steward in this time and place. Your purpose is expressed through your specific gifts, used in your specific context, with the intention of pleasing the One who sent you.

Not vague, not abstract. That is the most personal, most specific, most actionable account of human purpose.

Help your teenager find it. Help them see that their ordinary life — right now, in the shepherd years — is already the place where khalifah is lived.

This is Night 22 of Dr. Ali’s 30-part Ramadan series, “30 Nights with the Quran: Stories for the Seeking Soul.”

Tomorrow, insha Allah: Night 23 — You Are Not Just Yourself: Your Relationship with the Ummah

For daily extended reflections with journaling prompts, personal stories, and deeper resources, join Dr. Ali’s email community: https://30nightswithquran.beehiiv.com/

