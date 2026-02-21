Op-Ed: Can Zakat Be Used For Political Campaigning? An Argument In Favor

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of MuslimMatters.org.

In Defense Of Zakat for Political Campaigns: An Agument Fom An American Muslim Political Operative

﷽

A Controversial Fatwa

Earlier this month, on Feb 3rd 2026, the Fiqh Council of North America (FCNA) and the Assembly of Muslim Jurists of America (AMJA) published a fatwa that has generated significant contention in the American Muslim community across the nation.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

The Fatwa opens the possibility for American Muslims to allocate a minority portion of their zakat, should they so optionally choose, towards qualified institutions to spend on Political Campaigns. Conditions include the amount of wealth that can be allocated, and various requirements on the institutions, such as demonstrating “a track record of positive impact” and being “composed of diverse groups of scholars and relevant specialists”, amongst others.

There are likely no institutions right now that meet all the criteria (particularly because of the requirement for the institution to be the one to ‘collect’ the funds).

Rebuttals to the Fatwa

This Fatwa has resulted in substantial pushback, from exhaustive attacks on the underlying structure and derivation of the fatwa such as the one by Imam Suhaib Webb,

Examining The Zakat Fatwa For Lobbyists (Part One): Background and Terminology

to rebuttals by institutions such as Darul Qasim (link) and naturally many other responses online such as this one by MuslimMatters. More recently we have also seen a letter signed by several ulema in the US.

Even within the fatwa itself they share a link to the dissenting opinion by the Fiqh Council scholars that were not in support of the fatwa: link.

I empathise with many of these concerns, however, there is a dearth of voices in support of the fatwa, which is one reason I’ve decided to submit my opinion as a political operative. Note that whilst I’m focused on political donations in this article, I realize that this is just one (albeit important) part of a multi-pronged strategy to impact change in US policy; for example, investing in mass media is another really key part of that, as is civil service, grass-roots organizing, cultural impact, leadership development, get-out-the-vote programs, street dawah, success in startups or high positions at big companies / wealth generation, etc..

Disclaimer: Whilst I was not in any way consulted about this fatwa by any of the ulema, nor have I sought any of their opinions on this article, I am a political donor, and have worked with Muslim political organizations.

A Justification of the Need

The objections I’ve seen generally fall into the following camps:

The underlying derivations / methodology that opens the door to all kinds of unacceptable Fatwas: I’ve seen some really strong technical objections here (definitely watch the Imam Webb one shared above to get a taste of that). Attacking the need / justification for the fatwa Objecting to the practical usefulness / effectiveness of this fatwa Concerns on the ultimate use of the zakat funds on campaign ads with questionable content for politicians with questionable character On the Ulema themselves not being sufficiently qualified, not having the necessary ijaza, being only one particular maslak, etc.

I’m not a scholar so I am not going to opine on #1 or #5, even as I continue to follow their beautiful, respectful and intellectual debate. May Allah swt bless and guide both sides of this scholarly debate. And it is indeed important to me that we’re not doing this in a way that would displease Our Lord.

From Humanitarian Crisis to Political Responsibility

Here is my perspective on why I believe this Fatwa is justified, purely from the lens of a Muslim political operative and donor:

Zakat is to help the needy. There are many that are needy across the Ummah, but amongst the top would be the women and children of Gaza, many of whom were made to starve to death . Despite the wealth of American Muslims, and despite the even greater wealth of the Monarchies, almost no amount of our zakat or sadaqa was able to feed or clothe or shelter the 2 million people of Gaza. On the contrary, much of our sadaqa and zakat rotted away in trucks blocked by Israel. The reason our charity could not get into Gaza was ultimately because of US policy, as the US permitted Israel to flout international law in this regard and block almost all aid into the strip. Is it that unreasonable then, to argue that the only solution to feeding the needy in Gaza is a political solution ? ⁠Is it not reasonable then to argue that this is primarily a responsibility for / a failing of the American Muslims, assuming we had the potential to influence said US policy through our votes, but most especially, our wealth (will justify this assumption later in the article)? And does it not make it even more our responsibility knowing that it is our tax dollars that were used to buy the bombs that bombarded our brethren? And therefore, is it not then the responsibility of the ulema of the United States to find a solution for this? Given that sadaqa is more of a means of extra personal reward for an individual, vs zakat being more of a divinely prescribed system to alleviate the neediness of Muslims at a societal level, is it not reasonable for the ulema to at least evaluate zakat as the most appropriate mechanism to address this?

