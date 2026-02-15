From The MuslimMatters Bookshelf: Ramadan Reads For 1447 AH

Ramadan is closer than ever, and it’s time to order ALL THE RAMADAN BOOKS for your little ones! After all, what better way to get the kidlets into the Ramadan hype than with Ramadan bedtime stories every night? (And of course – get those Eid books in, too!)

Toddler Books

Momo and Bronty’s First Book About Allah by Zanib Mian

Even before you start with Ramadan stories, our little ones need to understand the very foundation of our belief – beginning with our love for Allah. With straightforward text, the book describes who Allah is to toddlers. Laila Ramadhani’s adorable illustrations that will keep little ones hooked and connect to the simple words.

Radiant Ramadan by Marzieh Abbas

“Radiant Ramadan” is the third book in Marzieh Abbas and Anoosha Syed’s super cute board books series (Friday Fun and Excited for Eid).

The simple rhyming words and the adorable illustrations remain a winning formula, and will undoubtedly be a beloved Ramadan toddler read.

“Just Right” Ramadan by Jenny Molendyk Divlevi

The Zareen family eagerly awaits Ramadan every year… but will they be able to find the right balance this Ramadan between fasting, worship, hosting guests, and managing their daily tasks?

This relatable story is sure to capture the hearts of families everywhere with its humor and vibrant illustrations.

My Ramadan by Rabia Karzan

My Ramadan is a lift-the-flaps board book that introduces young readers to the joyous traditions of Ramadan. The book explores various aspects of this holy month, such as iftar, suhoor, and the Qur’an. It emphasizes the global unity of Muslims as they commence Ramadan with the sighting of the crescent moon.

Alya and the Eid Moon by Aysha Lakhani

Little Alya wants to find the Eid moon, but she keeps finding things like crescent-shaped dinner rolls and her uncle’s shiny bald head instead!

This silly board book should be read out with much exaggeration to induce many giggles from the little ones, and will likely become a fun favourite.

Excited for Eid by Marzieh Abbas

Written by the same author as “Radiant Ramadan,” this delightful board book shares its charm and so much Muslim joy! Join a sweet celebration of Eid in this irresistible board book highlighting the traditions of the end of Ramadan.

Picture Books

A Ramadan Night by Nadine Presley

The call for prayer hugs tight the sky of Damascus on the first night of Ramadan. As steps flutter to fill spaces in mosques, Sami sets out on a nighttime walk with Baba to answer his what does a Ramadan night feel like?

I love love LOVE that this entire book is about the true essence of Ramadan, and not some generic crescent moon or first fast or cultural iftar story. The illustrations and the text alike are steeped in Islam, making it the perfect book to read to get kids excited for Ramadan.

Zahra’s Blessing: A Ramadan Story by Shirin Shamsi

As Ramadan arrives, young Zahra has a special du’a in her heart. Zahra’s mother gently teaches her about Ramadan blessings and the importance of selfless generosity, and by the end, she discovers that the answer to her du’a is more amazing than she could have ever imagined! Richly lit up with Manal Mirza’s vibrant illustrations, this story is truly special.

Ramadan for Everyone by Aya Khalil

Ramadan is here! And this year, Habeeba is finally going to fast all day, every day, and pray all the special Ramadan prayers at night at the masjid, just like her older sister, Sumaya. The holy month is filled with decorations, beading, crafts, delicious recipes, religious ceremonies—so much activity that it’s hard for Habeeba to stay awake during prayer services or to resist Baba’s gooey, cheese-filled kunafa drenched in sweet syrup when she gets home from school. Habeeba is discouraged. How else can she be observant like Sumaya?

Ramadan Rain by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow

Haneen’s Momma says that during Ramadan raindrops bring blessings and answer prayers. As they travel through the streets on a slow bus ride, rain drips down the window, and Haneen prays for new shoes and bright dresses–gifts she really, really wants to receive for Eid.

When they arrive at the masjid, Haneen makes Eid cards with the twins, Safa and Marwa, helps give out dates and water and spread tarps for dinner, and whispers duas–and, as she does, she begins to wish for something different. Something she wants more than anything. After all, the most precious gifts are not shoes and dresses, but the kindness of friends and the magic of faith. And, of course, the love of your Momma.

Ramadan On Rahma Road by Razeena Omar Gutta

“Ramadan on Rahma Road: A Recipe Storybook” introduces us to Rahma Road, where Muslims of many diverse backgrounds get together to observe Ramadan together. +10 points for this book explicitly mentioning recitation of Qur’an and fasting with hope for reward from Allah!

Each spread features a glimpse of a family’s iftar prep, and a recipe for the meal that comes from the diverse backgrounds: roti bom for Malaysians (yay!!), koshary for Egyptians, and even South African rep with bunny chow!

The recipes look great, there is explicit Islamic rep, and this is honestly a great way to do the Ramadan-and-food angle. There’s also some good backmatter that talks about what Ramadan actually is!

Upside-Down Iftar by Maysa Odeh

Malak can’t wait to help her grandmother make iftar for their family. But when they decide to make makloubeh, everyone has a favorite ingredient to add, and Malak isn’t sure how they’ll fit it all in! This iftar is sure to be one to remember!

Packed with warm, vibrant illustrations and the beautiful chaos of a bustling kitchen, Upside Down Iftar is a heartwarming celebration of family, food, and culture.

Ibraheem’s Perfect Eid by Farhana Islam

Ibraheem loves Eid because Eid means presents! What’s not to love? But when Eid arrives, and the day brings trips to the mosque, fantastic food, family, games and fun but NO PRESENTS Ibraheem begins to worry! Has something gone terribly wrong?

“Ibraheem’s Perfect Eid” by Farhana Islam is actually super cute… AND incorporated actual Islam rather than brushing Eid off as a cultural holiday.

While the story itself is focused on Ibraheem worried about whether he got presents or not, it also incorporates references to the Sunan of Eid, shows Eid salah (and Ibraheem actually listening to the khutbah!), and niqabi rep in the illustrations which ALWAYS makes me happy.

A Golden Eid by Hiba Noor Khan

Hafsa and her family have spotted a crescent moon in the sky and ended their long Ramadan fast. Now they are getting ready to spend Eid with their loved ones? Decorating the house, donning fancy clothes, and preparing lots of delicious food, including halwa, Hafsa’s favorite sweet treat. But when her father begins giving the food away to all the neighbors, Hafsa is worried that there won’t be anything left for her!

