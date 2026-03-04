I Can’t Feel Anything in Prayer – Understanding Spiritual Dryness | Night 16 with the Qur’an

This series is a collaboration between Dr. Ali and MuslimMatters, bringing Quranic wisdom to the questions Muslim families are navigating.

The Confession You’re Not Hearing

Your teen is praying five times a day. Or trying to. Going through the motions.

But if you asked them how they actually feel during salah, here’s what they might say—if they felt safe enough to be honest:

“Nothing. I don’t feel anything. I might as well be reciting math tables.”

Most parents never hear this because most teens learn early that admitting spiritual emptiness is dangerous. It gets met with:

Lectures about weak iman

Increased religious requirements

Disappointment

Fear that they’re becoming “one of those kids”

So, they perform. They show up to the masjid when you go. They look like they’re praying at home.

But inside? Silence.

This piece is for the parent who wants to understand what’s actually happening—and how to respond in a way that strengthens faith rather than destroying it.

First: Understand What Spiritual Dryness Actually Is

Spiritual dryness is the experience of performing religious acts—prayer, dhikr, Quran recitation—while feeling no emotional or spiritual connection.

It’s not apathy. A teen experiencing spiritual dryness still cares. They’re often distressed that they don’t feel anything.

It’s not hypocrisy. A hypocrite practices outwardly while believing nothing inwardly. A spiritually dry Muslim practices while desperately wanting to feel something.

It’s the gap between action and feeling. And it’s one of the most common—and least discussed—experiences in Muslim spiritual life.

What the Prophet ﷺ Actually Said About This

Most Muslim parents don’t know that the Prophet ﷺ explicitly addressed spiritual highs and lows as normal human experience.

Handhalah, one of the scribes of revelation, came to the Prophet ﷺ distressed. He said:

“O Messenger of Allah, when we are with you, you remind us of the Fire and Paradise until it’s as if we can see them. But when we leave you and return to our families and our work, we forget much of that.”

Handhalah thought this made him a hypocrite. That his spiritual high in the Prophet’s ﷺ presence and his spiritual low at home meant that something was wrong with his faith.

The Prophet ﷺ said:

“By the One in Whose hand is my soul, if you were to continue in that state in which you are when you’re with me and in remembrance of Allah, the angels would shake hands with you in your streets. But O Handhalah, there is a time for this and a time for that.” (Muslim)

“There is a time for this and a time for that.”

The Prophet ﷺ is saying: Spiritual peaks and valleys are part of being human. If you were spiritually elevated 24/7, you’d be an angel, not a human. And Allah created you human.

The presence of spiritual dryness doesn’t mean your teen’s faith is weak. It means they’re human.

Why Spiritual Dryness Happens

There are multiple causes, and they’re rarely purely spiritual:

Developmental: Adolescence is when abstract thinking develops. Teens start analyzing their internal states in ways they never did as children. A child prays and doesn’t question whether they “felt” anything. A teen becomes hyperaware of the absence of feeling—and that awareness itself can create anxiety. Neurological: Peak spiritual experiences—moments of intense connection, tears in prayer, overwhelming gratitude—involve dopamine release and prefrontal cortex activation. But the brain can’t sustain that indefinitely. It returns to baseline. That’s not spiritual failure; it’s neurobiology. Routine: When prayer becomes pure routine—same surahs, same adhkar, same places, for years—the brain processes it on autopilot. The lack of novelty means lack of attention. Exhaustion: Physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion directly impacts spiritual experience. A teen who’s sleep-deprived, academically overwhelmed, and socially stressed will struggle to experience khushu’ in prayer. Trauma or Depression: Sometimes spiritual dryness is secondary to mental health struggles. A depressed teen experiences anhedonia—inability to feel pleasure or connection in anything, including prayer. Spiritual Growth: Classical Islamic scholars describe spiritual dryness as a normal stage on the path toward Allah. Imam al-Ghazali writes that dry seasons are when sincerity is tested. Anyone can worship when it feels good. The real question is: Will you worship when it feels like nothing?

What NOT to Say

Don’t say:

“You just need to pray with more focus.” (This makes it their fault for not trying hard enough.)

“Maybe you’re not in a state of wudu properly.” (This creates obsessive checking and religious OCD.)

“You must have committed a sin that’s blocking you.” (This creates shame and fear.)

“Other kids don’t have this problem.” (This isolates them and adds guilt.)

Why these responses fail: They all imply that spiritual dryness is a personal failure rather than a normal human experience that even the Companions went through.