Whilst my above argument was derived from the plight of Gazans, it also applies to anywhere else in the ummah where Muslims have fallen into need as a direct result of US policy, at least in cases where we could have influenced the policy (even if in those cases, unlike Gaza, policy-change is not ‘necessarily’ the only way to help). For example, is it not more prudent to try and prevent the Iranians from having to become dependent on aid if the US goes to war with Iran? Do we really want to start attending Zakat fundraisers for Iranians affected by some rogue US action, when we may be able to stave that off via political donations?

Instead of constantly being reactive to the issues of the ummah, what if we could be proactive and prevent those people from becoming in need of charity in the first place? Is it more faithful to zakat to repeatedly bandage wounds, or to remove the hand that keeps inflicting them?

Safeguards and Proper Use of Zakat

Given the above, I really welcome the fact that FCNA / AMJA considered these factors to see if zakat could indeed be permitted. Jazakallah Khair to all the ulema involved, both for and against. Respect to all.

If this fatwa is misused to justify partisan tribalism, personal ambition, or reckless endorsement of immoral candidates, it will be a betrayal of the trust of zakat. But I am eased by the conditions in the fatwa, which clearly require that such donations are only zakat eligible if they are through qualified institutions consisting of qualified ulema and collective decision-making, rather than an individual.

On Zakat needing to be for the Local Poor

One strong argument against this fatwa is that Zakat should only be about taking wealth “from their rich and given to the poor”, that zakat is best when local and that it fits into the pattern of self-serving interests.

From the perspective of those of us giving to political causes (assuming good intent), it is precisely to help the poor, since we believe that this is the most effective way (if not, as in the case of Gaza, the only way) to feed them, or better yet, to get the out of that state of perpetual poverty, since we believe that it is US policy that is causing them to be in that state. The idea of giving Zakat to the needy in our community can be seen from the perspective of responsibilities: We’re responsible for the needy in our family first, and then our Muslim neighbors, the local community, and eventually the broader ummah. So why should we jump to the ummah when there is so much need in the local community? Because We’re the ones that caused them to be in that state, and so one can argue we are more directly responsible for them than for the local community, because we personally bought both the bombs and the bombers that besieged their lives . This should be a hard-hitting fact for all of us, especially for those of us who believe we could have done something about it. We, American Muslims, are amongst the only ones in the ummah that can affect US policy in favor of our ummatis (at the non-governmental public level). The needy in our local communities have access to at least some social welfare options in this nation; those starving children in Gaza had no one. As we hear in every international fundraiser, we are Alhumdulillah amongst the wealthier communities in the ummah, and therefore should assist the broader ummah. The comparison with this to building mosques etc. is not applicable, because (amongst other reasons) when we build a mosque, we often in turn have some benefit, whether directly to our families in the form of services, or in the form of tax deductions or tax exemptions. Spending money towards politics for the purposes of alleviating the need in places like Gaza has zero personal benefit of any kind (generally speaking; exceptions exist where hosts may seek some personal benefit from the politician like awards or preferential treatment). Also, building a mosque is not about helping the needy, whereas this is.

Is Political Advocacy Too Indirect?

I appreciate the argument that this is too indirect: the money physically goes into the pockets of a politician’s campaign account rather than directly to the needy. But I would argue, with utmost respect, that this is short-sighted of the ulema: this is a means, if not in some cases the only means, to provide for those needy; when successful, it will open the gates to all those Muslim governments and the broader ummatis in Europe and elsewhere to feed and provide for those needy.

And Insha’Allah it will allow us to go beyond just giving them some temporary fish to eat, but also the fishing boats to help get themselves out of their state of need, Insha’Allah.

