I’m Addicted and I Can’t Stop | Night 20 with the Qur’an

This series is a collaboration between Dr. Ali and MuslimMatters, bringing Quranic wisdom to the questions Muslim families are navigating.

The Secret Shame — A Guide for Muslim Parents on Pornography, Guilt, and the Road Back

This is the piece most Muslim parenting content typically avoids.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Not because the topic isn’t important — it is arguably the most urgent issue facing Muslim teens today. But because it is uncomfortable. Because naming it feels like acknowledging something parents would rather not know about. Because the conversation feels impossible to start.

This piece is for the parent who is willing to have the impossible conversation.

The scale of what we are dealing with

Pornography is, by every available measure, the most widespread secret struggle among Muslim teenagers today — cutting across gender, background, level of religious practice, and family environment.

Research consistently shows that the average age of first exposure to online pornography is about 11 years of age for many kids — often accidental, through devices with unrestricted access. By the time a Muslim teenager is in their mid-teens, the probability that they have encountered pornography is very high.

Surveys have found that about 60% of Muslim youth view pornography on at least a monthly basis, though sometimes a weekly basis. Of these kids, more than 80% were males and anywhere between 17-30% were females, so it is not only a boys problem.

Maybe even more surprising for most parents is the fact that kids that otherwise consider themselves “religious” view pornography just as much as those who don’t see themselves as religious. Of those who reported viewing pornography, 70% describe themselves as regularly or very practicing and believe that viewing pornography is immoral.

The question is not usually whether they have seen it — it is what happened next, and whether they have anyone to talk to about it.

Most do not. The shame is too intense. The fear of parental reaction is too great. And so, they carry it alone — sometimes for years — while the addiction deepens and the shame compounds.

The first thing Muslim parents need to understand is this: if your teenager is struggling with pornography, it does not mean you failed as a parent. It does not mean they are a bad Muslim. It means they are a teenager in the digital age, dealing with something specifically designed by industries of extraordinary sophistication to be as addictive as possible — without adequate support or open conversation.

What pornography addiction actually is

Parents sometimes respond to the idea of pornography “addiction” with skepticism — surely it is just a habit, a weakness, something that could be stopped with enough willpower and Islamic commitment.

This underestimates what we are dealing with.

Pornography addiction is a recognized behavioral addiction that exploits the brain’s dopamine reward system in ways that are structurally similar to substance addiction. Repeated exposure causes the brain to downregulate its dopamine receptors — requiring more stimulation to produce the same effect, producing withdrawal-like symptoms when access is removed, and creating powerful cravings that override rational decision-making in the moment.

This is why a teenager who genuinely wants to stop — who makes sincere tawbah, who prays, who cares about their faith — can still find themselves falling again. It is not hypocrisy. It is neurological reality. The brain has been rewired, and rewiring it back to a state that avoids this addiction takes time, support, and practical strategy — not just spiritual resolve.

Understanding this is not making excuses. It is understanding the enemy accurately enough to fight it effectively.

The Islamic framework: guilt, shame, and tawbah

Islam makes a distinction that is essential for parents to understand and communicate to their teenagers.

Guilt says: I did something bad. Shame says: I am something bad.

Guilt, correctly directed, leads to tawbah — to turning toward Allah in genuine regret and return. It is the conscience functioning correctly.

Shame, when it becomes overwhelming and is not redirected toward Allah, leads to paralysis, hiding, and deeper entrenchment in the very behavior that caused it. It tells the teenager: you are too far gone, your tawbah means nothing, Allah has already given up on you, so you might as well indulge. Every one of those messages is false. And every one of them comes from Shaytan, not from Allah.

The Prophet ﷺ said: “Every son of Adam sins, and the best of those who sin are those who repent.” (Tirmidhi — hasan) The design of Islam assumes human failure and builds in a response: tawbah.

Allah says about Himself that He is At-Tawwab — the Ever-Relenting, the One who returns in mercy again and again. This name is not incidental. It describes something essential about who Allah is in relation to sinning, returning human beings.

Your teenager needs to know — clearly, from you, without shame attached to the message — that the door of tawbah is open. That falling does not disqualify them. That what Allah asks is not a perfect record but a returning heart.

The story of Ka’b ibn Malik — what it says to your teenager

Tonight’s video tells the story of Ka’b ibn Malik — one of the companions of the Prophet ﷺ who missed the Battle of Tabuk without excuse, endured 50 days of complete social ostracism, and received forgiveness that was recorded in the Quran permanently.

The reason this story matters so much for teenagers struggling with secret shame is the specific parallel it offers:

Though Ka’b’s sin was public, and your teenager’s struggle is private, yet the shame feels just as crushing, just as isolating, just as paralyzing as what Ka’b experienced.

The turning point in Ka’b’s story was not the end of the punishment. It was the moment he and his companions reached the absolute bottom of their shame and realized: there is no refuge from Allah except in Him. [9:118]

What saved Ka’b was not a perfect record. It was radical honesty. He refused to perform innocence he didn’t have. He stood before the Prophet ﷺ and said: I have no excuse.

Of course, your teenager should not confess to you, to the imam, or to anyone, as in Islam the believer is encouraged to keep their sin private. But they do need to bring that same radical honesty before Allah — in du’a, in salah, in the private truth of their own heart.

