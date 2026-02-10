#Islam
[Podcast] Dropping the Spiritual Baggage: Overcoming Malice Before Ramadan | Ustadh Justin Parrott
Ramadan’s just around the corner, and we all want to spiritually prepare for it – but where do we even start? Ustadh Justin Parrott gets us started by identifying the rarely-discussed spiritual disease of malice, and shares tips and tricks on letting go of the emotional and spiritual baggage of malice before Ramadan begins.
Ustadh Justin Parrott holds BAs in Physics and English from Otterbein University, an MLIS from Kent State University, and an MRes in Islamic Studies from the University of Wales. Under the mentorship of Shaykh Dr. Huocaine Chouat, he served as a volunteer imam with the Islamic Society of Greater Columbus until 2013.
He is currently an Associate Academic Librarian at NYU Abu Dhabi and Webmaster for the Middle East Librarians Association (MELA). He previously served as a Senior Research Fellow at Yaqeen Institute and as an Instructor of Islamic Creed at Mishkah University.
Starting Shaban, Train Yourself To Head Into Ramadan Without Malice