Advocacy in Adversity

Whilst this Fatwa was in the category of “mu’allafah al-qulūb, which may be translated as ‘those whose hearts need to be softened’”, it would be amiss for me to not call out the fact that for those of us on the ground, this also feels like something that ought to qualify under ‘fi sabilillah’ as well. Why? Because we are facing an extremely active adversary. They boast about defeating pro-Palestinian candidates like Jamaal Bowman and Cory Bush, and have openly declared war on our advocacy efforts:

“You can’t fight today, with swords, that doesn’t work very well, and we have to fight with the weapons that apply to the battlefields with which we engage.” – Netanyahu

We try to react to them, and they too react to us. There is much more to share on this topic that definitely goes broader than just directly influencing politicians, but I’m cognizant of the fact that this fatwa is not about fi sabilillah and is therefore out of scope. I bring it up more for our ulema to realize that the battle of influence over the decision-makers of this country has broader dimensions than just a 1:1 engagement with a politician because of this active adversary factor.

Impact on the local Community

There has been a lot of concern that the community may now use this new fatwa in a way that takes away from the real purpose of zakat. I agree with the concern, but at the same time, the fatwa limits the amount of Zakat that may be given to this cause and I don’t expect that this fatwa will suddenly cause a massive increase in the number of people willing to do this anyway given the disillusionment many feel with politics and the Islamic concerns already prevalent in the community.

Rather, I see this more of a benefit for the wealthier Muslims, as it allows them to help with even more races across the nation. We have a severe prioritization issue due to our wealth limits, but with this fatwa, in theory, we could allocate about 0.3% more of our zakatable wealth towards political campaigns than otherwise (the fatwa recommends 1/8 of our 2.5%). That 0.3% could indeed be the difference in outcomes for certain races. For those that need to give a large amount of zakat, they really would love to be able to diversify a bit, and fund proactive efforts that only US Muslims can do, rather than spend on international efforts that anyone else in the Ummah can do.

Intentions, Incentives, and Safeguards

I’ve also seen community members attack this fatwa as relief for the elite / wealthy in our community, for their personal benefit. To this I want to say that ultimately in Islam, actions are based on intent, which only Allah swt truly knows. IF their intent is to help the people of Gaza, and they choose to use this zakat to reduce the burden they have chosen to take on on behalf of the ummah (as opposed to increasing the amount they send), perhaps arguably helping all of us meet a fard-e-kuffiyeh, then let’s not vilify them for that.

Donations to reactive organizations like Islamic Relief are heavily incentivized, where we get a tax deduction AND tax exemption of our capital gains tax (e.g. via a DAF) AND can use our Zakat for, but proactive political donations to solve real problems at the source get no such personal relief and are pure ‘fi sabilillah’ (I mean that in the literal sense). May Allah swt give them even more and grant barakah in whatever they do. So naturally, reading opinions that claim this fatwa “further enables Muslim stinginess and loss of self-identity” does feel a bit off the mark.

Important concerns around abuse, undoubtedly a grave sin, are addressed in the fatwa itself:

“It is known that there is abuse that occurs in some zakat collection and distribution, and this fatwā does not wish to provide any excuse to increase that abuse. The conditions above are clearly laid out, and the members of this Council cannot be responsible for institutes or individuals who do not abide by these conditions.”

On the Uncertainty of the Efficacy of Political Advocacy

There are many legitimate questions on how all these efforts to influence US policy are ultimately going to help. Many would even argue, with reason, that voting is useless or that politicians take advantage of our naivety to take our wealth without giving anything in return. Others would argue that advocacy has had very low levels of success and so such spending is wasteful and thus should not be zakat.

The Fatwa itself addresses this:

Firstly, it expects the zakat to only be eligible for funds given to institutions comprising qualified experts in both the deen and the field, so, they would know not to be naïve and how to properly do advocacy. Siyasah is always a trade, and fundraisers must always therefore be subject to both pre and post-conditions, whether explicit or implied. When done right, such institutions can have a reasonable level of efficacy and can have a higher chance of success than failure.

Secondly, the fatwa also says this:

“Note that it is understood that no one can be certain of the future; what is required is a strong presumption, or ghalabat al-ẓann, in looking at the final results, or iʿtibār al-ma’ālāt, since even when the Prophet (SAW) gave, there was no guarantee that it would have an impact on the tribal chieftains.”

In other words, we need to do our best, and leave the outcome to Allah swt, and it’s acknowledged that there is no guarantee that our efforts will have impact.

