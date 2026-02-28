I’m So Lonely! The Crisis Muslim Parents Are Missing | Night 12 with the Qur’an

This series is a collaboration between Dr. Ali and MuslimMatters, bringing Quranic wisdom to the questions Muslim families are navigating.

The Silent Crisis

The question Muslim teens are asking but not saying out loud:

“Where do I belong?”

Not fully Muslim enough for the masjid (too American, too questioning, too struggling, too “whitewashed”)

Not fully American enough for school (don’t vape, don’t date, don’t party, have a “Muslim name”)

Not fully understood at home (parents don’t get what it’s like to be the only Muslim in the room)

Result: A generation of Muslim teens who feel completely alone even when surrounded by people.

And parents often don’t notice until it’s too late.

The Data We Can’t Ignore

Recent studies on young people in America show:

61% of young adults (ages 18-25) report profound loneliness – the highest of any generation (Harvard, 2021)

– the highest of any generation (Harvard, 2021) 56% of Muslim students report feeling more stressed than their non-Muslim peers (ISPU)

(ISPU) 41% of young adult American Muslims DON’T feel safe at night walking in their local communities (Gallup, cited in ISPU study) which is an indicator of loneliness (walking alone)

These statistics are very troubling, but let me say the quiet part out loud—we don’t have nearly enough data on what our kids are going through right now. Talk to any Muslim youth director, school counselor, or imam working with teens. They’ll tell you the same thing:

Muslim teens today report epidemic levels of loneliness and struggle. The patterns are consistent:

Feeling “different” or isolated at school

Having no close friends who understand their religious identity

Experiencing isolation even within Muslim spaces

This isn’t just a few teens. This is a pattern emerging across Muslim communities nationwide. I can absolutely testify to this.

Why this matters:

Loneliness doesn’t just hurt emotionally. It’s a gateway:

To compromising Islamic values just to fit in

To abandoning religious practice to avoid standing out

To staying in toxic friendships because “at least it’s something”

To depression, anxiety, and in severe cases, self-harm

Your teen’s loneliness is not a character flaw. It’s a structural reality of being Muslim in the West.

And it needs to be addressed, not dismissed.

The Story of Salman al-Farisi

Salman experienced loneliness at a level most of us can’t imagine:

His Journey:

Born to a prestigious Persian family who were guardians of the sacred Zoroastrian fire

Left everything—family, wealth, homeland—searching for truth

Traveled from Christian teacher to Christian teacher

Each teacher died, sending him to the next, with the last encouraging him to find the last Prophet who was prophesied to emerge in that era in the “land of the date palms”

Finally reached Medina, but was betrayed and sold into slavery

Couldn’t even attend the Prophet’s ﷺ gatherings because he was enslaved and had to work

The loneliness elements:

No family (left them voluntarily)

No country (Persia → various Christian lands → Arabia)

No freedom (enslaved)

No community (outsider everywhere)

Different ethnicity and language (Persian among Arabs)

Salman was the ultimate outsider.

The Ayah That Changes Everything

Surat Al-Jumu’ah 62:2-3:

“Allah is the One Who raised for the unlettered people a messenger from among themselves—reciting to them His revelations, purifying them, and teaching them the Book and wisdom, for indeed they had previously been clearly astray—and others of them who have not yet joined them in faith…”

The Companions asked: Who are these “others”?

The Prophet ﷺ placed his hand on Salman’s shoulder and said:

“If faith were at the Pleiades (the stars), a man from among these people would find a way to get there.” (Bukhari)

What Salman’s Story Teaches Us

Loneliness is preparation, not punishment

Salman’s lonely years weren’t wasted. They were formative.

That’s where he:

Developed deep knowledge (studied multiple religions, recognized truth when he saw it)

Built character through service (even as a slave, he served)

Refined his persistence (never gave up the search despite repeated loss)

When he finally found the Prophet ﷺ, he was ready—because the journey had prepared him.

For your teen: This lonely season isn’t meaningless. It’s building them for something they can’t see yet.

“Not yet joined them” doesn’t mean “never will”

The ayah says “others who have not yet joined them”—not “never will,” but “not yet.”

This is your teen’s reality:

They haven’t found their people YET

They don’t fully belong anywhere YET

But “yet” implies it’s coming

Salman wandered for years before finding the Prophet ﷺ. But he did find him and he also found belonging. Even a superficial study of Salman’s life shows how beloved and deeply respected he was among his Muslim brothers in Madinah.

Allah sees the outsiders

The fact that Allah included 62:3 in the Quran—explicitly mentioning those who “have not yet joined”—means:

Allah sees the outsiders. He has a plan for them. They’re not just part of the story, but they also play major roles.

Your teen who feels like they don’t fit? Allah has already written them into the narrative of Islam.

Warning Signs Your Teen Is Struggling with Loneliness

Behavioral:

Increased screen time (escaping into social media or gaming)

Withdrawal from family

Reluctance to attend Islamic events or youth programs

Declining grades despite ability

Sleeping excessively (fatigue from emotional pain)

Emotional:

Irritability or mood swings

Comments like “Nobody gets me” or “I don’t fit in anywhere”

Lack of enthusiasm about previously enjoyed activities

Mentions of feeling “invisible” or “forgotten”

Self-deprecating humor that’s actually a cry for help

Social:

No close friends (or only online friends)

Avoiding social situations

Staying in toxic friendships out of desperation

Being the “whitewashed” kid at the masjid, the “weird Muslim” at school

Spiritual:

Pulling away from Islamic practice

Questioning faith, not out of curiosity, but out of alienation

“Why be Muslim if it just makes me a target for bullying, ridicule, etc.?”

