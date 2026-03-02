#Islam
Week 2 Recap: Has Your Teen’s Approach to Relationships Changed? | Night 14 with the Qur’an
This series is a collaboration between Dr. Ali and MuslimMatters, bringing Quranic wisdom to the questions Muslim families are navigating.
For Parents:
Insha Allah, you’ve now watched (or your teen has watched) six nights of content about relationships and boundaries.
But here’s the question: Is anything actually changing?
Here’s how to tell:
Signs of Growth:
- They’re asking questions about their friendships
- They’re thinking about who influences them
- They’re setting boundaries (even small ones)
- They mention the concepts from the series unprompted
- They’re more discerning about who they spend time with
What’s NOT a sign of growth:
- Perfect relationships overnight
- No more struggles
- Constant enthusiasm about the series
Transformation is slow. But it compounds.
For Teens:
You might be thinking: “I watched six videos. But, I don’t feel any different.”
Good. That’s actually healthy.
But, if you think you’ve “mastered” relationships in one week, you’re lying to yourself.
So, ask yourself:
- Did even ONE night make you think differently?
- Did you have ONE conversation you wouldn’t have had before?
- Did you make ONE small choice differently because of what you learned?
That’s enough. That’s how change works.
Discussion Questions:
- For teens: Which night from Week 2 challenged you most? Why?
- For parents: What did you learn about your teen’s relational struggles that you didn’t know before?
Together: How can we support each other as we move into Week 3 (Doubt, Faith & Mental Health)?
Continue the Journey:
Week 3 starts tomorrow insha Allah: Doubt, Faith & Mental Health.
Bi ithnillah, we will explore the following topics:
– Night 15: When You Doubt Allah
– Night 16: When Prayer Feels Empty
– Night 17: Is Depression a Lack of Faith?
– Night 18: When Bad Things Happen to Good People
– Night 19: When Islam Feels Like a Burden
– Night 20: Dealing with Guilt and Shame
– Night 21: Week 3 Recap
Continue the Journey
This is Night 14 of Dr. Ali’s 30-part Ramadan series, “30 Nights with the Quran: Stories for the Seeking Soul.”
Tomorrow, insha Allah: Night 15 – “I have doubts about Allah. Does that mean I’m going to Hell?”
For daily extended reflections with journaling prompts, personal stories, and deeper resources, join Dr. Ali’s email community: https://30nightswithquran.beehiiv.com/
When It’s Hard to Forgive: What Parents Need to Know About Islamic Forgiveness | Night 13 with the Qur’an
30 Nights with the Qur’an: A Ramadan Series for Muslim Teens