What TO Say

Do say:

“That must be really hard. Tell me more about what that feels like.” (Opens conversation without judgment.)

“I’ve felt that way too.” (Normalizes the experience.)

“The fact that you’re still praying even though it feels empty shows real commitment.” (Reframes it as strength, not weakness.)

“There are times when worship feels easy and times when it’s hard. Both are part of faith.” (Gives Islamic framework.)

“What do you think might help?” (Invites them into problem-solving rather than lecturing.)

Practical Support: What Parents Can Do

Check the basics first

Before assuming it’s a deep spiritual crisis, check:

Are they sleeping enough? (Chronic sleep deprivation kills spiritual experience.)

Are they overwhelmed academically or socially? (Stress blocks presence.)

Are they eating properly? (Nutrition impacts mood and energy, which impacts prayer.)

Are they spending hours on screens before praying? (Overstimulation makes stillness feel unbearable.)

Help them break the routine

Suggest small changes:

Learn a new surah

Learn different adhkar the Prophet ﷺ used in prayer

Go to a different masjid for one prayer

Make sure you don’t have your phone near you (vibrations or dings ruin focus)

Small disruptions break autopilot.

Teach the meaning

Most teens have been reciting Surah al-Fatihah since childhood. They can say it in their sleep—which is the problem.

Sit with them and go through a tafsir of Fatihah. Explain what each phrase means. What they’re asking for. Who they’re addressing.

Know what they’re saying in the prayer is the biggest game-changer for most people.

Normalize the spiritual journey

Share stories of scholars who went through dry seasons. Share your own experience if you’ve been through this.

The message: Spiritual dryness is a normal stage of faith development, not a sign of failure.

Separate mental health from spiritual state

If spiritual dryness is accompanied by:

Loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy

Changes in sleep or appetite

Withdrawal from friends and family

Hopelessness or thoughts of self-harm

This may be depression, which requires professional help—not just more prayer.

(We’ll address this more fully in tomorrow’s discussion, insha Allah.)

Warning: When “Pray More” Makes It Worse

Some parents respond to spiritual dryness by increasing religious requirements: more prayer, more Quran, more Islamic lectures.

This can backfire catastrophically.

If a teen is already feeling disconnected from prayer, forcing more of it can create:

Religious trauma (prayer becomes associated with pressure and shame)

Rebellion (they associate Islam with parental control)

OCD-style scrupulosity (obsessive checking of wudu, prayer movements, etc.)

The Prophet ﷺ warned against this:

“Make things easy and do not make them difficult. Give glad tidings and do not repel people.” (Bukhari)

If your teen is struggling spiritually, less with sincerity is better than more with resentment.

The Metric That Actually Matters

Your teen thinks the prayer where they cried was more valuable than the prayer where they felt nothing.

But that’s not how Allah measures.

Allah measures: Did they show up? Did they stand before Me even when they didn’t feel Me?

The Prophet ﷺ said: “The most beloved deed to Allah is the most consistent, even if it is small.” (Bukhari, Muslim)

Consistency while feeling nothing > intensity that fades.

The prayer your teen does when they feel spiritually dead is building their character in ways the emotionally elevated prayer never could.

Discussion Questions for Families

For Teens:

Have you ever felt spiritually disconnected during prayer? What did that feel like? Do you feel like you can talk about spiritual dryness, or does it feel shameful? What helps you feel more present in prayer?

For Parents:

Have you experienced spiritual dryness in your own life? Did you have support? How do you respond when your teen seems disengaged from prayer? Are you measuring their faith by external performance or internal consistency?

For Discussion Together:

What does the hadith about Handhalah teach us about spiritual highs and lows? How can our family create space to talk about when worship feels hard? What small changes might help make prayer feel less routine?

The Bottom Line

When your teen says “I don’t feel anything when I pray,” they’re not rejecting Islam.

They’re experiencing something the Companions and great Muslims across history experienced. Something every believer goes through.

Your job isn’t to fix it immediately. Your job is to help them keep showing up—even when showing up feels pointless.

Because the teen who learns to worship when they feel nothing is learning sincerity in its deepest form.

Continue the Journey

This is Night 16 of Dr. Ali’s 30-part Ramadan series, “30 Nights with the Quran: Stories for the Seeking Soul.”

Tomorrow: Night 17 – Is Depression Due to a Lack of Faith?

For daily extended reflections with journaling prompts, personal stories, and deeper resources, join Dr. Ali’s email community: https://30nightswithquran.beehiiv.com/