What Parents Can Do

Validate the feeling—don’t minimize it

Don’t say:

“You have us! You’re not alone.”

“Just make friends at the masjid.”

“Other kids have it worse.”

Do say:

“I can see that this is really hard. I want to know more about what you’re going through.”

“Being the only Muslim in your school must be exhausting.”

“It’s okay to feel lonely. That doesn’t mean something’s wrong with you though.”

Understand the double isolation

Your teen isn’t just lonely at school. They’re also lonely at the masjid.

At school: Too Muslim (doesn’t party, doesn’t date) At masjid: Not Muslim enough (too American, doesn’t speak the language, “whitewashed”)

This double rejection is uniquely painful.

Don’t dismiss concerns about the masjid community with “but they’re Muslim, you should feel comfortable there.”

A personal plea and a challenge:

Sometimes the masjid is actually WHERE the isolation happens. I have counseled young people who literally have PTSD, a condition that normally happens as a result of war, due to experiences at Islamic school or exclusion at the masjid! I don’t have the words for this.

I can almost guarantee you that the next time you’re at the masjid, the Islamic school, or even the college campus that you will see someone off by themselves. Why don’t you be the person to welcome them into your group, or offer to be their friend. I urge you, by Allah, to remember the words of our Prophet ﷺ:

“The most beloved people to Allah are those who are most beneficial to people. The most beloved deed to Allah is to make another Muslim happy, or remove one of their troubles , or forgive their debt, or feed their hunger….” (al-Mu’jam al-Awsaṭ lil-Ṭabarāni—authenticated by al-Albani)

If you do nothing more this Ramadan than to show kindness to another Muslim desperately in need of friendship, I strongly believe that you will have made an eternally strong case for admission to the pleasure of Allah, more than months on end of worship. We cannot abandon one another like this my dear brothers and sisters. Please, don’t be the person to reject the friendship of another Muslim and push them into isolation.

Help them build community—don’t just tell them to find it

Passive: “You should make Muslim friends.”

Active:

Host other Muslim families with teens

Drive them to youth programs and stay involved

Connect them with Muslim students at local universities

Help them start something (study group, Quran circle, service project, online blog, faceless YouTube channel)

Encourage digital community building (halal Discord servers (like shuksi!), Islamic study groups online)

Lonely teens don’t need advice. They need to feel a sense of belonging.

Reframe loneliness as formative, not punitive

Share Salman’s story with your teen.

Key points:

He was alone for YEARS before finding the Prophet ﷺ

Those years built the skills and character he’d need later

The Prophet ﷺ honored him uniquely

His outsider status didn’t disqualify him—it positioned him uniquely

Ask: “What if this lonely season is preparing you for greatness you can’t see yet?”

Point them to purpose

Salman’s loneliness was bearable because he had a mission: find truth.

Help your teen find theirs:

What do they care about? (Justice, environment, education, helping others?)

How can they serve right now? (Even small acts build connection)

What are they building toward?

Purpose heals loneliness more than socializing does.

Model healthy solitude vs. loneliness

Show them the difference:

Loneliness: Painful isolation, feeling unwanted

Painful isolation, feeling unwanted Solitude: Chosen alone time for growth, reflection, worship

Share your own experiences:

“I felt really alone in college too. Here’s what helped…”

“Sometimes I need time alone to recharge. It’s different from loneliness.”

The Prophet ﷺ spent nights alone in worship. Solitude with Allah is different from isolation from people.

The Ayah Every Lonely Teen Needs

Surat Ash-Sharh, 94:5-6:

“For truly, with hardship comes ease. Truly, with that hardship comes more ease.”

Repeated twice for emphasis.

Not “after” hardship. With hardship.

Meaning: Even now, in your teen’s loneliest moment, ease is being prepared. They just can’t see it yet.

This lonely season will not last forever. And when it ends, they’ll look back and see it wasn’t wasted—it was formative.

Just like Salman.

Discussion Questions for Families

For Teens:

Where do you feel most alone? What would help you feel less isolated there? If you could design your ideal community, what would it look like? What is this lonely season teaching you about yourself?

For Parents:

Did you experience loneliness as a teen or young adult? How did you navigate it? Are you helping your teen build community, or just telling them to find it? How can you create more space for honest conversation about this?

For Discussion Together:

What can our family do to help build Muslim community for young people? How can we use this season productively rather than just waiting for it to end? What does Salman’s story teach us about purpose in isolation?

The Bottom Line

Salman al-Farisi was alone for years.

No family. No country. No freedom. Different ethnicity. Different language.

And yet: Allah wrote him into the Quran. The Prophet ﷺ honored him as a forerunner of other converts who would contribute greatly to Islam. He became one of the greatest Companions.

His lonely years weren’t wasted. They were preparation.

Your teen’s lonely season is the same.

Continue the Journey

This is Night 12 of Dr. Ali’s 30-part Ramadan series, “30 Nights with the Quran: Stories for the Seeking Soul.”

Tomorrow, insha Allah: Night 13 – “Forgiveness When It’s Really, Really Hard”

For daily extended reflections: https://30nightswithquran.beehiiv.com/

SOURCES:

Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU) – Multiple studies including: Young Adult American-Born Muslims and Mental Health (2016)

State of American Muslim Youth (2015)

Various surveys on bullying and discrimination World Health Organization (WHO) – Loneliness report (2025), cited in Education Week Harvard Graduate School of Education – Young adult loneliness survey (2021) Mental Health Challenges for American Muslim Youth in an Age of Terrorism – Qualitative study (n=70, ages 12-18)

