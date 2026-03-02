Week 2 Recap: Has Your Teen’s Approach to Relationships Changed? | Night 14 with the Qur’an

This series is a collaboration between Dr. Ali and MuslimMatters, bringing Quranic wisdom to the questions Muslim families are navigating.

For Parents:

Insha Allah, you’ve now watched (or your teen has watched) six nights of content about relationships and boundaries.

But here’s the question: Is anything actually changing?

Here’s how to tell:

Signs of Growth:

They’re asking questions about their friendships

They’re thinking about who influences them

They’re setting boundaries (even small ones)

They mention the concepts from the series unprompted

They’re more discerning about who they spend time with

What’s NOT a sign of growth:

Perfect relationships overnight

No more struggles

Constant enthusiasm about the series

Transformation is slow. But it compounds.

For Teens:

You might be thinking: “I watched six videos. But, I don’t feel any different.”

Good. That’s actually healthy.

But, if you think you’ve “mastered” relationships in one week, you’re lying to yourself.

So, ask yourself:

Did even ONE night make you think differently?

Did you have ONE conversation you wouldn’t have had before?

Did you make ONE small choice differently because of what you learned?

That’s enough. That’s how change works.

Discussion Questions:

For teens: Which night from Week 2 challenged you most? Why? For parents: What did you learn about your teen’s relational struggles that you didn’t know before?

Together: How can we support each other as we move into Week 3 (Doubt, Faith & Mental Health)?

Continue the Journey:

Week 3 starts tomorrow insha Allah: Doubt, Faith & Mental Health.

Bi ithnillah, we will explore the following topics:

– Night 15: When You Doubt Allah

– Night 16: When Prayer Feels Empty

– Night 17: Is Depression a Lack of Faith?

– Night 18: When Bad Things Happen to Good People

– Night 19: When Islam Feels Like a Burden

– Night 20: Dealing with Guilt and Shame

– Night 21: Week 3 Recap

This is Night 14 of Dr. Ali’s 30-part Ramadan series, “30 Nights with the Quran: Stories for the Seeking Soul.”

Tomorrow, insha Allah: Night 15 – “I have doubts about Allah. Does that mean I’m going to Hell?”

For daily extended reflections with journaling prompts, personal stories, and deeper resources, join Dr. Ali’s email community: https://30nightswithquran.beehiiv.com/