A Case Study: Congressman Ro Khanna

Many ask if any political advocacy has resulted in concrete successes. An example would be Congressman Ro Khanna, whose local community has gotten him to be far better than the vast majority of congress.

Initially he would refuse to sign a ceasefire resolution and instead signed onto HR771 on standing with Israel that blamed even all resulting Palestinian deaths on Hamas, absolving Israel completely.

But now we see him calling it a genocide, having skirmishes with AIPAC, voting against funding Israel (after voting TO fund it, supposedly by accident), calling for the recognition of Palestine, calling for reinstating UNRWA, exposing and linking the Epstein Files to Israel, and so on. Many people seem to think that politicians just do all this out of their own accord, without realizing that almost everything that comes out is a result of direct and continuous behind-the-scenes advocacy, through a combination of bottom-up street power (Activists Occupy Office of Rep. Ro Khanna After He Refused to Sign On to Ceasefire Resolution), and, critically, top-down donor incentives. You often need both the carrot and the stick.

On the Imperfection of Politicians

Politicians can never be assumed to be principled. Even if at times they may appear principled, and even if somehow in their hearts they truly are, we really have to always assume they are not, even as we should always demand that they be. I know that sentence is confusing, but worded as it is on purpose, to highlight that it requires continuous work to keep them on the right track. And even if a politician were principled, it doesn’t mean they’ll act the correct way without the necessary support and pressure they need from their constituents and donors (and yes, even if they are Muslims).

Politicians play their games. We must expect that. But we also need to learn to play ours (within the bounds of permissibility of Islamic siyasah of course). If a politician doesn’t do as we expect, whilst we should not absolve them of their moral responsibility, we need to consider it as our own failing:

Allah’s Messenger (ﷺ) said, “You see the believers as regards their being merciful among themselves and showing love among themselves and being kind, resembling one body, so that, if any part of the body is not well then the whole body shares the sleeplessness (insomnia) and fever with it.” – Sahih al-Bukhari 6011

Zakat, Public Interest, And Net Outcomes

But if we’re arguing that they are not principled, there is a valid objection on why should our sacred zakat money go to such folk’s campaigns? Additionally, those campaign ads may contain content that is unislamic, and further, these politicians may have other platform policy points that may not match our values.

Firstly, the Fatwa itself addresses this. It says,

“More pertinently, they firmly establish a broader principle: at times, the public interest may require allocating funds even to the wealthy, to non-Muslims, or to those of questionable personal character, when that secures a general benefit for the Muslim community.”

Secondly, remember that the goal of the funding is not to help the politician: it is to move the needle towards our goal. The funds are for two general purposes:

To help bring to power the political candidate that is more aligned with our goals, or prevent the political candidate that is against our goals from coming to power. To generate leverage with a politician, so that we have a higher likelihood of influencing their votes by giving more weight to our words.

The result we seek is in the form of better votes, or to use their platform to amplify a narrative more amenable to our prioritized goals. In other words, what matters is what net outcome we’re able to achieve, and whether the net outcome is better or worse. Ultimately, the fatwa argues that “the goal of such funds must be to benefit the welfare of the Muslim community”, then (and only then), can it potentially be zakat eligible.

But can successful advocacy really lead to national policy change?

US policy is technically made by the Legislative branch (although there is a lot the executive branch can do, especially nowadays, without legislative approvals). This consists of 100 senators, and 435 congresspersons. To influence policy, we’d need about half that in each. In congress, if we can influence around 210 of them, we’d be able to push for policy in our favor. So, whilst the Ro Khanna “success” story is nice, it clearly is not enough. We need to do that in hundreds more districts.

However, given that there are (and can effectively only be) two parties, in theory if we can influence party leadership, we can get larger chunks of that support just by the fact that the majority simply follow their leadership or party platform. Investing in folk with the potential to be leaders of the party should be a priority. No doubt the path is very long and very hard to get to actual policy change, but it’s possible.

