When You Have Doubts About Allah | Night 15 with the Qur’an

This series is a collaboration between Dr. Ali and MuslimMatters, bringing Quranic wisdom to the questions Muslim families are navigating.

It’s one of the most frightening sentences a Muslim parent can hear.

Sometimes it comes directly: “I don’t know if I believe in Allah anymore.” Sometimes it comes sideways: “I don’t see the point of praying.” Or “How do we know any of this is actually true?”

And in that moment, most parents do one of two things. They panic and clamp down — increasing religious requirements, restricting freedoms, escalating surveillance of their child’s practice. Or they shut down — changing the subject, deflecting, hoping it passes.

Both responses, though understandable, are likely to make things worse.

This piece is for the parent who wants to do something different.

First: Understand what your teen is actually going through

Adolescence is, developmentally, the period in which human beings begin to distinguish what they personally believe from what they were raised to believe. This is not a Western pathology or a sign of cultural contamination. It is how Allah created human cognition to mature.

The psychologist James Fowler spent decades studying faith development across religious traditions. His research found that a period of questioning inherited belief — what he called “individuative-reflective” faith — is a normal and often necessary stage of spiritual development. Teens who never go through this stage often have what he described as “borrowed” faith: practice without ownership, compliance without conviction.

The Islamic tradition itself is not threatened by intellectual inquiry. The Quran commands reflection — tafakkur and tadabbur — dozens of times. Ibrahim ﷺ, whom Allah called Khalilullah, His intimate friend, asked Allah directly: “Show me how You give life to the dead… so that my heart may be reassured.” [Al-Baqarah 2:260] He was not rebuked. He was answered.

When your teen asks hard questions, they are not failing as Muslims. They may be on the edge of owning their faith for the first time.

The difference between doubt and rejection

Classical Islamic scholarship distinguishes between two fundamentally different internal states that can look identical from the outside.

The first is talab — seeking. The heart that says “I’m not sure, but I want to know” is a heart oriented toward truth. Ibn al-Qayyim, in Madarij al-Salikin, describes intellectual and spiritual bewilderment (hayra) as one of the recognized stations on the path of the sincere wayfarer. This kind of doubt is a sign of engagement, not departure.

The second is i’raad — turning away. This is when the heart has decided it doesn’t want an answer. It is not inquiring; it is retreating.

Most Muslim teens who express doubt are in the first category. The tragedy is that when parents respond to all doubt as if it were rejection, they can push a seeking child toward actual departure.

Your job is to keep the door of inquiry open — not slam it shut with fear.

Warning signs that this has moved beyond normal doubt

Not every expression of religious doubt is the same. While seeking doubt is healthy and developmentally normal, there are signs that a teen may need more support:

Sudden and complete withdrawal from religious practice after years of engagement, particularly when combined with other behavioral changes.

Isolation from the Muslim community and peers simultaneously — suggesting the doubt may be entangled with depression, social rejection, or identity crisis.

Expressions of shame or self-loathing around religious identity — phrases like “I’m a bad Muslim anyway” or “It doesn’t matter” — which can indicate that the doubt is less intellectual and more emotional.

Engagement with online communities explicitly designed to deconstruct Islamic belief, particularly those that combine religious critique with personal grievance or hostility.

Declining mental health markers — changes in sleep, appetite, social engagement — alongside the expressed doubt.

If several of these are present simultaneously, the doubt may be secondary to something else that needs direct attention. In that case, a trusted scholar, counselor, or if necessary a mental health professional familiar with Muslim teens, should be involved.

What to say — and what not to say

This is where most parents need the most practical help.

Don’t say:

“How can you say that after everything we’ve given you?” — This makes their spiritual struggle about your feelings.

“You just need to pray more.” — This trivializes genuine intellectual struggle and can feel dismissive.

“Other kids don’t ask these things.” — This isolates them and adds shame.

“Don’t say that in front of your siblings.” — This signals that their doubt is shameful and must be hidden.

Do say:

“Tell me more about what’s bothering you.” — Opens the door.

“I’ve had questions like that too.” — Normalizes the struggle without dismissing it.

“Which part feels hardest to believe right now?” — Gets specific, shows you’re listening.

“I don’t have a perfect answer, but let’s find someone who might.” — Models intellectual honesty and commitment.

“Your asking doesn’t scare/worry me.” — Perhaps the most important thing you can say.

What your teen actually needs from you

Research on religious resilience in Muslim youth consistently points to one variable above most others: the quality of the parent-child relationship. Not the number of Islamic classes attended, not the strictness of religious rules at home — the relationship.

A teen who feels emotionally safe with you will come to you when they’re doubting. A teen who fears your reaction will manage their doubt alone, often in digital spaces with no Islamic grounding and no love for them as a person.

Your teen needs to know that your love for them is not contingent on their certainty. That you are a safe person to be confused in front of. That doubt — brought to you and brought to Allah — is a conversation you can have together.

This doesn’t mean accepting whatever conclusions they reach. It means that you remain the trusted adult in their life through the process.

The resource conversation

One of the most helpful things you can do is connect your teen to scholars and teachers who have themselves wrestled with serious questions and come out with deep, grounded faith.

Not every imam or Sunday school teacher has this capacity. Some respond to doubt with alarm, which can further isolate a questioning teen. Look for educators who combine scholarly grounding with pastoral honesty — who can say “that’s a good question, and here’s how classical scholars engaged with it” rather than “Muslims don’t ask that.”

Classical works like Ibn al-Qayyim’s Madarij al-Salikin and Ibn Rajab’s Jami’ al-‘Ulum wal-Hikam contain rich discussions of the internal spiritual life, including intellectual struggle. Contemporary writers like Jamal Zarabozo, Hamza Yusuf, Ubaydullah Evans, and others have written and spoken accessibly about faith and doubt for Western Muslim audiences.

A closing word for the parent who is themselves struggling

Sometimes when your teen expresses doubt, it touches something in you. Maybe your own faith has felt shaky in recent years. Maybe you’ve had the same questions and never resolved them.

If that’s you — you’re not alone either. And pretending otherwise doesn’t protect your child; it just models that these questions can’t be spoken.

Your teen doesn’t need a parent who has never doubted. They need a parent who takes the questions seriously and keeps moving toward Allah anyway.

That’s tawakkul. That’s Ibrahim asking the question and then watching the birds come back to life.

Discussion questions for families

Did you ever have doubts about your faith growing up? Did you have someone you could talk to? How can you make it easier for your teen to come to you with hard spiritual questions? Are there questions about Islam you’ve avoided thinking about? Why? How can you connect your teen with scholars or teachers who are equipped to engage with intellectual questions?

