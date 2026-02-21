[Podcast] Faith, Fasting, and Metabolic Wellness with Dr. Saadia Mian

How do you know if you should stop fasting for Ramadan? How does fasting impact insulin resistance, testosterone, fertility, and weight gain? And, of course, we all have those other questions too: do injections break your fast? What about taking eye drops? What about inhalers?

Dr. Saadia Mian is here to cover all these common questions, and more, in the latest episode of the MuslimMatters podcast!

Anse Dr. Saadia Mian serves as an instructor for the Ribaat Academic Institute. She teaches the Quran memorization class entitled ‘The Crowning Venture’ and is also a tajwid instructor. She is board-certified endocrinologist and runs her clinic, ‘The Functional Endocrinologist.’ While in medical school, Anse Saadia traveled to Syria to study Arabic, Quran, and sacred knowledge. She has ijaazah in the Hafs recitation from Shaykh Abu al-Hassan Al-Kurdi (May Allah ﷻ be pleased with him) and Shaykh Krayem ar-Raji, an ijāza in the Forty Hadith of Imam Nawawi (may Allah ﷻ be pleased with him) and the Forty Hadith of Palestine. She is the author of the book, ‘The Crowning Venture: Inspiration from Women Who Have Memorized the Quran’ along with a companion journal, and also ‘Hormones in Sync,’ which will be released in Fall 2026.