Folks like Ro Khanna (D) are a good example of that as his profile gets larger within his party, but even a Mamdani, who may not be a legislator but has the potential to influence the party platform as Dem candidates seek his coveted endorsement, which may in turn allow us to get much larger numbers of congressmen and even senators in favor of humanity. Thomas Massie (R) may represent primarily libertarians, but if we show that his positions on Israel can attract enough donors on his side to counter AIPAC’s attempts to unseat him, this can encourage many other Republicans to consider the same.

Influencing the Executive Branch

US policy is ultimately conducted by the executive branch though, the leadership of which is elected to power, and the rest are appointed or careerists. The best way to influence here, again, is to help bring to power the presidential candidates that are most amenable to our goal. Unfortunately, so far this has been a challenge as both party candidates have been extremely pro-Zionists, however, we can see the potential for change by bringing in more America-First republican candidates on the Right, and more Anti-War Democrat candidates on the Left. An effective strategy must involve influencing both parties. This need not be at an individual institution level, as they may choose to focus on one side or the other, but collectively across all Muslim political institutions, we need to make sure we have coverage of both parties.

A key part is going to be funding other activities as well like leadership development organizations or investing in mass media etc., but given that those are 501c3 activities that are already tax deductible, I’m leaving those types of activities out of the discussion (also leaving out 501c4 activities such as endorsements which donors can avoid capital gains tax on if they donate stocks).

Why is money even required?

How do the lawmakers that make the laws of this country, or the executive branch that execute those laws as policy, become our representatives in the first place? There is only one answer: votes. All the money in political campaigns is ultimately to buy those votes. And all that lobbying by AIPAC etc, is to offer the money to buy those votes: buy an Ad to reach a million voters, and they have a chance to buy a million votes. Additionally, the better a candidate is able to do in their fundraising, the more endorsements become available to them, and again, those endorsements in turn help them get even more money, and sometimes even voting blocks.

The point: if we want to affect policy, we have to donate. And today, this is a big ask for our community, as those donations will not be tax deductible, nor receive benefits of tax exemption, nor be allowed to be spent from zakat. The effective cost is quite high, the efficacy is quite low, and therefore the potential impact subdued.

On Geopolitical Strategy and Islam

The fatwa bases its argument on the category of Zakat in the Qur’an called “mu’allafah al-qulūb, which may be translated as ‘those whose hearts need to be softened’”. It goes on to describe how the prophet SAW used spoils of war (not Zakat) to non-Muslim Arab chieftains across Arabia to dissuade them from coalescing together to fight the Muslims. The fatwa argues why this can be extended into this category of Zakat using various precedences set by other individual scholars throughout history with regards to this category, but that’s not what I wish to argue for or against about, since that is the realm of debate for the Ulema, of which I am not.

I do, however, want to highlight the importance of political strategy, and use that story from the seerah (amongst others) to argue that the prophet SAW was, subhanallah, an extremely savvy political strategist, and recognized the role wealth can play in shaping outcomes. For more on this, I would recommend the reader spend the time to get to know the works of Dr. Tareq Al-Suwaidan, who shows that the Seerah has another dimension of study, that of Strategy:

How Prophet Muhammad (SAW) Mastered Strategy | Dr. Tareq Al-Suwaidan

Dr. Al-Suweidan asks some pertinent questions: such as why did the prophet SAW send sahaba such as Usman RA or Jaber bin Abi Taleb RA that were not under any threat of oppression to Abyssinia, or why even after such esteemed sahaba lived 15 years in Abyssinia no one new embraced Islam, and why the prophet SAW didn’t call them back until 7 years after the hijra?

Applying Strategic Lessons Today

The answers to these lie almost entirely in global geopolitical strategy and wargaming. That is just one example (in addition to the one shared in the fatwa on placating the tribal chiefs), and I’d recommend following Dr. Al-Suwaidan for much more, but the point is that geopolitical strategic planning is such a core part of what the prophet SAW was continuously engaged in throughout his prophethood.

Our American ulema should also be versed in this study given how involved our government is in shaping geopolitics around the world. And not just our ulema of course; our political strategists must also learn the strategic lessons the seerah has to offer.

This is how this fatwa can be seen: one part of a multi-pronged strategy to build enough power to influence geopolitics in favor of creating a more just world. And it explicitly invites the two classes of experts to come and work together towards it. The net result would be a win-win for all, as the advocates are able to do more, and the ulema are able to help keep their moral compass straight.

Scholars, Power, and Contemporary Realities

It is encouraging to see scholars grappling not only with textual questions, but also with the geopolitical realities facing American Muslims. One sign of this is how one of the ulema in FCNA, Sh. Yasir Qadhi (in a fascinating study of the history of the Printing Press, all the way from the acquisition of paper-making technology via Chinese POWs in 751 CE, to the Islamic World’s substantial development and proliferation of the process, to the unfortunate rejection of the printing press for Arabic scholarship from its invention in 1440 till the next 400 years), suggests how the ulema should have dealt with the issue of the Printing Press (a relevant example because it’s what Darul Qasim used in their statement to argue against this fatwa):

“The rise and eventual decline of paper and of the printing press is symptomatic of the rise and fall of the ummah…. My point here, if the scholars had adopted the printing press and they had included and incorporated it into their system, they could have incorporated the best of both worlds and they could have taken this and made sure that some new system is built. But by shutting themselves off completely, what happened? Subhanallah, by 1800 the average Muslim has never read a printed book because there’s still the penalty of death.” – Yasir Qadhi

Ideally we have ulema that truly appreciate the fiqhi challenges, whilst at the same time understanding the strategic necessity of things like the printing press for the ummah, “because with the printing press comes knowledge, and with knowledge comes power; every type of power: economic power, political power, religious power” (Yasir Qadhi). And only with power can we play a role in making a more just world. Or be left powerless to stop deliberate policies of starvation against our ummah.

Institutional Capacity in the American Context

Combining this with the fact that these Ulema have had to deal with the real impact of US policy right at home, like cease and desist orders on Islamic Funeral Homes, attacks on the EPIC City project and interacting with US politicians in countering real-world Islamophobia, the result is that AMJA and FQNA collectively constitute a diverse set of ulema not just with high levels of religious knowledge, but also the political exposure, the deep yet diverse historical knowledge, and most importantly, the strategic thinking ultimately required to address the needs and responsibilities of the modern American Muslim.

At the same time, it is reasonable to expect FQNA / AMJA to have a process that engenders trust from the broader ulema community as well.

What could be improved in the Fatwa

The Fatwa may well have areas of improvements on the Fiqhi elements; dissenting Ulema have already been talking about that. I wish instead to add my opinions on what could be improved from the perspective of a political operative.

The fatwa has the following hard requirement:

“reputable institutions collect and distribute zakat funds on behalf of the body of Muslim in any locality”

It requires institutions to “collect” the funds first, and then distribute; this unfortunately does not meet the majority of the need, which is to do direct donations to a politician on the direction of some reputable institution. Ideally we would have wanted the fatwa to use a word like ‘through’ instead of ‘collect’, because as it stands the practical use of this fatwa is certainly constrained quite a bit because of it.

Perhaps we could create some PACs, though PACs are only allowed to give up to $5000 to any given candidate, which isn’t sufficient to generate tangible leverage with a candidate. A SuperPAC could work though, however, SuperPACs are typically obscured, e.g., the main one we used for Zohran Mamdani was New Yorkers for Lower Costs, so it may be a challenge to have a SuperPAC meet the requirements of having a diverse set of ulema on its board etc.. As such, building institutions compliant with this Fatwa may require more deliberation.

Perhaps I’m reading too much into the semantics of the word ‘collect’, in which case a clarification from the authors would be welcome.

In Conclusion

There is no doubt that the fatwa is controversial, and that there are many respected scholars that have expressed dissenting opinions. But Alhumdulillah, I for one, as a Muslim political operative, am extremely thankful for this issue being taken so seriously, and for our ulema to try and find solutions, not for our sake, but for the sake of our ummah.

We should see this as a sign of maturity of our community that we’re even talking about the importance of political power, and a sign of hope that this fatwa is symptomatic of a turning point for our influence to rise again to help make America and the world a more just place for all, even as it comes from the sense of despair we felt from our inability to protect the people of Gaza.

May Allah swt bless our intention to move, and may He guide us towards the best path, and may He forgive us for failing the ummah, and may He forgive our American ulema and leaders for their shortcomings, and may He alleviate the suffering of the ummah.