#Islam
What Islam Actually Says About NonMuslim Friends | Night 8 with the Qur’an
This series is a collaboration between Dr. Ali and MuslimMatters, bringing Quranic wisdom to the questions Muslim families are navigating.
The Question That Divides Families
“Can I be friends with non-Muslims?”
This question causes more conflict in Muslim households than almost any other.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
The teen’s perspective: “My best friend isn’t Muslim, but she’s the only one who showed up when I was struggling. She respects my faith. She even fasted with me during Ramadan. But the masjid says this is haram. Am I supposed to cut her off?”
The parent’s fear: “My child’s entire friend group is non-Muslim. They’re nice kids, but I’m terrified my child will drift away from Islam. Should I force them to only hang out with Muslims?”
Both are asking the wrong question.
What the Quran Actually Says (And Doesn’t Say)
The ayah everyone quotes:
Surat al-Ma’idah [5:51]:
“O believers! Do not take Jews and Christians as awliya…”
People hear this and conclude: “See? No non-Muslim friends.”
But here’s the problem: “Awliya” doesn’t mean “friends.”
Awliya (singular: wali) means:
- Guardians
- Protectors
- Those you turn to for ultimate allegiance and moral authority
- Those you prioritize over Allah’s guidance
This ayah is NOT saying: “Don’t have lunch with your non-Muslim classmate.”
This ayah IS saying: “Don’t give your ultimate loyalty, spiritual allegiance, or moral compass to those who oppose Islam.”
Context matters: This was revealed when some Muslims were abandoning the Prophet ﷺ and siding with enemies actively fighting Islam.
That’s not the same as having a supportive, respectful friend who happens to be a Christian, for example.
The Ayah That Changes Everything
Surat al-Mumtahanah [60:8]:
“Allah does not forbid you from dealing lovingly and fairly with those who have neither fought nor driven you out of your homes. Certainly, Allah loves those who are fair.”
“Dealing lovingly”—birr—is the same word used for how you treat your parents (birr al-walidayn).
Read that again.
Allah is using the SAME language for non-Muslims who are peaceful as He uses for your own parents.
That’s not just tolerance. That’s genuine care, kindness, and relationship.
The Prophetic Model: Friendships Across Faith Lines
Here’s what most Muslims don’t know:
The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ had close, loyal relationships with non-Muslims throughout his life.
Examples:
- An-Najashi (the Christian King of Abyssinia)
- Protected Muslims when they were persecuted
- When he died, the Prophet ﷺ mourned him deeply
- The Prophet ﷺ prayed janazah for him in absentia
- Non-Muslim allies during the boycott
- When Muslims were starving during the boycott of Banu Hashim
- Non-Muslim relatives and allies smuggled food to them
- The Prophet ﷺ maintained these relationships
This wasn’t “tolerance.” This was genuine relationship built on mutual respect.
The Framework: Permission + Wisdom
Here’s what Islam actually teaches:
Permission:
✅ You CAN have non-Muslim friends
✅ You CAN care for them, support them, work with them
✅ You CAN learn from them, laugh with them, be there for them
✅ You CAN defend them when they’re wronged
Wisdom-Based Boundaries:
⚠️ Your CLOSEST friends—your inner circle—should be people who push you toward Allah
⚠️ A non-Muslim friend can only elevate you so far spiritually
⚠️ Don’t compromise Islamic values to maintain the friendship
⚠️ Don’t make them your ultimate moral authority over Allah’s guidance
It’s not haram vs. halal as much as it’s permission vs. wisdom.
What Parents Need to Understand
Your teen’s non-Muslim friends aren’t automatically a threat.
Ask better questions:
Not: “Are they Muslim?” But: “Do they respect your faith?”
Not: “Do they pray?” But: “Do they support and respect you when you pray?”
Not: “Will they take you to Jannah?” But: “Do they make it easier or harder for you to practice Islam?”
The Reality Check (from 20+ Years of Experience)
Here’s the uncomfortable truth from working with Muslim youth for over two decades:
When Muslims have deep friendships with non-Muslims as their PRIMARY social circle, 95% end up in one of two paths:
Path 1 (uncommon, but beautiful): The non-Muslim friend accepts Islam. The friendship goes to the highest level. Everyone wins.
Path 2 (far more common): The Muslim slowly drifts from Islam until they’re either:
- “Muslim by name only” (barely practicing)
- No longer identifying as Muslim at all
Why does this happen?
Not because the non-Muslim friend is malicious.
But because:
- Good intentions don’t prevent drift
- Even supportive friends can’t push you to Islamic heights
- The influence flows from majority to minority
- Subtle pressures compound over time
The consequences of Path 2:
- Broken families
- Broken hearts
- Long-term regret
- Spiritual emptiness
This isn’t fear-mongering. This is pattern recognition from hundreds of cases.
The Classical Wisdom
From the Hadith:
Abu Huraira reported: The Prophet ﷺ said, “A man is upon the religion of his best friend, so let one of you look at whom he befriends.” (Tirmidhī)
From the Companions:
Abdullah ibn Mas’ud, may Allah be pleased with him, said, “Remember Allah Almighty often. Do not accompany anyone unless they help you remember Allah (‘Azza wa Jal).” (Shu’ab al-Imān)
Abu Darda, may Allah be pleased with him, said, “A righteous companion is better than loneliness, and loneliness is better than an evil companion….” (Rawḍat al-‘Uqalā’)
From Imam Ash-Shafi’i:
“Three things will increase your intellect: sitting with the scholars, sitting with righteous people, and leaving off speech that doesn’t concern you.”
From Sufyan Al-Thawri:
“There is nothing that corrupts a person or helps them be better more than their close friend.”
Your teen’s closest circle will shape their deen more than almost any other factor.
The Both/And Approach for Families
For Teens:
Yes:
- You can have non-Muslim friends
- You can care about them deeply
- You can learn from them
- You can be there for them
But:
- Make sure your closest friends are pushing you toward Allah
- Don’t surround yourself primarily with non-Muslims
- Invite your non-Muslim friends to Islam (through character first, then words)
- If they pressure you to compromise, that’s a red flag
For Parents:
Don’t:
- Force your teen to cut off all non-Muslim friends
- Treat every non-Muslim as a spiritual threat
- Make Islam feel like isolation
Do:
- Help them build strong Muslim friendships alongside non-Muslim ones
- Ask about the QUALITY of friendships, not just the religion
- Model healthy non-Muslim relationships yourself
- Create opportunities for them to connect with practicing Muslim peers
The Da’wah Question
Here’s what the video addresses, but it deserves expansion:
“Why haven’t you invited your close friend to Islam?”
This reframes everything.
If you truly believe Islam is the truth, and you genuinely care about this friend—why wouldn’t you want them to have what you have? Why wouldn’t you want them to succeed in the Hereafter?
Not through pushy lectures. But through:
- Living Islam so beautifully they ask questions
- Being so consistent in character they notice
- Answering their questions honestly when they arise
- Sharing your faith naturally, not by forcibly
Many of the greatest Muslims—both today and historically—came to Islam through friends.
The question is: Are you influencing them, or are they influencing you?
Discussion Questions for Families
For Teens:
- List your 5 closest friends. Are you a better Muslim around them, or worse?
- Have you ever invited your non-Muslim friends to learn about Islam? Why or why not?
- If you had to choose between a friendship and your deen, which would you choose? (Be honest—your answer reveals where you are.)
For Parents:
- Do you have any close non-Muslim friends? How do you maintain that relationship with boundaries?
- Have you helped your teen build strong Muslim friendships, or just criticized their non-Muslim ones?
- What does “righteous companionship” look like practically for your teen’s age and context?
For Discussion Together:
- What’s the difference between a friend who “tolerates” your Islam and a friend who “supports” it?
- How can we judge friendships by their fruit (impact) rather than by labels (religion)?
What would it look like for our family to practice “birr” (kindness) toward our non-Muslim neighbors and friends?
The Bottom Line
Can your teen have non-Muslim friends?
Yes—but with wisdom.
Should their entire social circle be non-Muslim?
No—that’s spiritually dangerous.
What’s the ideal?
A mix: Non-Muslim friends who respect their faith + Muslim friends who elevate their deen + a clear understanding that the closest circle should be those who push them toward Allah.
It’s not about isolation. It’s about being intentional.
Continue the Journey
This is Night 8 of Dr. Ali’s 30-part Ramadan series, “30 Nights with the Quran: Stories for the Seeking Soul.”
Tomorrow, insha Allah: Night 9 – “When Friends Pull You Away” (The Companions of the Cave and recognizing when a friendship has become toxic)
For daily extended reflections with journaling prompts, personal stories, and deeper resources, join Dr. Ali’s email community: https://30nightswithquran.beehiiv.com/
Related:
30 Nights with the Qur’an: A Ramadan Series for Muslim Teens
Week 1 in Review: Is Your Teen Actually Changing? | Night 7 with the Qur’an
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
My First Ramadan As A Convert: The Lengths Small Acts of Kindness Can Go
What Islam Actually Says About NonMuslim Friends | Night 8 with the Qur’an
Ramadan, Disability, And Emergency Preparedness: How The Month Of Mercy Can Prepare Us Before Communal Calamity
Somalis In Firing Line Of American Crackdown
Week 1 in Review: Is Your Teen Actually Changing? | Night 7 with the Qur’an
30 Nights with the Qur’an: A Ramadan Series for Muslim Teens
How to Make this Ramadan Epic | Shaykh Muhammad Alshareef
[Podcast] The Parts of Being an Imam They Don’t Warn You About | Sh Mohammad Elshinawy
[Podcast] Guardians of the Tradition: Muslim Women & Islamic Education | Anse Tamara Gray
Starting Shaban, Train Yourself To Head Into Ramadan Without Malice
What Islam Actually Says About NonMuslim Friends | Night 8 with the Qur’an
Week 1 in Review: Is Your Teen Actually Changing? | Night 7 with the Qur’an
Why Your Teen Wants to Change Their Muslim Name | Night 6 with the Qur’an
The Comparison Trap | Night 5 with the Qur’an
When You’re the Only Muslim in the Room | Night 4 with the Qur’an
MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox
Sign up below to get started
Trending
-
#Islam1 week ago
30 Nights with the Qur’an: A Ramadan Series for Muslim Teens
-
#Current Affairs1 month ago
[Podcast] Should Muslims Ally with Conservatives or Progressives? | Imam Dawud Walid
-
#Islam4 weeks ago
How to Make this Ramadan Epic | Shaykh Muhammad Alshareef
-
#Life4 weeks ago
[Podcast] The Parts of Being an Imam They Don’t Warn You About | Sh Mohammad Elshinawy
Yusuf
February 25, 2026 at 4:17 PM
The more human connections we have the more one filters themselves to accommodate the bond/connection. This ends up failing the test in choosing desires over Allah.
You start caring too much about the perception of others.
The more friends you make, potentially the harder the social test becomes.
Also the more non-Muslim friend you have the harder it gets as well. If most of your friends are on falsehood, and you Value those connections, you may start pandering to keep the connections solid, hence the less connections the easier the test. Now if you make Muslims friends, you may also have to compromise for them for a couple of reasons: they have too many non-Muslim friends themselves(they fail the social test and pander. Second they are liberal themselves and the connection gets compromised in a similar fashion.
One makes it harder on oneself the more human connections ones make.
We are advised not to take non-Muslim as our intimate companions(connections), but we go to high school, college, and make co-worker friends. We also suck up and pander to be accepted.
More than any other test, the social test, is the one I see with mass failure rate. No other test is harder for humans. Very few people are tested with LGBT itself, but many are tested to pander acceptance. Cancel culture creates weakness in us all, even leadership. And Allah knows best.