And if they can find one trustworthy person to walk alongside them — carefully, wisely chosen — that honesty extended to another human being can be the beginning of genuine freedom.

What parents must understand about shame and communication

The single most important variable in whether a teenager seeks help for this struggle is whether they believe their parent can handle hearing about it.

If a teenager has learned — from experience, from observation, from the general atmosphere of the home — that certain topics produce anger, withdrawal of love, or unbearable disappointment, they will not bring those topics to their parents. They will manage alone. And isolation is exactly the condition in which addiction deepens.

This does not mean parents should be indifferent to their teenager’s struggles. It means that the way you have responded to previous revelations of failure — in smaller things, in unrelated things — has already communicated to your teenager what you will do with this.

The question worth sitting with is: has your teenager seen evidence that you can hold difficult truths without withdrawing love? If not — that is where the work begins, before the conversation about pornography ever happens.

How to open the conversation

Most parents wait for their teenager to come to them. Given the shame involved, that is unlikely to happen without an opening being created.

Here are ways to create that opening:

Normalize the topic in general terms first. Mention that you are aware this is a widespread struggle for young Muslims today. That you have heard about it from other parents, from Islamic educators, from news coverage. That you think it is important to talk about. This plants a seed without demanding immediate disclosure.

Share tonight’s video with them. Let it create the opening that you might not be able to. A teenager who watches Night 20 and hears someone speak honestly about this struggle — without judgment, with Islamic grounding — may find it easier to take the next step.

Say it directly and without drama: “I want you to know that if you ever struggle with something like this, you can come to me. I won’t be angry. I won’t love you less. And we will figure it out together.” This single statement, said once and meant, can change everything.

What not to say

Don’t say:

“How could you? After everything we’ve taught you.” This adds shame to shame and closes the door.

“You just need to pray more and have more taqwa.” This is true, but insufficient, and when said alone it communicates that you don’t understand the actual nature of the struggle.

“I can’t believe a child of mine would do this.” This makes their struggle about your feelings, not their wellbeing.

Do say:

“This is not who you are. This is something you’re dealing with, and we’re going to deal with it together.”

“Ka’b ibn Malik missed the Battle of Tabuk and Allah forgave him and recorded it in the Quran. Allah’s mercy is bigger than this.”

“Let’s figure out what practical help is available — this is something people can and do recover from.”

“I love you. This doesn’t change that.”

Practical support: what actually helps

Content filtering on all devices — not as punishment but as practical wisdom. Frame it as removing unnecessary temptation, which is something the Prophet ﷺ endorsed in principle: “Tie your camel, then put your trust in Allah.”

Purify Your Gaze (purifyyourgaze.com) — one of the most established Muslim-specific recovery programs. Online, anonymous, Islamically grounded, with structured support for both individuals and families.

Khalil Center (khalilcenter.com) — Muslim mental health professionals who understand both the clinical and Islamic dimensions of this struggle.

A Muslim counselor or therapist with experience in behavioral addiction — someone who can work with your teenager individually, in a confidential setting, with Islamic framework intact.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — call or text 988 if shame has become a crisis involving thoughts of self-harm.

Warning signs that require immediate attention

The following indicate that the shame and struggle have moved beyond what can be addressed through family conversation alone:

Expressions of complete hopelessness — “I’ll never be able to stop,” “I’m too far gone,” “Allah will never forgive me.”

Signs of depression alongside the shame — withdrawal, changes in sleep and appetite, loss of interest in everything.

Self-harm of any kind.

Complete abandonment of Islamic practice alongside the struggle.

Suicidal ideation of any kind.

If any of these are present, professional support is needed immediately. The first call is to a mental health professional, not an imam — though both may eventually be needed.

Discussion questions for families

For teens:

Have you ever felt like a sin you committed was too big for Allah to forgive? Where did that belief come from? What does Ka’b ibn Malik’s story tell you about what Allah does with honest returning? What would make it easier to ask for help when you’re struggling with something serious?

For parents:

Have you created an environment where your teenager believes they can come to you with serious struggles? What evidence do they have of that? How do you respond — emotionally, visibly — when your teenager reveals a failure? What does that response communicate? Are you willing to seek help and support for your teenager without making their struggle about your feelings?

For discussion together:

What does Al-Tawwab — the Ever-Relenting — tell us about who Allah is in relation to people who keep returning to Him? What is the difference between a sin being serious and a sin being unforgivable? How can our family be a place where struggle can be named without shame?

The bottom line

Your teenager may be carrying something tonight that they have never told a single person.

They need to know — from Allah’s words, from Ka’b’s story, and from you — that there is no refuge from Allah except in Him. That the door is open. That falling does not disqualify them. That what Allah asks is not a perfect record, but a returning heart.

Be the parent who makes it possible for them to return.

Continue the Journey

This is Night 20 of Dr. Ali’s 30-part Ramadan series, “30 Nights with the Quran: Stories for the Seeking Soul.”

Tomorrow, insha Allah: Night 21 — Week 3 Recap

For daily extended reflections with journaling prompts, personal stories, and deeper resources, join Dr. Ali’s email community: https://30nightswithquran.beehiiv.com/

Related: